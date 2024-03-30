I, A Die-Hard "ACOTAR" Fan, Used AI To Bring 21 Iconic Characters And Settings To Life — And They're Jaw-Dropping

Rhysand looks better than I could have ever imagined...

Dannica Ramirez
by Dannica Ramirez

BuzzFeed Staff

The A Court of Thorns and Roses series by Sarah J. Maas is a serious favorite among "romantasy" readers all around the world — and there's a lot more to expect. With the recent news of the sixth ACOTAR book being underway, along with the buzz surrounding the impeding "Maas Universe," fans have been excitedly throwing around theories about what will happen in the new book and just exactly who the story will focus on.

A stack of Sarah J. Maas books from &quot;A Court of Thorns and Roses&quot; series on a plaid surface
Dannica Ramirez

As someone who's a big fan of Sarah J. Maas as an author and who's read all of her books — from Throne of Glass to her newest Crescent City series — I'm just as excited to revisit the land of ACOTAR and see what trials and tribulations my favorite and not-so-favorite characters will have to undergo this time. So, to tide over the wait until the book's release date (which hasn't been confirmed yet), I used AI to bring the characters and settings of the series to life based on the book descriptions.

Hand holding &quot;A Court of Mist and Fury&quot; by Sarah J. Maas with bookshelf in background
Dannica Ramirez

If anyone is wondering, I'm an Azriel girly, hands down.

Here's how it turned out — minor spoilers ahead for A Court of Thorns and Roses and A Court of Mist and Fury.

1. Starting off with a place we (unfortunately) know all too well, the High Lord's manor in the Spring Court:

Illustration of an ornate mansion covered in lush greenery and flowers, with a fantasy setting vibe

Here's how it's described in the book: 

"The estate sprawled across a rolling green land. I'd never seen anything like it; even our former manor couldn't compare. It was veiled in roses and ivy, with patios and balconies and staircases sprouting from its alabaster sides. The grounds were encased by woods, but stretched so far that I could barely see the distance line of the forest."

2. Residing in that gorgeous manor is the Spring Court king himself, Tamlin — Tammie, the Tamster. I thought the manor was a bit small, but then I remembered he's living alone in there anyway:

Illustration of a fantasy character with pointed ears and long hair, wearing a loose shirt and a leather strap across the chest

Here's how Tamlin is described in the book:

"His light golden hair was so similar to the color of his beast form's pelt."

"I couldn't ignore the sheer male beauty of that strong jaw, the richness of his golden-tan skin."

"The green of his eyes matched the grass between my fingers, and the amber flecks were like the shafts of sunlight that streamed through the trees."

3. Next up is our loyal and candid — albeit vague — friend, The Suriel:

Eerie figure draped in dark tattered robes stands in a foggy swamp, with twisted branches for arms

Here's how the Suriel is described in the book:

"[...] but it was not the tall, thin veiled figure in dark tattered robes. Its hunched back facing me, I could count the hard knobs of its spine poking through the thin fabric. Spindly, scabby gray arms clawed at the snare with yellowed, cracked fingernails."

4. I personally would love to vacation in this next spot and introduce the fae of this court to pumpkin spice lattes, as I'm sure they'd love them. Here's The Forest House in the Autumn Court:

Majestic castle nestled among autumnal trees, suggestive of a fantasy setting, often seen in literature

Here's how The Forest House is described in the book:

"The Forest House was a sprawling complex, Lucien informed me during the few times we risked or bothered to speak to each other. It had been built in and around the trees and rocks, and only its uppermost levels were visible above the ground. Below, it tunneled a few levels into the stone. But its sprawl generated its size. You might walk from one end of the House to the other and it would take you half the morning."

5. Some people are Lucien haters, but not I! I mean, look at those luscious red locks:

Person in elaborate historical costume standing in autumnal forest

Here's how Lucien is described in the books:

"The fox-masked faerie sank onto the edge of the table, the light catching in his long fire-red hair."

"Lucien smiled in a way that didn't meet that metal eye — or the russet one."

P.S. The AI refused to give him a metal eye. So rude.

6. Before Feyre crossed that wall and everything changed, here's where the Archerons lived:

Quaint snow-covered cottage nestled among winter trees, evoking a scene from a storybook

Here's how the cottage is described in the book:

"The world was awash in hues of dark blue, interrupted only by shafts of buttery light escaping from the shuttered windows of our dilapidated cottage."

"I kicked my boots against the stone door frame, knocking the snow from them. Bits of ice came free from the gray stones of the cottage, revealing the faded ward-markings etched around the threshold."

