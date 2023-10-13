These 18 Pairs Of Shoes Were Made For Walking (And That's Just What They'll Do)

1. A pair of slide-on sneakers with foam insoles for getting you out the door as quickly and as comfortably as possible.
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "This is my go-to for travel. They are very comfortable for all-day walking. Easy slip-on/off for TSA, and destinations that require shoes off. I love the gray color, it goes with almost any casual outfit. Takes up little room when packed." —luvboox
Get them from Amazon for $50 (available in sizes 5–13 standard, sizes 7–11 wide, and in 27 styles).
2. Ultra-lightweight tennis sneakers that combine classic and comfy for a go-with-everything style you'll be reaching for day after day.
3. Polished Lucky leather ankle boots because the best shoes are the ones that are comfortable but don't look comfortable.
4. Iconic-for-a-reason Teva sandals with a supremely lightweight foam sole and durable quick-dry straps so you can get sneaker-level comfort without sneaker-level foot overheating in high temps.
Plus, the rubber soles will come in handy on slippery surfaces!
Promising review: "Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for non-adventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." —Caroline V.
Get them from Amazon for $27.95+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 14 styles).
5. Splurge-worthy Mary Jane flats handcrafted from supple leather for a truly timeless style that'll see you through office commutes, lunch dates, and nights out for years to come.
ZOU XOU SHOES is a Black woman-owned brand founded by Katherine Theobalds who, after becoming disillusioned with fashion's excessive waste issue and detachment from craft, launched her own line of thoughtfully crafted shoes. Each pair is handmade in Argentina by shoemakers using age-old techniques and premium leathers.
Promising review: "Omg they are perfect!!! As soon as I opened the box I could smell the quality. I’ve been eyeing these shoes for months and they are so worth it! Keeping these forever. ❤️ So happy to support!" —Isabella Henriquez
Get them from ZOU XOU SHOES on Etsy for $278 (available in EU sizes 36–42).
6. Earth-friendly woven Huarache sandals with shock-absorbing foam insoles that blur the line between sandal and loafer for an easy-going style you'll have trouble finding reasons not to wear for the hundredth day in a row.
7. Quilted mid-calf rainboots to keep your feet cute and dry without feeling like you're dragging waterlogged weights around your ankles every time it rains.
8. Leather Dr. Scholl's wedge sandals if you've ever thought "heels can't be comfortable." These strappy sandals will turn you into a heel-hailing believer.

Promising review: "These are the BEST sandals! I’ve been having problems with my arches and I needed some shoes with better support. However, I also wanted them to be stylish. I found these and LOVE them. They are so comfy! I’ve worn them for work and to an outdoor festival where I was on my feet all day. They never hurt. Usually my feet ache after a day like that. I’m seriously considering ordering the black pair too!" —Maggie Schuyler
Get them from Amazon for $57.98+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in tan or black).
9. Handmade vegetable-tanned leather slides for when you need to get out the door in a hurry, and don't have time to think too hard about your shoes. This style goes with everything, looks great, and is reliably comfortable.
If you have a wide foot or are in-between sizes, the brand recommends ordering a size up! The leather will mold to your feet after a few wears!
Get them from our Goodful shop for $165 (available in EU sizes 35–42 and in two styles).
10. Cushy lace-up loafers because reviewers say they're remarkably lightweight, easy to slip on and off, and super flexible — sort of like if a slipper and a sneaker got together and had a best-of-both-worlds baby.
Promising review: "These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best. Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." —Caigesmama
Get them from Amazon for $27.48+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 12 styles).
11. Some tassel vegan-leather loafers with thick rubber lug soles so you can stomp around sidewalks in head-to-toe sophistication and leave the arsenal of blister bandages at home.

Promising review: "I needed a pair of dressy shoes to wear with my suits on days when I have to walk a lot. These shoes look sharp and they are so comfortable. I can walk all day in these, and guess what, they look great with jeans, too! I feel like I have a spring in my step when I'm walking in these and I get so many compliments. I am ecstatic with this purchase. They fit perfect, too, which I was a bit worried about." —Jane Jernigan
Get them from Amazon for $79.95 (available in sizes 5–13 standard, 5–12 wide, and in 19 colors).
12. Platform lace-up oxfords to take fashionable comfort to new heights with surprisingly lightweight anti-skid soles. You'll just have to worry about carrying the weight of all these compliments!
13. Handmade platform huarache sandals for a comfortable standout style that can ~elevate~ even the most basic jeans and T-shirt look.
Macarena Collection is a Buena Park, California-based Etsy shop that specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design.
Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk five miles in the Florida heat and humidity but I had these shoes on and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." —Tori Kuhn
Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $49.52 (originally $61.90; available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors via their shop).
14. Slip-on Kenneth Cole Chelsea boots that scream "I'm chic" to the world while cradling your feet in a soft cushiony sole with every step.
15. Low block heel sandals to make the post-work walk from the office to happy hour an actually-not-painful experience, even if you left your commute shoes at home.
Promising review: "If I could I’d give these sandals 10 stars! There’s no breaking-in period with these, they’re so comfy from the very start. I spend most of the day on my feet at work and with these, I don’t feel any discomfort whatsoever! The best thing is they’re so pretty! I love these shoes!" —Veronica Diaz
Get them from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 styles).
16. Durable Wonesion nonslip sneakers if your goal is to have every sneakerhead within a mile radius running to ask where you got those shoes.
Promising review: "These shoes are amazing! When I first tried them on, I was a bit skeptical because of the support. It's something that I never felt wearing a shoe. I thought, 'Great, here comes a blister.' NOPE. The support in these shoes, is absolutely incredible. I'm on my feet A LOT while at work — 14 out of the 16 hours I work, I'm walking or running around halls to keep up with patients/clients. And let me just say WOW! The comfortability is astonishing. I figured that since they are a little heavy, that my feet would be tired, or even puffy and swollen — NOPE. ABSOLUTELY NOT. My feet feel great after I take them off. No blisters, the fit is great. I'm OBSESSED with these shoes. After Im done writing this review, I'm ordering another pair! These shows are the real deal." —Kay
Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and in 22 colors).
17. Sleek LifeStride Sanya pumps because sometimes life demands a dressy shoe, but your feet would probably be grateful if you opted for a pair that won't require a week-long recovery period.

Promising review: "These shoes are a must for any wardrobe. It's elegant, stylish, and super comfortable. Dress it up or dress it down with any outfit. It goes with everything perfectly. At first, I hesitated buying them because I have small narrow feet and weren't sure if they would fit. They fit like a glove with plenty of room for the toes. Don't hesitate getting these amazing shoes. You can't go wrong with these." —Kat's Meow
Get them from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 standard and 5–11 wide).