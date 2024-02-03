I’m Sorry But If You Don’t Own These 30 Products, You’re Doing Winter Wrong

Also, be sure to pick up two AA batteries! They're not included.

It kills me inside when I see a favorite sweater start to pill, so I bought this exact shaver to spruce up some of my older knits. It's great and weirdly relaxing. When I first got it I was de-pilling everything, from the intended sweaters to the throw pillows on our couch. It's a little loud so your roommates may or may not come out of their rooms to see what you're doing...but it's totally worth it to make any pilled fabric look years younger.

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six colors and two styles).