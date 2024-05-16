If You Hear ”Allergy Season” When Other People Say “Spring,” You Need These 26 Products

Promising review: "These are amazing sheets. They keep cool, so they are a little chilled when you get into them, but they do adapt to your body after a few minutes, leaving you at a comfortable temperature. I got the black ones, and they look amazing. They do show a lot on them, but that’s just because they are black. They fit my 14" deep mattress perfectly and I don’t have to worry about them coming loose from under the mattress. I wouldn’t say they are wrinkle free but they do minimize wrinkles for sure. I got these because I have really bad allergies (and own multiple pets that sleep on the bed) and night sweats. While these won't end all my issues, my night sweats aren’t nearly as bad nor as frequent, and my allergies are to a minimum if I keep the linens washed about every week or every other week. Even after a few washes, they are still seam-intact, fitted, and soft! Side note: they don’t really hold any of the cat hair into the sheets, which is super nice." —Lynn Marie

Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in sizes Twin–Cal. King and 22 colors).