If You Cringe At Your Old Facebook Statuses, You’re Officially Old Enough To Need These 31 Products In Your Life

1. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick if your puffy, aching eyes feel like cinderblocks in the morning they're so heavy. Kickstart your routine with sweet, sweet relief thanks to this hydrating formula, which is blended with Iceland glacial water to help relieve puffiness, tighten skin, and tackle dark circles.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed that for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
2. Or a fragrance-free CeraVe eye cream because you saw that Super Bowl Michael CeraVe ad and wanna know what all the hullabaloo is about. Here's the deal — the non-greasy formula was developed with dermatologists and helps combat puffiness and dark circles with a nourishing combination of ceramides and hyaluronic acid.
Promising review: "Out of the hundreds of products I've bought, I've written maybe five reviews. Most of those were bad reviews. 😅 THIS review is like the 10 gold stars of reviews. I LOVE THIS EYE CREAM! I have a pretty nasty bag under only one of my eyes. Within four days, that bag is GONE! I don't know how, but it is. The area around my eyes is softer than it's ever been. Even makeup looks amazing now. It no longer settles in those pesky fine lines. I wish I could find a cream that made my entire face this soft. I microneedle, I've done TCA peels, I'm obsessed with Korean skincare, but NOTHING has ever given me such results as this eye cream. The area around my eyes feels like silk. BUY THIS EYE CREAM! You won't be disappointed." —Emily Hunter
Get it from Amazon for $13.63.
3. A set of self-heating foot masks to help bring some relief after a long shift or a night out with your deadliest shoes. Just pop on the included booties and enjoy the tingly sensation of epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint.
Get a closer look on TikTok!
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has these in her self-care toolkit:
"I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that, my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!"
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
4. The Reverse Coloring Book for the anxious doodlers who actually find coloring inside the lines to be a lot of pressure, OK?!?!?! In this version, you'll find pages of whimsical watercolors intended for you to add the lines yourself. So grab a pen, and forget about those pesky deadlines. That's a tomorrow problem!
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Check out a review on TikTok. Psst — if you've already tried this copy, there are newer Reverse Coloring Books from the same creator to try!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and had to get it! I love to paint, but sometimes I just want to doodle and feel uninspired. During my first trimester, I was in bed a lot, feeling sick, and I really enjoyed the distraction of creating art in this book. Such a unique idea!" —Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for a good doodling option!)
5. A set of legging organizing hangers that's a major space saver for any loungewear-loving millennial with an extensive legging collection that's quickly outgrowing their closet space.
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.99.
6. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit so you can drastically *cut* down on food prep and cleanup time with interchangeable blades that can each be popped into the dishwasher. You've been around long enough to know you never want to chop an onion by hand again.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
7. A dual-layered fine-bristled toothbrush if you're tired of being reprimanded by your dentist for subpar flossing. This brush's extra-fine bristles are ideal for clearing out tough-to-reach crevices and deep grooves while being extra gentle on sensitive gums and teeth.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Learn more about it on TikTok.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so I thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazingly! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard; those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard, you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
8. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection down alternative pillows because you're tired of feeling like Goldilocks, testing pillows that are too soft or too stiff. Finally, this one is just right and feels like you checked into a 5-star resort ~every~ night.
Promising review: "I was looking for a squishy alternative down pillow that didn’t cost too much. I saw the reviews for these and took a chance since it was a set of two. The price was right. These are just what I wanted. I sleep on my side and stomach mostly, and most pillows are too thick and make my neck hurt. These mold to me and have enough give and squish to support yet not make my neck crook at an angle, giving me a headache. Great pillow!" —alspachsl
Get a pair from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in two sizes and two materials).
9. A rosemary mint hair-strengthening oil to treat your 'do to a rich blend of 30 essential oils and biotin. This lightweight scalp treatment may help nourish split ends and hair follicles, leading to sleeker styles and reduced breakage. Plus, reviewers say it smells DIVINE — an unnecessary but appreciated bonus.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "I started using this oil on my hair after watching TikToks about it. They did not lie. This product works great! I have been using it for about a month now, and I have nothing but good things to say. I like to lather it on my scalp and let it sit for a couple of hours before showering. This helps your hair to produce those natural oils, which makes your hair grow healthier. It has made my hair grow faster and stronger." —Alexis Jacobus
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
10. A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste for performing small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Try it out on those "forever" stains you've yet to find a solution for.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do with this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.