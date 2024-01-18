Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    28 Things Reviewers Have Said Are "Must-Haves" For Traveling

    Consider bobbing heads, sore butts, and spilled drinks travel problems of the past.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you (and a buddy) can actually use your Bluetooth earbuds to watch those free in-flight movies.

    Reviewer photo of the AirFly Pro plugged into the headphone jack on the back of a plane seat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you have a wireless earpiece and fly frequently, this is a must-have. Most newer planes have a monitor on the seat backs that enables you to watch movies, etc. This unit enables you to do it using your wireless earpiece. Connection is simple and automatic once you have initially paired your device or devices. It's convenient. I'm happy with the purchase." —JCE

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in black and white and in three different models).

    2. A digital luggage scale if you're tired of playing souvenir musical chairs with your luggage to avoid paying pesky baggage fees. This scale is super accurate, easy to use, and tiny enough to pack with ease.

    reviewer photos of the luggage scale reading 40.56 pounds and the airport scale reading 40.5 pounds
    www.amazon.com

    You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements. 

    Promising review: "Works great, a must-have when flying. Very accurate scale. Easy to read with the light on it. It's a must if you have a wife like mine who loves to shop for clothes and fill up her suitcase along with mine, or if you want to stay under that 40 pounds and avoid paying the extra for overweight baggage fees. Easy to use, very accurate, well made, and a nice design. Very pleased. Saved me money." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors).

    3. A pack of silicone travel bottles with a built-in labeling system because it's time to stop spending a small fortune on name-brand travel-sized products and just make your own. These are totally leak-proof and can be washed and reused again, and again, and again.

    reviewer holding the silicone bottles
    www.amazon.com

    And it comes with a handy, clear zipper pouch!

    Promising review: "A must-have for traveling! Easy to open and easy to fill. Very handy and does not leak." —Brittany 

    Get a set of four 3-oz. bottles from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in a variety of sizes and colors).

    4. A Trtl neck pillow that'll actually support your neck while you try to catch some mid-flight z's. It's way less bulky than traditional travel pillows and will keep you from head bobbing onto your neighbor's shoulder.

    a reviewer wearing the pillow
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must-have for travel. It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley. I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me. I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time a 12-hour flight. Then I threw it in the wash (removed the plastic support first) and then just replaced the plastic support into the fleece covering. Worth every penny. Sleep is always worth every penny on those long overseas flights." —Ambience

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).

    5. A waterproof toiletry bag to make packing your entire 12-step Korean skincare routine a breeze. Plus, it's equipped with a rotating hook so you can hang it on the back of a door or in the shower for convenient access.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We are a family of seven and this held all of our bathroom supplies for a weekend trip. This is a must-have for traveling. The best feature is it being able to hang up on a robe hook or the back of a door. It frees up hotel sinks and keeps you well organized." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $18.39+ (available in 2 sizes and 12 colors).

    6. Or a transparent toiletry bag so can quit tossing all your toiletries in a big plastic bag to avoid getting stopped by TSA. This reusable option is a lot more durable and will give you "Gosh, I hope my serum doesn't leak all over my clothes" peace of mind.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I loved how all my toiletries were able to fit without being cramped. A must-have for the avid traveler!" —RBurg

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 11 colors).

    7. A mini white noise machine if sleeping on vacation is not your forté. It's teeny-tiny but will drown out big city noises and even doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for playing your favorite tunes on the go.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Drowned out city noises and construction sounds in downtown Madrid. A must-have for travel! Light, easy to use, and tiny. I got a small case, which I'd also recommend to keep the USB cord together. Exactly what I was looking for — a great, light sound machine that's as loud as my normal one I normally use at home. I give 5 stars!" —Mike K.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in white or black).

