Transform Into The Minimalist Traveler You've Always Wanted To Be With The Help Of These 29 Things

1. A helpful "Pack this!" checklist because sometimes the biggest travel headache is figuring out what to bring. This should help you figure out exactly what you need ahead of time so you can avoid spur-of-the-moment overpacking.
Promising review: "This is perfect. Whenever we travel, my kids always say, 'Make me a list of what I have to pack.' I always worry I will forget to tell them something random like underwear or pajamas...so now, I just check the boxes, they pack, and can review the list if they want to add anything." —AmyH
2. Slip-on quick-dry water shoes with sock-like flexibility to get that barefoot feel in the water without that barefoot vulnerability. Plus, the low profile makes them easy to pack, since we know shoe space is limited, to say the least.
Promising review: "Love these water socks. They are comfy and cute. I have never owned a pair before, but I wanted to try them on an upcoming vacation in Belize. I have tried them out a couple of times in a swimming pool and they are great. I love that they are so lightweight that I forget I am wearing anything on my feet at all. They give me the confidence to stand in the pool without worry of stepping on something or scratching my feet." —AJS
3. Some Tide sink packets each loaded with the perfect amount of detergent for washing those salty bathing suits and dirty undies so you can avoid overstuffing your suitcase even on multi-week excursions.
Each pack comes with three packets, and they're tiny enough to easily slide into the side of any toiletry bag,
Promising review: "I have taken these packets on travels worldwide. They are small and fit in my bag. They are good for a wash in a sink or wash bag... Glad to have them. They don't leak either." —Barbara Jefferson
4. Plus, a 6-foot travel clothesline that'll make drying your freshly cleaned laundry right in the hotel room a straightforward affair that doesn't involve draping wet clothes over every square inch of available space. You don't even need clothespins — just hang the clothes between the braided cords.
Promising review: "Love this clothesline! We take this with us on resort vacations. It's nice to be able to wash out swimsuits, etc., and hang them to dry every day so they don't smell after days of nonstop ocean fun. This one is nice because you don't need clothespins, and it stretches pretty far. I could hang up two kid's swimsuits, two kid's rash guards, two adult swimsuits, and two adult rash guards, and I still had room for more. This is a must if you take any tropical vacation where it's humid and hard for clothes to dry out." —Haley G
5. The 4-in-1 Alleyoop Pen Pal so you can pack an eyeliner, lip liner, brow pencil, and highlighter with a fraction of the usually required bag space.
Promising review: "I love the ease of this product. It's so perfect, and the colors are great for all looks — casual, fancy, quarantine extra, everything! I love how effortless it is and how easy it is to use. I'm serious that as a makeup novice, these colors are impossible to mess up. I love it! " —Stephanie H.
6. A foldable water bottle if you love proper hydration (and not paying for overpriced disposables), but hate having a clunky empty bottle eat up valuable bag space.
Plus, it's lead-, latex-, and BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and can be used for hot or cold drinks.
Promising review: "Bought this water bottle for a trip to Disney World. At home, I always have my 40-ounce water bottle nearby. I was worried about walking around the park and not having quick access to water on those hot park days. We only brought a fanny pack in and didn't have room for something big. This was perfect! It wasn't too overbearing to hold and was super easy to fold up and throw in the bag when not in use. My only regret is I didn't buy two!" —E. Alarcón
7. A set of waterproof packing cubes because it's time to start working with your tendency to overpack instead of against it. Simply follow the packing directions, and each cube will pleasantly surprise you with how much it can hold. Not to mention the sheer joy of being able to find the right outfit without tearing apart your entire pack job.
This set comes with an extra large cube, large cube, medium cube, small cube, roomy shoe bag, and a laundry bag for dirty clothes!
Promising review: "The sheer amount of clothes I jammed into my carry-on with the help of these cubes was obscene. Four floor-length gowns, four pairs of shoes, business attire for four days, enough underwear for a zombie apocalypse, and toiletries/blazers. The laundry bag was super helpful for the trip home. I also left the largest cube at home because it was totally big for my carry-on size trip. Fantastic value. 10/10 recommend." —akstevie
8. Or a set of space-saver bags to significantly compress your clothes by sucking out all the air — no vacuum required! These are designed for travel, so all you have to do is fill up a bag and roll it out to release air through the built-in valves.
Promising review: "These were lifesavers! We took a 10-day trip to Europe and could pack only in a carry-on using these! I used two mediums in my carry-on, and my husband used three. I packed all my undergarments, five dresses, four pairs of jeans, a number of blouses, three pairs of shorts, and a few other pieces of clothing. And still has room for my shoes. These will definitely be used each time we travel now. Well worth it." —Amazon Customer
9. A refillable travel perfume atomizer for a quick and easy way to transport your favorite scents so you don't have to spend your whole vacay not smelling like your best self.
Using the atomizer is easy: Simply unscrew the cap to your perfume bottle, place the perfume nozzle into the hole at the bottom of the atomizer, and pump the perfume inside.
Promising review: "These things are perfect! Easy to use. Great size for traveling! And didn’t change the smell of my perfumes!"—BMF722
10. A heavy-duty laundry bag with a built-in travel pouch that makes it easy to deal with stinky socks and other not-so-fresh linens without any inner carry-on cross-contamination.
Just stuff them in and squeeze to release the extra air!
Promising review: "As a frequent traveler, this bag has been great for packing dirty laundry on the return trip home. It will hold much more than I usually put in it and compresses nicely in the suitcase. I toss it in the washer along with the clothes, and it has held up for well over a year now." —CC
11. An all-in-one universal wall adapter so you don't show up in a new country with no way to charge your phone — no matter where you go — since several chargers for that multi-country expedition is valuable space we can't afford to lose.
Promising review: "Probably the best $13 I've spent on anything. If you travel a lot, especially internationally, this is a must-have, because you have every kind of adapter on one plug and don’t have to worry about constantly buying a certain adapter every time you travel to a different country. This has it all." —Abby Santiago
