From Heating To Hosting, These 33 Products Will Help You Winterize Your Home In Every Way

1. A customizable door draft stopper because you're paying top dollar for heat and not about to let any of that money go to waste. This works to plug up gaps that prevent your home from being cooled or heated with max efficiency. Simply cut to size, slide under your door, and enjoy a little extra $$$ in your pocket.
Promising review: "It’s saved us so much money on our energy bill we’re definitely buying more and I encourage you to buy more if you want to save on your energy bills." —Kellykelly
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. Plus some self-adhesive insulating weather strips for applying to the edges of drafty windows and doors to help keep cold air in, hot air out, and even dampen the sound of your roommate's three-hour-long Zoom meeting.
Promising review: "Can't beat the price! Great adhesive strength. Using in Texas weather on doors to seal air leaks. The weatherproofing material itself is very pliable and soft, presuming it weathers the heat and humidity. Can split a roll into two thinner strips doubling your coverage or can double insulate using the entire roll offering a lot of flexibility." —Paul K.
Get it from Amazon for $8.57+ (available in two sizes and in four colors).
3. A sturdy lockable storage box to provide secure, weather-proof protection on your porch to the influx of holiday packages arriving on your doorstep.
Promising review: "It stays dry inside even with snow! This is a great little patio box. It was easy to assemble and seems sturdy. It has done a great job surviving a Colorado winter and keeping all my items dry. I am pleased with this guy." —Kristin
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in four sizes).
4. An incandescent light repair tool if facing your tub of tangled, half-dead strings has something to do with your decorating procrastination. Thankfully, this gadget makes reviving your lights quick and easy by fixing internal bulb failure — the most common reason for string light outages.
Ulta-Lit Tree Company is a Glenview, Illinois-based small biz that started as a pre-lit Christmas tree pioneer in 1996. After consumers struggled with bulb outages, the bran worked on an affordable troubleshooting solution and created the LightKeeper Pro.
My dad (a Christmas light aficionado) whips this out every year and it has saved many, many, many, MANY strands of lights from being throw away entirely.
Promising review: "We bought one of these lighting guns years ago as we have many many lights up at Christmas, and we were trying to reduce waste and save money and our lights were dying half a string at a time. To our amazement, once we learned how to use it properly, it worked! We bought a second as a spare, and it works just as well. This is one of those "As Seen On TV" things that actually is worth the price." —Kate
If your holiday lights are LED, they've got you covered with an LED keeper tool.
Get it from Amazon for $26.88.
5. A microfiber EasyWring spin mop with a hands-free wringer that'll make it easier than ever to wipe away all the mud, slush, and snow getting tracked in from outside. As if that wasn't tempting enough, this mop is designed to get into tight corners *and* is made with microfiber fabric that is machine washable and able to trap dirt with just plain ole water — no harsh cleaners needed.
Promising review: "The mop is perfect for my 1,000-square-foot apartment. The bucket spinning feature prevents the mop from being too wet when you use it so the floors dry fast. The mop collapses down super small so storage is easy and the machine washable feature is perfect. The only bump is that if you aren't pushing down on the mop hard enough when dragging it around it will sort of roll over itself, but its a simple problem to fix." —Michael Schnese
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
6. A pack of polished vinyl siding hooks so you can swap out your outdoor decor for something more festive without causing permanent damage to your siding. These durable hooks slide right into the seams with no tools required!
Promising review: "I had previously ordered hooks for siding, and I couldn’t use them. But these are great!! They are easy to 'slide' into the siding and are pretty sturdy, too. I am using three of this set and have hung different objects with them. The heaviest was a long welcome sign! You won’t be dissatisfied by ordering them." —Cheryl
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.90 (also available in larger multipacks).
7. A pack of cleaning K-Cups because the inside of your Keurig is likely coated with residue from old brews and it's about to get a lot of use this holiday season with guests coming through. Now you can give your machine regular deep cleans in the same amount of time it takes to make a cup o' joe. Side effects may include better-tasting coffee.
8. And a durable coffee pod storage drawer you can slip under your coffee pot or Keurig to keep all those seasonal K-Cup flavors, sugar packets, and creamers in one convenient location.
Promising review: "For me this works perfectly! Fits just right under my coffee maker and between a couple of other countertop appliances. I use the drawers for a variety of the pods so it provides a convenient selection. What's really great is the sturdy metal construction that supports the coffee maker yet allows the drawers to open and close easily. Just terrific!!" —Timothy N.
Get it from Amazon for $19.43.
9. A pack of solar-powered stake lights for shedding some light on your too-dark walkway. Instead of worrying about spraining an ankle when it gets dark at 4. p.m., you can enjoy one of two exciting light modes — multicolored or classic white!
Promising review: "These are incredible!! I like using the color feature in winter when it's drab outside, but once my gardens bloom, I stick to white. I have purchased these five times, and it's going to be six. I bought the first set two years ago and just purchased my newest set. I put the old ones right next to the sets I just purchased and had never changed the batteries on the original ones...they were still bright so I never needed to. They are beautiful!!" —mosey
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $49.99.
