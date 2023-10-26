33 Products That'll Help You Get Organized Before The Chaos Of The Holiday Season

This batteries organizer holds 93 total batteries, including 45 AA, 25 AAA, four 9-volt, eight C, six D, and five flat.



Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my wife. She is in love with it. It Decluttered our junk drawer and made order in our home. It comes with a tester, which is great because we were able to eliminate the bad batteries, which we got rid of, from the good batteries, which are now resting securely and neatly in the organizer. Would I recommend this to a friend? Absolutely. We already did!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $17.58+ (available in six colors).