7. The resident gardener and doe-eyed one of the bunch, here's what Elain, the middle Archeron sister, looks like:

AI-generated image of woman sitting in flower field

Here's how Elain is described in the books:

"Beautiful — she'd always been the most beautiful of us. Soft and lovely, like a summer dawn."

"Elain's golden-brown hair was half-up, her pale skin creamy and flushed with color, and her eyes, like molten chocolate, were wide as they took me in."

8. The eldest Archeron sister and my favorite character for reasons I could write a whole dissertation about, here's Nesta:

Woman in elegant dress sits with a book in a vintage library setting

Here's how Nesta is described in the books:

"She wasn't like Nesta, who had been born with a sneer on her face."

"[...] her hair half-up and billowing behind her in a sheet of golden-brown. Beautiful, imperious, still as one of the High Fae."

"Yet her gray-blue eyes didn't so much as widen as they beheld me. As I took her in [...] But there was nothing to hide the ethereal grace as she took one step."

9. Summer is my least favorite season, but I'd live in Adriata, the capital of the Summer Court (all those seagulls would scare me, though):

Fantastical castle with bridges, waterfalls, and seagulls, evoking a storybook setting

Here's how Adriata is described in the book:

"We seemed to be standing on a landing platform at the base of a tan stone palace, the building itself perched atop a mountain-island in the heart of a half-moon bay. The city spread around and below us, toward that sparkling sea — the buildings all from that stone, or glimmering white material that might have been coral or pearl. Gulls flapped over the many turrets and spires, no clouds above them, nothing on the breeze with them but the salty air and the clatter of the city below."

10. And, of course, there's the High Lord of the Summer Court, Tarquin:

Fantasy character with pointed ears, in ornate blue and gold attire, against an archway and roses background

Here's how Tarquin is described in the books:

"And I knew him — remembered him. Not from memory. I'd already remembered that the handsome High Lord of Summer had rich brown skin, white hair, and eyes of crushing, turquoise blue."

11. Though we haven't had the chance to explore the Day Court in the books yet, we're definitely friendly with our golden High Lord, Helion:

Illustration of a regal character sitting on a throne, wearing golden arm cuffs and a sun motif crown

Here's how Helion is described in the books:

"A golden cuff of an upright serpent encircled one powerful bicep, offsetting his near-glowing dark skin, and a radiant crown of golden spikes — the rays of the sun, I realized — glistening atop onyx hair. The sun personified. Powerful, lazy with grace, capable of kindness and wrath."

12. Part of the Night Court, but honestly no one's favorite for good reason, here's a look at the throne room in the Hewn City, aka the Court of Nightmares:

Gothic-style hall with arches, chandeliers, and two statues by the entrance

Here's how the Hewn City is described in the books:

"We at last came to a throne room of polished ebony. More of the serpents from the front gates were carved here — this time, wrapped around the countless columns supporting the onyx ceiling. It was so high up that gloom hid its finer details, but I knew more had been carved there, too. Great beasts to monitor the manipulations and scheming within this room."

13. Next up is Mor, who truly embodies the "looks like a cinnamon roll but could kill you" look:

Person in fantasy costume with elf-like ears and a red dress, evoking a character from a book

Here's how Mor is described in the books:

"Her bright, golden hair was tied back in a casual braid, and the turquoise of her clothes — fashioned like my own — offset her sun-kissed skin, making her practically glow in the morning light."

"She wore deepest red, the gossamer and gauze of her sleeveless gown clinging to her breasts and hips, while carefully placed shafts left much of her stomach and back exposed. Her hair was down in rippling waves, and cuffs of solid gold glinted around her wrists. A queen — a queen who bowed to no one, a queen who had faced them all down and triumphed."

14. How could we not include this icon of a landform? Introducing Ramiel, the sacred mountain of the Night Court:

Snow-covered mountain peaks under a starry night sky

Here's how Ramiel is described in the books:

"Ramiel rose higher still, a shard of stone piercing the gray sky. Beautiful and lonely. Eternal and ageless. No wonder that first ruler of the Night Court had made this his insignia. Along with the three stars that only appeared for a brief window each year, framing the uppermost peak of Ramiel like a crown."

