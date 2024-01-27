33 Products To Make You Feel Like You Have Tons Of Space When In Reality You Live In A Tiny Apartment

1. A four-tier slim storage rack because every nook and cranny (even that awkward space between the fridge and the wall) has the potential to offer your cluttered space some extra storage.
Promising review: "Perfect for small spaces! I lack much storage space in my kitchen. This shelf is perfect because it’s so compact but has a good amount of extra storage space. It was very easy to assemble, well made, and perfect for spices and cans of food! I think I might purchase another one for my bathroom toiletries and things like that. Very happy with this purchase!" —Sunrise Circle
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
2. A large capacity rotating makeup organizer for turning that sprawling mess of lip balms and makeup brushes into a space-saving display fit for any department store.
3. A towel holder so you can put that empty wall space to good use and make your bathroom look a bit more luxurious at the same time.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! We have extra large towels and these racks hold them perfectly when rolled up! It's such a great modern style and gives the bathroom a great look. They are sturdy and come with wall anchors as well. Will be buying another set of these for our other bathroom, and perhaps another for the dining room for some wine bottles! Don't even have to think twice before buying these!" —Erin Cech
Get it from Amazon for $22.09+ (available in five finishes).
4. An over-the-door shoe organizer that'll turn the back of any door into a perfect place for everything from snacks to cleaning supplies, while clearing up a lot of cabinet space at the same time.
Promising review: "Having no place to store my shoes was driving me nuts, and I was always tripping over shoes. I wasn’t sure if the pockets in the organizer would be large enough for my Crocs, but they fit perfectly when I put the shoes in heel first. I was able to get two pairs of sneakers in the last two sets of pockets, as well. The pockets seem to be well-made and I’m confident that this shoe organizer will last." —A. Roach
Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in two sizes and seven colors).
5. And a durable over-the-door shoe organizer to turn yet another blank canvas into a space-efficient rack where you can easily see and access up to 36 pairs of shoes. Let me repeat that — 36 pairs!!
Promising review: "My teen loves shoes, especially high tops, but her collection was out of control. We hung these in her closet and were able to fit heels, high tops, cleats, and everything in between. I especially love that they don’t bang on the door when you open/close it. Plus, they were quick and easy to assemble!" —Ashton
Get it from Amazon for $39.14.
6. A wall-mounted blanket rack if you're constantly unsure of where to put your cuddly throw blankets when they're not wrapped around you on the couch.
Edge Live Creations Co. is a Shelby, Ohio-based Etsy shop handmaking stylish and functional storage solutions to tie together your home.
Promising review: "Just what I needed! The quality is good and the wood is beautiful. Shipping was fast. Would definitely order again." —Krista Hill
Get it from Edge Live Creations Co. on Etsy for $63+ (available in two sizes and in six finishes).
7. An over-cabinet hair care station because it'd be great to release your under-sink storage from the rat's nest of cords and get that door to pull its organizational weight.
Promising review: "This product did exactly what I needed it to. Before, all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but this metal basket minimized clutter, kept things organized and separate, and it also looks nice. It fits two of my blow-dryers, a flat iron, and a curling wand. The bars are adjustable as well. Worth the buy." —Alyssa Jewell
Get it from Amazon for $16.79+ (available in six finishes).
8. A set of cascading hangers to put all that empty vertical space to good use and instantly double your storage capabilities without sacrificing clothes to the donation bin.
Your closet is going to look SO empty, which gives you a great excuse to buy more clothes.
Promising review: "Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses, and they have been holding very well. When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Dennis A. Evans
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
9. Plus, a set of stainless-steel S-shaped hangers for giving all your trousers the same tidy, space-saving treatment.
10. A cabinet door organizer so the pile of cutting boards permanently hanging out on your countertops will finally have a home where they're organized, on hand, and, most importantly, out of sight.
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $16.87 (also available in a two-pack).
11. An over-the-sink strainer board that instantly creates more multipurpose prep space for slicing, dicing, rinsing, and mincing.
Promising review: "Bought this because I have a small kitchen and need extra room to prepare meals. Fits over my large sink. Rubber tips hold it in place. Basket colander is easily expandable or collapsible and holds weight. Great for chopping and rinsing. I use the colander for rinsing vegetables and draining pasta, etc. Basket colander comes completely out very easily. Dishwasher safe. I am glad I ordered it. It gives me the room I need to prep meals." —Ocean Girl
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in red and black).
12. A slender storage cabinet to transform that dead space in the corner into an aesthetic home for extra TP, cleaning supplies, and tissues.
Promising review: "So easy to put together I could put it together with my eyes closed. Fit amazingly perfectly between the tub and the toilet and it has created so much more space and my bathroom is no longer cluttered because of this product." —COS45B
Get it from Amazon for $16.85+ (available in four sizes and six colors).
13. A set of under-shelf baskets if you want a tool-free cabinet makeover that utilizes every bit of available space to the absolute max. We don't waste things around here, especially space.
Promising review: "I just needed a bit more storage for small things in my lower cabinets. These are great. They bring the bits up closer to see and not lost in the jumble. Only took five minutes to install (took longer to sort the bits). Much more sturdy than dollar store variety. And the part that is on top of the shelf is flatter than others. Easier to move things on the shelf above." —Becky Wilson
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in black or white).