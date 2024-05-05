29 Products To Help Make Traveling With Your Pet Even Remotely Manageable

1. An airline-approved pet travel kit that's stocked with just about everything you need to take this pet show on the road. Two food carriers, a pair of collapsible bowls, space for toys, and a water-resistant placemat all packed up in on sturdy little package.
Promising review: "My wife and I do a lot of camping/traveling, so we needed something to keep all of our dog's stuff in while we are on the road or in the camper. This bag has everything we need to keep our pup (and ourselves ;)) happy while trekking about!! Enough room to hold over a week's worth of food, toys, and water for the pup. Construction seems solid and very easy to carry around. We took it on a three-week road trip and two camping trips thus far, and it's been working like a charm. If you're out and about often and love to take your doggo with you, grab this bag. You won't be disappointed." —Bryan G.
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in 10 colors).
2. An airline-approved pet carrier with a cozy fleece lining, leash tether, luggage strap, and so many more functional details because your furry flight companion deserves the absolute best travel digs.
Mr. Peanut's is a small biz creating high-quality and safe pet care products that simultaneously gives back to at-risk animals and donates supplies to shelters across the USA.
After my parents loved a similar carrier by the same brand, I picked one up for my dog, Pinto, before our first flight with him and I couldn't be happier with it. It looks great, the quality feels amazing, and it's really thoughtfully designed for both car and flight travel. The front zip window is the detail I never knew I needed. Not only was it nice to have easy access to Pinto for some reassuring pets, but we also found that Pinto loved sticking his head out to look around while we navigated the airport. We had zero issues with airport security and the carrier fit comfortably under the seat as promised.
Get it from Amazon for $66.75+ (available in four colors).
3. Or an IATA-compliant pet crate for larger pets that have to travel with cargo. It's designed with your baby's safety and comfort in mind, with sturdy construction, plenty of ventilation, door-mounted food and water cups, and all the "Live Animal" and ID stickers required to ensure you two are reunited without incident.
Promising review: "I purchased two of these crates for an international flight, and they are great. They fully comply with all airline regulations, are super easy to assemble, and feel very sturdy. The company provided a few extra securing screws, which is a nice touch. One of my crates came minus the stickers and I contacted the company. They were very gracious and popped them in the mail immediately. I’m very impressed with the quality, ease of assembly, and customer service. Five stars from me (and my two fur babies 🐾)." —MICHELLE D.
Get it from Amazon for $49.95+ (available in six sizes).
4. A machine-washable car bench seat pet cover if you love taking your dog on outdoor adventures but hate the wet, muddy, and furry price your backseat pays every time. Next weekend's hiking trip just got a lot less messy.
It also comes with a seatbelt dog chain!
Promising review: "Just bought a new car and needed something quick to take my dog to the vet. This fits perfectly and is durable enough for two large dogs." —Melissa LaCroix
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
5. A leakproof dog water bottle to keep your puppo hydrated when you're on the go without having to share your water bottle. The one-button locking mechanism lets you release water into the trough and re-capture what's left over so nothing goes to waste or spills in your bag.
The water bottle also includes a sling rope and carabiner for clipping onto a bag or belt loop.
Promising review: "I love this item. Especially nice when I take my dog to the dog park. For some reason he doesn’t like drinking out of the communal dog bowl. The water flows into the cup area and back into the reservoir if the dog doesn’t drink it all...with a button to lock in the water. Perfect product." —J. Chevalier
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes and in four colors).
6. Mess-free Himalayan yak cheese chews because they're grain-, gluten-, and lactose-free and designed to last a heck of a lot longer than standard rawhide and bully sticks. Finally, a toy that can keep up with six hours worth of gnawing in the backseat!
Promising review: "Tough treat for heavy chewers! Our AmStaff can finish a bully stick in minutes. We had to stop giving her bones because she’d gnaw them to shards! This is the first treat we’ve tried that lasted more than an hour. It’s been two days, and she’s not even one-quarter of the way through! They do have a smell, but it’s not strong. It’s like a faint smokey smell. Our girl loves them! And I love that she’s no longer trying to eat my furniture!" —monster_mommy
Get a pack of three small chews from Amazon for $10.40 (available in other pack sizes and chew sizes for larger dogs).
7. A reinforced pet car seat that'll prevent your pup from slipping and sliding all over the car when you're on the go. This strapped-in pen offers extra protection and a secure spot to curl up and catch some Z's.
Promising review: "Loved that my senior dog was super comfortable and safe in his little car seat. There was enough room to fit him and a water or food bowl when he was standing. Big enough to fit him sleeping, too! Highly recommend!" —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $15.73+ (available in four colors).
8. Or a swivel seatbelt tether for giving your pet the "Click it or Ticket" treatment with an easy-to-install seatbelt that'll keep them from crawling all over you while driving.
Promising review: "The Kurgo has strong components and is easy to use. It snaps into the car’s seat belt receiver. The other end has a sturdy carabiner-type latch that I find easier to use and more secure than other clips. It’s also adjustable, so you can limit how far your dog can move." —AR_RattyDad
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in blue and orange).
9. Orrrr a stretchy mesh car barrier so they can still have free range of the backseat without becoming the world's cutest driving hazard in the front.
Promising review: "Our German shepherd, for reasons unbeknownst to us and despite our best efforts, will NOT stay in one seat in the car — constantly hops from the front to the back and back to the front. I thought getting this net would at least reduce the number of times she switched back and forth, but it completely stopped it!! I couldn’t be more thrilled! Maybe now, with her being confined to one area, we can convince her to sit next. 😂" —Hannah Wirth
Get it from Amazon for $15.80.
10. A 100-piece pet first aid kit if you're in a constant state of low-grade panic about a scraped paw or emergency tick removal while you're away from home. This kit even includes a convenient travel pouch, so you can downsize your supplies even more when space is limited.
Promising review: "Has everything I need for my dogs in the event of emergencies, and it's the perfect size for travel or hiking. Highly recommend it." —Jack & Molly
Get it from Amazon for $34.49+ (available in two colors).
11. A space-efficient pet food travel system to keep their kibble supremely fresh. The all-in-one system holds six cups of food and the top and bottom remove easily to serve as feeding bowls. Genius!
Promising review: "I really like this travel food and water container. The bowls nest nicely on both ends, and the handle is easy to take off/put on. So easy to take along in the car, easy to carry, and holds enough food for a weekend trip for my furry kid. I love how convenient and portable this is, and it's compact enough that it doesn't take up much space at all. It's also well made. Very happy with this purchase." —Dessum Huddles Parker
Get it from Amazon for $8.61.
12. A spray-on sunscreen because it turns out fur is not the foolproof sun protection you may have assumed it to be, and if your travels include a beach day or just a lot of outdoor fun you best make sure your pup is protected.
And while it can be used on all dogs, dogs with white or thin coats or light-pigmented noses and eyelids are more at risk for sunburn. Read more about why dogs need sunscreen at American Kennel Club.
Epi-Pet is a small business specializing in pet care products to help maintain healthy coats, skin, and more.
Promising review: "It took me a long time to find one that both worked effectively and was safe. This is it! It doesn't irritate his skin at all. We can go to the beach for a couple of hours, and his skin looks just as good as it did at the beginning of the day, whereas in the past it would have burnt. So glad to have found this product." —sknappy1
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.