15. OK, I always tend to fall in love with the dark and mysterious characters who keep to themselves because they are seemingly ~afraid to love~, so that's why I love Azriel. Just saying, I could totally fix him. Here's our spymaster:

Illustration of a person in fantasy armor holding a sword, with dramatic lighting and a classical painting vibe

As seen in the first quote, Az and Cassian are sometimes described in tandem. Here's how Azriel is described in the books:

"Like their High Lord, the males — warriors — were dark-haired, tan-skinned. But unlike Rhys, their eyes were hazel and fixed on me as I at last stepped close — to the waiting House of Wind behind them."

"But the second male, the more classically beautiful of the two...Even the light shied from the elegant planes of his face. With good reason. Beautiful, but near-unreadable. He'd be the one to look out for — the knife in the dark."

16. Next up is our other favorite Illyrian warrior, Cassian! No other words needed:

Illustration of a shirtless man with dragon wings and tattoos in a kitchen setting

Here's how Cassian is described in the books:

"[Azriel and Cassian] were tall, their wings tucked in tight to powerful, muscled bodies..."

"Cassian surveyed Rhys from head to foot, his shoulder-length black hair shifting with the movement [...] He winked at me. There was something rough-hewn about his features — like he'd been made of wind and earth and flame and all these civilized trappings were little more than an inconvenience."

17. One of Rhysand's many properties in Velaris — and a hangout spot/headquarters for the inner circle — here's the House of Wind:

Fantasy illustration of a grand, multi-level dwelling carved into a cliff with lit balconies, under a starry sky

Here's how the House of Wind is described in the books:

"He just pointed toward the largest of the plateaus. Holes — and windows seemed to have been built into the uppermost part of it. And flying toward it, borne on large, dark wings, were two figures."

"A maneuver had us rising higher, until we were in direct line with a broad balcony, gilded by the light of golden lanterns. At the far end, built into the red mountain itself, two glass doors were already open..."

18. Smart, powerful, and a whole lot of scary, here's my girl, Amren:

Animated character with dark hair, off-shoulder attire, and jeweled accessories looking at viewer

Here's how Amren is described in the books:

"She was several inches shorter than me, her chin-length black hair glossy and straight, her skin tan and smooth, and her face — pretty, bordering on plain — was bored, if not mildly irritated. But Amren's eyes...Her silver eyes were unlike anything I'd ever seen; a glimpse into the creature that I knew in my bones wasn't High Fae. Or hadn't been born that way. The silver in Amren's eyes seemed to swirl like smoke under glass."

19. Some people call him Rhys, some people call him shadow daddy, but many know him as the High Lord of the Night Court. In all his fineries, this is Rhysand:

Man in ornate jacket sits pensively in a dark, vintage room, evoking a historical novel setting

Here's how Rhysand is described in the books:

"Everything about the stranger radiated sensual grace and ease. High Fae, no doubt. His short black hair gleamed like a raven's feathers, offsetting his pale skin and blue eyes so deep they were violet, even in the firelight. They twinkled with amusement as they beheld me."

20. The one and only High Lady of the Night Court is also the youngest Archeron sister! The most appropriate thing to say is obviously, "Hello, Feyre, darling:"

Woman in an ornate black dress with a crown, seated on a carved throne

Here's how Feyre describes herself in the books:

"Sniffling, I opened the collar of my tunic farther and tucked stray strands of my golden-brown hair behind my ears so there would be no concealing it."

"Though his bruise still marred my neck, I had looked pretty. Feminine. I wouldn't go as far as to call myself a beauty, but...I hadn't cringed. A few months here had done wonders for the awkward sharpness and angles of my face. And I dared say that some kind of light had crept into my eyes — my eyes, not my mother's or Nesta's eyes. Mine."

21. And finally, even though the Summer Court looks lovely, my heart is tethered to the secret city in the Night Court. For our final destination, we have the one and only Court of Dreams, Velaris:

Two animated characters stand overlooking a fantasy mountain town at night, evoking a sense of adventure and mystique

Here's how Velaris is described in the books:

"Around us, the city twinkled, the stars themselves seeming to hang lower, pulsing with ruby and amethyst and pearl. Above, the full moon set the marble of the buildings and bridges glowing as if they were all lit from within. Music played, strings and gentle drums, and on either side of the Sidra, golden lights bobbed over riverside walkways dotted with cafes and shops, all open for the night, already packed."

"No monsters. No darkness. Not a hint of fear, of despair. Untouched."

Alright, what do you think?! Do these images resemble how you pictured the characters in your head? Which one was your favorite? Let me know down in the comments, and also share with me what you hope to see in the newest book! Special shoutout to the stars who listen and the dreams that are answered!

This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools. 