    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    31 Things If You’re Ready To Go All-In On Your Home Office In 2024

    Take your cluttered desk and aching back as signals that it's time.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A cascading wall organizer with six removable folders if your WFH station is drowning in papers that you're very scared you're going to lose.

    Promising review: "This thing was a fantastic find. I have a decent-sized desk but have a lot of papers to reference frequently. I’ve tried all kinds of ways to organize them so I don’t have to flip through every single one to find the one I’m looking for, but nothing worked. I bought this and hung it on the wall next to my monitors, and now I can see everything I need at a glance! It has made my workflow so much more efficient and it also added some color to my wall! I’ve recommended it to everyone in my office" —Lauren_Schuby

    Get it from Amazon for $11.90+ (available in four colors).

    2. A cooling memory foam seat cushion that'll make you feel ~supported~ even on your longest days.

    a reviewer photo of the cushion on a black desk chair
    The velour cover zips off for easy cleaning in the washing machine.

    Promising review: "I've purchased similar items in the past that visually looked like this but were stiff and rigid. This is amazing. Totally eased my back pain from my quarantine-at-home desk job. Highly recommend." —Bellarosa555

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors). 

    3. A desktop whiteboard designed to fit comfortably between a keyboard and a monitor, and be a place where you can write out all your absolutely-cannot-forget reminders instead of hunting down that sticky note from this morning's meeting.

    The dry erase board with the words &quot;Isn&#x27;t this fabulous?!!!&quot; written out on it
    The environment will even thank you for reducing your paper use. The whiteboard also comes with a dry-erase marker, accessory channel (to hold the marker), and a storage drawer.

    Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing multiple complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things." —Captainflapjax

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four styles).

    4. A slim laptop stand for raising your laptop closer to eye level, naturally forcing you to sit up straighter and prevent painful hunching.

    This stand fits any laptop from 10" to 15.6" and can be easily disassembled into three parts for easy transportation.

    Promising review: "This has helped my neck pain and workflow. I'm used to working in an office with monitors and this made a big difference in my work from home experience by putting my screen at a comfortable eye level. The material is good quality, feels sturdy, and was simple to assemble. It comes in three pieces and is intuitive to put together without looking at directions. There are pads on the top to keep your laptop from sliding. I'm using it with a 15-inch laptop and it's a good fit. I did get a wireless keyboard to use with it, which I would recommend. If you were to try to type on your laptop keyboard with this, it would be uncomfortable. I bought it for the ergonomics, but as a bonus, I am liking how it helps me keep my desk organized with the extra space beneath. Great product!" —M

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 10 colors).

    5. A sleek mug warmer so you can actually sit through your meetings instead of making constant trips to the microwave to keep your coffee at juuuust the right temperature.

    Promising review: "I can’t say enough about how much I love this warmer! I’ve been asking for one for a couple years. I take my coffee into my home office and it gets cold way too quick. I usually have to reheat it three to four times before I drink it all. This warmer kept it at the perfect temperature! Just hot enough that it does not burn my mouth but hot enough for me to enjoy it! Gee, I sound like a commercial. LOL. Seriously it does do this and works great!!! The size is nice too. The circle in the center is about the sizes of my coffee mug. So I could put a larger mug on it if I wanted. Maybe a soup mug! I absolutely love this warmer and the price was right!" —TAW229

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).

    6. A pack of adhesive cable clips if you're tired of crawling under your desk yet again to fetch fallen charging cords.

    Promising review: "Fixes a problem I didn't know how to fix! Keeps cords where I want them and prevents them from falling behind my nightstand. Especially helpful with working from home. Get them! You won't be disappointed." —Ally

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $6.97.

    7. And an adhesive monitor clip that can hold up to 30 sheets of paper, making data entry and note-taking a breeze while clearing up loads of desk space.

    Promising review: "I love this product. I always buy one when I move into a new office. It’s basic, but it works. Clip adheres very well to my computer monitor when both services are clean and dry. Use some rubbing alcohol to clean both services before trying to adhere it. I like this document clip because it helps me be more productive. I also use it to hold papers that need my immediate attention if I am not doing data entry. In summary, I’ve purchased this product many times for a reason. It does the job with no frills and it’s a great value!" —Cassidy

    Get it from Amazon for $8.15.

    8. A clip-on ring light so your coworkers can actually see your beautiful face on calls, instead of a slightly sinister shadow of pixels.

    This USB-powered ring light has three light colors and 10 different brightness levels, with an anti-scratch metal clamp.

    Promising review: "Being new to the tech world I was concerned about being able to use this light to best effect, but turns out it is so simple to set up and has made all the difference in how I look and how people can see items I want to show them on Zoom calls. I did find the clamp to be too tight for my older hands to manage but found it works quite well sitting on the desktop." —me

    Get it from Amazon for $21.79.

