    These 18 Pairs Of Shoes Were Made For Walking (And That's Just What They'll Do)

    Styles that are good looking, reliable, and supportive — like a great date.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pair of slide-on sneakers with foam insoles for getting you out the door as quickly and as comfortably as possible. 

    reviewer photo of them wearing black snakeskin print sneaker
    www.amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "This is my go-to for travel. They are very comfortable for all-day walking. Easy slip-on/off for TSA, and destinations that require shoes off. I love the gray color, it goes with almost any casual outfit. Takes up little room when packed." —luvboox

    Get them from Amazon for $50 (available in sizes 5–13 standard, sizes 7–11 wide, and in 27 styles).

    2. Ultra-lightweight tennis sneakers that combine classic and comfy for a go-with-everything style you'll be reaching for day after day.

    a pair of black leather sneakers with white rubber soles
    Cole Haan

    Promising review: "I bought these shoes before leaving on a trip where I would do a lot of walking. I was nervous going out for a day on vacation where I would be walking close to 10 miles in new shoes, but lo and behold these shoes were amazing! They are so incredibly comfortable! Added bonus is they are super cute too! Can’t say enough good things about these!" —Jennifer C.

    Get them from Cole Haan for $140 (available in sizes 5–11 and in three colors).

    3. Polished Lucky leather ankle boots because the best shoes are the ones that are comfortable but don't look comfortable.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "These are the most comfortable booties I have ever worn. The footbed is divine. I would seriously like to thank the genius that designed them. I can walk all day in them in the city and my feet feel great. I have both black and toffee leather — very soft leather, which I like. I did take another reviewer's advice and treated them with beeswax sealer before wearing. So, they are holding up pretty well considering how much daily wear and abuse they've had." —M.Jerge

    Get them from Amazon for $78.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 standard, 5–13 wide, and in dozens of styles).

    4. Iconic-for-a-reason Teva sandals with a supremely lightweight foam sole and durable quick-dry straps so you can get sneaker-level comfort without sneaker-level foot overheating in high temps.

    reviewer's feet in the black and white sandals
    a reviewer wearing the sandals featuring a floral print
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member! Plus, the rubber soles will come in handy on slippery surfaces!

    Promising review: "Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for non-adventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." —Caroline V.

    Get them from Amazon for $27.95+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 14 styles). 

    5. Splurge-worthy Mary Jane flats handcrafted from supple leather for a truly timeless style that'll see you through office commutes, lunch dates, and nights out for years to come.

    a model wearing a white t-shirt, gingham pants, and the black Mary Jane flats
    ZOU XOU

    ZOU XOU SHOES is a Black woman-owned brand founded by Katherine Theobalds who, after becoming disillusioned with fashion's excessive waste issue and detachment from craft, launched her own line of thoughtfully crafted shoes. Each pair is handmade in Argentina by shoemakers using age-old techniques and premium leathers. 

    Promising review: "Omg they are perfect!!! As soon as I opened the box I could smell the quality. I’ve been eyeing these shoes for months and they are so worth it! Keeping these forever. ❤️ So happy to support!" —Isabella Henriquez

    Get them from ZOU XOU SHOES on Etsy for $278 (available in EU sizes 36–42). 

    6. Earth-friendly woven Huarache sandals with shock-absorbing foam insoles that blur the line between sandal and loafer for an easy-going style you'll have trouble finding reasons not to wear for the hundredth day in a row.

    two models each wearing the same shoe in different colors
    Nisolo

    Promising review: "I ordered my sandals for at home try-on, and they shipped very fast even when I had to exchange for a different size. They are constructed beautifully. They seem delicate but are well made and I feel comfortable walking around in them all day for work." —Neely G.

    Get it from Nisolo for $138 (available in sizes 5–11 and in five colors).

    7. Quilted mid-calf rainboots to keep your feet cute and dry without feeling like you're dragging waterlogged weights around your ankles every time it rains.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these boots for a trip to London and Dublin. Knowing there would be lots of rain, I needed something to keep my feet dry. I was concerned about the comfort of wearing a rain boot. These boots did not disappoint. They were actually so much more comfortable than I could have imagined. They didn’t rub like some of the booties do. We walked 10 miles a day, right out to package. No blisters or discomfort. I would recommend them to anyone. You must wear socks with them, so plan for sizing accordingly. I logged 40K steps in these boots and now use them as daily barn boots. Great price and great product, cute too." —Kindra Nyberg

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5–9 and in eight colors).

    8. Leather Dr. Scholl's wedge sandals if you've ever thought "heels can't be comfortable." These strappy sandals will turn you into a heel-hailing believer.

    Reviewer wearing
    Reviewer wearing black wedge sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "These are the BEST sandals! I’ve been having problems with my arches and I needed some shoes with better support. However, I also wanted them to be stylish. I found these and LOVE them. They are so comfy! I’ve worn them for work and to an outdoor festival where I was on my feet all day. They never hurt. Usually my feet ache after a day like that. I’m seriously considering ordering the black pair too!" —Maggie Schuyler

    Get them from Amazon for $57.98+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in tan or black). 