10. A bestselling cool mist humidifier if seasonal dry air is wreaking havoc on your skin, hair, and sleep. Thanks to the high-capacity water tank, this near-silent humidifier can keep misting for over 24 hours and has a timed shut-off feature so you can set it and forget it.
Promising review: "It makes absolutely no noise. I'm in Arizona and we need the humidity Mother Nature doesn't bring us. Within minutes the humidity in the room increases. My thermostat shows the humidity and when it has a frowny face I turn on the humidifier and in no time I have a smiley face. It's so easy to fill and is a no-brainer to use. One of the best buys for me from Amazon." —Gary P
Get it from Amazon for $37.97+ (available in two sizes).
11. Plus, a genius humidifier cleaning cartridge to prevent stanky mold and mildew buildup in your tank for a whole month with no harsh chemicals. We're trying to solve problems, not create more of them.
12. An adjustable bakeware rack that'll completely transform the precarious pile of cupcake tins and baking sheets in your cupboard just in time for holiday baking.
YouCopia was founded in 2009 by Lauren Greenwood and her inventor-of-a-father Mark Greenwood. What started as a single spice storage solution has grown into a thriving small businesses with a whole line of tools to make cabinet and drawer organization a breeze.
Promising review: "Rack works great. Really helped organize all our cookie sheets and pans. So much easier to find the one we need! Feet are very grippy and rack does not slide around in our cabinet. Easy to assemble. Definitely recommend." —Jessica Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available as a lid holder).
13. An electric wine opener so you can crack open a bottle of vino for guests with just the click of a button. It looks very sleek displayed on a countertop or bar cart and includes a foil cutter for a clean slice every time.
I received this as a birthday gift and, though it is one of the most unnecessary things that I own, I LOVE it. It looks very cool and expensive in person. I can almost guarantee anyone who partakes in wine, even occasionally, will love this! Also the battery last foorreeevvvveeerrrrr.
Promising review: "Luxurious look. This product has a fancy design and is super quiet! It's easy to use and within seconds you will have wine ready to pour. Hassle-free and a neat way to open bottles of wine. It lights up blue, is easy to recharge, and most definitely a good product to give as a gift." —Babi Gendut
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
14. A UV-free sunlight therapy lamp because less daylight can take a toll on your mental health, and a little sun simulation can go a long way toward helping you not feel so utterly drained before, during, and after the workday.
Read more about how light therapy can potentially help with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I was extremely skeptical if this light would do anything. I live in the Chicago area where during the winter we often do not get any sun. After about 10 days passed with no sun, I felt like I needed something to make me feel better. After using it for a few days now I actually do feel better and I had VERY low expectations that it would do anything. I'm pleasantly surprised and highly suggest it. It's small and sits on my desk, and is very easy to work." —Jeff S. Katz
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors).
15. A pair of nonstick silicone baking mats for saying "buh-bye" to burnt-on bits that make your sheet pans impossible to clean between batches of cookies. These have all the same slick, nonstick benefits of single-use parchment paper and foil, but without the waste!
Promising review: "I started baking with these at Christmas time. They are great! They really save me a lot of money as I haven't needed to buy parchment paper to line my cookie sheets anymore. I use them to roll out sticky doughs also. I am a fan! They fit a regular size cookie sheet very well. They are easy to clean. I wish I would've discovered these sooner!" —Tamara white
Get a pair from Amazon for $15.19.
16. A multipurpose extendable utility hook to safely get your holiday lights hung up *and* taken down without getting any pesky ladders involved, so you can keep both feet right where you like them — planted firmly on the ground.
Eversprout is a California-based small business creating tools to help you get all your outdoor home and gardening tasks done with ease.
Promising review: "This pole is wonderful as it can be shortened or lengthened to place lights on the installed hooks so our Christmas lights can be put up without getting the heavy ladder out. The wind has been a little crazy as well, causing the lights to come off some of the hooks. The pole comes out and the fix is done from the ground with ease. Yeah, no more climbing the ladder to do the Christmas lights!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four lengths).
17. A concrete portable fireplace if you dream of a gathering around a cozy fire around the holidays. Now you can light one up whenever you want, since this genius little fire pit runs on rubbing alcohol to create a smoke, soot, and odor-free burn.
Flîkr Fire is a family-owned small business, and their personal fireplace is fueled by isopropyl alcohol, meaning no carbon monoxide. Simply place the fireplace on a stable surface, add the fuel, wipe up any spills, and light it with a long-handled lighter or match for 45 minutes of flames.
Promising review: "The fact that you can simply use rubbing alcohol is awesome. The flame on these is awesome and creates a great ambiance on the patio. The base seems to protect the table, but know that the unit itself gets really hot to the touch. Loves these so much, we have bought them as gifts for almost every friend who has seen them in action!" —Gavitian
Get it from Amazon for $98.99 (available in three colors).