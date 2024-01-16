27 Things That'll Make Your Home Look Better In Under An Hour

1. A pack of flower-shaped fizzing toilet bombs so you can give your toilet a cleansing spa treatment without all that unnecessary scrubbing. It's basically a bath bomb but for your porcelain throne.
2. Or these Clorox toilet tablets you can plop in your toilet tank for four 👏 whole 👏 months 👏 of continuous cleaning action with every flush.
3. Some statement-making colorblock wall decals to liven up blank walls with all the flair of a custom paint job with a fraction of the effort. And if you're renting or just can't commit to one look — don't worry — it's removable.
4. Super pretty rainbow prism suncatchers because what could be a more joy-inducing update than LITERAL RAINBOWS in your home.
5. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your space. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to quickly catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
6. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste that'll tackle all those annoying scuffs and stains other cleaners couldn't handle. The hopeless grime on your stove top? Your kid's Picasso on the wall? All gone in a flash.
7. A frameless wavy vanity mirror so your bare desk or side table can instantly become a trendy focal point.
8. A set of grocery organizers for taking your fridge situation from overwhelming to organized in a snap. No more tumbling condiment bottles with these around.
Promising review: "These have really helped keep my refrigerator organized and clean. If something leaks or spills, it's super easy to clean one of these rather than the entire refrigerator — I just pop them into the top rack of my dishwasher (no heat dry) and that's it! There were so many in the set that I even had a couple left over to use in my freezer." —Jill Miller
Get an eight-piece set from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A stain remover to revive fabrics you thought were a lost cause with plant-based ingredients that are safe to use on everything from clothing and car seats to bed linens and furniture.
10. A hybrid robot vacuum and mop if you want clean floors without ever having to lift a finger. It's safe for use on all floor types *and* utilizes smart navigation for an orderly and thorough cleaning.
11. A reusable pumice stone that'll quickly have your toilets, sinks, and tubs looking like new — no unsightly rings in this house.
12. A set of brush scrubber drill attachments so you can eliminate caked-on soap grime with a fraction of the usually required elbow grease. Charge up your standard electric drill, attach the right brush head for the job, and let the modern luxury of motorized rotation cut through grime quicker than your sad sponge ever could.
13. A peel-and-stick faux marble adhesive paper for giving your countertops an expensive-looking update on the cheap that doesn't just look great, but is stain- and water-resistant too.
14. A wood polish to turn back the clock on worn-out furniture with a combination of beeswax and orange oil that conditions and protects wood while also hiding dings and scratches.
15. Dishwasher cleaning tablets because (to my shock and horror) you have to clean the thing that cleans your dishes, and these tablets make doing so as quick and easy as...well...running the dishwasher.
16. A cable storage box if you're tired of tangled cords trapping your feet and offending your eyes. Don't worry, it's ventilated! No overheating electronics in my house!
17. A fast-drying grout paint pen that'll help you cover up years of dingy staining in your tile cracks without all the time-intensive scrubbing. Think of it like one of those adult coloring books — fill in the lines and bask in your ~artistic~ sensibilities.
Promising review: "Holy cow! I never thought my stained grout would look so good! These pens are so amazing. After a little priming, they go forever! They cover very well and are super easy to use and cover the darkest of stains! I am buying four more to cover the rest of the house. The tip does not get into the very end of a line due to the border, but I prime it a bit for excess paint and push it in with my finger. Also, this is great for those deep small holes or grooves that are in the tile that leave dirt spots that are almost impossible to get out. Just prime it over the hole and rub it in with your finger and wipe off the rest. I have very light beige tile, and the beige color pens blend perfectly. I would NOT recommend white unless you have very white tile. This beige will blend well with white as well. Cannot beat it for the price and the amazing job this pen does. One pen will cover about a 3x20-foot area, no problem." —NatJH
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and in additional colors).