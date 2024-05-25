31 Reusable Products That Aren’t Just An Eco-Friendly Choice, But A Frugal One, Too

1. A pack of reusable Swiffer mop pads that's a multitasking purchase you can use again and again for dry or wet cleaning. Sparkling floors and a permanently shorter shopping list? Yes, please!
Turbo Microfiber is a small business that launched in 2018 on a mission to create top-quality cleaning accessories to help you get through your to-do list as sustainably and cost-effectively as possible.
Promising review: "I got both kinds, the ones with the wrap-around flaps for the regular green mop and I got the nonflap ones for the WetJet. They are made of a good quality material, well designed, fit perfectly, and are easy to put on and take off. They stick to the mop very securely; you don't have to worry about them coming off when cleaning, and when done, you just toss them in the washer. I am so happy I started using these. They are saving me loads of money on those wet and dry refill sheets and save the planet as well!" —Phoenix Hinton
2. Or a pack of reusable Wetjet pads if you love the convenience of Wetjet mopping, but hate how quickly those single-use refills add up.
These are also from Turbo Microfiber!
Promising review: "Say goodbye to buying Swiffer pads over and over again! I love these reusable mop pads! They stay on, are easy to remove and clean, and the best part is they clean my floors much better than the disposable ones! I was able to rinse it out and use it again for an even deeper clean! I have two dogs and a muddy yard; things get dirty FAST! These save time, money, and the hassle! I recommend!" —Bailey Babcock
3. A multi-stream Keurig reusable K-Cup you can fill with any ground coffee so you can save loads of money (and plastic) without giving up the single-cup convenience. Worried about cleaning it? Don't be — it's dishwasher-safe!
Note: You'll need to take the "pod holder" out of your machine before you put this in, and reviewers advise that you carefully read the directions to make sure you're popping and locking everything correctly.
Promising review: "This is a game changer. It offers convenience, allowing me to brew any coffee grounds I love. The MultiStream ensures an even extraction for a delightful taste and aroma. Plus, it's eco-friendly, [reducing] plastic waste. Cleaning is easy, and it's durable. If you own a Keurig, this reusable filter is a must-have for a personalized and sustainable coffee experience." —Jack
4. Or a reusable stainless-steel coffee filter for the pour-over coffee lovers flying through paper filters — and hating it!
This dripper is carefully engineered to fit most branded coffee carafes, including the 6-, 8-, and 10-cup Chemex Coffee Makers and Hario V60 02 and 03 drippers. To clean, just dump out the coffee grounds and rinse it under warm water. It's also recommended that every two weeks or so, you descale the filter by soaking it with white distilled vinegar and warm water for an extra good clean.
Promising review: "Love this! We purchased a Chemex to minimize the amount of plastics or additional waste associated with making coffee. Also, due to the pandemic, we find we make a lot more coffee at home, which means we go through more filters — this solved our filter waste issue! We now don't worry about a ridiculous amount of paper filters being tossed out, and, also, the way this filters is fantastic. It fits perfectly, is easy to wash, and makes for a great lid to keep the coffee warm. Would 100% recommend to others!" —Jaycob Simpson
5. Oooor a basket-style reusable coffee maker filter if you prefer a classic coffee pot for your morning brew. This stainless steel option comes in three different styles, so you're sure to find one that works with your beloved pot.
Promising review: "We went through a few filters to get to this one, but it's the winner. Don't buy plastic filters with screens. This full metal piece is everything it promises to be. Easy to clean, holes don't block up. WON'T MELT like some plastic filters, and saves paper. No distortion of flavor at all. Love it. I've had it for a while now, and it's still going strong. You want this one." —David & Sabrina Lévesque
6. And finally, a quart-size cold brew maker with an airtight seal that makes coffee so fresh that you'll hardly be tempted to throw even more money at your favorite caffeine chain and their single-use cups.
Just add coarse-ground coffee into the mesh filter, pour water into the pitcher, screw the lid on (with the filter attached and submerged in the water), let it brew for 12–24 hours, and serve. You can pour it straight over ice cubes or cut it with water or milk. Read our Tayeka cold brew maker review!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily, but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do it's magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E
7. A pair of reusable silicone nipple covers for ultra discreet coverage that's totally waterproof, so you don't have to decide between a bra or a nip slip brought to you by single-use petals that never seem to stick right.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely amazing. I have bought these, like, five times now over the years and never once regretted it for a moment." —Hannah D.
"These covers are AMAZING! I used them for the first time this weekend during my bachelorette because of how much white I would be wearing, and they were perfect. I usually use petals, but sometimes you can see the shape of the petal, and my nipple still shows, but these covered my boobs perfectly, and you couldn’t see them through a see-through white body suit. They lasted through the night when I forgot to take them off before bed and also lasted through tonsssss of sweaty dancing. I never leave reviews, but I had to spend the word. All my girls on the trip were amazed by them and are all ordering now." —Amazon Customer
8. A pair of nonstick silicone baking mats so you can say "buh-bye" to single-use parchment paper and foil, but still get all the slick, nonstick benefits.
Promising review: "I just started baking with these at Christmas time. They are great! They really save me a lot of money as I don't need to buy parchment paper to line my cookie sheets anymore. I also use them to roll out sticky dough. I am a fan! They fit a regular-sized cookie sheet very well. They are easy to clean. I wish I would've discovered these sooner!" —Tamara white
9. Some penguin dryer balls because on top of their stunning good looks, they can do everything a dryer sheet can (on repeat) AND reduce drying times, which is good news for the planet and your energy bill.
Friendsheep is a small biz creating handmade wool home goods. Their products are handmade by Nepali artisans and are sourced from factories and cooperatives that enforce fair trade labor policies.
Promising review: "These dryer balls really are adorable and make the chore of laundry more cheerful. Be sure to follow the instructions to dry a load of dark clothes the first time you use the black penguin balls. After that, you will have no problem with using them to dry whites or light colors. Dryer balls really work and are a good investment. I am going to be giving these as gifts!" —Auntie m
10. Or a pack of four cactus-shaped dryer balls since they're also superbly adorable and durable as heck. You can reuse these in the dryer up to 5,000 times, which is basically forever.
Promising review: "These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static, and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." —Tianhui Fan
