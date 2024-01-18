28 Things Reviewers Have Said Are "Must-Haves" For Traveling

1. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you (and a buddy) can actually use your Bluetooth earbuds to watch those free in-flight movies.
2. A digital luggage scale if you're tired of playing souvenir musical chairs with your luggage to avoid paying pesky baggage fees. This scale is super accurate, easy to use, and tiny enough to pack with ease.
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising review: "Works great, a must-have when flying. Very accurate scale. Easy to read with the light on it. It's a must if you have a wife like mine who loves to shop for clothes and fill up her suitcase along with mine, or if you want to stay under that 40 pounds and avoid paying the extra for overweight baggage fees. Easy to use, very accurate, well made, and a nice design. Very pleased. Saved me money." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors).
3. A pack of silicone travel bottles with a built-in labeling system because it's time to stop spending a small fortune on name-brand travel-sized products and just make your own. These are totally leak-proof and can be washed and reused again, and again, and again.
4. A Trtl neck pillow that'll actually support your neck while you try to catch some mid-flight z's. It's way less bulky than traditional travel pillows and will keep you from head bobbing onto your neighbor's shoulder.
5. A waterproof toiletry bag to make packing your entire 12-step Korean skincare routine a breeze. Plus, it's equipped with a rotating hook so you can hang it on the back of a door or in the shower for convenient access.
6. Or a transparent toiletry bag so can quit tossing all your toiletries in a big plastic bag to avoid getting stopped by TSA. This reusable option is a lot more durable and will give you "Gosh, I hope my serum doesn't leak all over my clothes" peace of mind.
7. A mini white noise machine if sleeping on vacation is not your forté. It's teeny-tiny but will drown out big city noises and even doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for playing your favorite tunes on the go.
8. Plus, a contoured sleep mask because the bright light of this random kid's iPad is making it *very* difficult to sleep through the flight. The concave shape effectively blocks out light, and the adjustable strap helps you get a comfy, customized fit.
9. A genius magnetic luggage tag that doubles as a hat clip so you can finally bring your favorite wide-brimmed beauty on vacay without a) packing it and crushing it, or b) committing to wearing it/holding it.
The Fileist is a Los Angeles-based, woman-owned small biz founded by celebrity stylist Lindsay Albanese. The marketplace feature's a curated selection of hyper-functional style goods from a collection of woman entrepreneurs.
Promising review: "After losing two hats on airplanes, I found TopTote! I loved it so much and it’s so helpful when traveling, I’ve purchased at least six more to give to friends. If you wear a hat and travel with one, TopTote is a MUST-HAVE!" —Deanne Hume
Get it from Nordstrom or The Fileist for $55 (available in additional styles).
10. An in-flight phone mount for a hands-free way to watch all those episodes of Queer Eye you downloaded for the flight. It can also mount on your luggage for long (aka boring) layovers, too.
11. A lay-flat drawstring makeup organizer so you can stop dumping the full contents of your makeup bag out on the hotel room floor whenever you need to find that one shade of lipstick you just know for certain you packed.
12. An ingenious collapsible coffee cup because early mornings at the airport demand coffee, but a thermos is definitely not going to fit into your overstuffed carry-on. Here is your convenient and Earth-friendly solution.
13. A six-foot travel clothesline that'll make drying wet bathing suits and stinky socks in your hotel room a breeze. You don't even need clothespins — just hang the clothes between the braided cords.
14. A compact external battery for keeping all of your many essential devices charged during long travel days. One charge of this battery can charge your phone roughly three times. No more huddling by the single terminal outlet for you!
15. A nylon anti-theft rucksack to avoid wasting space in your suitcase with extra bags. This ultra-versatile style can be worn like a backpack or shoulder bag, so when it's done being your airport personal item it can be a stylish purse for dinner.
16. A trusty stain-removing pen so you can tackle stains the minute they occur instead of wasting precious vacation time fretting that your favorite blouse is ruined.
17. A wedge doorstop alarm if you want a bit of added security at unfamiliar Airbnbs and hotels. Not only does it block unwanted intruders from opening the door, but it sets off a (very) loud continuous alarm.
18. A waterproof pouch because you can't resist taking your phone on those wet 'n' wild adventures. You might as well skip the low-grade panic and give yourself peace of mind that your tech is protected.
19. A cooling memory foam seat cushion to make you and your aching back feel ~supported~ even on painfully long drives (or flights).
The velour cover zips off for easy cleaning in the washing machine.
Promising review: "Best thing ever for a broken tailbone! This is the third one my husband had. One for the house, one for the car, and one for travel. It's really a must have for flying (for anyone, actually) with the airplane seats these days. We took one on a cruise with us, too. Fantastic anytime, especially on shore excursion busses. Easy to carry, although somewhat bulky, just attached it to the handle of his carry-on with a velcro cord wrap. Easy peasy. I may get another for myself." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (also available in three colors).
20. A hands-free luggage drink caddy that'll finally make it possible to handle your luggage, look up your digital boarding pass, *and* carry your iced coffee at the same time.
21. A pair of compression socks for anyone whose feet, ankles, or legs tend to swell up on long flights or drives. These cozy socks can help prevent that, and double as another thermal layer (planes be cold).
Promising review: "These are a must-have for long flights. They make all the difference in your circulation and I was much less antsy when I wore these. They also prevented swelling (historically my feet get swelling that takes at least a couple of days to go down) but after wearing these on a 12-hour flight, I had absolutely no swelling." —Alison
Get it from Amazon for $21.57+ (available in unisex sizes S–XXL and in 13 colors).