33 Products That'll Help You Get Organized Before The Chaos Of The Holiday Season

1. A pack of versatile drawer dividers if you've got a catch-all drawer that straight up haunts you. Give it a tool-free makeover with these extendable dividers that make it easy to create a custom layout that won't just help you get organized, but stay organized.
Promising review: "OMG...I’ve always had compartments and organizers but nothing like this! I now open my junk drawers and it gives me peace. Works for makeup drawers too! Do not hesitate to buy these, definite quality and very customizable!" —Jennifer Hudson
Get it from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in two sizes and in four colors).
2. Or a set of stackable clear trays in several sizes to transform any vanity or desk drawer into an organized oasis.
Promising review: "Great product! I bought these to put in my nightstand drawer to store small things, as the drawer is very deep. I've got Chapstick, hand lotions, a small flashlight, and other bedside items in them so they're not just rolling around the drawer. I just bought some more for my bathroom vanity. They fit together nicely but also lift right out of each other. The plastic is sturdy, and they came individually wrapped to keep them from scratching." —Sparkyj
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in a set of 18).
3. A covered battery organizer and tester because you long ago lost track of which batteries in your junk drawer are alive or dead. This handy organizer holds 93 batteries so you'll have a clear idea of what you've got in stock before the influx of new toys and gadgets appears under the tree.
This batteries organizer holds 93 total batteries, including 45 AA, 25 AAA, four 9-volt, eight C, six D, and five flat.
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my wife. She is in love with it. It Decluttered our junk drawer and made order in our home. It comes with a tester, which is great because we were able to eliminate the bad batteries, which we got rid of, from the good batteries, which are now resting securely and neatly in the organizer. Would I recommend this to a friend? Absolutely. We already did!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.58+ (available in six colors).
4. A wall-mounted storage rack that's ideal for preventing long and tall items (think baseball bats and gift wrap) from falling over every time you walk by a wee bit too fast.
5. A set of cascading hangers for putting all that empty vertical space to good use and instantly doubling your closet's storage capacity without sacrificing any clothes to the donation bin. Gotta make room for that new coat on your wishlist, amirite?
I brought waaaayyyyy too many clothes to college (Fashion merchandising major. Sue me.) and these were the ONLY way to get all my clothes to fit in the limited closet space provided in a college dorm. It's certainly not as nice as having all your clothes hung on the rack normally because you lose some visibility and clothes on the bottom can be slightly difficult to access, but if you're desperate for space they are a true lifesaver. They're super sturdy and I never had any issues with them breaking in all four years of college.
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $13.99 (available in black and white).
6. A cabinet door organizer so the pile of cutting boards permanently hanging out on your countertops will finally have a home where they're organized, on hand and, most importantly, out of sight.
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $14.87 (also available in a two-pack).
7. A set of shelf dividers if you've got piles of jeans, towels, and leggings that always start organized but eventually just become one messy super pile.
8. A toothbrush station to clear counter clutter and prevent goopy messes with a wall-mounted unit that stores and dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste on your brushes every time. It's much more sanitary than leaving out uncovered brushes *AND* it conveniently holds four rinse cups.
It holds five toothbrushes and the two toothpaste dispensers use vacuum tech to get every last drop out of the tube.
Promising review: "You need one! I love this! So easy to install and holds nice and tight to the wall. The toothbrushes sit nicely in the holder and are easy for my kids to grab. The two gargle cups are nice but we added little Dixie cups to ours instead. The toothpaste function works really well and isn’t messy for our kids. I highly recommend this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
9. A pack of foldable linen storage bags because each one holds a massive amount, making these an obvious choice for storing bulky comforters, spare towels, and even off-season clothes. You'll be really praising the built-in peep window next year when you go to swap out your wardrobe and can actually see what's in each one.
Promising review: "The packaging is misleading because they look so small. I bought the six-pack, but I was able to store an entire wardrobe of clothing in these neat totes and still have ONE EXTRA LEFT OVER. Worth every penny for cleaning up and organizing your living spaces fr." —Kenneth
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors and in packs of 2, 3, 4, 8, and 10).
10. A food container lid organizer with five adjustable dividers that'll house all your square and round lids in one spot so no one has to ask "Where's the lid for this?" ever again.
Promising review: "This is a great caddy for all of those maverick Tupperware lids that disappear like socks in a laundry room. I was able to fit quite a few into it. It comes with five separators to cordon off different sizes/shapes of lids (see photos) and consolidate two of three previous lids bins into this one. Plus, according to their card insert, the company is a small, women-owned business, which I’m always happy to support." —Bridget D.
Get it from Amazon for $17.80+ (available in two sizes).
11. A quick-dry storage shower curtain (or liner) with nine mesh pockets for all your lotions, potions, and loofahs if you've had one too many shampoo bottles attack you mid-shower.
Promising review: "We are apartment living, so no one in the household could take a shower without crash/boom as you're knocking something down sitting on a shelf or the bathtub rim. This is a game-changer. There are so many pockets with so much room in each I actually have space left over. My husband's back scrubber, my shampoo and hair care, my daughter's bubble baths, bath floofies, all fit with room to spare. And the pockets are all a nice height so I'm not crouching to find anything. The curtain is clear so I didn't have to change the 'pretty' one for decorative purposes. I am super pleased." —goodnite.graci
Get it from Amazon for $20.14+ (available in clear and gray).
12. A two-pack of corner storage hammocks for holding a truly impressive amount of stuffed animals, so you're prepped and ready to welcome an influx of gifted newbies come December.
13. And an easy-access toy storage unit if you're determined to get a grip on your child's chaotic play space before the grandparents shower them with holiday presents. These shelves come stocked with nine spacious storage bins to hide away toys while making sure the kiddos still have easy access.
Promising review: "I was taken by surprise how small the box was when it arrived and pleasantly surprised with how much I can fit! It’s very easy to put together. Definitely recommend if you need to find a quick storage space for your children’s toys!" —Triplets
Get it from Amazon for $40.18+ (available in six colors).
14. An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached six-plug power strip so you can hide away bulky plugs and tidy up the tangled cords interfering with your chic decor.
Promising review: "This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, and it's clean looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" —Jay
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 13 styles).
15. A durable coffee pod storage drawer you can slip under your coffee pot or Keurig to keep all those seasonal K-Cup flavors, sugar packets, and creamers in one convenient location.
Promising review: "For me this works perfectly! Fits just right under my coffee maker and between a couple of other countertop appliances. I use the drawers for a variety of the pods so it provides a convenient selection. What's really great is the sturdy metal construction that supports the coffee maker yet allows the drawers to open and close easily. Just terrific!!" —Timothy N.
Get it from Amazon for $20.64.