32 Things To Help Make Your Home Look "Better Than Move-In Day" Levels Of Good

1. A fast-acting lawn repair formula because your dog's peeing, playing, and digging have wreaked havoc on your yard. This easy-to-use combination of grass seeds, mulch, and soil amendment is specifically designed to repair pet-induced damage and get new grass growing ASAP.
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
2. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner for not only cleaning but preventing soap scum buildup with minimal effort. Once a week, simply give your shower a spray, let it sit overnight, rinse, and — BOOM — you're done and didn't even break a sweat.
Promising review: "I have been having shower draining issues, so there was a buildup of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that have claimed to be no scrub/wipe but this has been the only one that has worked. I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use it will get there. Highly recommend this product." —KZ
3. A reviewer-beloved wood polish that conditions and protects wood with a combination of beeswax and orange oil, while hiding dings and scratches so you can turn back the clock on worn-out furniture.
Promising review: "My kitchen cupboards were old, dried, and scratched. Now they look like they are almost new again. This polish also goes a long way. It's a bargain. Get some." —Sharon O'Dell
4. Connectable Edison bulb string lights so you can make your backyard look like a trendy beer garden and leave passersby wondering how they can get a reservation.
Promising review: "I have ordered four boxes of these light sets now. I love love love these lights. They are gorgeous. I plugged them in while in the package to make sure they all worked. Then I unscrewed all the bulbs to make it easy to hang. I hung them up all around my balcony using a staple gun. When I finished I screwed the light bulbs all in :) I would highly recommend these lights. They are PINTEREST perfect!" —Cora
5. A Baseboard Buddy with an extendable handle to save your knees, back, and shoulders from the pain of crouched-over cleaning. This utilizes a contoured head that conforms to the shape of baseboards and door moldings with reusable cleaning pads that trap and lock dirt with a simple swipe.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
6. A patented pet hair remover if you love everything about your home except for how hard it is to manage Fido's endless shedding. This lightweight roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again without constantly lugging out the vacuum.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and can reuse it — cleaning the hair off the brush when it gets clogged, of course!
Promising reviews: "Finally a lint roller that really works. Now I have an obsessed husband picking up German shepherd hair off the couch. Worth the price paid. It will pay for itself. No more sticky tape rollers!" —Blanca LInda Hatter
7. A set of interlocking teak wood tiles because your yard feels more like an industrial wasteland that an outdoor oasis. These tiles easily cover up most any hard surface (inside or out) and require ZERO tools to install, making them a perfect option for your neglected rental patio or even bathroom.
8. A carpet stain remover for lifting those scary stains that make you question if it's time to bring in the professionals. With this around you can get the job done yourself. And the best part? No rinsing or vacuuming required!
9. A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder so you can still have easy access to your paper towels without sacrificing any more precious counter space. Now you can have it all with tool-free installation to boot.
Promising review: "Very sleek!!! I really needed one of these because I have limited counter space. Really loving the look and functionality so far!" —Anna_stace
10. A ready-to-spray bleach-free outdoor cleaner to tackle tough stains with a fast-foaming formula that's safe to use around plants and grasses. Dirty sidewalks, mildewy planters, and dingy patio furniture have met their match.
Promising review: "I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500." —R. Latreille
11. A long-handled standing weeder because it makes clearing away those rogue dandelions easier than ever — you don't even need to bend over!
Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small business that's home to a standing weeder design that's been around since 1913.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
12. A minimalist flip-down hanger for a sleek storage solution that cleverly doubles as modern art when not in use.
Promising review: "These hooks are functional and fun. There are five hooks for hanging your items. It's plastic, not wood — the description states this. It's easy to install and came with a paper ruler to use as a guide when installing. I have rain coats, umbrellas, sweaters, and dog leashes hanging on it and it's holding well." —M String
13. A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste that'll perform small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Try it out on those "forever" stains other cleaners couldn't handle.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do with this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
14. A powerful mold and mildew stain cleaner so you can lift the most terrifying grout and caulking stains without the back-breaking scrubbing. Just apply the concentrated gel formula, wait six to eight hours, and watch stains (and your worries) wash down the drain.
Promising review: "We moved into a new apartment and the mold was out of control and it was disgusting. We tried so many products to get it out until we found this one and decided to try it as we didn’t have anything to lose. I’m so happy we bought this! This is basically concentrated Clorox as a gel so it’s so much easier to apply than the liquid and it kind of stays in place. You just have to apply it, wait a few hours, and remove it (no scrubbing required). Just make sure your shower is dry when you apply it and you’ll be good to go. Definitely worth buying if you have the same problem and nothing has worked." —Chris
