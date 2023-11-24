Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    35 Things You’ll Wanna Buy Before Black Friday Is Over — Because You’ll *Actually* Use Them

    If you’re tired of spending money on things that just sit around gathering dust, we have the deals for you.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. An automatic food dispenser that's up to 39% off for eliminating any lingering worries over if you've fed your fur baby or not. It holds up to 50 portions and can release food up to six times a day!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The mechanism is so quiet, it makes no more sound than I did when I would feed her manually. Add that to the programmable portion sizes and meal schedule, and this actually solves *two* of my problems: my cat’s desire to have breakfast at 5 AM and her tendency to eat too much and then throw up. I can set this to give her a half-portion at 5 and then follow it up a few hours later with a second half-portion to get her through to dinner. All the wins!" —Chris Galbreath

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (originally $89.99; available in two sizes and in black or white)

    2. A KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer for $200 off so you can give your arms a break next time you want to bake something from scratch. This is one of those things you'll buy once and enjoy forever.

    the stand mixer in red
    Target

    Promising review: "So happy I finally bought this, easy to use and cleanup is a snap." —LME

    Get it from Target for $249.99 (originally $449.99; available in three colors).

    3. A Wi-Fi–connected Roomba for 42% off that'll do some tidying while you're doing more important things (like watching TV or scrolling TikTok). Plus, it'll work on multiple floor surfaces, like hardwood and carpet.

    the roomba
    Amazon

    It runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

    Promising review: "I am not sure how I did without one before. My house is not big, so it does the whole house except for two rooms that I close off in a little over one hour. I can run it as often as I want and it goes over my throw rugs, and my rug under my dinning room table. I especially love it for my laminate and tile floors." —Cherry

    Get it from Amazon for $159 (originally $274.99).

    And check out more Black Friday Roomba deals.

    4. A Beachwaver B1 for 51% off — aka a rotating curling iron you've likely seen all over TikTok. It does most of the work for you thanks to buttons that'll spin the barrel either way once your hair is clamped in and g2g.

    curling iron
    Beachwaver

    Promising review: "I have A LOT of hair. I have tried many many hair tool for curls and NONE of them give me a lasting curl like this tool does. I’m jazzed about it. If you have fine but A LOT of hair, this tool is amazing. Seriously." —Abbie

    Get it from Beachwaver for $49 (originally $99). And check out the rest of the Beachwaver Black Friday sale here

    5. The ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller that's 37% off. For the uninitiated, this iconic cleaning product traps pet hair inside without the use of any sticky tape, and it works wonders on fur-covered couches and chairs — I can attest to it myself.

    a blue velvet ottoman covered in cat hair, with an after photo of it 10 seconds later looking clean and hair-free after using the chomchom
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes adores her ChomChom (so do I, tbh):

    The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 when you clip the $5 coupon (originally $31.95).

    6. A chef's knife set for $70 off, saving you big bucks on this essential kitchen tool. Each blade is made of three-layer Japanese steel, and they come with a lifetime guarantee!

    a set of knives with green handles
    Hedley & Bennett

    Since this is over $150, you automatically get an additional 25% off in your cart!

    Promising review: "Beautifully balanced blade, a perfect size for most tasks. Exceptionally sharp factory edge with an amazing finish. I can't recommend this more. The price is steep, but definitely in a professional class. Thank you!" —kyle b.

    Get it from Hedley & Bennett for $146.25 (originally $265; available in five colors). Full discount is shown in cart!

    7. A travel-friendly dry shampoo powder for 40% off to mattify roots, absorb excess grease, and help extend the life of their hair between washes.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've always needed dry shampoo for my top roots, which get oily far before the rest of my hair. THIS is by FAR the best I've ever used. The applicator is genius — it goes on so easily. And I've NEVER had a dry shampoo last like this for DAYS! It's easy to work in with my fingers and it is a wonderful volumizer. The size is great for travel. I hope they never change the formula — it is just wonderful — even the very light, delicate fragrance is perfect. I give it 100 STARS for its safety, convenience, design AND for all the time it saves me." —Lexi Jean

    Get it from Amazon for $9.60 (originally $16).

    8. A Waterpik water flosser for up to 50% off that's *perfect* for anyone with sensitive teeth or gums — this deep cleans super effectively and gently, and is actually *more* effective than ordinary floss at improving gum health!

