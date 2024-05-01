Thanks to a variety of factors (technology included!), many jobs have evolved and changed over the years to accommodate modern times — but some jobs have become entirely obsolete. I'm only in my late 20s, but I can't believe there are jobs I remember while growing up that are uncommon now! That said, I'm curious to know: what job did you work in the past that doesn't really exist anymore?
Maybe you (or a relative) worked as a milkman and made your rounds in the neighborhoods delivering milk. You became acquainted with many people, but your job was no longer needed once everyone began buying milk at grocery stores.
Maybe you used to work at Blockbuster (RIP) or another physical media store and enjoyed helping people find new tapes and DVDs to rent. But then, due to changes in the industry — particularly streaming — you found yourself out of work.
Maybe you used to work in a photo lab at a drugstore, and you'd develop film from the cameras people would bring in. But as digital cameras and phones gained popularity, photo lab services dwindled.
Or maybe you used to work at a movie theater box office, sitting there and selling tickets. Now, people buy their tickets and reserve seats online, so there's no need for you to sit in the window anymore.
Whatever job you had in the past that doesn't really exist anymore, I want to know what it was! If you want a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post, let me know what your job was down in the comments, or you can anonymously submit using this form!