33 Quick-Fix Home Products You've Probably Needed For A While

1. A cabinet door organizer so the pile of cutting boards permanently hanging out on your countertops will finally have a home where they're organized, on hand, and, most importantly, out of sight.
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
2. A pack of biodegradable foaming drain-cleaning pouches for taking care of that awful stench and the out-of-sight grime living in your garbage disposal with essentially zero effort.
Promising review: "These are amazing! I was skeptical at first but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." —KPITT
3. A set of genius bedsheet fasteners that work like suspenders to keep your fitted sheet securely in place even if you're a fitful sleeper. That way, come morning, making the bed won't feel like such a daunting task.
Promising review: "These work really well! I have a 14-inch mattress, so keeping the fitted sheet well secured has been a struggle until now. One of the best purchases I've made. I followed someone else's advice here of turning the sheet inside out, putting the fasteners on, then putting the sheet on the mattress. Made them very easy to use." —Jayne Voyt
4. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because (to my shock and horror) you have to clean the thing that cleans your dishes, and these tablets make doing so as quick and easy as...well...running the dishwasher.
Promising review: "Afresh Dishwasher Cleaner may be one of the best uses of your money ever. For a relatively small price these dishwasher cleaning pods actually work. They removed a great deal of the grime that had accumulated in my old dishwasher over the years and I plan to use them again and again and again!" —sally
5. A fast-acting air purifier if you're looking for a quick and easy way to eliminate airborne allergens in your home. Three-stage filtration works to trap pet dander, pollen, odors, and more so you can breathe a little easier — literally.
The purifier filters allergens, mold, pet dander, dust, smoke, and cooking odors, and covers up to 219 square feet. Plus, there's a smart indicator to let you know when it's time to put in a new replacement filter.
Promising review: "I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes — two or three times daily, and general cleaning — I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished — no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! I also enjoy the nightlight. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." —victoria Mohagen
6. A toothbrush station to clear counter clutter and prevent goopy messes with a wall-mounted unit that stores and dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste on your brushes every time. It's much more sanitary than leaving out uncovered brushes *AND* it conveniently holds four rinse cups.
It holds five toothbrushes and the two toothpaste dispensers use vacuum tech to get every last drop out of the tube.
Promising review: "You need one! I love this! So easy to install and holds nice and tight to the wall. The toothbrushes sit nicely in the holder and are easy for my kids to grab. The two gargle cups are nice but we added little Dixie cups to ours instead. The toothpaste function works really well and isn’t messy for our kids. I highly recommend this!" —Sarah C.
7. A space-saving cutlery drawer organizer so you can cram a full 24-piece set of silverware in half the space of a traditional organizer and actually find the fork you need when you need it.
This organizer is suitable for drawers with a minimum height of 3.25 inches.
Promising review: "I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean, and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side by side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." —Jerimi
8. A pop-up silicone drain protector for protecting your drain from hair and, therefore, protecting yourself from having to pull a wet woolly mammoth out of your pipes in the future.
9. A pack of stain-lifting pads that'll remove evidence of all the tipsy wine stains and pet accidents on your carpet without even having to touch it. Simply lay down the pad, stomp, and let it sit.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1 1/2–2-years-old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars." —Matt
10. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home, your clothes, and your thinning patience. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "Finally a lint roller that really works. Now I have an obsessed husband picking up German shepherd hair off the couch. Worth the price paid. It will pay for itself. No more sticky tape rollers!" —Blanca LInda Hatter
11. A self-adhesive door draft stopper you simply cut to size and stick on any door to guard against drafts, noise, and under-door lights. Then just sit back, watch your electricity bill go down, and enjoy a little extra $$$ in your pocket.
Promising review: "Kept all the drafts away for sure. Also keeps heat and AC temperatures in rooms comfortably. Actually saw a difference with my utility bill. Highly recommend and easy to put on. Was done in literally three seconds!" —Ph0t0gM@
12. A set of two adhesive shower shelves so you can replace your college caddy with a renter-friendly solution with enough space to handle every body wash, hair mask, and bubble bath in your arsenal.
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B
13. A concentrated allergen spray for a quick and easy way to help reduce the presence of airborne and surface allergens from pets, mites, and more. And if you're sensitive to smells — no worries — this solution is fragrance-free!
Allergy Asthma Cleaning Store is a family-owned business making safe cleaning goods for the whole family. If you suffer from pet allergies, it's recommended you spray this daily. For dust mite allergies, try three times a week.
Promising review: "I have horrible allergies. Dust, certain dogs, all cats, pollen, etc. We have a vacation house that is used by many family members and their pets. Nothing has worked. I tried this and it’s amazing. No smell, no residue. I spray it on everything when I arrive and I’m not bothered by any dander at all. No more scratching my eyeballs raw or itchy throats. Just buy it already. Worth it!" —scoop
