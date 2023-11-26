30 Products That'll Instantly Make You Feel More Put-Together

1. A tube of Glossier Boy Brow so you can get full, fluffy brows with just a few quick swipes. Now, who's ready to face the day with the best brows on the block?
Promising review: "This magic bottle is proof that not all heroes wear capes. The creamy formula, which comes in blonde, black, clear, and brown (which is what I used!), goes on smoothly and doesn’t require a lot of product to do the job. I used the wand to brush baby hairs in the beginning/middle of my brow upwards, and then brushed the longer, toddler-like hairs at the end of my eyebrows, sideways. And one coat was more than enough! Boy Brow does what exactly what the Glossier brand claims to do; it gives me a filled-in eyebrow that doesn’t look filled in. The finish looks natural, which is exactly what I wanted — my facial caterpillars have never looked better." —AnaMaria Glavan
Get it from Glossier or Sephora for $18 (available in seven shades).
2. A patented pet hair remover if you're tired of leaving the house covered in Fido's hair *and* spending too much money on disposable lint rollers. This one uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "The best product I’ve tried for cat hair removal. I use it on my clothes, bed sheets, car seats, car floor, you name it and I’m using it. To clean it you open it and swipe your finger through and voila — all done." —Stephania Quintero
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
3. A suede and nubuck cleaning brush because that rainy run-in with your suede shoes has left them looking more stained than stylish. This brush will diminish the look of water stains with no additional cleaners required so you and your favorite shoes can enjoy another (hopefully drier) outing together!
Shacke is a small manufacturer based in Baldwin Park, California creating useful travel products like packing cubes and luggage tags.
You can totally use it with another cleaner or spray if you want, but it seems like reviewers have success without! It just takes some elbow grease.
Promising review: "I am very impressed with this product. I was new to suede shoes and instantly regretted buying a gray-colored shoes once I got them dirty. Luckily I found this lovely thing. Very easy to use, straightforward packet comes with it that tells you which sides to use and when. I would definitely recommend this since you invest so much in those shoes you might as well keep them nice and clean!" —Celeste
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
4. A hair-finishing stick to weatherproof your 'do and tame flyaway hairs in seconds with a translucent formula that can easily be applied on the go.
5. Or an edge control gel that'll help you get the sleekest of styles by smoothing edges and baby hairs without any greasiness or flaky residue.
BUT we want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they want to! Check out, "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."
Promising review: "Hands down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and non-greasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Mrs.Washington
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in four scents and five sizes).
6. A gluten- and cruelty-free lengthening mascara for swipe-on lashes that rival the va-va-voom of your falsies in a fraction of the time. If you don't believe me, maybe 211,000+ 5-star ratings is convincing enough evidence for ya.
Promising review: "Holy grail mascara! I've used this mascara for about three years now and it still tops any other mascara I've tried. It will transfer if you apply it to your lower lashes, so I use a different mascara for my bottom lashes, which I don't mind at all. I always get asked if I'm wearing falsies! It's a mascara that stays wet longer, so I always apply one coat, let it get tacky, then apply a second coat for best results." —Joseph Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. A pack of Downy fabric spray so you can rock wrinkle-free fits even when there's no time (or energy) to break out the iron. Just spray, give your clothes a few swipes, and watch the wrinkles rapidly fall away.
I hate wrinkles *and* am lazy — two at-odds conditions. This stuff has been a staple in my life since approximately ninth grade (thanks to my mama). As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh, and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without dealing with an iron or steamer.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.94.
8. A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment for anyone who wants visibly healthier-looking hair FAST — like, eight seconds fast. This rinse-out formula works on any hair texture or length, delivering the proteins and amino acids necessary for a shiny, flippable mane.
9. A pair of high-waisted faux leather leggings because they combine all the comfort of your casual go-to in a style that's chic enough to take out on date night.
Promising review: "I purchased these faux leather leggings during a late-night Amazon shopping spree. They don't look faux at all, are well-made, and I receive compliments on them every time I wear them. They are also extremely comfortable and fit like a second skin. They are super warm so I probably would not wear in warmer weather but are perfect for the fall and winter. They shape well and stay put! There is no rolling or slipping down with these babies. Put them on and they are going to stay where you put them. I love them!" —Kelly C. Albanese
Get them from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–4X Regular and S–4X Tall).
10. A volcanic stone face roller to instantly soak up excess face oil, even if you have makeup on! Unlike blotting papers, this roller is able to be washed and reused. Mattifying and money-saving? Sign me up.
Promising review: "I am so extremely oily. I have been dealing with my oily skin since I was in high school and am still dealing with my oily skin in my mid-thirties. The roller worked better than I could have expected and exceeded my expectations. This is life changing for me!" —Wow
Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
11. Some corkscrew Goody hair pins that do the work of 20 regular bobby pins to deliver all-day staying power for your fanciest up-dos. Just pull your hair into a bun like normal, twist these pins into place, and you and your ballerina bun are ready to take on the day.
Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $6.89.
12. A cooling peony silk pajama set because nothing says "I have my life together" quite like choosing to match and look this fabulous when no one is around to see.
This set is made from 100% mulberry silk and is dry clean or hand wash only.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $35 (available in women's sizes XS–XL).
13. A set of adjustable clip holders for instantly turning any regular bra into one you can discreetly wear with racerback tops. Now you don't have to choose between no bra and zero support or fussing with exposed straps all day.
Promising review: "Genius!! Why did it take me so long to find these? I was looking for a solution to hide straps in a racerback tank but these straps do so much more than just that. Unlike the round clips that pull straps tightly to the center of your back, these straps lie flat and they have just enough give to allow the bra to still fit right and feel comfortable. Moreover, they can be used to keep bra straps from falling down all day!!! Such a great product." —MsChris
Get a set of three from Amazon for $8.97 (available in eight color combos).
14. A genius bag cleaner ball so when you reach into your purse or backpack you aren't greeted with gross piles of mystery dirt, crumbs, and sand. And it's reusable! Just take out the inner ball, give it a rinse, and it's good to toss back in your bag.
Promising review: "These are THE BEST. They collect so much dirt and dust from my tote bag and keep everything clean. Super small and easy to clean as well!!" —SueMagoo29
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors).
15. A plant-based jewelry cleaning solution if you don't have the time to give your jewels the regular TLC you both deserve. This gentle wash works double-duty to clean your hands *and* jewelry so your favorite ring is always sparkling like the day you got it.
Shinery is a woman-owned and veteran-operated small business that sells a line of multitasking solutions that clean your jewelry while you wash your hands.
Promising review: "I was pretty skeptical about this product, but I did the simple hand wash, and not only was my diamond super sparkly, but my hands were also super smooth. It's my new 'must-buy' for girlfriends." —Chris Voelker
Get it from Amazon for