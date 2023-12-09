From Heating To Hosting, These 33 Products Will Help You Winterize Your Home In Every Way

Ulta-Lit Tree Company is a Glenview, Illinois-based small biz that started as a pre-lit Christmas tree pioneer in 1996. After consumers struggled with bulb outages, the bran worked on an affordable troubleshooting solution and created the LightKeeper Pro.



My dad (a Christmas light aficionado) whips this out every year and it has saved many, many, many, MANY strands of lights from being throw away entirely.

Promising review: "We bought one of these lighting guns years ago as we have many many lights up at Christmas, and we were trying to reduce waste and save money and our lights were dying half a string at a time. To our amazement, once we learned how to use it properly, it worked! We bought a second as a spare, and it works just as well. This is one of those "As Seen On TV" things that actually is worth the price." —Kate

If your holiday lights are LED, they've got you covered with an LED keeper tool.



Get it from Amazon for $26.88.