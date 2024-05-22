35 Products That’ll Inject Some New Life Into Your Old Beauty Routine

1. A hydrating lip-plumping gloss that'll have you doing a double take in the mirror. Are those my lips or Angelina Jolie's signature pout?! The set is complete with a minty sleeping mask, so you can give your lips the VIP treatment day and night.
2. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil you apply like a clear coat of polish to help your nails get all the cuticle-softening, nail-strengthening nourishment they've been craving.
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month, with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out, and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
3. Plus, a coconut-scented nail strengthening cream if you hate deciding between eye-popping manicure prices or sporting short, brittle nails that are constantly chipping. Fortunately, there's a third option! This non-greasy formula is packed with calcium, moisturizing oils, and vitamins to strengthen nails and condition cuticles.
Promising review: "My nails were in bad shape before I started using this product. I had one nail that would constantly split on the side, but not anymore. I saw the difference right away after using this product. The smell is great; it is a good moisturizer for your cuticles and contains wonderful ingredients. I definitely recommend it, and I will be purchasing another really soon." —Tasha Stewart
4. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. With this pen you can get quick results. And the best part? No lingering sensitivity.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
5. An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask so it looks like your hair hasn't undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow-dryers without the pricey salon trip.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that it wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was skeptical about this product because I had never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy, was I wrong to doubt this product; it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
6. A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence for soothing *all* skin types (reviewers love how gentle it is) with the potential to help heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines...all for under $20!!
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me. Eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month, I finally gave in, and boy, it was amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer, and it doesn't leave a disgusting, greasy feel like Vaseline. Take it from a once-nonbeliever: You have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
7. Some dark spot corrector soap bars that are packed with all the skin-loving good stuff (vitamin C, turmeric, hyaluronic acid, collagen, and MORE) to help even out skin and diminish dark spots wherever they pop up.
Promising review: "So I initially started using another kojic acid soap to help with my hyperpigmentation due to shaving my face because I have PCOS and have developed hirsutism. I'm usually a 'full face of makeup at all times' kind of girl because of my insecurities, but this soap has given me a new confidence. I used it for the first time Saturday night and instantly saw the results of this soap. My skin looks so much more even." —Adrienne Jerkins
8. A black eyeliner stamp to take the anxiety-inducing guesswork out of liquid eyeliner application and make it easy to achieve a perfect cat-eye look every time.
The set comes with two double-ended pens. Each pen has one side with the wing stamp and the other with a traditional liquid eyeliner tip.
Promising review: "I suck at doing a winged eye. I have tried over and over again, but I just can't do it. I was skeptical, but I wanted to try something. It worked perfectly. One side is the stamp; the other is a liner — there are two tubes, one for each eye. Totally worth it if you are very bad at applying eyeliner." —marcusgolf
9. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick if your puffy, aching eyes feel like cinderblocks in the morning they're so heavy. Kickstart your routine with sweet, sweet relief thanks to this hydrating formula, which is blended with Iceland glacial water to help relieve puffiness, tighten skin, and tackle dark circles.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, but this has really changed that for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
10. Or a fragrance-free CeraVe eye cream because you saw that Michael CeraVe Super Bowl ad and wanna know what all the hullabaloo is about. Here's the deal — the non-greasy formula was developed with dermatologists and helps combat puffiness and dark circles with a nourishing combination of ceramides and hyaluronic acid.
Promising review: "Out of the hundreds of products I've bought, I've written maybe five reviews. Most of those were bad reviews. 😅 THIS review is like the 10 gold stars of reviews. I LOVE THIS EYE CREAM! I have a pretty nasty bag under only one of my eyes. Within four days, that bag is GONE! I don't know how, but it is. The area around my eyes is softer than it's ever been. Even makeup looks amazing now. It no longer settles in those pesky fine lines. I wish I could find a cream that made my entire face this soft. I microneedle, I've done TCA peels, I'm obsessed with Korean skincare, but NOTHING has ever given me such results as this eye cream. The area around my eyes feels like silk. BUY THIS EYE CREAM! You won't be disappointed." —Emily Hunter
11. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly remove years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing. I'd start picking out a new pair of sandals STAT!
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels, and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks, and now they're almost baby-soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry, thick-callused heels for only three minutes, and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
12. A fragrance-free texturizing powder for adding some heatless *oomph* to fine hair that usually likes to do one thing and one thing only...lie flat. Simply massage this translucent powder into your roots to enjoy hours of texture and va-va-volume.
Promising review: "I have very fine hair and no matter what product I use, it never seems to have any volume...until I found this miracle powder! I've been using it for years. Just a few dashes of powder to my roots and my fine limp hair looks amazing! If you have fine hair, don't hesitate to buy this!!!" —Kitty Blocher
13. A lightweight sun milk that delivers a silky smooth layer of SPF 50+ protection without the long dry times, white cast, and greasy texture. It's *the* ideal option for everyday wear under makeup. Yes, even a full face of foundation!!
In the photos above, you can see a reviewer before and after applying the sun milk and how the product looks under makeup.
Promising review: "Can I give it 10 stars? This sunblock is amazing! I put this on right before my makeup and don't have to reapply even when I'm outside all day. I personally like the matte version but have tried the others, and they all provide the same great protection." —T Suzuki
