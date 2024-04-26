31 Products That'll Instantly Make You Feel More Put-Together This Spring

1. A pack of Downy fabric spray so you can rock wrinkle-free fits even when there's no time (or energy) to break out the iron. Just spray, give your clothes a few swipes, and watch the wrinkles rapidly fall away.
I hate wrinkles *and* am lazy — two at-odds conditions. This stuff has been a staple in my life since approximately ninth grade (thanks to my mama). As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh, and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without dealing with an iron or steamer.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.94 (available in three scents and various multipacks).
2. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder packed in a travel-friendly compact to prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used almost every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try; it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert
Get it from Amazon for $18 (also available in a two-pack).
3. An illuminating nail concealer that'll make it look like you just walked out of the salon when we both know this DIY mani took a whole lot less effort, time, and money. Coat nails with this semi-sheer, buildable color to easily mask any imperfections, yellowing, and uneven discoloration.
Promising review: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looked better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in five shades).
Check out our Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer review for more deets!
4. A dual-layered fine-bristled toothbrush if you're eager to finally impress your dentist after all these years. This brush's extra-fine bristles are ideal for clearing out tough-to-reach crevices and deep grooves, while being extra gentle on sensitive gums and teeth.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "I don't write reviews often, but this toothbrush is so amazing that I just had to. My teeth have never felt so smooth after brushing my teeth. Excellent at removing plaque and tartar and keeping it off throughout the day. If you're on the fence about purchasing, consider this the green light to go for it. You won't be disappointed." —Cari C.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
5. A gluten- and cruelty-free lengthening mascara for swipe-on lashes that rival the va-va-voom of your falsies in a fraction of the time. If you don't believe me, maybe 246,000+ 5-star ratings are convincing enough evidence for ya.
Promising review: "Holy grail mascara! I've used this mascara for about three years now, and it still tops any other mascara I've tried. It will transfer if you apply it to your lower lashes, so I use a different mascara for my bottom lashes, which I don't mind at all. I always get asked if I'm wearing falsies! It's a mascara that stays wet longer, so I always apply one coat, let it get tacky, then apply a second coat for best results." —Joseph Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in brown or black).
6. A suede and nubuck cleaning brush because that rainy run-in with your suede shoes has left them looking more stained than stylish. This brush will diminish the look of water stains with no additional cleaners required, so you and your favorite shoes can enjoy another (hopefully drier) outing together!
Shacke is a small manufacturer based in Baldwin Park, California creating useful travel products like packing cubes and luggage tags.
You can totally use it with another cleaner or spray if you want, but it seems like reviewers have success without it! It just takes some elbow grease.
Promising review: "I am very impressed with this product. I was new to suede shoes and instantly regretted buying gray-colored shoes once I got them dirty. Luckily, I found this lovely thing. Very easy to use, straightforward packet comes with it that tells you which sides to use and when. I would definitely recommend this since you invest so much in those shoes, you might as well keep them nice and clean!" —Celeste
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
7. An air-dry leave-in cream so you can get touchable, crunch-free curls, and enjoy less frizz without getting the blow dryer or other heat styling tools involved.
This cream helps define your natural texture and works best on those with wavy, curly, or coily hair!!
Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while, my waves resemble curls, but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product once so far, and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel-drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant, so I was skeptical, but after about 15 minutes, I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror, and I was amazed. It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it, and it still looked great in the morning!!!" —mich0610
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
8. A volcanic stone face roller to instantly soak up excess face oil, even if you have makeup on! Unlike blotting papers, this roller is able to be washed and reused. Mattifying and money-saving? Sign me up.
Promising review: "I am so extremely oily. I have been dealing with my oily skin since I was in high school and am still dealing with my oily skin in my mid-thirties. The roller worked better than I could have expected and exceeded my expectations. This is life-changing for me!" —Wow
Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
9. A hydrating lip-plumping gloss that'll have you doing a double take in the mirror. Are those my lips or Angelina Jolie's signature pout?! The set is complete with a minty sleeping mask, so you can give your lips the VIP treatment day and night.
10. A patented pet hair remover if you're tired of leaving the house covered in Fido's hair *and* spending too much money on disposable lint rollers. This one uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean it and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "The best product I’ve tried for cat hair removal. I use it on my clothes, bed sheets, car seats, and car floor, you name it, and I’m using it. To clean it, you open it and swipe your finger through, and voila — all done." —Stephania Quintero
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).
11. A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment for anyone who wants visibly healthier-looking hair FAST — like, eight seconds fast. This rinse-out formula works on any hair texture or length, delivering the proteins and amino acids necessary for a shiny, flippable mane.
12. A stretchy off-the-shoulder jumpsuit because its earned an impressive amount of 5-star ratings for how soft, lightweight, and incredibly versatile it is. Loads of reviewers have even picked it up in multiple colors since it's just an easy one-and-done outfit.
Promising review: "I actually really like this jumpsuit. It’s very comfortable. The material is thin enough to be a breathable fabric but thick enough to not be see-through. I would and will buy another one." —Danielle Delgado
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 32 styles).