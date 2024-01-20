Just 30 Products That’ll Finally Organize Your Overflowing Collection Of Clothes, Shoes, And Accessories

1. A pack of foldable linen storage bags because each one holds a massive amount, making these an obvious choice for storing bulky sweaters, occasion wear, and other off-season clothes. You'll be really praising the built-in peep window next year when you go to swap out your wardrobe and can actually see what's in each one.
Promising review: "The packaging is misleading because they look so small. I bought the six-pack, but I was able to store an entire wardrobe of clothing in these neat totes and still have ONE EXTRA LEFT OVER. Worth every penny for cleaning up and organizing your living spaces fr." —Kenneth
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four colors and in packs of 2, 3, 4, 8, and 10).
2. A set of closet cascaders to put all that empty vertical space to good use and instantly double your storage capabilities without sacrificing any clothes to the donation bin.
Your closet is going to look SO empty, which gives you a great excuse to buy more clothes.
Promising review: "Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses, and they have been holding very well. When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Dennis A. Evans
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
3. Plus, a set of stainless-steel S-shaped hangers for giving all your trousers the same tidy treatment.
4. A set of shelf dividers if you've got piles of jeans, T-shirts, and leggings that always start organized but eventually just become one messy super pile.
5. A metal rolling container that fits neatly under a bed to transform what was once a graveyard of forgotten relics and dust bunnies into functional storage you can actually access with ease.
Promising review: "I purchased this product for my winter clothes and shoes to store under my bed. It was extremely easy to put together since no tools were necessary. Brilliant design. I am very satisfied with this purchase." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes, six colors/styles, and in multipacks).
6. A pack of vacuum storage bags so you can turn that huge pile of wear-once-a-year sweaters into a much tinier pile that'll give you back SO much extra storage space. Just fill up a bag, suck out the air, and watch the pile shrink down to a fraction of its original size!
Each pack includes a travel hand pump to pull the air out, but you can also use your vacuum!
Read BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer's praise for these space savers:
"The plastic is thick, the bags rarely re-inflate, and I feel confident that everything is safe and secure when stored inside. When you take things out, just give anything a quick steam if super wrinkled and it's ready to wear! Take it from this Virgo, my closet game is forever changed!!! Seasonal closet transitions = a breeze with these."
Need more convincing? Check out Maitland's full Spacesaver vacuum storage bags review!
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes and in a variety pack).
7. And a pack of hanging vacuum bags to shrink down those huge puffer coats and make your closet work a little harder for you.
Promising review: "Bought these storage bags two weeks ago to pack my winter clothes for summer, and they did the job perfectly. They are large and sturdy. I like its five-hook design. I can store five women's jackets or four big men's jackets in ONE bag. The long bags also fit my dresses. The biggest reason I bought these bags is that I do not need to fold my seasonal clothes; just hang, zip, vacuum, done! Super convenient. Extremely happy with this space bags. I will definitely order more!" —Jia Yan
Get a set of four (two long, two short) from Amazon for $23.99 (available in nine styles).
8. These height-adjustable shoe stackers because you've got 99 pairs of shoes and only one teeny tiny closet to store them in. These will practically double your shelf space by stacking your shoes one on top of the other.
Promising review: "Blown away at the space these create! I have so many shoes and these are a godsend. They’re a little hard to click together but as long as you pick what height you want they are extremely sturdy. I have wedged sneakers that are really heavy and these hold them up and don’t wobble. For the price and the number of holders it comes with I have not a single regret! My closet is so much more organized now!" —Jenny Sunga-Adame
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $33.99 (available in black, white, or gray).
9. A durable honeycomb drawer for putting an end to the full-scale drawer excavation you preform every time you're looking for a specific scarf, tie, or pair of underwear.
Thanks to its super-simple design, the organizer can be assembled simply by snapping the pieces together. Plus they can expand to fit the size of your drawers.
Promising review: "I am a man of many socks and these helped organize them much better than what I was doing. It's easy to do by color and style." —Think Blue
Get it from Amazon $7.99.
10. Or a drawer divider set if you want to skip the part of the morning where you make yourself late digging for that perfect pair of socks.
This set includes four bins: a six-cell (for scarves and ties), an eight-cell (for underwear, briefs, and ties), a seven-cell (for bras), and a 24-cell (for socks).
Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." —M. Hanson
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $13.87 (available in seven colors).
11. A sleek leaning ladder rack that loads of reviewers use to store bulky blanket scarves or even that pile of not-quite-yet-dirty clothes that's perpetually hanging out on the floor.
Promising reviews: "I was a little hesitant to spend this much on this product, but glad I did. Now my tiny bedroom looks a little more polished because I have eliminated the not-quite-dirty-clothes pile-on-the-chair-or-floor, and instead have this stylish ladder where I can neatly hang my clothes...and it looks lovely. It literally took a little anxiety away." —Dee Em Vee
Get it from Amazon for $66 (available in black and white).
12. An over-the-door bag organizer with 12 hooks and 360-degree rotation so you can admire your full purse collection with ease. Goodbye, dusty pile of totes on the floor of my closet!
Promising review: "This has been a lifesaver for me! My purses are no longer all over the floor in my closet. They all fit nicely on here. I love this so much. The packaging was nice and everything came in perfect condition. I have about 10 purses on it right now and it's really nice and strong. It fits on my door perfectly but you do have to push on the door a bit in order for it to fully close and open. However, that is not a problem for me at all. It's very easy for me to see all my purses now and my closet is no longer a mess. From other reviews I've seen, I know this can definitely hold a lot of weight and way more bags then I have on it. I love the way it looks!" —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
13. Some under-bed storage containers because where else are you going to put your summer clothes while your winter clothes are enjoying their time in the spotlight?
You can use these for so much more than clothing! Think craft supplies, extra toiletries, shoes...basically whatever you have too much of.
Promising review: "These storage bags are fantastic. I live in a small apartment where storage space is at a premium I use these to store my Costco toilet paper and paper towels so I don't need to make as many trips to the store. It keeps them in pristine condition and out of sight. The handles make them easy to pull in and out, and they fold up nicely when not in use. I'm thinking about getting two more since 4 will fit under my queen bed." —Kimberly Dorn
Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in three colors).
14. Plus, a pair of shoe organizers with adjustable dividers to maximize that under-bed space instead of letting it continue to be a black hole where shoes and clothes go to be forgotten. With these, your goodies won't just be organized, they'll also be readily accessible.
These rock. I bought a pair for under my very-low-to-the-ground guest bed and they managed to fit perfectly. They're way sturdier than other similar organizers I've used and the Velcro divider system is AMAZING. You can customize the size of each compartment, which is not only great for packing the max number of shoes, but also allows you to store other things like extra linens if you leave out some of the dividers. Highly recommend!
Get a pair from Amazon for $38.49 (available in black and gray).