    8. Plus, a contoured sleep mask because the bright light of this random kid's iPad is making it *very* difficult to sleep through the flight. The concave shape effectively blocks out light, and the adjustable strap helps you get a comfy, customized fit.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Must-have for traveling and staggered bedtime! My partner has used a lot of other brands prior to finding this eye mask. He uses them to block out the TV light on nights I am up watching TV or when he takes naps in the daytime. It is the first eye mask that he's tried that blocks out light and is comfortable to wear. The material is very soft. It does come with a nylon travel case and earplugs. This is our second purchase in case one gets misplaced." —m.szegedy

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).

    9. A genius magnetic luggage tag that doubles as a hat clip so you can finally bring your favorite wide-brimmed beauty on vacay without a) packing it and crushing it, or b) committing to wearing it/holding it.

    a model with a bag on their shoulder with a magnetic keychain holding a wide-brimmed hat
    The Fileist

    The Fileist is a Los Angeles-based, woman-owned small biz founded by celebrity stylist Lindsay Albanese. The marketplace feature's a curated selection of hyper-functional style goods from a collection of woman entrepreneurs. 

    Promising review: "After losing two hats on airplanes, I found TopTote! I loved it so much and it’s so helpful when traveling, I’ve purchased at least six more to give to friends. If you wear a hat and travel with one, TopTote is a MUST-HAVE!" —Deanne Hume

    Get it from Nordstrom or The Fileist for $55 (available in additional styles). 

    10. An in-flight phone mount for a hands-free way to watch all those episodes of Queer Eye you downloaded for the flight. It can also mount on your luggage for long (aka boring) layovers, too.

    Reviewer photo of the phone mount attached to a stowed seat back tray and holding a phone
    amazon.com

    Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.  

    Promising review: "Works fantastic on my flight. It clips directly onto the food tray or placed on a table and is adjustable to every possible angle. A must-have and everyone on your flight will be jealous." —Sade B 

    Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors and as a set of two).

    11. A lay-flat drawstring makeup organizer so you can stop dumping the full contents of your makeup bag out on the hotel room floor whenever you need to find that one shade of lipstick you just know for certain you packed.

    amazon.com

    Lay-n-Go is a family-owned small business that's been in business for over 10 years! What started as a solution for quickly cleaning up Legos has evolved into a full line of products to solve a wide range of organizational needs.

    Promising review: "A must-have for travelers. Absolutely love this. So great to be able to spread out the bag so that you can find what you need, rather than digging through. Highly recommend to travelers or to those that like to bring their cosmetics around with them." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95+ (available in 3 sizes and 29 colors/prints).

    12. An ingenious collapsible coffee cup because early mornings at the airport demand coffee, but a thermos is definitely not going to fit into your overstuffed carry-on. Here is your convenient and Earth-friendly solution.

    amazon.com

    Stojo is a small biz founded by three New York dads who wanted a better way to get their convenient coffee fix without all the waste. Now they make stylish collapsible essentials in a variety of sizes and colors, including bottles and food storage containers!

    Note that the 12-ounce size does not include a straw, but the other sizes do!

    This is of the first zero-waste swaps I made and I've never looked back. If you buy to-go coffee – whether you're jet-setting or just grabbing a mid-day pick-me-up — this cup is a must-have. So long as you remember to bring it, it's all the convenience of to-go coffee with none of the waste. It's leakproof and, when you're all done, it collapses down teeny tiny and can be tossed back in your bag. Oh! And it comes with a straw, so all you iced coffee lovers can get in on the action, too.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in 4 sizes and 24 colors).

    13. A six-foot travel clothesline that'll make drying wet bathing suits and stinky socks in your hotel room a breeze. You don't even need clothespins — just hang the clothes between the braided cords.

    a reviewer photo of the clothesline hanging in a hotel room with clothes hanging on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this so much in Europe. A total must-have when traveling light." —Ren 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.58

    14. A compact external battery for keeping all of your many essential devices charged during long travel days. One charge of this battery can charge your phone roughly three times. No more huddling by the single terminal outlet for you!

