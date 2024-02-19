Your Body Has All Sorts Of Random Needs And These 28 Things Are Here To Help

Please note that these aren't medical recommendations. Be sure to check with your doctor before starting any kind of treatment.
1. A vegan exfoliating body scrub for anyone who struggles with persistent KP. This buffs away bumps by combining the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion into one gentle, at-home treatment.
Promising review: So I have keratosis pilaris or goose-like bumps on my bum and have been always super self conscious about it. I’ve used this product five to eight times and they are seriously like GONE. It’s soooo smooth now and I’m super happy. It does say to use once a week but I’ve just been using it every time I shower (which is almost every day lol). I only use a dime size amount and it’s able to cover my bum and some of my legs. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who also has pesky bumps on their body. Also this product has no scent, which is a plus for anyone who has sensitive skin!!" —Ang M
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes).
2. A bottle of wine drops if your before-bed glass of wine too often ends in a pounding headache. A few drops added to your glass works to naturally reduce sulfites and tannins in wine — the frequent culprits of "but I only had one glass" headaches.
Promising review: "Like others, I have had morning headaches after even just one glass of wine. I saw this on Amazon, and all of the reviews were favorable and had lots of detail on how well this product worked. I decided to give it a try, and YES! It does work!!! I personally do not detect a change in the taste profile of the wine, and neither could my sister who also tried it one evening. I use three drops for both red and white. For the price, I would say give it a try because I am so happy that I can now enjoy a glass or two and not worry about the onslaught of an allergic reaction!" —Vellichor
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (also available as beer drops).
3. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil you apply like a clear coat of polish to give your nails all the cuticle-softening, nail-strengthening nourishment they've been craving.
I started using this stuff recently and my nails look presentable for basically the first time ever. It's no one-time-use miracle — you have to be consistent about application. But if you are consistent, you'll be able to maintain happy, hydrated nails and cuticles with pretty minimal effort. Fun bonus: It smells absolutely delicious.
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
4. A pair of anti-nausea bands that may help soothe churning stomachs from cars, cruises, amusement parks, and even pregnancy without copious amounts of Dramamine.
For more info on how to use acupressure for nausea management, check out this guide from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "I get motion sickness at a drop of a hat. When I decided to go on a second cruise, I bought these thinking they wouldn't do anything and that I would return them once I got home. I was pleasantly surprised and found that these helped me tremendously. I wore them all the time over the course of my five-day cruise and was never sick during my vacation. I was stunned. My first cruise I got so seasick the first day and ended up in a foggy haze the rest of the trip since I took so much Dramamine. Great little product and I can't believe how well they worked. I bought a second pair for the car, so if I ever feel sick, I can just put these on. I would highly recommend, even for the skeptical." —KristinaK
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.53.
5. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly get your feet sandal ready by removing years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. A stick of nongreasy Gold Bond anti-friction stick for preventing sweat-induced thigh chafing and all the painful irritation that comes with it.
Promising review: "I just used it for five days in 90-degree-plus weather at Bonnaroo music festival in the middle of Tennessee on a farm in June with 100,000 people walking several miles, dancing, and sweating every day. I am happy to report that this product is a lifesaver. My thighs didn't chafe once, and I have big ones! I had to reapply once during the day. I strongly recommend buying this if you have large thighs and need relief from chafing. I couldn't wear dresses or skirts in the heat if I was walking anywhere, and now I live in them because of this stuff! Buy it! It works!" —Isaac
Get it from Amazon for $6.28.
7. A rechargeable heated eye massager if you need an extra tool in your toolkit to help combat headaches, eye strain, puffy under-eyes, and insomnia. This portable design boasts five massage modes, a 15-minute timer, and built-in Bluetooth speakers so you can really tune out the world and enjoy some R&R.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though the price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $55.99 (available in three colors).
8. A box of waterproof medicated pads you apply like bandages to finally force out the wart living rent-free under your skin.
Promising review: "I had a stubborn wart on my right thumb that has been there for almost a year. Went to the doctor the first time to freeze it, but it didn't completely remove the wart so I decided to try the gel. The gel helped but not for too long and the wart came back (in a couple of days). Long story short, I got these medicated Band-Aids and the results are incredibly satisfying. Used these Band-Aids every day for a week and the next week, my wart is gone. So far, it's been a week after and I haven't noticed any growth. Highly recommend!" —J
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $7.29.
9. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. With this pen you can get quick results. And the best part? No lingering sensitivity.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96.
10. A volcanic stone face roller so you can soak up excess face oil, even if you have makeup on! Unlike blotting papers, this roller is able to be washed and reused, reducing waste and saving you $$$.
Promising review: "Amazing! I have very oily skin and I’m always shiny. I hate those blotting papers; this is so much better! I roll it all over my face several times a day and in seconds my skin is matte again. Also, it’s like a nice little face massage when I do it. It is super easy to take apart to clean, and after using hot water and my facial cleanser it is dry pretty quick, though I usually just let it sit out overnight. Highly recommend!! I’m going to buy more so I can leave them all over — purse, diaper bag, bathroom, car!" —Brooke Burns
Get it from Amazon for $9.09.
11. A tonsil stone remover for potentially treating the root cause of chronic bad breath. The tool has a built-in LED light for easily finding and extracting the stone, while the included syringe makes cleaning out the pocket left behind quick and easy.
If you suspect you have tonsil stones (also called tonsilloliths), talk to your dentist or doctor so they can preform a physical exam or imaging scan and deliver a diagnosis.
Promising review: "I'm in my early 30s and just started getting tonsil stones. Until a few months ago, I never even knew what these things were! Anyways, I've been struggling with cotton buds to fully remove the stones, but couldn't get rid of them and they would just come back within the week. I received this and OMFG...best investment ever. No struggle holding my phone as a flashlight while awkwardly poking myself in front of my badly lit bathroom mirror. I sat comfortably at my vanity, used one hand, and removed the whole stone in less than a minute. Why did I not know this was a thing? Why have I been struggling? Get it! Stop struggling, suffering, and awkwardly dealing with this ridiculous condition...trust me." —Wren
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in two colors and in a multipack).
12. An exfoliating mitt if you spend every shower examining your skin and wondering "How do I get rid of these bumps?" The answer: these gloves, which will slough away dead skin right before your eyes.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.