    9. A discreet webcam slide cover that fits on almost any device to ensure your privacy and the peace of mind that you're not being spied on — through the camera, anyway.

    A reviewer photo of an open laptop with a camera cover applied with cover slide open for use
    This pack of six is universally compatible with laptops, tablets, and phones of all kinds!

    Promising review: "Have worked from home for years, but in the wild days of 2020 our company decided to do video calls regularly for the first time. With that, I needed a solution that made it easier to continue to block the webcam on my computer most of the time while not being a hassle to remove for these calls. I had been using a folded piece of paper, which was certainly easy and effective — until the wind from open windows would blow it away. So, these little guys perfectly solved the problem — it's tiny and subtle (much better looking than a folded piece of paper ;) and so easy to open/close as needed." —Hope

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in two color combinations and in larger packs).

    10. A colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set for adding some joy-inducing color to your workspace without any bothersome cords to tie you down.

    The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries — both will need them!

    Promising review: "Every time I walk into my red office and see this beautiful keyboard it makes me happy. It looks just like it does in the photo. It's such a jolt of color and with its cool circular retro buttons, it's just a pleasure to use. If you need a pick-me-up (and who doesn't this year?), I can't recommend this highly enough." —CA-girl

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in 11 styles).

    11. This super cool faux book display made out of reclaimed materials that's sneakily hollowed out so you can transform rather-ignore eyesores into look-I-read decor.

    Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in storage solutions crafted from up-cycled books.

    Not every display will have the exact books shown above but if you want to check out the titles ahead of time, select '"YES, preview books" when checking out to receive a photo prior to shipping at an additional cost.

    Promising review: "This is perfect for hiding our router and accessories in our bookcase. Love it!" —supergirl

    Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29.

    12. A mesh metal multi-drawer monitor stand with plenty of space to stash office supplies because your monitor is already hogging 75% of your desk's real estate space. Might as well get a riser that can pick up the slack.

    Promising review: "Bought this to elevate my HP Envy 5660 printer, which fits across the entire top of the stand — tired of having to bend over it. There is absolutely no bowing of the top shelf it rests on. The drawers open and close with ease. The bottom drawer holds a good amount of extra printer paper and the top divided drawer (you could stack them either way) has three large sections for storing ink cartridges, various office supplies or other miscellaneous items. Although a little pricey, this unit should last about forever." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.74+ (available in black and white).

    13. Or a sleek monitor riser with USB ports if your workday is frequently interrupted with scavenger hunts for an available outlet to charge your phone, headphones, desk fan, and any other WFH tech companions.

    the monitor stand with USB ports on the side and a phone wirelessly charging on top
    For a little extra, you can upgrade this monitor stand to not just have USB ports, but a wireless charger for your phone, too! 

    Promising review: "This was just the thing I needed for my desk. Super convenient to have the wireless charger and the USB hub too. Very good for cable management. I really love having a stand that provides additional functionality. It's a clean design, maybe the logo is a bit large and white on black so it's quite noticeable (a shade of gray on black would be nicer), but that's OK. Great stand!" —T

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in two sizes and two styles). 

    14. A six-outlet extender with two USB ports and a built-in night-light for quickly powering ALL your devices (yes, even those ones with huge charging cords) while freeing your feet from the tangled wire nest under your desk.

    Promising review: "So happy that I bought this beautiful wall charger. It looks much more expensive than what I have paid. The six outlets are so nicely positioned that I can use all of them at the same time. Two USB outputs are ideal for charging our phones. Highly recommend!" —Elaine

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    15. An adjustable foam footrest that brings the floor to you, alleviating pressure on your hips from long hours spent sitting. For restless legs, try flipping it over and using your feet to gently rock it back and forth.

    a reviewer photo of the foot rest in blackunder a desk
    The cover comes off and can be tossed in the washing machine for easy cleaning.

    Promising review: "GAME changer. I have slowly built up my perfect ergonomic setup at home and this was the last piece! It has helped my circulation and relieved pressure on my lower back." —Brian Kim

    Get it from Amazon for $40.95+ (available in four colors and in mesh or velvet).

    16. An adjustable phone stand to keep your workplace right-hand man (your phone) at your desk and by your side — plugged-in, charging, and ready for action!

    Promising review: "Just love this mobile holder. I have spent some hours video chatting and this helps me to chat easily without holding and stressing my hand. Very durable and moves up and down. You can put it anywhere, which is especially good for me when I'm cooking and chatting with family and friends. No more stress of keeping the mobile anywhere and have scratches on it." —Sia

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in nine colors).

