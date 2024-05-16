If You Hear ”Allergy Season” When Other People Say “Spring,” You Need These 26 Products

1. An easy-to-use nasal spray for potentially relieving the symptoms of seasonal allergies. This saline rinse washes away irritants and helps to reduce tissue swelling so you can stop mouth breathing and rubbing your nose raw with tissues.
Promising review: "Amazing! When my allergies get me feeling bogged down, I take this and feel relief within minutes. Even just one spray per nostril makes a difference. The only downside is that when the mucus is loosened, it has to drain down your throat. Still worth it, though. I have never had allergy medicine work so well. I also know people who use it to recover from colds/flu/viruses faster." —chtrbx
Get it from Amazon for $11.39.
2. A bestselling cool mist humidifier if dry air is making your irritated nose and throat feel even worse. Thanks to the high-capacity water tank, this near-silent humidifier can keep misting for over 24 hours and has a timed shut-off feature, so you can set it and forget it.
Promising review: "I bought this for my husband, who has difficulty sleeping because of allergies. He loves it! I place it next to his side of the bed, and it emits the right amount of mist to help him breathe. Very easy to clean and fill. So happy I purchased this machine. Highly recommend it!" —P. Nolan
Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in two sizes).
3. Plus, a genius humidifier cleaning cartridge to prevent stanky mold and mildew buildup in your tank for a whole month with no harsh chemicals. We're trying to solve problems, not create more of them.
4. A portable vacuum with multiple attachments because with every outing your car is turning more and more into a portable pollen-mobile. This vacuum conveniently plugs into the car's aux outlet and has a SUPER long cord so you can easily suck up every mess (even ones in the backseat) on the go.
Promising review: "We have so much pollen here in Florida that set off my allergies. Of course, they stick to your shoes and get in your car. This little vacuum is so handy to have in my car. I do keep the car running, or the vacuum shuts off. A couple of minutes, and the car is clean again. So glad I bought it." —Chris Rafferty
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in black and white)
5. Some breathable bamboo bed sheets that are supremely soft, cool to the touch, naturally hypoallergenic, and wick away moisture for hot sleepers who are tired of tossing and turning.
Promising review: "These are amazing sheets. They keep cool, so they are a little chilled when you get into them, but they do adapt to your body after a few minutes, leaving you at a comfortable temperature. I got the black ones, and they look amazing. They do show a lot on them, but that’s just because they are black. They fit my 14" deep mattress perfectly and I don’t have to worry about them coming loose from under the mattress. I wouldn’t say they are wrinkle free but they do minimize wrinkles for sure. I got these because I have really bad allergies (and own multiple pets that sleep on the bed) and night sweats. While these won't end all my issues, my night sweats aren’t nearly as bad nor as frequent, and my allergies are to a minimum if I keep the linens washed about every week or every other week. Even after a few washes, they are still seam-intact, fitted, and soft! Side note: they don’t really hold any of the cat hair into the sheets, which is super nice." —Lynn Marie
Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in sizes Twin–Cal. King and 22 colors).
6. An investment-worthy mattress vacuum so you can sleep soundly knowing your bed is truly clean. This will suck up dust and dirt from your mattress, eliminate bacteria with a powerful UV light, and has a hot air outlet to rid your bed of dust mites.
Promising review: "This product has really made a difference in my battle with my allergies! I really thought that using a regular vacuum on my mattress and sheets was a good thing but this bed vacuum really made a difference and almost embarrassed me as I saw what it was picking up. Now I use it daily! In addition, I'm no longer waking up with itchy eyes and stuffy nose. I'm still taking meds and all other precautions and not claiming this to be a 'miracle cure,' but it's really made a difference not only for me physically but mentally as well, as I'm now feeling that I'm taking the extra step and it's making a difference. I'm so glad to have it!" —Ms. J
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in black or white).
7. A moisturizing saline gel for folks who suffer frequent nosebleeds and restoring some desperately needed moisture to your dry irritated nasal biome. If you use a CPAP machine or get dried out on long-haul flights, I'd add this to cart STAT.