    9. Handmade vegetable-tanned leather slides for when you need to get out the door in a hurry, and don't have time to think too hard about your shoes. This style goes with everything, looks great, and is reliably comfortable. 

    a model wearing the shoes in gray and tan
    the shoes in dark brown leather
    Goodful

    If you have a wide foot or are in-between sizes, the brand recommends ordering a size up! The leather will mold to your feet after a few wears! 

    Get them from our Goodful shop for $165 (available in EU sizes 35–42 and in two styles). 

    10. Cushy lace-up loafers because reviewers say they're remarkably lightweight, easy to slip on and off, and super flexible — sort of like if a slipper and a sneaker got together and had a best-of-both-worlds baby.

    a reviewer holding the shoe in gray
    a reviewer wearing the shoes featuring an aanimal print
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best. Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." —Caigesmama

    Get them from Amazon for $27.48+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 12 styles).

    11. Some tassel vegan-leather loafers with thick rubber lug soles so you can stomp around sidewalks in head-to-toe sophistication and leave the arsenal of blister bandages at home.

    a reviewer photo of the patent loafers with tassel detailing in navy
    A reviewer photo of a pair of feet wearing the black patent loafers with tassels on the toe
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "I needed a pair of dressy shoes to wear with my suits on days when I have to walk a lot. These shoes look sharp and they are so comfortable. I can walk all day in these, and guess what, they look great with jeans, too! I feel like I have a spring in my step when I'm walking in these and I get so many compliments. I am ecstatic with this purchase. They fit perfect, too, which I was a bit worried about." —Jane Jernigan

    Get them from Amazon for $79.95 (available in sizes 5–13 standard, 5–12 wide, and in 19 colors).

    12. Platform lace-up oxfords to take fashionable comfort to new heights with surprisingly lightweight anti-skid soles. You'll just have to worry about carrying the weight of all these compliments!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "Thought the shoes were cute and read raving reviews, so I bought them. Wow! Sooo cute and extremely comfortable! I’m so excited about these! It feels like you’re walking on a cloud and I cannot believe the price I paid for them. Amazing deal. Highly recommend! Adorable 10/10!" —Talia

    Get them from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors).

    13. Handmade platform huarache sandals for a comfortable standout style that can ~elevate~ even the most basic jeans and T-shirt look.  

    model wearing the black sandals
    the different colored sandals arranged in a circle
    Macarena Collection / Etsy

    Macarena Collection is a Buena Park, California-based Etsy shop that specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design. 

    Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk five miles in the Florida heat and humidity but I had these shoes on and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." —Tori Kuhn

    Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $49.52 (originally $61.90; available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors via their shop). 

    14. Slip-on Kenneth Cole Chelsea boots that scream "I'm chic" to the world while cradling your feet in a soft cushiony sole with every step.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "I bought these shoes on Amazon after finding them on a different site for $40 more. I've been wearing them every day for a week. I live in NYC and I walk A LOT. They are mostly really comfortable. Breaking them in, the toes area can feel a little tight. But I really love them and I can tell theyll get more and more comfortable as I wear them! Update 12/2020: I still have these shoes after wearing them nearly every day in fall and winter for two years. They need to be replaced now, but they have served me well!" —S Marshall

    Get them from Amazon for $69.01+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in five colors).

    15. Low block heel sandals to make the post-work walk from the office to happy hour an actually-not-painful experience, even if you left your commute shoes at home.

    a reviewer wearing the sandals in brown
    a reviewer wearing the same sandals in black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "If I could I’d give these sandals 10 stars! There’s no breaking-in period with these, they’re so comfy from the very start. I spend most of the day on my feet at work and with these, I don’t feel any discomfort whatsoever! The best thing is they’re so pretty! I love these shoes!" —Veronica Diaz

    Get them from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 styles).

    16. Durable Wonesion nonslip sneakers if your goal is to have every sneakerhead within a mile radius running to ask where you got those shoes.

    Reviewer wearing white and black sneakers
    Reviewer wearing purple sneakers
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are amazing! When I first tried them on, I was a bit skeptical because of the support. It's something that I never felt wearing a shoe. I thought, 'Great, here comes a blister.' NOPE. The support in these shoes, is absolutely incredible. I'm on my feet A LOT while at work — 14 out of the 16 hours I work, I'm walking or running around halls to keep up with patients/clients. And let me just say WOW! The comfortability is astonishing. I figured that since they are a little heavy, that my feet would be tired, or even puffy and swollen — NOPE. ABSOLUTELY NOT. My feet feel great after I take them off. No blisters, the fit is great. I'm OBSESSED with these shoes. After Im done writing this review, I'm ordering another pair! These shows are the real deal." —Kay

    Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and in 22 colors).

    17. Sleek LifeStride Sanya pumps because sometimes life demands a dressy shoe, but your feet would probably be grateful if you opted for a pair that won't require a week-long recovery period.

    a reviewer wearing the pumps with a black midi dress
    a reviewer wearing black closed-toe pumps
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "These shoes are a must for any wardrobe. It's elegant, stylish, and super comfortable. Dress it up or dress it down with any outfit. It goes with everything perfectly. At first, I hesitated buying them because I have small narrow feet and weren't sure if they would fit. They fit like a glove with plenty of room for the toes. Don't hesitate getting these amazing shoes. You can't go wrong with these." —Kat's Meow

    Get them from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 standard and 5–11 wide). 