    17. Or an adhesive under-desk phone holder for upping productivity by keeping your phone out of sight and hopefully out of mind without worrying that you might miss a call.

    Seekon Solutions is a Boston-based Etsy shop run by Jake — an engineer by day who creates useful gadgets at night to solves those little problems in your office and home.

    Promising review: "Exactly what I hope it would be. I have a pop socket and was afraid I would have to remove it, but it works great! super fast turnaround on getting it shipped. Highly recommend." —Laurie

    Get it from Seekon Solutions on Etsy for $11.88+ (available in two sizes and in six colors).

    18. An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached power strip so you can actually push your desk up against the wall instead of dealing with that awkward gap caused by the bulky plug for your powerstrip.

    Promising review: "This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, it's clean looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" —Jay

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 13 styles).

    19. Plus, a cable storage box because it'll free your feet from the tangled mess of cords under your desk. Don't worry, it's ventilated! No overheating electronics in my house. 

    before of reviewer photo, showing messy cords
    after photo of same reviewer, showing all the cords in the neat box
    Promising review: "I'm so happy with this organizer box. I can't stand a heap of tangled cords going every which way. I've got two AC adapter boxes in there. Also in the box is a small power supply, the cord for the iMac I use, and a long USB cord plugged into my charging station. It's awesome." —Ben W

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $37.99 (available in three styles).

    20. A lemon-scented cleaning gel if you haven't cleaned your keyboard since...well, ever and it's covered in over a year's worth of stuck lunch crumbs and dust you'd rather not live with for another year.

    Promising review: "I was skeptical at first. I was afraid my keyboard would be all gummed up with yellow slime! What happened was the opposite. It cleaned it as good as new. Got all those dog hairs between the keys! No smell lingering on keyboard or my hands. No sign I even used it except a clean keyboard. Kind of fun to play with too; you can squeeze it between your fingers!" —ZZZZZZ

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    21. A memory foam lumbar pillow you can strap on to just about any chair to help alleviate back pain and improve posture. Side effects may include your mom not telling you to "Stand up straight!" next time you see her.

    A reviewer photo of a black leather office chair with the lumbar support pillow strapped to the back
    Promising review: "Since COVID started, both my fiancé and I work from home. He has a proper office and office chair and I work at our dining room table. I figured it was time to invest in something to help my back while sitting all day. Works really well! I should have done this months ago." —Emily Racioppi

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).

    22. A plug-in Wi-Fi extender that'll eliminate internet dead zones and put an end to the constant housemate battle for conference room space (aka the living room) with a signal strong enough to handle a video call.

    Reviewer holding their phone up to the rectangular-shaped router that&#x27;s plugged into the wall
    Promising review: "I purchased this Wi-Fi extender to help with a dead spot in my house, this product was VERY EASY to set up and worked perfectly to get my Wi-Fi extended into my office from the middle far corner of the house to the third floor opposite corner." —Tracy 

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99

    23. Super pretty rainbow prism sun catchers so you can bask in sunny rainbows even if you're stuck inside working. Who can't help but smile at a rainbow?!

    reviewer image of tiny rainbows reflected around a couch and room
    a reviewer photo of one of the prisms hung in front of a window
    Promising review: "I put two of these in my home office window, where the sun shines in in the morning. Every morning it's an explosion of cheerful rainbows and sunshine, and it just makes me happy to be alive! The quality is excellent. Even though they aren't crystal I honestly don't think you would ever see a difference if they were, other than being a few hundred dollars poorer. They are heavy, remarkably clear, smooth, crisp facets, and appear flawless." —Dr Hall

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.98.

    24. An adjustable standing desk converter for transforming any table or desk into an ergonomic workstation. Sit, stand, skip — work in a way that's comfortable for you without the investment in a brand-new desk.

    a reviewer photo of the convertor not extended in black
    a reviewer photo of the extended convertor in white with two monitors on it
    Promising review: "Been looking at these for months and finally decided to buy one. Super happy with my purchase. I didn’t want to replace my entire work desk so I opted for this. The entire unit slides up and down easily. Plenty of room around the monitor for speakers, pens, notes, even a fan. Easy assembly. Not too heavy. I’ve really enjoyed being able to stand at my desk. I’ve been struggling with lower back pain and standing more seems to be helping. I find myself wanting to stand more often than I thought. Great price. Would highly recommend." —halaly

    Get it from Amazon for $134.99+ (available in six sizes and three colors). 

    25. Or an electric standing desk that's got easy, motorized movement without the usual bank-breaking cost. Plus, you can program four presets to ensure it's at the right height for you every time.

    amazon.com,