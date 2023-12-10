32 Products That’ll Make You Feel Like You Finally Have Your Life Together

1. A soft curling rod headband for bringing some "I woke up like this energy" to your styling routine. This set comes with everything you need to achieve flawless waves — no hot tools required. Simply wrap damp locks around the roller, fasten with the provided clip, and catch some Z's knowing that you're in for a fuss-free morning.
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These are designed to work with all hair types, but work best if you roll them with damp hair!
Promising review: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A dual-layered fine-bristled toothbrush if you're eager to finally impress your dentist after all these years. This brush's extra-fine bristles are ideal for clearing out tough-to-reach crevices and deep grooves, while being extra gentle on sensitive gums and teeth.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "I don't write reviews often but this toothbrush is so amazing I just had to. My teeth have never felt so smooth after brushing my teeth. Excellent at removing plaque and tartar and keeping it off throughout the day. If you're on the fence about purchasing, consider this the green light to go for it. You won't be disappointed." —Cari C.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
3. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit so you can drastically *cut* down on food prep and cleanup time with interchangeable blades that can each be popped into the dishwasher. Never weep your way through chopping an onion by hand ever again? Yes, please!!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in three colors).
4. A pack of stain-lifting pads to take care of stains from tipsy wine nights and pet accidents on your carpet without even having to touch it. Simply lay down the pad, stomp, and let it sit.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.48.
5. A two-tier drawer organizer that creates functional storage out of the vast abyss that is your current under-sink situation. Welcome to a whole new world where opening a cabinet doesn't trigger an avalanche of half-empty shampoo bottles and cleaning supplies.
Promising review: "I saw great reviews on this item, so I took the plunge and ordered two sets of them. They were a little pricey, but I am so happy with the product that I think the price was completely worth it! These organizers are much better than other plastic drawers I have used in the past. With the way they are designed, items don't get stuck in the drawers, they are easy to slide, they are spacious, and they have little removable 'sections' that you can use to organize the inside of the drawers. All in all, this was a great purchase, and I would make it again in a heartbeat." —Tess De Pretis
Get it from Amazon for $17.42+ (available in five colors/styles).
6. A magnetic four-event timer with a built-in dry-erase board because the last time you tried cooking multiple dishes at once you smoked out the entire kitchen. With this handy timer, you can keep track of alllllll your cook times with a distinctive alarm for each one.
Promising review: "This is SO handy! I was thinking of it, particularly for Thanksgiving, but have already used it for different cooking times. Takes a little practice setting, but once you do it a couple of times, it's easy. Nice loud alarm. Does not shut off until you shut it off." —shopping genie
Get it from Amazon for $16.78.
7. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner for not only cleaning but preventing soap scum buildup with minimal effort. Once a week, simply give your shower a spray, let it sit overnight, rinse, and — BOOM — you're done and didn't even break a sweat.
Promising review: "I have been having shower draining issues, so there was a buildup of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that have claimed to be no scrub/wipe but this has been the only one that has worked. I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use it will get there. Highly recommend this product." —KZ
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two scents and two sizes).
8. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick if you want the fact that you're exhausted to not be essentially written across your face. Kickstart your routine with this hydrating formula that's blended with Iceland glacial water to help quickly relieve puffiness, tighten skin, and tackle dark circles.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors and in multipacks).
9. A pack of Downy fabric spray so you can rock wrinkle-free fits even when there's no time (or energy) to break out the iron. Just spray, give your clothes a few swipes, and watch the wrinkles rapidly fall away.
I hate wrinkles *and* am lazy — two at-odds conditions. This stuff has been a staple in my life since approximately ninth grade (thanks to my mama). As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh, and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without dealing with an iron or steamer.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.36.
10. Some no-tie Lock Laces to grant any pair of lace-up shoes the power to ascend to a higher form — slip-ons. Now, free yourself from ever tending to untied laces ever again!
Promising review: "Purchased two pairs for my running shoes. They work very well, and I have put a bunch of miles on them. No more tying/untying, just slip on. I like how they keep unified tension across the entire laces from top to bottom. I have had no issues with the lace lock at all, it snapped in well." —Scott
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 colors).
11. A pack of moisture-proof travel pill organizers that'll make it easier to manage the ever-growing collection of prescriptions and vitamins now required to maintain your body.
12. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because few things scream "put together" quite like actually knowing how to clean the thing that cleans your dishes, and these tablets make doing so as quick and easy as...well...running the dishwasher.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I used it in my dishwasher. Had standing water on the bottom, dropped one tablet in the water. Put it on light wash cycle and at the end of the cycle, the water was gone! It thoroughly cleans and I have not had any other problems. I now use it regularly. I recommend this highly to keep your dishwasher clean and eliminate clogs from buildup. It was recommended to me by my super and after my positive experience I am happy to cosign his recommendation." —cheapchicshopper
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.98.
13. A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes for a little help reviving those less-than-happy houseplants without you needing to tend to them constantly. One fertilizer spike continuously feeds plants with nutrients they need to thrive for up to two months!
Promising review: "My mother has always used the Miracle-Gro plant food spikes, so I grew up familiar with them. Of all the products out there, these are the easiest to use and have never burned my plants. It works like a charm for plants that are droopy and out of sorts!" —BlueFug8
Get a 48-pack from Amazon for $4.47.
14. A magical makeup-correcting stick if you need a quick and easy way to erase makeup mistakes when you're rushing through your morning routine (happens to the best of us). It's also great to toss in your bag for fixing any smudgy raccoon eyes that appear throughout the day.
Promising review: "A snap for makeup fixes, mistakes, and running mascara. Easy to use; removes any makeup in very selective areas; doesn't build up, get slick, or shine. Just does exactly what it was intended for without issues." —Aida Cloutier
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
15. A mini wallet emergency kit printed with the city skyline of your choice so you're always stocked with those easy-to-forget provisions that'll save you in a pinch! A bandage for those new shoe blisters, a sewing kit for lost buttons, or a deodorant wipe because — don't lie — we've all been there.
Anne Cate is a Cleveland-based, woman-owned small business creating minimalist keepsakes to commemorate your favorite locations, with over 100 hand-designed skylines depicting cities and colleges from around the world!
What you'll get: Inside your mini wallet, you'll find a hair tie, lip balm, floss pic, sewing kit, bandage, emery board, safety pins, earring backs, makeup wipe, bobby pins, mints, deodorant wipe, stain remover wipe, tampon, hand sanitizer, and pain reliever.
I, your resident forgetful person, bought the NYC skyline version of this to toss in my purse or work tote whenever I go out. It's filled with a bunch of easy-to-forget bits and bobs that will (and have) saved the day in a pinch, all pre-packaged in a stylish and high-quality wallet. It's my perfect little SOS kit.
Get it from Anne Cate for $25 (available in a variety of styles and in a mini dopp kit version).
16. A powerful mold and mildew stain cleaner to lift the most daunting grout and caulking stains without the back-breaking scrubbing. Just apply the concentrated gel formula, wait six to eight hours, and watch your stains (and your worries) wash down the drain.
Promising review: "We moved into a new apartment and the mold was out of control and it was disgusting. We tried so many products to get it out until we found this one and decided to try it as we didn’t have anything to lose. I’m so happy we bought this! This is basically concentrated Clorox as a gel so it’s so much easier to apply than the liquid and it kind of stays in place. You just have to apply it, wait a few hours, and remove it (no scrubbing required). Just make sure your shower is dry when you apply it and you’ll be good to go. Definitely worth buying if you have the same problem and nothing has worked." —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
17. A portable hydration system if getting yourself to drink plain ole water is a major struggle. Thanks to this bottle's built-in infusion chamber (and devilish good looks) you can make your own flavorful infusion with whatever ingredients you want. The perfect motivation for proper hydration!
Promising review: "I'm not a big water drinker, so I was looking for something to help me up my water intake since hydration is so important. Seriously, the Hydration System is my perfect answer. I pulse my ingredients, and then plop them into the infusion chamber and my water tastes delicious. An extra bonus: the holes in the infusion chamber don't allow pulp to get into my water, so it always tastes/feels clean and refreshing. I now drink way more water than I did a couple weeks ago!" —John G.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $38 (available in three colors).
18. A microfiber EasyWring spin mop with a hands-free wringer that'll make it easier than ever to actually deep clean your floors. (Be honest. How long has it been?) As if that wasn't tempting enough, this mop is designed to get into tight corners *and* is made with microfiber fabric that is machine washable and able to trap dirt with just plain ole water — no harsh cleaners needed.
Promising review: "The mop is perfect for my 1,000-square-foot apartment. The bucket spinning feature prevents the mop from being too wet when you use it so the floors dry fast. The mop collapses down super small so storage is easy and the machine washable feature is perfect. The only bump is that if you aren't pushing down on the mop hard enough when dragging it around it will sort of roll over itself, but its a simple problem to fix." —Michael Schnese
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.