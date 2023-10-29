31 Products For Anyone Who’s Routinely Overwhelmed By The Act Of Feeding Themselves

1. An all-in-one breakfast sandwich maker so you can simultaneously toast bread, cook an egg, warm precooked meat, and melt cheese, culminating in one delicious, handheld meal you'd normally have to spend too much money for at the drive-thru.
Promising review: "Usually, I avoid kitchen appliances that serve only one purpose. This breakfast sandwich maker is the exception to my rule. It's easy to use and the resulting breakfast sandwiches, which can be customized, are delicious. They are much tastier than any breakfast sandwich I've eaten in a fast food restaurant. I received this appliance as a Christmas gift. I later ordered one to give as a wedding gift. You will not be disappointed with this purchase. Your taste buds will thank you." —Baird-Greene
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in black and red).
2. A nonstick microwave pasta cooker for the need-it-now noodle lover. This easy-to-use container cooks and drains so you get perfect al dente pasta every time without waiting for the water to boil or getting several dishes involved.
Promising review: "One of those 'why didn't I think of this?' kind of things. It makes cooking pasta so easy and foolproof! No trying to bend/break pasta to get it to fit into a round pan. The instructions tell you exactly how long to microwave it for the different size proportions." —EQUUS
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
3. A pack of slow-cooker liners if you love the set-it-and-forget-it ease of your slow cooker, but hate how much scrubbing is usually involved once meal time is over. With these liners, cleanup is a breeze and you can even experiment with multi-dish cooking.
Promising review: "I use these every single time I make something in my crockpot. It cuts down (A LOT) on the time I spend cleaning up after dinner and when I have been at work all day, that’s really nice. I have bought them four times in the past three years and the quality has never decreased, they are just great." —Julia Montoya
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $3.18.
4. A handy Thaw Claw that'll keep your dinner plans on track even when you inevitably forget to take the meat out of the freezer. This suction device keeps frozen food submerged for faster thawing without you needing to hang around to drown your chicken thighs.
Thaw Claw is a small startup behind this kitchen tool, designed to solve a seemingly universal household woe.
Promising review: "I am a stickler for properly defrosting meat after working in food service for years and this makes that process super easy and surprisingly quick! I've even convinced my father — a retired rocket scientist — that this is the best way to defrost." —Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in four colors).
5. A slim magnetic stove shelf because dinner takes longer when your prep station isn't organized. Clear some counter space with this easy-to-install update and all your go-to oils and spices will stay out of the way but within arm's reach.
StoveShelf is a small business founded by Scott Fleming after struggling with storage space in his own small Milwaukee apartment. After a couple of beers, he quickly realized the entire top of the stove itself was wasted space, and the magnetic StoveShelf was born.
Promising review: "There was no set up. Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in three sizes and in three finishes).
6. A magnetic digital meat thermometer with a built-in temp chart to instantly tell whether your meat is cooked through. With this around, there's no need to poke and prod your chicken breast wondering if it's going to give you food poisoning!
It'll auto shut off when you close the probe so you don't have to worry about draining the battery unintentionally. On that note, it comes with a battery plus a spare!
Promising review: "This works great. Very accurate and quick read. The numbers are large so I don't even need my readers to see it. The magnet is a great feature, I have it stuck to my fridge for easy access. I also like that it has the recommended temps for each meat and doneness right on the front." —Lisa G
Get it from Amazon for $15.25+ (available in two colors).
7. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit so you can drastically *cut* down on food prep and cleanup time with interchangeable blades that can each be popped into the dishwasher. Never chop an onion by hand ever again? Yes, please!!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
8. A dishwasher-safe nylon chopper for when you finally accept that spatulas kind of suck at breaking up ground meat. This will get the job done faster, dividing food into consistently sized, smaller chunks for more even cooking. Try it out on cooked potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and juice concentrate, while you're at it.
The tool is safe to use with nonstick cookware and you can throw it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
Promising review: "The chopper breaks up ground beef, turkey, etc., much more efficiently than can be done with a spatula or turner. I don't normally purchase incredibly specialized utensils if I can get by without them, however, I think this chopper is worth the money because it saves time and makes cooking easier. The nylon material is heat-resistant and seems durable, but the packaging still directs not to leave on a hot surface when not in use." —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $8.39+ (available in three colors).
9. A seven-piece set of nesting bowls if the single mixing bowl you bought in college isn't really cutting it anymore. Now you can stock up without eating up loads of cupboard real estate you absolutely don't have.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $60+ (originally $80; available in four color combos).
10. A Shark Tank-approved Souper Cubes freezer tray that'll fit a serving (1 cup) of soup or sauce per cube so you can freeze then reheat meal prep when you need a quick bite instead of waiting around to defrost an entire big container.
Souper Cubes is a family-run small business with a passion for better frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Plus, their products are BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and it have fill lines on the side of the compartments for half and full cups.
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three colors).
11. A Dracula garlic crusher because it's obnoxiously cute and can mince several cloves at once with a simple twist of his head. Now you can quickly prep garlicky goodness that'll keep the vampires at bay. Well, all of them except this one!
This little bloodsucker is 100% food-safe, BPA-free, and dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "I was getting very tired of the garlic presses that turn garlic into a mush and require incredible force to mash the clove into unrecognizable oblivion. This is far easier and turns the garlic into pieces rather than mush." —C. Pearlman
Get it from Amazon for $22.95.
12. A compact Dash rapid egg cooker to make your morning egg prep 1,000x easier. Get boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs in just a couple of minutes with the push of a button.
This cooker includes the base, clear lid, measuring cup, poaching tray, omelet bowl, boiling tray, and a handy little recipe book!
Promising review: "Where has this gadget been all my life?! I love to cook but I always find boiling water for eggs to be annoying. It's very easy to use and the eggs come out perfect! You just pick how you want to make your eggs, fill the cup with water to the appropriate line, pierce the egg, cover it, and turn on. All in all, it's a great product and I’m happy with this purchase." —Death2Barbie
In need of an egg cooker deep dive? Check out our Dash Egg Cooker review.
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in eight colors).
13. A hassle-free air fryer so you can easily whip up your own oilless fried food (brb dreaming about fried pickles) in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the usual mess.
This is the air fryer I bought for my parents a couple of years ago and they ~love~ it. The first time my mom used it she noted how easy it was to clean, especially compared to traditional oil fryers. The nonstick frying basket is completely detachable and includes a dishwasher-safe basket.
Promising review: "I love fried food but I hate the mess. This contains everything so no splashing. Very easy to clean. I put the basket in the sink to soak while we eat and then lightly scrub afterward. So easy to make chicken wings, fried shrimp, and lots of vegetables. We got it for Christmas and my wife commented that I seem to use have used it every day since. Very happy." —Larry Greenblatt
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in three colors).