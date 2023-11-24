28 Things For Your Home That Don’t Look Functional But Really Are

1. A discreet cherry toilet brush because no one really wants their potty scrubber to be an obvious eyesore, do they?
Promising review: "This toilet brush makes me want to clean my toilet. It is so cute, exactly what I wanted, and works perfectly!! Fits nicely into my bathroom decor. It was delivered in perfect condition, and I've used it three times now. If you're thinking about buying this...do it!" —Michelle Maroon
2. A programmable pixel art display that does a lot more than just look cute. It's also a Bluetooth speaker that functions as an alarm, notification center, gaming console, and more!
The speaker pairs with an app where you can select from pre-made pixel art designs or create your own to display on the programmable LED screen.
Promising review: "I love it! It's so cute, and it fits perfectly with the decorations by my gaming setup. I love that you can change the pixels to what you want them to be with the app. I also love that you can play games on it; I think that's really cool. I was not expecting the sound quality to be so good — it sounds so clear! Just a side note: The noises the keys make are so so satisfying!!" —Asjani
3. A minimalist flip-down hanger for a sleek storage solution that cleverly doubles as modern art when not in use.
Promising review: "These hooks are functional and fun. There are five hooks for hanging your items. It's plastic, not wood — the description states this. It's easy to install and comes with a paper ruler to use as a guide when installing. I have raincoats, umbrellas, sweaters, and dog leashes hanging on it, and it's holding well." —M String
4. A daisy-shaped dish brush so you can spruce up your sink without wasting any valuable real estate on superfluous knickknacks.
Promising review: "Works really well to clean dishes, and it’s so cute!! The pink matches my kitchen. I also really liked that the back of it is a scraper I can use." —Kate Johnson
5. Or a cacti bottle cleaning brush set with built-in drainage if you want a whole sink-side garden full of tools for all your toughest cleaning challenges.
The set includes a bottle brush, straw brush, nipple brush, and a detail brush all housed in a neat little "pot."
Promising review: "Not only is this bottle cleaning set useful, but it is adorable. It looks great on my counter and is easy to use. The cacti handles make it so that you don’t lose your grip when washing. 10/10 would recommend." —Janelle
6. A fresh eucalyptus bundle to make every shower feel like a spa day. Not only does this hanging bouquet look incredibly chic, but shower steam releases that soothing eucalyptus scent and all the decongesting and stress-relieving benefits that come with it.
Eucalyptus Blooms is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based Etsy shop creating relaxing bath time products (with an emphasis on eucalyptus) to get the most of your R&R sessions.
Great news!! The hook that's pictured is included.
Promising review: "I was surprised at the actual size of the eucalyptus I received, in a good way! It’s great that it includes the hook and directions to get the most out of your product. I’m super happy so far and am really impressed with the quality. Can’t wait to order another one in the future!" —Hannah Lowe
7. A stick-on prismatic window film because it doubles as a privacy screen for a curtain alternative with a big visual impact. What makes for better decor than LITERAL rainbows?!
Rabbitgoo is a small business dedicated to creating top-quality pet accessories to help you give them the comfort, care, and attention you know they deserve in every aspect of your lives.
Promising review: "SO EASY TO INSTALL! I was expecting more difficulties but had none at all. The light prism effect gives my apartment a very whimsical feeling that I love. Now I don’t have to worry about people looking into my apartment. However, keep in mind at night people can probably still kind of see through. Do what you will with that info lol." —Violinanonymous
8. A weighted plush door stopper that'll guard your doors from bothersome breezes, since you're probably tired of getting spooked by a surprise slammed door, or your cat screeching because they got trapped in the upstairs bedroom.
Promising review: "Cute and functional. Works not just as a doorstop but a decorative item as well." —Sausau Lau
9. A dimmable sad duck night-light for some deskside camaraderie on those days when life is beating you down. This little guy always gets it, and will stay up to burn the midnight oil with ya.
Promising review: "The best night light...EVER!!! This duckie night light is just the serotonin boost I needed! This light has three settings...by just tapping on its bum. I couldn't be more pleased with the quality! This duckie brings me pure joy!! 🥰" —Sena P.
10. A chic minimalist fruit bowl/colander if you love the idea of maintaining a fruit bowl, but enjoy the water-accumulating reality a lot less. This bowl has built-in drainage and a removable base, so you can wash your produce without plucking your peaches out of a puddle later on.
Promising review: "I love the way this looks on my counter. It is sturdy and holds all the fruit that I purchase in a week just perfectly." —Jami Lively
11. A discreet humidifier and oil diffuser designed to resemble a regular 'ole potted plant when not in use. And it's a nightlight?! What a time to be alive.
12. A cardboard cat scratcher lounge because it looks like one-of-a-kind decor while doubling as a stimulating, stress-relieving tool for your cats so they stop destroying your furniture.
PetFusion is a small business that was founded in 2010 with a mission to create high-quality pet products with designs that fit seamlessly into the home.
Promising review: "Amazing. I bought mine over a year ago and my cats LOVE them. I hung them up like shelves and the cats love to hang out on them, sleep, stretch, and survey the house. My friends don't even realize they're cat shelves until the cats jump on them! Fast-forward over a year later and they're still in pretty good shape. Worth the money! I picked up some L brackets at The Home Depot to hang them and they worked like a charm." —Jayni
13. A glass bedside carafe set that you'll be SO grateful for when you have a few too many drinks and wake up in the middle of the night dry as the Sahara. Not that I need to tell you, but this is a lot cuter than the graveyard of water bottles currently residing on your nightstand.
Each carafe holds up to 30 ounces of water!
Promising review: "Absolutely love this thing, and it holds a lot more water than you think. It’s perfect for your nightstand when you wake up and need a sip of water. Also great when you drink a little too much. 😂" —Amanda