    Reviewer photo of the external battery being used to charge a smartphone
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use it every time when I travel somewhere and when I go camping, snowboarding, or on any road trips. I don't use it every day, but it is must-have thing that I bring with me. Had no problem using it to charge my Samsung Galaxy S8 and my iPhone 8 Plus. Anker is making great external batteries for charging your mobile devices!" —MilanM

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in black and red).

    15. A nylon anti-theft rucksack to avoid wasting space in your suitcase with extra bags. This ultra-versatile style can be worn like a backpack or shoulder bag, so when it's done being your airport personal item it can be a stylish purse for dinner.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "A must-have for traveling! This backpack is lightweight, has multiple pockets on the inside and outside for small items, and was so awesome for an eight-day vacation to Hawaii! Felt safe with my items in it and it was a great small personal item on the plane. Highly recommend!" —Marianne :]

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in two sizes and in eight colors/styles).

    16. A trusty stain-removing pen so you can tackle stains the minute they occur instead of wasting precious vacation time fretting that your favorite blouse is ruined.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product works great and the three-pack is a good deal, whether you want to label each one for a specific use or share with members of the family. It is easy to use and doesn't take long to dry. I keep one in my purse and of course it is a must-have when traveling." —DeeNicole

    Get a two from Amazon for $5.58.

    17. A wedge doorstop alarm if you want a bit of added security at unfamiliar Airbnbs and hotels. Not only does it block unwanted intruders from opening the door, but it sets off a (very) loud continuous alarm.

    a reviewer photo of the wedge alarm inserted underneath a door
    amazon.com

    No wiring required, just pick up a 9V battery

    Promising review: "Travel must-have. I use this traveling, and it provides extra peace of mind in motel rooms considering I'm a cheapskate and stay in dives and my dog is getting so old he is likely to refer any criminal who breaks and enters to me for further processing. Works well, as a startled maid in a West Virginia motel can attest when she thought I had checked out and unlocked the door to clean. I gave the second one to my sister, who uses it at home." —QuintessentiallyYours

    Get it from Amazon for $13.80.

    18. A waterproof pouch because you can't resist taking your phone on those wet 'n' wild adventures. You might as well skip the low-grade panic and give yourself peace of mind that your tech is protected.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It fits any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). And you can totally use the touchscreen through the case — including the camera! People take incredible photos with it.

    Promising review: "This is a vacation must-have. It really keeps out water and I can operate my phone easily through the cover. I love the strap to hang around your neck so you can swim and still take videos/pics. Everyone always asks me how I took underwater photos." —Tiffany Taft

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 14 styles).

    19. A cooling memory foam seat cushion to make you and your aching back feel ~supported~ even on painfully long drives (or flights). 

    a reviewer photo of the seat cushion on a car driver seat
    www.amazon.com

    The velour cover zips off for easy cleaning in the washing machine.

    Promising review: "Best thing ever for a broken tailbone! This is the third one my husband had. One for the house, one for the car, and one for travel. It's really a must have for flying (for anyone, actually) with the airplane seats these days. We took one on a cruise with us, too. Fantastic anytime, especially on shore excursion busses. Easy to carry, although somewhat bulky, just attached it to the handle of his carry-on with a velcro cord wrap. Easy peasy. I may get another for myself." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (also available in three colors). 

    20. A hands-free luggage drink caddy that'll finally make it possible to handle your luggage, look up your digital boarding pass, *and* carry your iced coffee at the same time.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "A frequent traveler must-have. This is an amazing travel accessory! When are you trying to juggle your hot beverage, water bottle, phone, and boarding pass, this is a handy, easily stash-able uni-tasker to have. Fits perfectly on my carry on bag and larger rolling bags as well." —Pirate

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 28 styles).

