Jax told BuzzFeed that he left Australia after his working holiday visa expired. Rather than renewing it, he returned home to spend time with his family and friends. However, from his experience, he concluded the quality of life is better in Australia. Despite working a job that "didn't require a degree," Jax felt he and his friends always had more than they needed. "We were quick to buy a pair of shoes we liked or book a ticket to a new country," Jax said. "With the money I saved working in Australia, I was able to travel for three months: first, down the east coast of Australia, then off to Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan."