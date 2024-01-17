29 Products That’ll Help If You Love To Travel, But Find Packing Very Stressful

1. A helpful "Pack this!" checklist because sometimes the biggest travel headache is figuring out what to bring. This should help you generate ideas, and ensure you're not kicking yourself later after realizing you forgot your toothbrush.
Promising review: "This is perfect. Whenever we travel, my kids always say 'make me a list of what I have to pack.' I always worry I will forget to tell them something random like underwear or pajamas...so now, I just check the boxes, they pack, and can review the list if they want to add anything." —AmyH
2. A transparent toiletry bag so you can avoid getting stopped by TSA when you inevitably forget to put your skincare in a see-through bag. Plus, this bag is super durable and will give you relief from those intrusive "Gosh, I hope my serum doesn't leak all over my clothes" thoughts.
Promising review: "I travel very frequently and had never heard of a liquid travel bag like this before. I was a little worried because the back is not see-through, so I brought a 1-quart plastic baggie as backup just in case. But everything I needed fit perfectly and I had no issues in TSA/China security. So far I have been through MSP, IAD, NKG, and PEK airports using this pack already and it's a life-changer! I will never again have to worry about having to scramble to buy baggies just for liquids, and it is much more durable." —Courtney Swanson
3. Or a waterproof toiletry bag with enough space to pack up your entire 14-step self-care routine in the most space-efficient way possible. Plus, it's equipped with a rotating hook so you can hang it on the back of a door or in the shower for convenient access.
Promising review: "We are a family of seven, and this held all of our bathroom supplies for a weekend trip. This is a must-have for traveling. The best feature is it being able to hang up on a robe hook or the back of a door. It frees up hotel sinks and keeps you well organized." —Amazon Customer
4. Some Tide sink packets each loaded with the perfect amount of detergent for washing those salty bathing suits and dirty undies so you can avoid overstuffing your suitcase even on multi-week excursions.
Each pack comes with three packets, and they're tiny enough to easily slide into the side of any toiletry bag,
Promising review: "I have taken these packets on travels throughout the world. They are small and fit in my bag. They are good for a wash in a sink or wash bag... Glad to have them. They don’t leak either." —Barbara Jefferson
5. Plus, a six-foot travel clothesline that'll make drying your freshly cleaned laundry right in the hotel room a straightforward affair that doesn't involve draping wet clothes over every square inch of available space. You don't even need clothespins — just hang the clothes between the braided cords.
Promising review: "Love this clothesline! We take this with us on resort vacations. It's nice to be able to wash out swimsuits, etc. and hang them to dry every day so they don't smell after days of nonstop ocean fun. This one is nice because you don't need clothespins, and it stretches pretty far. I was able to hang up two kid's swimsuits, two kid's rash guards, two adult swimsuits, and two adult rash guards, and still had room for more. This is a must if you take any tropical vacation where it's humid and hard for clothes to dry out." —Haley G
6. A digital luggage scale if you're tired of sweating it out at the baggage check counter, hoping to avoid paying pesky overage fees. This scale is super accurate so you can be confident in your under-50-pound pack-job.
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising review: "Works great, a must-have when flying. Very accurate scale. Easy to read with the light on it. It's a must if you have a wife like mine who loves to shop for clothes and fill up her suitcase along with mine, or if you want to stay under that 40 pounds and avoid paying the extra for overweight baggage fees. Easy to use, very accurate, well-made, and a nice design. Very pleased. Saved me money." —Amazon Customer
7. A set of travel compression cubes because you're committed to never checking a bag if you can avoid it. Plus, it keeps everything super organized so on the off chance TSA does need to look through your bag, they won't have to ruin your perfect pack job seeking out the culprit.
Tripped Travel Gear is a small business started by Tim and Fin (Plus, their dog!). The pair has been living out of their backpacks since 2015 and creates quality travel products to make life on the road easier.
Promising review: "This is a must-have item for anyone who is committed to traveling lightly and taking small bags whenever/wherever possible. If you are an urban back-packer or even an outdoors backpacker, these are amazing bags that make the rest of your bag so much easier to pack!" —Amazon Customer
8. An all-in-one universal wall adapter so you don't show up in a new country with no way to charge your phone — no matter where you go!
Promising review: "Probably the best $13 I've spent on anything. If you travel a lot, especially internationally, this is a must-have, because you have every kind of adapter on one plug and don’t have to worry about constantly buying a certain adapter every time you travel to a different country. This has it all." —Abby Santiago
9. A nylon anti-theft rucksack to avoid wasting precious space in your suitcase with extra bags. This ultra-versatile style can be worn like a backpack or shoulder bag, so when it's done being your airport personal item it can be a stylish purse for dinner.
Promising review: "A must-have for traveling! This backpack is lightweight, has multiple pockets on the inside and outside for small items, and was so awesome for an eight-day vacation to Hawaii! Felt safe with my items in it and it was a great small personal item on the plane. Highly recommend!" —Marianne :]
10. Or a lightweight water-resistant backpack for finally finding the perfect airline personal item with easy access to your laptop and plenty of space for chargers, books, a change of clothes, and more. Plus, cushy airflow panels fight against the dreaded back sweat during your walking tour or as you run to catch your flight (we've all been there).
The bag has a separate compartment to hold up to a 15.6" laptop, a hidden anti-theft pocket on the back for valuables, a luggage strap, hanging clasps, and an external USB port to hook up to your own power bank.
Promising review: "I just returned from a trip abroad and I used this backpack as my personal carry-on. It's roomy, fashionable, durable, and functional. The best feature in the backpack is the hidden zipper pocket where I was able to keep my passport and wallet and not worry that someone might pull it out. Everything was safe, had a place, and was easily accessible. It was a little bulky looking when I had it filled before my trip but that was to be expected. Overall, I was very happy with this backpack and would recommend it highly." —rachel
11. An adaptable hair diffuser if you're tired of lugging your blow dryer half-way across the world just so you won't have to be without your diffuser. This attachment adjusts in size to fit most any blow dryer so packing light and using the Airbnb dryer doesn't feel like a sacrifice.
Promising review: "Purchased for a recent trip to UK, Croatia, and Montenegro. Doesn’t disappoint. Great for curly hair. Lightweight, small enough, and doesn’t take lots of room. Highly recommend for international hotel travel!" —Karen and Liz
12. A travel-sized wrinkle release spray that makes it easy to revive crumpled, fresh-out-of-the-suitcase clothing even when you don't have easy access to an iron.
Promising review: "Hate dragging out the old hotel iron and board so I just spray my wrinkled clothes with this and viola! Takes the wrinkles out, and off I go — no wrestling while putting the iron and board away. I even have a small travel iron or use my hair styling irons if I want a better finish, but this usually does the job nicely." —Audie
13. A pack of moisture-proof travel pill organizers because it'll make packing the ever-growing collection of prescriptions and vitamins now required to maintain your body MUCH more space efficient than the alternative — a plastic bag of stray pill bottles.
Promising review: "These were the perfect size to hold all our medicine. We didn’t need a Monday through Friday organizer. We just needed something to help consolidate medicine for travel. It held way more than I was expecting and came with labels so no confusion of medicine." —Momof3
