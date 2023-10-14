  • Add Yours badge

Tell Me About The Scary, Creepy, And Unsettling Story From Your Town That's Based On A True Story

I still avoid a certain McDonald's location because someone told me, like, six years ago that it was haunted.

Dannica Ramirez
by Dannica Ramirez

BuzzFeed Staff

Since the beginning of the year, I've been building up courage so that I can withstand the spooks and scaries of October. Now that we're finally here, what better way to test my bravery than reading scary stories that may or may not be rooted in truth? That said, I want to know what the creepy and spine-chilling urban legend from your hometown is.

Maybe someone saw a mysterious and huge bird-like creature down by the lake years ago, and now the legend of an evil crane continues to haunt residents.

A dark image shows an unexplained figure in the woods
Maybe there's an abandoned, ramshackle building in your city that everyone is scared to even peek into because people have claimed to see and hear ghosts.

An abandoned house is shown
Maybe your town has a story about a shadow monster with talons and beady purple eyes, and if you hum a certain tune, it'll visit you at night.

There is an unidentified figure standing in the woods
Or maybe, when you were a child, you were taught not to lie because you were told the story of a raven who pecks at the faces of children who do.

A little girl is frightened
However the story, legend, or lore goes, I want to know all about it! And don't be afraid to get descriptive — the creepier and more unsettling, the better. Rehash your hometown urban legends down in the comments or in this anonymous Google form for a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!