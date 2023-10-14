29 Time-Saving Products That’ll Make You Feel Fast Like The Flash

1. A detangling kids leave-in conditioner that'll tame frizz, hydrate curls, reduce breakage, and just generally decrease the amount of time spent fussing over your kid's hair — something you'll both be grateful for.
Promising review: "My daughter’s curly hair is usually filled with tangles in the morning because she tosses and turns in her sleep, but this leave-in has been an absolute lifesaver. It is lightweight, adds shine and definition to her ringlets, and best of all, it’s much easier to run a brush through her hair in the morning. This spray also has a fruity scent that my little girl loves. I highly recommend it to other moms." —AME
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit to drastically *cut* down on food prep and cleanup time with interchangeable blades that can each be popped into the dishwasher.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in three colors and three other styles).
3. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are expensive, take forever to see results, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. With this pen you can get noticeable results fast. And the best part? No lingering sensitivity.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
4. A set of reusable Wad-Free tools you might recognize from Shark Tank if you're tired of laundry day getting derailed by tangled bedsheets. These help maintain a balanced washer drum, reduce dry times, and prevent wet clothes from getting trapped in the sheets.
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic by Cyndi Bray, who had a wadding problem and no available solutions. So they did what anyone would do (JK) — learned CAD (computer-aided design) and invented a genius solution!
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and, well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
Get a pair from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner for not only cleaning but preventing soap scum buildup with minimal effort. Once a week, simply give your shower a spray, let it sit overnight, rinse, and — BOOM — you're done and didn't even break a sweat.
Promising review: "I have been having shower draining issues, so there was a buildup of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that have claimed to be no scrub/wipe but this has been the only one that has worked. I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use it will get there. Highly recommend this product." —KZ
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents and two sizes).
6. A pack of Downy fabric spray so you can rock wrinkle-free fits even when there's no time (or energy) to break out the iron. Just spray, give your clothes a few swipes, and watch the wrinkles rapidly fall away.
I hate wrinkles *and* am lazy — two at-odds conditions. This stuff has been a staple in my life since approximately ninth grade (thanks to my mama). As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh, and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without dealing with an iron or steamer.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.36.
7. A beloved tub of TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste that'll preform small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Try it out on those "forever" stains that just won't budge.
Promising review: "Where has this stuff been in all of my 46 years! Cleaned my stove like is wasn't even dirty! I simply put a small amount on my sponge and attacked the baked-on crud! It came off easily with just a small amount of elbow grease. 💪🏼 Nothing like I normally have to do with spraying stinky, fuming oven cleaner and letting it sit, scrub, and then repeating over and over until it's clean! This has made my life so much better! Now off to tackle the hard water spots and soap scum in the shower!!" —Jenny
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. Some no-tie Lock Laces to grant any pair of lace-up shoes the power to ascend to a higher form — slip-ons. Now, free yourself from ever having to take time out to tie your laces ever again!
Promising review: "Purchased two pairs for my running shoes. They work very well, and I have put a bunch of miles on them. No more tying/untying, just slip on. I like how they keep unified tension across the entire laces from top to bottom. I have had no issues with the lace lock at all, it snapped in well." —Scott
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 colors).
9. A handy bite suction tool because this fast-acting gadget sucks out bug venom left behind under the skin to help reduce itchiness and swelling so things can get healed up a heck of a lot sooner.
You can also use it to treat bites from bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, and sea lice.
Promising review: "Everything that bites bites me. This easy-to-use gadget works like a charm. The itching stops within a few minutes." —Margaret M. Newburn
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors and in multipacks).
10. A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment if you want visibly healthier-looking hair FAST — like, eight seconds fast. This rinse-out formula works on any hair texture or length, delivering the proteins and amino acids necessary for a shiny, flippable mane.
11. A nonstick microwave pasta cooker for the need-it-now noodle lover. This easy-to-use container cooks and drains so you get perfect al dente pasta every time without waiting for the water to boil or getting several dishes involved.
Promising review: "One of those 'why didn't I think of this?' kind of things. It makes cooking pasta so easy and foolproof! No trying to bend/break pasta to get it to fit into a round pan. The instructions tell you exactly how long to microwave it for the different size proportions." —EQUUS
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
12. A gel toilet cleaning stamp so you can keep your porcelain throne looking and smelling clean between scrub sessions with approximately zero effort. Cleansing gel releases with every flush, leaving behind a fresh scent and preventing stain buildups.
Each stamp lasts for around 12 days!
Promising review: "I love these 'stamps.' They keep your toilet clean and make the entire bathroom smell fantastic, clean, and deodorized at all times. They are very easy to use, don't over-complicate the instructions. I did, thinking there had to be more to it than that. You just stick it on the inside of the toilet and it will stay in place and clean the toilet each time it is flushed. I love these!" —J. D. Robinson
Get six stamps from Amazon for $4.48 (available in three scents).
13. An illuminating nail concealer that'll make it look like you just walked out of the salon when we both know this DIY mani took a whole lot less effort, time, and money. Coat nails with this semi-sheer, buildable color to easily mask any imperfections, yellowing, and uneven discoloration.
Promising reviews: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
Check out our Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer review for more deets!