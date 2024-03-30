As someone who's a big fan of Sarah J. Maas as an author and who's read all of her books — from Throne of Glass to her newest Crescent City series — I'm just as excited to revisit the land of ACOTAR and see what trials and tribulations my favorite and not-so-favorite characters will have to undergo this time. So, to tide over the wait until the book's release date (which hasn't been confirmed yet), I used AI to bring the characters and settings of the series to life based on the book descriptions.