Make Your Backyard A Place You Actually Enjoy Hanging Out With These 31 Products

Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small business that's home to a standing weeder design that's been around since 1913.



Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.

Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG

Get it from Amazon for $44.99.