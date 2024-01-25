31 Things If You’re Ready To Go All-In On Your Home Office In 2024

1. A cascading wall organizer with six removable folders if your WFH station is drowning in papers that you're very scared you're going to lose.
3. A desktop whiteboard designed to fit comfortably between a keyboard and a monitor, and be a place where you can write out all your absolutely-cannot-forget reminders instead of hunting down that sticky note from this morning's meeting.
4. A slim laptop stand for raising your laptop closer to eye level, naturally forcing you to sit up straighter and prevent painful hunching.
5. A sleek mug warmer so you can actually sit through your meetings instead of making constant trips to the microwave to keep your coffee at juuuust the right temperature.
6. A pack of adhesive cable clips if you're tired of crawling under your desk yet again to fetch fallen charging cords.
7. And an adhesive monitor clip that can hold up to 30 sheets of paper, making data entry and note-taking a breeze while clearing up loads of desk space.
8. A clip-on ring light so your coworkers can actually see your beautiful face on calls, instead of a slightly sinister shadow of pixels.
9. A discreet webcam slide cover that fits on almost any device to ensure your privacy and the peace of mind that you're not being spied on — through the camera, anyway.
10. A colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set for adding some joy-inducing color to your workspace without any bothersome cords to tie you down.
11. This super cool faux book display made out of reclaimed materials that's sneakily hollowed out so you can transform rather-ignore eyesores into look-I-read decor.
12. A mesh metal multi-drawer monitor stand with plenty of space to stash office supplies because your monitor is already hogging 75% of your desk's real estate space. Might as well get a riser that can pick up the slack.
13. Or a sleek monitor riser with USB ports if your workday is frequently interrupted with scavenger hunts for an available outlet to charge your phone, headphones, desk fan, and any other WFH tech companions.
14. A six-outlet extender with two USB ports and a built-in night-light for quickly powering ALL your devices (yes, even those ones with huge charging cords) while freeing your feet from the tangled wire nest under your desk.
15. An adjustable foam footrest that brings the floor to you, alleviating pressure on your hips from long hours spent sitting. For restless legs, try flipping it over and using your feet to gently rock it back and forth.
The cover comes off and can be tossed in the washing machine for easy cleaning.
Promising review: "GAME changer. I have slowly built up my perfect ergonomic setup at home and this was the last piece! It has helped my circulation and relieved pressure on my lower back." —Brian Kim
Get it from Amazon for $40.95+ (available in four colors and in mesh or velvet).
16. An adjustable phone stand to keep your workplace right-hand man (your phone) at your desk and by your side — plugged-in, charging, and ready for action!
17. Or an adhesive under-desk phone holder for upping productivity by keeping your phone out of sight and hopefully out of mind without worrying that you might miss a call.
18. An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached power strip so you can actually push your desk up against the wall instead of dealing with that awkward gap caused by the bulky plug for your powerstrip.
19. Plus, a cable storage box because it'll free your feet from the tangled mess of cords under your desk. Don't worry, it's ventilated! No overheating electronics in my house.
Promising review: "I'm so happy with this organizer box. I can't stand a heap of tangled cords going every which way. I've got two AC adapter boxes in there. Also in the box is a small power supply, the cord for the iMac I use, and a long USB cord plugged into my charging station. It's awesome." —Ben W
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $37.99 (available in three styles).
20. A lemon-scented cleaning gel if you haven't cleaned your keyboard since...well, ever and it's covered in over a year's worth of stuck lunch crumbs and dust you'd rather not live with for another year.
21. A memory foam lumbar pillow you can strap on to just about any chair to help alleviate back pain and improve posture. Side effects may include your mom not telling you to "Stand up straight!" next time you see her.
22. A plug-in Wi-Fi extender that'll eliminate internet dead zones and put an end to the constant housemate battle for conference room space (aka the living room) with a signal strong enough to handle a video call.
23. Super pretty rainbow prism sun catchers so you can bask in sunny rainbows even if you're stuck inside working. Who can't help but smile at a rainbow?!
Promising review: "I put two of these in my home office window, where the sun shines in in the morning. Every morning it's an explosion of cheerful rainbows and sunshine, and it just makes me happy to be alive! The quality is excellent. Even though they aren't crystal I honestly don't think you would ever see a difference if they were, other than being a few hundred dollars poorer. They are heavy, remarkably clear, smooth, crisp facets, and appear flawless." —Dr Hall
Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.98.
24. An adjustable standing desk converter for transforming any table or desk into an ergonomic workstation. Sit, stand, skip — work in a way that's comfortable for you without the investment in a brand-new desk.
Promising review: "Been looking at these for months and finally decided to buy one. Super happy with my purchase. I didn’t want to replace my entire work desk so I opted for this. The entire unit slides up and down easily. Plenty of room around the monitor for speakers, pens, notes, even a fan. Easy assembly. Not too heavy. I’ve really enjoyed being able to stand at my desk. I’ve been struggling with lower back pain and standing more seems to be helping. I find myself wanting to stand more often than I thought. Great price. Would highly recommend." —halaly
Get it from Amazon for $134.99+ (available in six sizes and three colors).