    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the Waterpik in action.

    Promising review: "I LOVE this Waterpik. I should have bought one years ago! I've always had trouble remembering to floss and even when I would consistently floss for weeks, my bleeding never stopped. Probably because I was doing it wrong, IDK. My bleeding stopped within a month of using this device and my gums are the healthy shade of pink you see on TV. (Ridiculous, I know but c'mon! How cool.) I use this once a day, every day, and sometimes twice. It is a little noisy but who cares. Nobody complains. Not even my kids who love to come in while I'm drying my hair to yell at me about how loud the hair dryer is haha. Do this for your health! And please remember to drain the line after every use. Mine still looks new after three months of continuous use." —Sugarling

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors).

    9. The Always Pan (which we *L O V E*) for up to $51 off because you'll save so much storage space with this 10-in-1 pan that fries, steams, sautés, and so much more.

    a berry-colored always pan
    Our Place

    This is a great (and pretty) addition to any kitchen, thanks to the nontoxic nonstick surface that makes for very easy cleanup. It comes with a lockable lid, steamer basket, pouring spout, and a nesting spatula with a built-in rest.

    Promising review: "My Always Pan is going to be my new favorite cookware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long! Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!" —Celyn V.

    Get it from Our Place for $85+ (originally $120; available in 12 colors and 3 sizes), and check out the rest of the sale here.

    10. The new Beats Studio Pro headphones for 51% off (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-canceling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "My hair is on the 'bigger' side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae

    Get them from Amazon for $169.95 (originally $349.99; available in four colors).

    11. Or a pair of 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for $80 0ff (bringing them to $169 — the lowest I've ever seen *and* $20 less than other retailers' deals right now) at Walmart. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    the airpods
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The AirPods Pro are absolutely amazing! The sound quality is top-notch, with rich bass and crisp, clear audio. The active noise cancellation feature is a game-changer, blocking out background noise and immersing you in your music or calls. The transparency mode is great too, allowing you to hear your surroundings without taking your AirPods off. The fit is incredibly comfortable, thanks to the customizable ear tips. They stay securely in place, even during workouts or when you're on the move. The sweat and water resistance make them perfect for any activity. The battery life is impressive, giving you hours of listening time on a single charge. The wireless charging case is super convenient and ensures that your AirPods are always ready to go. The integration with iOS devices is seamless. The automatic pairing and quick device switching make using them a breeze. And with Siri always at your command, you can control your music, make calls, or get directions without even reaching for your phone. Overall, the AirPods Pro are a fantastic investment. They deliver an exceptional audio experience, a comfortable fit, and convenient features." —Joshua

    Get them from Walmart for $169 (originally $249) 

    And shop all of Walmart's deals here.

    12. A sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer for 42% off that's so small, it'll fit into the palm of your hand — because consolidating them into this > packing half-empty bottles for a trip. Leaving behind your prescription meds isn't exactly an option, but they don't have to be a space-hogger, either.

    reviewer image of the pill organizer in green, full of different pills
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment, and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.78 (originally $9.99).

    13. A platform bed for 73% off with lift-up storage so people with smaller bedrooms can upgrade the size of their bed without sacrificing space for their belongings.

    Corey / Wayfair, Nadia / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this bed frame!! It was so easy to put together and is super sturdy!! Adds so much storage for big and bulky items." —Amanda

    Get it from Wayfair for $246.99 (originally $899.99; available in sizes full–king and five colors).

    14. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 42% off — they're made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

    Get them from Amazon for $29.72+ (originally $50.97+; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and many colors and patterns).

    15. A bathroom storage set for 50% off — it contains 16 sleek organization pieces that'll transform your bathroom's storage and aesthetic. Now you'll be able to find the cotton swabs right when you need them.

    the bathroom storage set
    The Container Store

    The set includes: (1) Divided Lazy Susan, (1) 2-Tier Lazy Susan, (1) Shelf Divider, (5) All-Purpose Bins, (3) Medium Bin Organizers, (3) Tall Bin Organizers, (1) Small Bin Organizer and (1) Medium Bin Organizer.

    Promising review: "This is literally one of the best investments I have ever made. Everything fits so perfectly in each other. Such a space saver, aesthetically pleasing, and everything is very clearly visible. I am so in love that I am ordering a second set." —Cassandra Lynn

    Get it from The Container Store for $126.84 (originally $253.84). And check out the full Container Store Black Friday sale here.

    16. A bestselling veggie chopper and slicer for 40% off PLUS an extra $3 off, because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had this in my saved items forever because it was a nice to have item that wasn't getting prioritized. Summer temps hit and I decided to get it because I love a good chopped salad. This thing is awesome! I use less dishes (no cutting boards) and it takes me just a few seconds to have a bowl full of chopped veggies. I rinse it off between uses and then stick it in the dishwasher once a week. It is sharp so be careful! I love this chopper!!" —Jessica Adams

    Get it from Amazon for $22.95 when you clip the 5% coupon (originally $39.99; available in three colors).

    17. A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.

    Hands opening the box of strips
    Amazon

    It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments

    Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth - the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (originally $45.99). 

    18. Or a box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off if you're looking for something a little more gentle. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.

    Reviewer&#x27;s teeth before and after using white strips
    amazon.com

    A box comes with 42strips, which equals 21 treatments total. 

    Promising review: "I was a little skeptical of these since it was an IG ad that I saw but wow....these are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL. Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    19. A mighty Bissell Little Green machine for 37% off that'll become your new cleaning BFF the minute your pet barfs on the carpet and this thing sucks up all the mess like it's nothing.

    the machine
    Walmart

    Get it from Walmart for $78 (originally $123.59). And check out the full Walmart Black Friday sale here

    20. A fancy touchless forehead thermometer for 60% off, because if you need a thermometer for cold + flu season, you might as well save a little! This one can take anyone's temperature in seconds — and without bothering them if they're getting some needed rest or sleep.

    reviewer using thermometer on baby
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (originally $39.99; available in black and white)

    21. A pair of micro dot sheer rip-resistant Sheertex tights for 75% off, if you're tired of constantly running to the drug store for cheap tights that end up with runs in them after the first wear.

    the tights
    Sheertex

    Promising review: "These are worth the investment if the price is scaring you away. I’ve pulled these bad boys up and down my thighs with full pointy nails and made sure to grab the material like it owes me money. No rips or tears after my testing them. They stay up, the opaqueness is just right and the dots add a little va va boom to my style. Highly recommend." —Chelsie F.

    Get them from Sheertex for $25 (originally $99; available in sizes XS–3XL).

    22. A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 30% off so you can make rich and delicious espresso *and* full-size coffees at lit'rally the push of a button — and save lots of money over time. And it's surprisingly slim to save counter space!

    A reviewer&#x27;s black nespresso making frothy coffee
    amazon.com

    This is the coffee maker I have, and it's a life-saver when, for example, you start curating Prime Day deals at 4am and need coffee STAT. I use it every single day!

    Promising review: "Holy great cups of coffee! Mornings are so much better since buying this machine. I bought this on a Black Friday deal to try it out and I have never been so happy to start my day! I’ve had Keurigs since they came out and was dragging my heels to buy a replacement when my last Keurig gave out. When this popped up in my deals, I figured I’d give it a shot not really knowing what I was getting myself into. Holy smokes this is a morning-changer. I don’t think I’ve ever in my life had coffee this good at home. Let alone pre-packaged, one-serving coffee. Usually it’s fine right? Just fine - morning coffee, job done, let’s get on with the day. This machine and every pod that I’ve tried so far has made morning coffee an experience. Something to look forward to. Something to (almost) make me want to get out of a warm bed during these cold months. This is the best thing I’ve bought for myself. I’m so happy. I have been telling everyone about it. And if you’re on the fence, I say come over to this side ... it’s delicious!!" —mazw

    Get it from Amazon for $118.97 (originally $169.95). 

    23. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick for 45% off that's made with volcanic stone that'll tackle 4 p.m. T-zone shine and stop you from wasting $$$ on blotting sheets. Simply put, you can give your skin a quick roll with this sans white cast leftover from setting powder and with no extra makeup tools needed.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas, and BOOM — the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon, and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to, and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." —Veronica Cooper

    Get it from Amazon for $7.90 (originally $14.49).

