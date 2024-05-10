  • Viral badge

This 23-Year-Old Barista Went Viral After Breaking Down His Expenses In The US Vs. Australia — Here's Why He Says "We're All Being Scammed"

"I've been having such a hard time getting on my feet, and I was so confused why, but now I know: Money does not go as far in America, and we're being scammed."

Recently, Jaxton Bloemhard, a 23-year-old barista, moved back to America after working in Australia for a year. After doing the math and comparing his cost of living between the two countries in a TikTok, Jax concluded that "living in America is a scam" — and people have a lot of thoughts.

Person compares cost of living between Australia and America, showing price differences in basic expenses
In the TikTok, which has over two million views, the Ohio native shared that he lived in Sydney, Australia for a year until returning to America around the end of 2023. In the video, Jax says, "I've been having such a hard time getting on my feet, and I was so confused why, but now I know: Money does not go as far [in America], and we're being scammed."

Person smiling with headphones, text reads &quot;living in america is a SCAM &amp;lt;3&quot;
As of 2023, Sydney, Australia ranks as the 10th most expensive city in the world.

To prove his point, Jax breaks down his cost of living in America versus living abroad. For total transparency, the 23-year-old detailed his weekly expenses, which included rent, groceries, insurance, utilities, transportation, and more.

Person gesturing towards a screen showing a cost of living comparison between Australia and the USA
Here's Jax's weekly cost breakdown while living in Australia:

Rent: $345

• Groceries/food: $100

• Health insurance: $15

• Phone: $10

• Transportation: $20

• Utilities: $20

• Laundry: $16

• Gym: $26

Combined, he was spending about $552 AUD in a given week, which translates to about $360.

On the flip side, Jax does the math for his weekly expenses while living in Ohio. As he says in the video, "This is where things take a depressing turn." Considering he did not need a car in Australia, Jax deducted his car payment to keep the comparison fair. It should also be noted that he lived in a two-bedroom apartment in Australia, which would have a rent cost similar to that of a comparable apartment in Columbus, Ohio.

Person presenting a cost breakdown for living expenses, educating about financial planning
Here's Jax's weekly cost breakdown while living in America:

• Rent: $250

• Food: $75

• Parking: $25

• Car payment: $100

• Car insurance: $40

• Gas: $35

• Health insurance: $100

• Phone: $25

• Utilities: $100

• Gym: $15

After combining those expenses and subtracting car-related costs, Jax's total weekly spending while living in Ohio came out to $565 — $205 more than what he was spending in Australia.

Person gesturing towards a projected budget list including rent, car expenses, and personal costs
"And then, it gets crazier," Jax continues in the TikTok. "Let's talk about wages." Working as a barista in Australia, Jax made $32 AUD an hour, which he states is a "normal" wage — the equivalent to around an hourly wage of $21 in America. Because he received little tips, they were not included in the math. "That is my starting rate on a weekday," Jax says. "On weekends, I made more than that; on public holidays, I made double."

Person comparing cost of living and wages between Australia and the USA, gesturing towards list of expenses
According to Jax, he only worked an average of 17.15 hours, which was enough to cover his baseline expenses. "That means all of the hours I worked — and I worked a lot of hours in Australia — went to traveling, shopping, drinking and partying, and, like, having fun and doing things that made me feel alive," he says in the TikTok.

Person presenting a comparison chart of living costs between Australia and USA
Meanwhile, back in America, Jax says he made $15 an hour as a barista, not including tips. When doing the math, he chose to go on the "high end" of the pay spectrum and included $18 an hour, including tips. Even so, as Jax points out, you make less as a barista in the US than in Australia — while working more hours. Compared to working a weekly average of 17.15 hours in Australia, Jax worked a weekly average of 31.38 hours in Ohio to cover expenses without including the car payments.

Person in foreground with a list of monthly expenses and hours required to cover them in the background
He says in the video, "It takes 31.38 hours of work a week just to live. That's before you get to savings, before you start traveling, before you go to restaurants [...] The comparison of the two makes me sick to my stomach."

Person gesturing number one with budget list including food, rent, and other expenses in background
After detailing his experiences living in the US and Australia, Jax received more than 5,000 comments from people shocked by the comparison. One user even said, "You made more in Australia than I make in the US with a masters-required job that sucks my soul away [,] and I work 65+ hours a week."

Three social media comments expressing concern over work hours and pay comparison between the U.S. and Australia
Other TikTok users took to the comments to discuss their own experiences living in different countries, with one person saying, "My friend moved to Germany[,] [and] she looks like her quality of life has improved DRAMATICALLY."

Three blurred social media posts discussing improved lifestyles in Germany, Japan, and work-life balance in Australia
Jax told BuzzFeed that he left Australia after his working holiday visa expired. Rather than renewing it, he returned home to spend time with his family and friends. However, from his experience, he concluded the quality of life is better in Australia. Despite working a job that "didn't require a degree," Jax felt he and his friends always had more than they needed. "We were quick to buy a pair of shoes we liked or book a ticket to a new country," Jax said. "With the money I saved working in Australia, I was able to travel for three months: first, down the east coast of Australia, then off to Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan."

Person in striped outfit smiling next to an elephant
Jaxton B.

Jax and his friends weren't the only ones living life to the fullest in Australia, either. He told BuzzFeed that he met many Australian peers who would travel often, had more financial freedom, and had a better work-life balance than his friends in the States. He said, "It made me feel like living in America was a scam thinking about my friends back home who were just scraping by — lacking extra income for savings or travel." And Jax's comparison in his TikTok is a testament to that statement.

Person gesturing towards a list of monthly personal budget expenses, with a focus on the cost of living
"There are so many things I loved about living in Australia," Jax told BuzzFeed. "And even though I adore America and am proud of where I'm from, I hope we can learn a thing or two from our Aussie friends down under."

Person in striped shirt making a heart shape with hands, with a list of living expenses for Australia and USA in the background
If you're American, have you ever lived in a different country and noticed a significant difference in the cost of living? If you've moved to America, what differences have you noticed? Is America a "scam?"