    21. A pair of compression socks for anyone whose feet, ankles, or legs tend to swell up on long flights or drives. These cozy socks can help prevent that, and double as another thermal layer (planes be cold).

    a reviewer wearing the socks
    www.amazon.com

    Read more about compression socks and long flights at Cleveland Clinic.

    Promising review: "These are a must-have for long flights. They make all the difference in your circulation and I was much less antsy when I wore these. They also prevented swelling (historically my feet get swelling that takes at least a couple of days to go down) but after wearing these on a 12-hour flight, I had absolutely no swelling." —Alison

    Get it from Amazon for $21.57+ (available in unisex sizes S–XXL and in 13 colors).

    22. A tri-fold travel wallet to keep everything (and I mean everything) on-hand and organized as you run to catch your flight. Money, cards, boarding passes, passport — you name it — all protected with RFID-blocking tech.

    reviewer photo of the wallet open, showing all the different pockets for passport, cards, money, phone, and more
    amazon.com

    The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder. The all-in-one holder could also arguably be considered a cult-favorite travel products.

    Promising review: "Traveled to Germany and needed something to keep my stuff organized. It fit my German passport, all my cards including ID, cash, and flight tickets in it. A must-have for everyone that travels and wants to keep everything on hand and easy to reach." —nana-che

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 34 colors).

    23. A roll-on blister-preventing balm if your upcoming trip involves a lot of walking and painful blisters are *not* on the itinerary.

    A model rubbing balm on their heel
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Travel must-have. This product — with Puma soft foam sneakers — and I was able to walk 3–7 miles a day for a week on my overseas trip with no blisters! It’s small in size, no scent = good value!" —Ms Gingras

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    24. A set of travel compression cubes because you've committed to packing light, and that means packing a week's worth of clothing into a carry-on. Plus, it keeps everything super organized, so you don't have to ruin your gorgeous pack job looking for a sleep shirt.

    amazon.com

    Tripped Travel Gear is a small business started by Tim and Fin (Plus, their dog!). The pair has been living out of their backpacks since 2015 and creates quality travel products to make life on the road easier.

    Promising review: "This is a must-have item for anyone who is committed to traveling lightly and taking small bags whenever/wherever possible. If you are an urban back-packer or even an outdoors backpacker, these are amazing bags that make the rest of your bag so much easier to pack!" —Lisa

    Get them from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in packs of 2, 3, or 6, and in 10 styles).

    25. A pair of comfortable yet durable cotton twill joggers for doing just about everything in — flying, sleeping, hiking, cycling — and looking good while you do.

    a reviewer wearing the joggers in black on the waist with a T-shirt tucked in
    Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed

    Tentree is an independent Canada-based brand with a big dedication to the planet! Creators of low-key, sustainably-made clothing, they'll plant 10 trees for every purchase made. Tentree, get it?

    These are my go-to travel pants — a must-have if you like being comfortable but not looking too schlubby out in public. The material is a thick, sturdy cotton and the drawstring actually serves a purpose (gasp) so you can wear them on the hip or up higher on the waist. They taper nicely, have lots of functional pockets, and wash up well. The only downfall is they do attract a bit of lint, but that's a small price to pay for a pant that does its job so dang well, that I feel like I'm going to have for years, and that is made by a company with ethical manufacturing processes and environmental initiatives that I'm happy to support.

    Get. it from Tentree for $88 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and in three colors).

    26. A teeny tiny first aid kit to fulfill your role as the prepared mom friend without eating up a quarter of your luggage space with medical supplies.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The 27-piece set includes safety pins, sting relief wipes, razor blade, butterfly bandages, spot bandages, and knuckle bandages.

    Promising review: "This is a must-have for camping or hiking or even traveling. It has all the necessities and in such a tiny tin can, super portable. The products are nice quality so this is a great product." —Castillos

    Get it from Amazon for $5.50.

    27. An all-in-one universal wall adaptor so you can quit wasting money buying individual adaptors for every new country you travel to and just get one that can do it all, no matter where you roam.