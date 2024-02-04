29 Products For The Person Who’s Always Running Out Of Time

1. A pack of Downy fabric spray so you can rock wrinkle-free fits even when there's no time (or energy) to break out the iron. Just spray, give your clothes a few swipes, and watch the wrinkles rapidly fall away.
I hate wrinkles *and* am lazy — two at-odds conditions. This stuff has been a staple in my life since approximately ninth grade (thanks to my mama). As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh, and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without dealing with an iron or steamer.
2. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit to drastically *cut* down on food prep and cleanup time with interchangeable blades that can each be popped into the dishwasher.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
3. Some Sock Ons because no one told you that putting (and keeping) socks on your kid was such a time-consuming, daily ordeal. These stretchy sleeves sit over their sock to keep them exactly where they belong — on their feet.
These are designed for ages 6–12 months.
Promising review: "These things are GREAT! I normally wouldn't spend money on something that seemed kind of silly like this, but my sister-in-law gave me a box of baby stuff when I had my second kid and there were two pairs of Sock Ons in there and I had no idea what they were, but let me tell you...they are HANDY to have! So much, that I got on Amazon and bought a pink pair for my daughter. They keep the socks from falling off non-stop. Without these, her socks will fall off like...100 times a day and with these, they only come off maybe once or twice if she is kicking a lot. It is cold here right now so I love that they keep her socks on and keep her feet warmer. These would be a good purchase by a parent and a GREAT purchase for a gift because it's something a lot of people won't buy themselves unless they know that they work! The ONLY downfall is that they cover up part of the sock design...which some of the little baby socks are cute...but it's worth it!" —zoey1012
4. A windshield cover with a thermal protective layer that'll defend your car from snow and frost before it ever has a chance to settle in and delay your travels. You'll be happy to skip the scraping, and your boss will be even happier when you actually roll in on time for once.
Promising review: "I decided I wanted a windshield cover this winter for my 2012 Dodge Journey — let me just tell you — best investment ever! I live in Lincoln, Nebraska and our winters tend to be pretty harsh. Right now our weather is mild, but I have saved minutes of scraping in the morning when there was frost. Best thing about this product is it has elastic to go over mirrors and then flaps to go inside the car to prevent theft. It has worked fantastic. I put my windshield wipers over the material just to help it stay in place, especially when windy, and that has worked great!!" —Katherine K.
5. A wall-mounted shower hair catcher if too much of your shower time is spent working to free your fingers from a nest of loose hair. Instead of shaking it off to clog your drain or smearing it on the wall, simply run your fingers through this cat's silicone "teeth" to trap that hairball and move on.
Shower Cat is the small business behind this...well..shower cat.
Promising review: "This little thing has saved us so much time and effort when cleaning the shower! Just stick it up with the included adhesive, and every time you wash your hair you can just rub your finger along the silicone nubs to catch it. Holds quite a bit of hair, and has outlasted even bleaching the shower. Super simple to clean, and stood up to being sprayed directly with cleaner and rinsed out." —Gwynne Bee
6. A convenient waterless pet shampoo for quickly freshening up your furry friend when it's been a tad too long since their last bath. Simply spray it on, towel it off, and enjoy your dog's silky, shiny, freshly scented coat.
Promising review: "This product has a somewhat strong lavender smell while applying, instructions say spray — let sit for a minute — towel off excess and brush your dog. The smell is lovely and leaves my dogs' fur feeling clean and soft. I have three large dogs and have used it three times on each dog's full body and still have half a bottle left! Will for sure order again. I have never experienced a product that works so well!" —Sarah
7. An air-dry leave-in cream so you can get touchable, crunch-free curls, and enjoy less frizz without wasting time with a blow-dryer or other heat styling tools.
This cream helps define your natural texture, and works best on those with wavy, curly, or coily hair!!
Promising review: "The product its self is pretty amazing. I have curly yet super frizzy hair and can't typically let it air dry without a ton of other product. I am a mom of four who is currently pregnant and this product allows me to get my hair wet and air dry and it actually looks nice. Worth the price." —jessica klotz
8. A Mac keyboard shortcut sticker to cut out the extra step of Googling whenever it's time to take a screenshot and you just CANNOT remember the shortcut to get 'er done (again).
Promising review: "Literally for any new or old Mac user, or even an user that’s used to any type of device other than Apple! Super helpful for how to copy and paste and do other minor tasks! I mainly use the mouse pad on the laptop so as my hands rub or grace over the sticker, it has never came off or never ripped off at any point in time. It is perfectly still down to the computer part, and I’ve had this for over a year now!! 10/10 recommend!" —Reyn
9. An investment-worthy MicrowavaBowl because the microwave is supposed to be your one-way ticket to a quick and easy meal, but things start to feel a lot less quick when you're stirring every 30 seconds to prevent cold spots. That's why this dishwasher-safe bowl has an elevated center to quickly and evenly distribute heat every time.
Promising review: "These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, saving you valuable time and energy. Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls are perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use. I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" —Alana
10. Lace-up loafers with more than 24,000 5-star ratings that are a comfy, good-looking option when you literally have zero time to waste on shoe tying. Reviewers praise them for being remarkably lightweight, easy to slip on and off, and super flexible — sort of like if a slipper and a sneaker got together and had a best-of-both-worlds baby.
Promising review: "These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best. Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." —Caigesmama
11. A rectangular lazy Susan if it feels like the food you're searching for is always buried in the back of the fridge no matter what. Skip the time-consuming rummaging (and subsequent mess) when you install this massive turntable. Now everything in your fridge is just a simple spin away!
Promising review: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all those extra items that don't have their own space. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge." —Amazon Customer
12. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner for not only cleaning but preventing soap scum buildup with minimal effort. Once a week, simply give your shower a spray, let it sit overnight, rinse, and — BOOM — you're done and didn't even break a sweat.
Promising review: "I have been having shower draining issues, so there was a buildup of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that have claimed to be no scrub/wipe but this has been the only one that has worked. I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use it will get there. Highly recommend this product." —KZ
13. A convenient automatic cat feeder so your favorite feline never misses a meal, even when a million other things are vying for your attention. Create a personalized meal schedule, and this feeder will dispense a pre-set amount of food up to four times a day. You can even add a cute little mealtime voice memo for when you're away!
It plugs into the wall, but it also accepts batteries in case of power outages.
Promising review: "We held off for years telling ourselves our cat would eventually accept his feeding time if we were consistent in ignoring him. Well, here we are. Wish we bought this sooner; best money I've ever spent. Plus, we can more easily leave our cat for a few days without worrying as much. The battery backup is a nice feature, and it's easy to program, and once you get it set up you basically don't need to do anything except monitor the amount of remaining food. My only slight complaint is that the bowl itself is a hollow plastic, so the food hitting the bowl was actually loud enough in the other room to wake us up. So we now just have it dispense onto the mat we have." —Jen E
14. A nonaerosol dry shampoo powder packed in a travel-friendly compact to prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used just about every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try, it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert
