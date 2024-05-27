Make Your Backyard A Place You Actually Enjoy Hanging Out With These 31 Products

1. Connectable Edison bulb string lights so you can make your backyard look like a trendy beer garden and leave passersby wondering how they can get a reservation.
Promising review: "I have ordered four boxes of these light sets now. I love love love these lights. They are gorgeous. I plugged them in while in the package to make sure they all worked. Then, I unscrewed all the bulbs to make it easy to hang. I hung them up all around my balcony using a staple gun. When I finished, I screwed the light bulbs all in :) I would highly recommend these lights. They are PINTEREST perfect!" —Cora
Get it from Amazon for $12.17+ (available in seven sizes and five colors/styles).
2. An electric pressure washer because sometimes the only refresh your outdoor space needs is a powerful deep clean to wash all that built-up grime. Oh, did you paint the fence? No!!! You just cleaned it for the first time in forever.
This pressure washer has a powerful 1,800-watt motor, five quick-connect spray tips, a 20-foot hose, and a 40.6-fluid-ounce detergent tank.
Promising review: "This has been one of the best investments we as homeowners have made. This little guy gets the job done; countless things have been cleaned since we bought it three years ago. My favorite is our backyard pavers. The cord may not be long enough for some users, depending on how big the space you are washing is, but for us, it works just fine. Highly recommend!" —BSanchez
Get it from Amazon for $364.99.
3. A stain-busting Wet & Forget exterior spray for cleaning *and* preventing mold and algae buildup with minimal effort. Just spray down virtually any surface — no additional rinsing required!
Promising review: "Love the fact that you just spray and let it do its thing. No rinse-off or anything. My outdoor rugs were a little drab after the winter and this brought them back to like. No scrubbing either. Worked well." —Chasing Fireflies
Get it from Amazon for $20.64.
4. A set of metal hanging flower pots if you have a fence, deck railing, or trellis in need of some zhuzhing.
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. They are the perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, and white).
5. A pack of motion-activated lights with built-in solar panels to tackle those dark trouble spots around your home's exterior. If you're tired of tripping up the front stairs or standing in a pitch-black yard while taking out the dog, these solar-powered lights are your solution.
Promising review: "I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy, and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them, and they did the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the sides, and the lights turn on. It has rained about three times and the lights still work great. I'm hoping they last for a long time." —J. Argueta
Get a set of four from Amazon for $32.99.
6. A long-handled standing weeder that'll make clearing away those rogue dandelions easier than ever — you don't even need to bend over!
Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small business that's home to a standing weeder design that's been around since 1913.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
7. A high-voltage bug zapper so you don't get eaten alive by bugs while trying to enjoy the weather. This little lantern offers top-notch protection from mosquitoes, gnats, flies, and moths for up to a half acre.
Promising review: "Was instantaneous results. Once the light came on, anything flying was immediately drawn to it. Only running for less than an hour and needed to clean the catcher bowl. Great product, especially in south Florida where mosquitoes are immune to every spray that's been created." —Glu Mobile
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
8. An easy-to-install hummingbird feeder because any perfectly average window can be turned into a full-on bird observatory with 100% free admission that you can enjoy inside or out on the patio.
Sweet Feeders is a family-owned small business that toured with their feeders at state fairs across Texas before moving the business online in 2017.
Promising review: "I have to admit, it took a few weeks for the hummingbirds to find this feeder, but now that they visit it frequently, this beautiful feeder is a source of continual joy. Easy to use, lovely to look at on its own, and a true wonder to watch the hummingbirds feed a few inches away. The perspective this feeder offers is wondrous. I have already purchased one for a friend who lives in a much more wooded region, and she had hummingbirds feeding at it faster than I did. It's artsy, easy, genius and fun!" —Tristram
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two materials).
9. And a weather-resistant tree face bird feeder for taking your yard's vibe from standard suburbia to fairytale forest in an instant while enticing some woodland critters to swing by for a song and a snack. Look at you — an IRL Snow White.
Tree Poetry is an Orlando, Florida-based Etsy shop creating whimsical garden accessories, each hand-painted and shipped in 100% recyclable packaging. Plus, part of their proceeds go to One Tree Planted to fund planting trees around the world
Promising review: "Love our old man tree face!! It is well-painted, and the eyes glow in the dark! Screws were included for installation, and that was easy." —Lainey
Get it from Tree Poetry on Etsy for $27.99.
10. An outdoor projection set including a 100-inch screen and a mini projector if it physically pains you to stay inside when the weather is nice. This projector is compatible with an array of streaming devices like your laptop, Fire TV Stick, and Roku so you can start marathoning shows in your backyard.
The home projector includes multiple ports (HDMI, two USB ports, AV, and a 3.5mm headphone jack) for widespread device compatibility. It also has built-in speakers but can easily be hooked up to other external speakers or a soundbar via Bluetooth.
Promising review: "Perfect for Halloween projections on windows for spooky decor. Always works great for regular watching shows and movies outdoors! The unit isn't that loud, but the Bluetooth connection makes it perfect for connecting to a Bluetooth speaker for louder volume." —ashley
Get it from Amazon for $84.99.