One of my older coworkers once told me that one of her biggest regrets was not consistently wearing sunscreen when she was younger. She loved laying out on the beach but said her skin now has suffered from sun damage. Now, she incorporates sunscreen into her morning routine — but wishes she'd done it way earlier. That said, if you're an older adult, what habit or routine do you wish you'd started when you were younger that would've benefited you today?
Maybe you wish you'd started weightlifting or regularly doing an exercise you enjoy. You try to live an active lifestyle now, but it would've been better to have that habit developed way sooner.
Maybe you wish you'd started going to therapy earlier. Learning how to navigate your emotions and unpacking whatever was on your mind would have helped a lot when you were younger.
Or maybe you wish you'd started taking better care of your teeth. Flossing was always an afterthought and didn't seem like a big deal, but now you pay more attention to your oral care and hygiene.
Whatever the case may be, if you wish you'd started up a routine or practice earlier in life, I want to know what it is. If you want a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post, share your story in the comments, or you can anonymously submit using this form!