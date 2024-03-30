The A Court of Thorns and Roses series by Sarah J. Maas is a serious favorite among "romantasy" readers all around the world — and there's a lot more to expect. With the recent news of the sixth ACOTAR book being underway, along with the buzz surrounding the impeding "Maas Universe," fans have been excitedly throwing around theories about what will happen in the new book and just exactly who the story will focus on.
As someone who's a big fan of Sarah J. Maas as an author and who's read all of her books — from Throne of Glass to her newest Crescent City series — I'm just as excited to revisit the land of ACOTAR and see what trials and tribulations my favorite and not-so-favorite characters will have to undergo this time. So, to tide over the wait until the book's release date (which hasn't been confirmed yet), I used AI to bring the characters and settings of the series to life based on the book descriptions.
Here's how it turned out — minor spoilers ahead for A Court of Thorns and Roses and A Court of Mist and Fury.
1. Starting off with a place we (unfortunately) know all too well, the High Lord's manor in the Spring Court:
2. Residing in that gorgeous manor is the Spring Court king himself, Tamlin — Tammie, the Tamster. I thought the manor was a bit small, but then I remembered he's living alone in there anyway:
3. Next up is our loyal and candid — albeit vague — friend, The Suriel:
4. I personally would love to vacation in this next spot and introduce the fae of this court to pumpkin spice lattes, as I'm sure they'd love them. Here's The Forest House in the Autumn Court:
5. Some people are Lucien haters, but not I! I mean, look at those luscious red locks:
6. Before Feyre crossed that wall and everything changed, here's where the Archerons lived:
7. The resident gardener and doe-eyed one of the bunch, here's what Elain, the middle Archeron sister, looks like:
8. The eldest Archeron sister and my favorite character for reasons I could write a whole dissertation about, here's Nesta:
9. Summer is my least favorite season, but I'd live in Adriata, the capital of the Summer Court (all those seagulls would scare me, though):
10. And, of course, there's the High Lord of the Summer Court, Tarquin:
11. Though we haven't had the chance to explore the Day Court in the books yet, we're definitely friendly with our golden High Lord, Helion:
12. Part of the Night Court, but honestly no one's favorite for good reason, here's a look at the throne room in the Hewn City, aka the Court of Nightmares:
13. Next up is Mor, who truly embodies the "looks like a cinnamon roll but could kill you" look:
14. How could we not include this icon of a landform? Introducing Ramiel, the sacred mountain of the Night Court:
15. OK, I always tend to fall in love with the dark and mysterious characters who keep to themselves because they are seemingly ~afraid to love~, so that's why I love Azriel. Just saying, I could totally fix him. Here's our spymaster:
16. Next up is our other favorite Illyrian warrior, Cassian! No other words needed:
17. One of Rhysand's many properties in Velaris — and a hangout spot/headquarters for the inner circle — here's the House of Wind:
18. Smart, powerful, and a whole lot of scary, here's my girl, Amren:
19. Some people call him Rhys, some people call him shadow daddy, but many know him as the High Lord of the Night Court. In all his fineries, this is Rhysand:
20. The one and only High Lady of the Night Court is also the youngest Archeron sister! The most appropriate thing to say is obviously, "Hello, Feyre, darling:"
21. And finally, even though the Summer Court looks lovely, my heart is tethered to the secret city in the Night Court. For our final destination, we have the one and only Court of Dreams, Velaris:
Alright, what do you think?! Do these images resemble how you pictured the characters in your head? Which one was your favorite? Let me know down in the comments, and also share with me what you hope to see in the newest book! Special shoutout to the stars who listen and the dreams that are answered!
This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools.