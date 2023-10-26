28 Problem-Solving Products Reviewers Say Are Their "Holy Grail"

Popular products from this list
A hydrocortisone ear treatment for relieving your poor pup's ears of irritating buildup and inflammation. The gentle, no-sting formula is designed to protect against a variety of fungal and bacterial infections for pets of all ages.
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel if you're looking for a quick and easy way to remove years (I repeat, YEARS) worth of hard calluses. Reviewers say dead skin dissolves in mere minutes, so I'd start picking out a new pair of sandals, like, now.
A vegan exfoliating body scrub that buffs away bumps by combining the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion into one gentle, at-home treatment. If you struggle with persistent KP, this scrub is for you.
1. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel if you're looking for a quick and easy way to remove years (I repeat, YEARS) worth of hard calluses. Reviewers say dead skin dissolves in mere minutes, so I'd start picking out a new pair of sandals, like, now.
2. A carpet stain remover for lifting those scary stains that make you question if it's time to bring in the professionals. With this around you can get the job done yourself. And the best part? No rinsing or vacuuming required!
3. Or a citrus-scented pet odor eliminator if you're going to war against lingering stinks that just won't go away. This pet-safe formula was designed for use in boarding kennels and feedlots, so you can rest assured that the one corner your cat likes to pee in won't be too big of a job.
Promising review: "The holy grail of cleaners! We have a bulldog who leaks many different scents and is overall just a messy dog. This cleaner is effective and smells great! We use this on our velvet couch, bed, and carpets." —Koty Gough
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
4. A powerful mold and mildew stain cleaner that'll lift the most daunting grout and caulking stains without the back-breaking scrubbing. Just apply the concentrated gel formula, wait seven to eight hours, and wipe it off to reveal the pearly white grout you never thought you'd see again.
5. A pair of incredibly versatile high-waisted leggings so you can lounge, work, work out, and go out all in the same pair of super soft, stylish, and stretchy leggings.
6. These produce-saver containers to save you money (and unnecessary trips to the grocery store) by keeping produce fresher for longer with ~mystical~ ventilation technology.
7. A gluten- and cruelty-free lengthening mascara if you're tired of getting excited about mascaras that never live up to their promises. This one is different — or at least according to the 241,000+ 5-star reviews.
8. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors because that middle school eyebrow mishap has made face shaving and brow shaping feel like a daunting (and risky) task. These teeny tiny blades safely remove peach fuzz, exfoliate skin, and include a precision cover for worry-free eyebrow maintenance.
9. A vegan exfoliating body scrub that buffs away bumps by combining the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion into one gentle, at-home treatment. If you struggle with persistent KP, this scrub is for you.
10. A jewelry cleaning pen so all your gems (real or not) sparkle so bright — even your Claire's ring from middle school will turn heads.
Promising review: "So I was skeptical about purchasing this despite all of the good reviews...BUT, wow!!! I am so impressed with how shiny and clean this pen got my wedding set. Years of grime came off with a few minutes of scrubbing the solution into my diamond, and it now looks like new! If you’re on the fence, try this! The value is unbeatable and it is super easy to use. Definitely my new holy grail ring cleaner." —Stephanie W
Get it from Amazon for $9.38.
11. A powerful snail repair cream to plump and brighten dull, dry skin while fading discoloration with a powerful little ingredient called snail mucin, which is regularly found in K-beauty products.
12. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home. This lightweight roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
13. An easy-to-use nasal spray for potential relief from allergy-induced congestion. This saline rinse washes away irritants and helps to reduce tissue swelling so you can stop mouth breathing and rubbing your nose raw with tissues.
14. A pair of anti-chafe thigh bands because your favorite dress is calling to you from the closet, and you should be able to wear it without dealing with chafing, pain, and irritation!
15. A pack of zombie face masks that'll deliver skin-tightening, fine line–reducing benefits at the small price of looking like an extra in The Walking Dead for 15 minutes. It'll just make that post-facial reveal that much more sweet!
16. A bottle of wine drops so you can potentially prevent your before-bed glass of wine from turning into a morning-after headache. A few drops added to your glass works to naturally reduce sulfites and tannins in wine — the frequent culprit of mysterious "but I only had one glass" headaches.
17. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste to tackle practically any and every mess life throws your way with ease — scuff marks, stovetops, tires, pots, tubs, you name it.
18. A cropped padded sports bra if you're looking for a wardrobe staple that does it all. It's supportive enough for workouts, comfy enough for lounging, and stylish enough to wear out as a cute crop top.
19. A bottle of all-natural stain remover for reviving fabrics you thought were a lost cause with plant-based ingredients that are safe to use on everything from clothing and car seats to bed linens and cloth diapers.
Check out our full Puracy Natural Stain Remover review.
Promising review: "Baby poop holy grail. The ONLY thing that will take dried breastfed baby poop stains out of white onsies." —Kaitlyn
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.