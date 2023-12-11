26 Toys Under $30 That Reviewers Say Their Kids Are “Obsessed” With

1. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek because it's exactly what it sounds like, and it sounds pretty darn fun already. Take turns hiding this rainbow-colored gadget around the house — it'll shout clues, eventually playing a song when it's finally found. Now who's ready for another round?!
Relatable is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.
Promising review: "My 6- and 3-year-old are OBSESSED. They play for an hour at least! Played with daily since we got it. When it’s my turn to hide, I make it tricky enough that I can actually be productive until it’s my turn again." —Cara Lentz
2. A miniature baking set with a 48-page recipe book for the junior pâtissier so they can make teeny tiny versions of real dishes and learn all about food science without the usual big kitchen messes.
The set comes with a storage tin, rolling pin, wee knife, pizza/dough cutter, mixing spoon, three wee spoons, mixing bowl, pizza/pie pan, pie server, sheet pan, silicone cake and cupcake molds, two silicone finger mitts, and a 48-page recipe book.
Promising review: "My 9-year-old daughter LOVES this — OK more like is obsessed with this! Everything holds up and is durable. The recipes are so simple to follow. She takes over the kitchen and does everything by herself. Cooks things in the toaster oven. She makes us delicious cinnamon rolls, apple pies, pizzas…everything! Everything is written and geared to have a child be able to do it. We have told all her friends, and now they all have this, too! The kids on the street all come to our house just so they can tiny bake! Every kid needs one of these!" —Summer
3. A set of Globbles so they can join the legions of TikTokers already loving this stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are not just fun to squeeze and stretch, but they also stick to pretty much any flat surface without leaving behind messy residue.
Promising review: "A huge hit with my children. We bought them for one child with autism, and he’s obsessed with these. Christmas morning has been pure joy for him playing with these, and all of us joined in on the fun. They are not exploding on us nor are they 'peeling' our ceiling paint or plaster off. Overall, I would absolutely buy these again and recommend them to anyone else. Especially anyone who has a special needs child or child with sensory issues."—SamSurgany
4. An interactive scissor skills activity pad if you know a little one who needs a little work on their cutting skills (also me, tbh). This book is filled with mazes, puzzles, animal art, and more activities that'll have them snipping up a storm with the included safety scissors.
Promising review: "My son is obsessed with this activity scissor kit! The scissors are perfect for a toddler or even younger! They're not dangerous at all, which gives this mom one less thing to worry about! Many pages to cut, and each page is also an activity to play with over and over again! Love this item!" —Kristina Wells
5. A lightweight LCD writing tablet to provide mini Picassos of all ages with an endlessly reusable canvas for their creations. It's SUPER easy to travel with, so don't be surprised if they challenge you to a riveting game of tic-tac-toe in the car.
Promising review: "I purchased this gift for my just turned 2-year-old daughter, and she is obsessed — and so am I! It is mess free, nontoxic, endless coloring fun! She will scribble to her hearts desire, and with one push of a button, she has a clean slate. This clearing function also has a locking feature to prevent erasing, but she hasn’t used it yet! Highly recommend!" —Helen
6. A pack of tangle-free parachute toys that kids will love tossing from on high (i.e. the second floor) and watching as these colorful little guys float on down to safety.
Promising review: " Love that they are tangle-free! My son is obsessed with playing with them and hasn’t put them down since we received them!" —LAURA L.
7. A value pack of 500+ puffy stickers because who doesn't love stickers in their stockings?! Especially ones with a textured, 3D look that can easily be reused without leaving behind a sticky mess.
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs, and more.
Promising reviews: "My 1.5-year-old is obsessed with these. Not sticky enough to do any damage but can also be reused a few times" —Katie Merkatoris
"I love that they are removable. They don’t leave marks on your window. You can even place them back on the plastic sheet and use them again. I have a busy box for my toddler, and these stickers are in there. She peels them off and puts them on the lid of the box and then peels them off again and puts them back. She creates scenes with them. She puts them on windows at home. I peel them off and put them back. They really are fantastic stickers." —Elizabeth A. Zapf
8. A bestselling Take Along Tunes toy with volume control for a portable and surprisingly not annoying musical distraction that plays 10 different classical melodies.
Promising review: "I have a son who is almost 2 years old. If I could only have one toy for him, this would be it. He has been obsessed with this toy since he was old enough to hit the button on his own, and he still loves it now that he's almost 2. I never would have thought that this toy could be so essential or important. It seemed neat and popular, so I got it along with a lot of other stuff before he was born. I had no idea how endlessly entertaining such a simple toy could be. If I ever have another child, I will probably buy a new one just because the sticker has become so worn with use." —JHev
9. A logic puzzle Gravity Maze so you can trick them into STEM learning and hands-on problem solving with 60 multi-level puzzles they'll actually have so much fun completing.
The game comes with 60 challenges that range from beginner to expert so it will hold their interest as they work their way up to the trickier ones.
Promising review: "My 10-year-old son is obsessed with this game. He loves figuring out each maze. It makes him use problem-solving skills and logic. This is a great toy for an only child whose parents can't entertain the child every minute. He chooses this over video games! Now that is saying something." —Amy P.
10. A sprinkle whale bath toy with colorful flashing lights if you want to help make bath time the best time of the day. This *whaley* cute toy is rechargeable and can keep the water spraying fun going for 80 minutes straight.
Promising review: "We got this for our 5-month-old since he loves to try and hold/catch running water. He LOVES this! In the tub it gets him sooo excited. We have even taken it outside in his small, shallow splash pad, and it still works. He loves catching the water and picking it up. And in the tub likes to try to sneak a sip haha. He is now almost 8 months old and is still obsessed. There are sensors on the bottom that when it hits water will turn it on, and when it needs to be charged, the water does not go very high or will just shut off. A definite bathtub fave for sure!" —Jo Edith
11. A colorful wooden puzzle to bring Tetris-like delight out into the real world after they've hit their daily screentime limit and you're out of entertainment ideas.
Reviewers say this is a great toy for a wide range of ages — from 3 to 12.
Promising review: "My toddler is obsessed! The construction is solid, pieces are well-finished (no splinters or uneven cuts), and I love that this particular type of puzzle will allow him to make different arrangements each time. Currently, he loves to assemble the same 20–30-piece puzzles over and over again, and I wanted to find him something that would present a little challenge with critical thinking as well as variety." —Alex
12. A game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza that's super simple to learn, great for all ages, and anything but boring. Play this fast-paced party game once and they'll be begging to bring it out at every future game night.
The rules are simple. Deal the deck out to all players (works with three to eight players). Everyone keeps their mini deck face down and goes around the table flipping a card face up and saying one of the five key words (taco, cat, goat, cheese, and pizza — in that order). Once the card played matches the word said, it's a race to slap that center card. Whoever taps in last has to take the center stack, and the round starts over. Whoever gets rid of all their cards first wins!
Promising review: "This game is a hit! My 5-year-old is obsessed, and my teenage sisters were fighting over who got to bring it to camp, so I had to buy two copies! It's such a fun party game, it is guaranteed to bring the laughs." —Jennifer Simms
13. A set of satisfying tempera paint sticks for transforming craft time from a big hassle into a regular source of fun. These easy-to-hold pens deliver all the rich, creamy color they'd expect from regular paint, but without the risk of spills and other major messes, since they're washable and dry in just 90 seconds!
Promising review: "These are my favorite art accessory ever! My girls are obsessed, they work on paper...rocks...anything! We can't get enough." —R. Ras
