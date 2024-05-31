From Slimy Tubs To Sweaty Pits, These 34 Products Will Help Defend You Against Your Fiercest Foes

1. A soothing piercing solution because you've been watching that bump growing on your new piercing for weeks and it's time to take action. This aftercare formula is designed to reduce the size of your keloid over time with 2–3 daily applications.
This product does not promise to work overnight, so be patient! The healing process takes time!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day. Nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then, the second week, it started totally disappearing, so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
Get it from Amazon for $12.85 (also available in multipacks).
2. A pack of Sweat Block wipes so you don't have to suffer through perpetually swampy pits and drippy foreheads any longer. First, press a wipe onto clean, dry skin and let it air dry for five minutes before hitting the hay. Wake up, wash the treated areas, and you're in for up to a week of dry skin. Sound too good to be true? Well, there's only one way to find out...
Oh! BTW this stuff is reaaaally STRONG so make sure you do a spot test first — especially if you have sensitive skin!
Promising reviews: "I saw this product on TikTok, and I decided to give it a shot since it was only about $20 for 10 wipes (that's 10 weeks, 2.5 months) of no underarm sweat. It worked! I was so happy to finally be able to wear all the shirts I own that are not black! I only apply it every week, and all week long, there is NO sweat under my arms! This is amazing!" —Nes172011
Get 10 wipes from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in packs of 20 and 30).
3. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick if your puffy, aching eyes feel like cinderblocks in the morning they're so heavy. Kickstart your routine with sweet, sweet relief thanks to this hydrating formula, which is blended with Iceland glacial water to help relieve puffiness, tighten skin, and tackle dark circles.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed that for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.80+ (available with or without collagen).
4. A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste for performing small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Try it out on those "forever" stains you've yet to find a solution for.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do with this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
5. A reviewer-loved migraine relief cap that works like a pain-relieving weighted blanket for your throbbing head. You can stash it in the freezer or put it in the microwave, and reviewers say the temperature effects last quite a while!
Read more about how temperature therapy can help — including how applying heat during the start of a migraine can help relax tense muscles, while cold compresses can have a numbing effect, which may dull pain — at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I have horrible allergies. I get frequent sinus pressure and headaches. I've tested out this without taking any pain medication, and it WORKS! I love it. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in four styles and in two-packs).
6. And a purifying wine wand to help prevent your before-bed glass of wine from becoming a morning-after headache. Give your wine a stir to naturally reduce sulfites and histamines — the frequent culprit of mysterious, "but I only had one glass" headaches.
Promising review: "OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream! Thank you, PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." —Penny Froh
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (available in other multipacks).
7. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO FUN. With this pen, you can get quick results. And the best part? No lingering sensitivity.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
8. A bestselling tightening cream so you can join the legions of reviewers who have given it 5 stars for its visible results and delicious scent. It's infused with caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to firm and smooth skin while adding a little shimmer.
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22
9. An easy-to-install magnetic screen door if you just want to let the fresh air in on a cool evening without also welcoming a swarm of bugs.
Promising review: "With our sweltering summer hitting us I couldn't leave our downstairs back door ajar because of bugs getting in during the day and pesky mosquitoes at night! VOILA!! The AMAZING AUGO MAGNETIC SCREEN DOOR!!! Honestly, the BEST PURCHASE EVER!!!!" —Dale Colvin
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four sizes).
10. A moisturizing saline gel for folks who suffer frequent nosebleeds and need help restoring some desperately needed moisture to your dry, irritated nasal biome. If you use a CPAP machine or get dried out on long-haul flights, I'd add this to cart STAT.
Promising review: "Allergies were driving me wild, so I decided to try this. It stings a little when your nose is as dry and cracked as mine was, but it helped immensely. Bought two, so I can stash one in my office for emergencies!" —afraydknot
Get it from Amazon for $3.62 (also available in two-packs).
11. A long-handled standing weeder that'll make clearing away those rogue dandelions easier than ever — you don't even need to bend over!
Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small business that's home to a standing weeder design that's been around since 1913.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.