Promising review: "Allergies were driving me wild, so I decided to try this. It stings a little when your nose is as dry and cracked as mine was, but it helped immensely. Bought two, so I can stash one in my office for emergencies!" —afraydknot
Get it from Amazon for $3.62 (also available in two-packs).
8. A fast-acting air purifier if outdoor allergens feel like they're following you around the house. This is a quick and easy way to help eliminate airborne allergens in your home with three-stage filtration that traps pet dander, pollen, odors, and more!
The purifier filters allergens, mold, pet dander, dust, smoke, and cooking odors and covers up to 219 square feet. Plus, there's a smart indicator to let you know when it's time to put in a new replacement filter.
Promising review: "I have terrible allergies in the spring and tend to have a slight allergy to pet dander. The day that I set up this air purifier in my bedroom, I felt like I could breathe again! No joke, I used to cough and sneeze all night, and I thought there was no solution. This purifier is extremely quiet and does not distract from any sleep. My only complaint is the extremely bright blue light that cannot be turned off. I am actually considering finding a way to block or remove the light entirely. Other than that, it still does not keep me up at night at all. Overall, this purifier has been great so far over the past few months." —Paige
Get it from Amazon for $69.95+ (available in black and white)
9. AND a silent portable car air purifier with a HEPA filter because, let's be honest, you spend about as much time in your car as you do your home some weeks.
Promising review: "I bought this for my wife to use during her daily commute, and I must say, she immediately fell in love with it due to its portability and how cute it looks, not to mention that she suffers from allergies all year long and this came in handy — a lifesaver. I charged it as soon as I got it and resumed charging in the car. We both noticed a big difference in air quality during our short drive since the car ceiling and carpet were falling apart, and lint particles were everywhere. I'm wowed to the point that I'm about to order one for myself and one for my daughter. This is an excellent air purifier despite the size. Will definitely recommend to my friends." —J#onan
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in five colors).
10. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's spring shedding is taking over your home and your ability to breathe properly. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising review: "We have a German shepherd...this thing is a life saver for allergies and air quality. Picks up far more hair than a lint roller and is very durable! It took a minute to figure out the technique because you have to go back-and-forth consistently for the rubber piece to sweep the fur into the compartment, unlike a lint roller that you can do long sweeping strokes in. This has saved us sooo many back aches getting the fur off our giant sectional couch." —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors).
11. And a handy deshedding brush to spend more time enjoying your pet and less time sneezing up a storm. This 2-in-1 tool helps manage shedding without constant trips to the groomer by reaching deep into the undercoat to trap hair and break up matting.
Promising review: "I watched the Facebook and TikTok videos and decided to take a gamble. I have a German shepherd that sheds boatloads daily, and I thought this might help. I was not disappointed. Brushed my dog on the back porch and had enough floof come off that I could make three more dogs. When using this, it seems at first like it's yanking the dog's coat off, but my dog liked it and wasn't experiencing discomfort. For this to work, you need to brush vigorously, minding any area sensitive areas on your puppers." —Rescue2inVB
Get it from Amazon for $10.25+ (available in four colors).
12. A reviewer-loved migraine relief cap that works like a pain-relieving weighted blanket for your throbbing head. You can stash it in the freezer or put it in the microwave, and reviewers say the temperature effects last quite a while!
Promising review: "I have horrible allergies. I get frequent sinus pressure and headaches. I've tested out this without taking any pain medication, and it WORKS! I love it. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in five styles and in two-packs).
13. Plus, a roll-on migraine stick packed with cooling essential oils so you can get help finding on-the-go relief from painful headaches and migraine pain, since it's compact enough to put in a purse or pocket!
Promising review: "I was very skeptical about this product, but gave it a try because of the low cost and excellent ratings. I know how aromatherapy works, but didn't expect this level of efficacy! Full disclosure, I don't usually get migraines. I have frequent allergy headaches, always over my right temple. With this stick, I can quickly apply treatment between clients, and with ten minutes I'll realize the headache is gone. Great stuff!" —JKF
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.