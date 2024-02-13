Step Up Your Shoe Game With These 17 Comfy Styles That Are All Over TikTok

FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!



My fellow BuzzFeed Editor Heather Braga already loves these Uggs:

"I recently got these Ugg minis and have been wearing them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' (my kitchen table) but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy! They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."

Get them from Amazon for $149.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and in 18 styles).