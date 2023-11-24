Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
1. An automatic food dispenser that's up to 39% off for eliminating any lingering worries over if you've fed your fur baby or not. It holds up to 50 portions and can release food up to six times a day!
2. A KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer for $200 off so you can give your arms a break next time you want to bake something from scratch. This is one of those things you'll buy once and enjoy forever.
3. A Wi-Fi–connected Roomba for 42% off that'll do some tidying while you're doing more important things (like watching TV or scrolling TikTok). Plus, it'll work on multiple floor surfaces, like hardwood and carpet.
4. A Beachwaver B1 for 51% off — aka a rotating curling iron you've likely seen all over TikTok. It does most of the work for you thanks to buttons that'll spin the barrel either way once your hair is clamped in and g2g.
5. The ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller that's 37% off. For the uninitiated, this iconic cleaning product traps pet hair inside without the use of any sticky tape, and it works wonders on fur-covered couches and chairs — I can attest to it myself.
6. A chef's knife set for $70 off, saving you big bucks on this essential kitchen tool. Each blade is made of three-layer Japanese steel, and they come with a lifetime guarantee!
7. A travel-friendly dry shampoo powder for 40% off to mattify roots, absorb excess grease, and help extend the life of their hair between washes.
8. A Waterpik water flosser for up to 50% off that's *perfect* for anyone with sensitive teeth or gums — this deep cleans super effectively and gently, and is actually *more* effective than ordinary floss at improving gum health!
9. The Always Pan (which we *L O V E*) for up to $51 off because you'll save so much storage space with this 10-in-1 pan that fries, steams, sautés, and so much more.
10. The new Beats Studio Pro headphones for 51% off (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-canceling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours.
11. Or a pair of 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for $80 0ff (bringing them to $169 — the lowest I've ever seen *and* $20 less than other retailers' deals right now) at Walmart. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.
12. A sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer for 42% off that's so small, it'll fit into the palm of your hand — because consolidating them into this > packing half-empty bottles for a trip. Leaving behind your prescription meds isn't exactly an option, but they don't have to be a space-hogger, either.
13. A platform bed for 73% off with lift-up storage so people with smaller bedrooms can upgrade the size of their bed without sacrificing space for their belongings.
14. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 42% off — they're made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.
15. A bathroom storage set for 50% off — it contains 16 sleek organization pieces that'll transform your bathroom's storage and aesthetic. Now you'll be able to find the cotton swabs right when you need them.
16. A bestselling veggie chopper and slicer for 40% off PLUS an extra $3 off, because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.
17. A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.
18. Or a box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off if you're looking for something a little more gentle. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.
19. A mighty Bissell Little Green machine for 37% off that'll become your new cleaning BFF the minute your pet barfs on the carpet and this thing sucks up all the mess like it's nothing.
20. A fancy touchless forehead thermometer for 60% off, because if you need a thermometer for cold + flu season, you might as well save a little! This one can take anyone's temperature in seconds — and without bothering them if they're getting some needed rest or sleep.
21. A pair of micro dot sheer rip-resistant Sheertex tights for 75% off, if you're tired of constantly running to the drug store for cheap tights that end up with runs in them after the first wear.
22. A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 30% off so you can make rich and delicious espresso *and* full-size coffees at lit'rally the push of a button — and save lots of money over time. And it's surprisingly slim to save counter space!
23. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick for 45% off that's made with volcanic stone that'll tackle 4 p.m. T-zone shine and stop you from wasting $$$ on blotting sheets. Simply put, you can give your skin a quick roll with this sans white cast leftover from setting powder and with no extra makeup tools needed.
24. The Casper Original Mattress for 25% off if your 2024 resolution is to start treating your body a little better. It's made with premium memory foam that conforms to your body to help absorb pressure, with ~AirScape~ breathable foam that keeps you cool.
25. A Dyson Airwrap for $100 of (!) if they get hand cramps and a case of dead arm every morning drying and styling their hair. It comes with a variety of attachments — smoothing brushes, a round brush, curling barrels, and more — to help them look like they walked out of a salon when they simply walk out of the bathroom in the morning.
26. A 9-in-1 Instant Pot for 46% off that'll help you make dinner easier and faster, especially because it can pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, make yogurt, steam, sauté, sterilize, sous vide, and warm food.
27. A Ninja blender system for 10% off with a pitcher, eight-cup food processor (you can even make cookie dough in it!), and single-serve blending cup you'll use allll the time for everything from hummus to smoothies — even pie crusts.
28. A pair of perfectly compressive Airlift Winter Warm High-Waisted Alo Leggings for 26% off that reviewers love for feeling like a ~regular~ legging while still having a thin lining to keep them cozy all winter long.
29. A Dracula garlic mincer for 40% off that makes a fang-tastic gift for anyone who appreciates irony, has strong feelings about their favorite vampire, or just really loves garlic bread. And if they're on board with all three like me, even better.
30. Blackout roller shades for 50% off so you can finally sleep in past 6 a.m. or watch a movie in blessed darkness at 3 p.m.
31. A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for 52% off for always having fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it'll alert you when it's time to water and feed the plants.
32. A weighted sensitive skin razor for up to 35% off that's a worthwhile investment to get smother shaves for live and never have to buy disposable plastic razors ever again!
33. A LifeStraw personal water filter for 50% off to turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.
34. A seven-piece Fully Baked set for $110 off that includes (*deep breath*) a sheet pan, two bread pans, two pan tins, a pie dish and a casserole dish. Gorgeous and dishwasher friend?! Wow.
35. A four-pack of Apple AirTags for $20 off — a smart investment for yourself or anyone in your life who could use a little extra help keeping track of their wallet, keys, and more. It also comes in handy for tracking checked luggage while traveling!
36. A Dagne Dover duffle bag for 25% off that's made out of neoprene and mesh. This bag is sensationally soft AND sure to become your traveling go-to!
37. A Tushy 2.0 bidet attachment for 43% off for pampering your patootie. Not only will it help you use less TP, but it also just leaves you feeling cleaner after you go.
