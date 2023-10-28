33 Travel Products You’ll Gush About To Your Friends Almost As Much As The Actual Vacation

1. A Trtl neck pillow for actually supporting your neck while you try to catch some mid-flight z's. It's way less bulky than traditional travel pillows and will keep you from head bobbing onto your neighbor's shoulder.
Promising review: "I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl Pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off....a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer. The Velcro works wonderfully with regards to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed the way that I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." —S.Viruly
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
2. Or, a memory foam travel pillow because it can be bent any which way to get you in a suitable sleeping position no matter what kind of trains, planes, and automobiles situation your vacay travel plans entail.
Promising review: "Love how soft and flexible this pillow is; my only complaint is that I didn't get more. I have two kids, and they fought constantly over it! It's very comfortable and easy to use. My favorite thing about it is that the cover is removable and washable. I always feel yucky after a flight and love that I can wash it!" —Amanda and Pam
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors and two styles).
3. A set of portable soap sheets so you and the fam can always guarantee access to cleansing hand soap, even in the most — How do I say this nicely? — ~neglected~ public restrooms.
Promising review: "Love this product. Provides great suds as any handful of soap would. This is excellent for travel, especially in public bathrooms that don’t always guarantee soap. Discreet and great for places where you might not want to touch the dispenser. A lot comes in one container. Gave some packets away to my family." —Kerry-Ann Archibald1
Get a three-pack (150 sheets total) from Amazon for $7.49+ (available in larger multipacks).
4. Slip-on quick-dry water shoes with sock-like flexibility to get that barefoot feel in the water without that barefoot vulnerability. Plus, the low profile makes them easy to pack, since we know shoe space is limited to say the least.
Promising review: "Love these water socks. The are comfy and cute. I have never owned a pair before but I wanted to try these for an upcoming vacation in Belize. I have tried them out a couple of times in a swimming pool and they are great. I love that they are so lightweight that I forget I am wearing anything on my feet at all. They give me the confidence to stand in the pool without worry of stepping on something or scratching my feet." —Joan Wiley
Get it from Amazon for $9.88+ (available in women's sizes 4–13.5, men's sizes 3–12, and in 44 styles).
5. A tube of Burt's Bees after sun soother if you've had previous trips sullied by crispy skin. Apply this hydrating formula ASAP and enjoy sweet relief from pain and itching.
This product is formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, or SLS.
Promising review: "I’ve had this bottle for over a year! It’s lasted with my family through Disney World, Destin spring break, and every time we go to the pool! I’ve had some bad sunburns. I slather this on and reapply after it’s soaked in and I wake up with a deep tan. Whatever is in it is like magic! The smell is kinda weird to me, but as well as this lotion works it could smell like cough syrup and I’d still happily use it." —Natalie Smith
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A freezable snack box with built-in cooling technology that you can load up with snacks to fuel your adventures knowing they'll stay cool and fresh all day long. Vacation time is too short to spend any of it hunting down snacks just to avoid hangry meltdowns.
Promising review: "This will carry four frozen breastmilk bags and keep them frozen six to eight hours, which is perfect for domestic airport travel or small outings. I like to bring a few extra bags with me on trips for a night out or if it will be hard to nurse somewhere. Awesome product and less bulky that other cooler bags." —Joshua
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in 10 colors and prints).
7. A refillable travel perfume atomizer for a compact and shatter-proof way to transport your favorite scents so you don't have to spend your whole trip not smelling like your best self.
Using the atomizer is easy: Simply unscrew the cap to your perfume bottle, place the perfume nozzle into the hole at the bottom of the atomizer, and pump the perfume inside.
Promising review: "Usually I'll take whatever samples I haven't tried out yet with me on vacation, but these let me take my favorite fragrances with me when I travel without worrying about losing or breaking the big bottle! I find myself throwing them in my purse or gym bag as well since they are so portable." —Labernatty
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $7.55.
8. A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds because everything is better — long flights, hotel hot tubs, you name it — when you're not tethered to your tech by a cord or fretting over water damage. Thankfully, these buds are waterproof, come with a handy travel/charging case, and connect to your devices in one easy step.
Promising review: "The earbuds are everything I had hoped they would be. I like the fit in my ear, and that is important for achieving the sound I wanted. I like the fact that they are waterproof and can use them on vacation without worrying about damaging them." —C S
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five colors).
9. Plus, an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you (and a buddy) can actually use said Bluetooth earbuds to watch those free in-flight movies.
Promising review: "Worked beautifully on a recent eight-hour flight from New York City to Frankfurt! Really easy to pair with my Bose noise-canceling earbuds and charges quickly. The sound quality was excellent. I'm so excited about this product that I'm going to buy one for each of my family members!" —emily p murray
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in black and white and two other styles).
10. A pack of moisture-proof travel pill organizers to make packing the ever-growing collection of prescriptions and vitamins now required to maintain your body MUCH more space efficient than the alternative — a plastic bag of stray pill bottles.
Promising review: "These were the perfect size to hold all our medicine. We didn’t need a Monday through Friday organizer. We just needed something to help consolidate medicine for travel. It held way more than I was expecting and came with labels so no confusion of medicine." —Momof3
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.78.
11. A set of refillable TSA-friendly toiletry containers if you're sick of spending a small fortune on name-brand travel-sized products and just want to make your own. You won't have to worry about leaking, and the entire set fits in the provided clear zip pouch.
Promising review: "I purchased one for myself and had a really good experience traveling with them. Nothing leaked, not even the witch hazel. I was really impressed and bought two more for my daughters and took them on our family vacation. We love these travel kits." —M
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 12 variations).
12. A tri-fold travel wallet that'll keep everything (and I mean everything) on hand and organized as you run to catch your flight. Money, cards, boarding passes, passport — you name it — all protected with RFID-blocking tech.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.
Promising review: "Great for traveling. It holds all my important info for an international vacation. Didn't have to worry about misplacing my passport or fear my card info being compromised." —Crystal
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 37 colors).
13. Or a waterproof travel document holder because you've got a whole gaggle of travelers depending on you to keep track of their passports and boarding passes, which is a lot easier to do when they're all organized in one easy-to-access place.
Promising review: "I took my kids on their first international trip, and this thing was a total lifesaver. It fits easily in a fanny pack or small purse for easy access, and it fit my whole family's passports, vaccine cards, boarding passes, and a pen with plenty of room for cash and cards if you decide to use it as a wallet for your trip. It made getting checked in a breeze and helped my family keep everything organized." —Kevin Garcia
Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in six colors).
14. A stick of non-greasy Gold Bond anti-friction stick for preventing sweat-induced chafing on your thighs, heels — wherever! — and all the painful irritation that comes with it.
Promising review: "I just used it for five days in 90-degree-plus weather at Bonnaroo music festival in the middle of Tennessee on a farm in June with 100,000 people walking several miles, dancing, and sweating every day. I am happy to report that this product is a lifesaver. My thighs didn't chafe once, and I have big ones! I had to reapply once during the day. I strongly recommend buying this if you have large thighs and need relief from chafing. I couldn't wear dresses or skirts in the heat if I was walking anywhere, and now I live in them because of this stuff! Buy it! It works!" —Isaac
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.