    24. The Casper Original Mattress for 25% off if your 2024 resolution is to start treating your body a little better. It's made with premium memory foam that conforms to your body to help absorb pressure, with ~AirScape~ breathable foam that keeps you cool.

    the casper mattress
    Casper

    Promising review: "I'm happy with this mattress and glad I ordered it. I've had this queen size original for a little over a month and it's been comfortable and soft. I sink in just enough that my body feels nicely cradled without getting that sinking into the swamp feeling you can get from softer ones. Delivery was quick and easy. I paid to have them do it, but it was so compact in the box it arrived in, I probably didn't have to. It's heavy, but it wasn't awkward in the box. Most importantly, I'm sleeping well." —Devin

    Get it from Casper for $671.25+ (originally $895+; available in sizes twin–California king). And check out the full Casper sale here.

    25. A Dyson Airwrap for $100 of (!) if they get hand cramps and a case of dead arm every morning drying and styling their hair. It comes with a variety of attachments — smoothing brushes, a round brush, curling barrels, and more — to help them look like they walked out of a salon when they simply walk out of the bathroom in the morning.

    before photo of a model with dry, unstyled hair next to an after photo of a model whose hair has been blownout with a Dyson Airwrap and it looks bouncy and shiny
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I have waited a few years to get the Airwrap because it’s so darn expensive. I finally purchased it six weeks ago and it has changed my life. This tool replaces your hair dryer, curling iron, and straightener. It’s great to pack for traveling since it’s the size of a larger curling iron with a few attachments and so lightweight. I’ve never had so many compliments on my hair and I put it half the effort I did previously. My hair looks a lot healthier too, hot tools are bad for your hair, and if you can curl your hair with hot air instead of a hot iron it’s a win." —alisonshops6

    Get it from Nordstrom, Amazon, or Sephora for $499 (originally $599).

    26. A 9-in-1 Instant Pot for 46% off that'll help you make dinner easier and faster, especially because it can pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, make yogurt, steam, sauté, sterilize, sous vide, and warm food.

    reviewer image of the instant pot on a kitchen counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never ever thought I'd say this, but I actually look forward to cooking now. I can't believe how perfectly tender meat and potatoes turn out with my Instant Pot. I'm going grocery shopping more often now — when it used to be a dreaded chore — because I can't wait to try a new recipe, as there are so many good ones on YouTube. The most work my lazy butt has had to endure is sauteing, but it works out because that's when I do my veggie or potato prepping. Then once it's in the pot I just let it do its thing and every time I'm amazed how dang delicious and perfect it turns out. 

    "I'm only mad I waited so long to buy one because I already have a crockpot, rice cooker, wok, food processor etc and didn't want to spend any more money trying to inspire myself to cook. If you're a lazy, tired and/or super busy person like me I highly recommend this thing because it doesn't take long to cook a tasty meal and it sure beats spending tons of money on delivery. I love this thing!! Just make sure you read the directions for safety and clean the seal ring so it doesn't retain the scent of your food." —Sara M

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (originally $129.99). 

    27. A Ninja blender system for 10% off with a pitcher, eight-cup food processor (you can even make cookie dough in it!), and single-serve blending cup you'll use allll the time for everything from hummus to smoothies — even pie crusts.

    The blender
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This thing is much bigger than I thought, and it had exceeded my wildest expectation. In the first 24 hours of having it, we have made homemade salsa and homemade butter. I will try so many things. I feel like I should have bought one of these years ago and had no idea what I was missing." —Phillip Blair

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (originally $199.99)

    28. A pair of perfectly compressive Airlift Winter Warm High-Waisted Alo Leggings for 26% off that reviewers love for feeling like a ~regular~ legging while still having a thin lining to keep them cozy all winter long.

    Alo

    Check out a TikTok of the leggings in action.

    Promising review: "I love these! I live in the northeast and gave up on buying lined leggings because they never stretch and most brands make a terrible fit. These have plenty of stretch like normal yoga pants but have a thin, soft lining on the interior that adds substantial warmth. They look great on! I bought two more pairs :)." —Gwen

    Get it from Alo for $96 (originally $130; available in women's sizes XXS–L and three colors).

    29. A Dracula garlic mincer for 40% off that makes a fang-tastic gift for anyone who appreciates irony, has strong feelings about their favorite vampire, or just really loves garlic bread. And if they're on board with all three like me, even better.

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95 (originally $29.95).

    30. Blackout roller shades for 50% off so you can finally sleep in past 6 a.m. or watch a movie in blessed darkness at 3 p.m.

    the blackout roller shades installed in a home
    Blinds

    Promising review: "I bought this in white, hoping to block the light enough to have my computer screen facing the window visible. I like facing out while working on the computer all day, and this is the perfect solution. I installed it behind the regular pretty fabric blinds and only pull it down when I need to block the sun — which is every morning! Great solution!" —Nan A

    Get them from Blinds.com for $19.49 (originally $38.99; size customization available, and 24 colors). You can check out the full sale here

    31. A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for 52% off for always having fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it'll alert you when it's time to water and feed the plants.

    The AeroGarden in white
    amazon.com

    Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

    Get it from Amazon for $79.90 (originally $164.95). 

    32. A weighted sensitive skin razor for up to 35% off that's a worthwhile investment to get smother shaves for live and never have to buy disposable plastic razors ever again!

    a model balancing the razor on their hand
    Oui The People

    Promising review: "I hated shaving my legs. For years I tried to switch to waxing my legs to avoid shaving, but my skin does not tolerate waxing. My legs were always itchy and covered in welts and ingrown hairs. So I'd reluctantly go back to the plastic razors over and over that were only slightly better on my skin. I finally tried the rose gold razor and not only is the skin on my legs in better shape now than it has been in YEARS, but I actually enjoy shaving. With this razor, it feels more like a beauty ritual. And my skin feels soft and smooth afterward." —Vanessa F

    Get it from Oui The People for $42.50+ (originally $85; available in two finishes). 

    33. A LifeStraw personal water filter for 50% off to turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.

    a person using the lifestraw to drink from a pond
    Amazon

    Note: If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.

    Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (originally $19.95, available in two colors).

    34. A seven-piece Fully Baked set for $110 off that includes (*deep breath*) a sheet pan, two bread pans, two pan tins, a pie dish and a casserole dish. Gorgeous and dishwasher friend?! Wow.

    the contents of the set in blue
    Great Jones

    Plus, order by Sunday at midnight for a free Holy Sheet with a $200+ purchase.

    Promising review: "There really is something to having bakeware in fun colors--it makes life so much more fun. These are as beautiful as they are functional." —Rachel A.

    Get it from Great Jones for $175 (originally $285; available in blue and green). 

    And shop the rest of the Great Jones sale here

    35. A four-pack of Apple AirTags for $20 off — a smart investment for yourself or anyone in your life who could use a little extra help keeping track of their wallet, keys, and more. It also comes in handy for tracking checked luggage while traveling!

    An airtag on a key and a phone showing the tag being tracked on a map
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Landing late in Montreal, having to re-book, we knew exactly where to tell our airline where to look for our bags, because we were using AirTags for the first time. Thanks to the AirTag, the bags went with us (we knew, because it showed us they were on the plane) and in each airport en route home. As an aside, one AirTag was stolen from an outside pocket, but gave us months of entertainment as it traveled the world on a cruise ship until its battery failed. I like these so much I have bought more for gifts for traveling friends and family. They are an investment in peace-of-mind." —P McGraw

    Get the four-pack from Amazon for $79.99 (originally $99). 

    36. A Dagne Dover duffle bag for 25% off that's made out of neoprene and mesh. This bag is sensationally soft AND sure to become your traveling go-to!

    Dagne Dover / Via instagram.com, Abby Kass / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I love my new bag. I have been on the hunt for the perfect stylish yet utilitarian bag for some time now. And I think I found out! I love the number of pockets (no more bottom bag abyss) and the hardware. Having a back pocket for my phone is just perfect. I’m obsessed. Thank you for a form-meets-function bag!" —Megan V.

    Get it from Dagne Dover for $93.75+ (originally $125+; available in five sizes and eight colors).

    37. A Tushy 2.0 bidet attachment for 43% off for pampering your patootie. Not only will it help you use less TP, but it also just leaves you feeling cleaner after you go.

    Tushy

    One BuzzFeed Shopping editor raves: "This is the bidet I use and 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me a while to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh, how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is."

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (originally $69; available in two colors).

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.