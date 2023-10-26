BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    28 Problem-Solving Products Reviewers Say Are Their "Holy Grail"

    It's like they were sent straight from the heavens to solve your earthly woes.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel if you're looking for a quick and easy way to remove years (I repeat, YEARS) worth of hard calluses. Reviewers say dead skin dissolves in mere minutes, so I'd start picking out a new pair of sandals, like, now.

    a split before and after image of a reviewers foot looking dry and cracked and the same foot looking moisturized
    amazon.com

    Just presoak feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5 to 10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.

    Promising reviews: Definitely works. I'm not new to using this product..it's a holy grail for pedicures." —Lakeisha P.

    "This product is amazing. I will never again spend $60+ to get a pedicure when I can get the same results (or honestly better) at home. I didn’t want to gross anyone out with my nasty (DEEP) calluses, but trust me after five minutes and the help of a foot file, my feet have never been smoother. Slathered some Vaseline on those bad boys afterwards and good god am I feeling moisturized. Would recommend this product to my enemies and will 100% be purchasing again in the future." —Jon_Maggie

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    2. A carpet stain remover for lifting those scary stains that make you question if it's time to bring in the professionals. With this around you can get the job done yourself. And the best part? No rinsing or vacuuming required!

    A photo of a stained carpet next to another photo of the same carpet with the stain removed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the holy grail of upholstery cleaning products!!!!! I removed year-old stains of wine, milk, pee (toddler pee), dirt from the dog, etc. before my eyes from my cream-colored couch!!!! I 1,000% recommend!" —Gray 

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

    3. Or a citrus-scented pet odor eliminator if you're going to war against lingering stinks that just won't go away. This pet-safe formula was designed for use in boarding kennels and feedlots, so you can rest assured that the one corner your cat likes to pee in won't be too big of a job. 

    a reviewer photo of a stained comforter
    a reviewer photo of the same comforter with the stains removed
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The holy grail of cleaners! We have a bulldog who leaks many different scents and is overall just a messy dog. This cleaner is effective and smells great! We use this on our velvet couch, bed, and carpets." —Koty Gough

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97

    4. A powerful mold and mildew stain cleaner that'll lift the most daunting grout and caulking stains without the back-breaking scrubbing. Just apply the concentrated gel formula, wait seven to eight hours, and wipe it off to reveal the pearly white grout you never thought you'd see again.

    a split reviewer before and after image of the grout looking dirty on the left, and clean on the right
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product worked amazingly well!! It says to apply on a dry surface and let sit five to six hours. My shower wasn’t totally dry and after three hours, the once dirty caulking was perfectly white again. I was a little skeptical, but this is my new holy grail cleaning product. I wish I could give it more stars. Just awesome!" —Carl Oviedo

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99

    5. A pair of incredibly versatile high-waisted leggings so you can lounge, work, work out, and go out all in the same pair of super soft, stylish, and stretchy leggings.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    A testament to these stretchy wonders — tons of reviewers say these leggings have been by their side before, during, and after pregnancy!

    The brand recommends ordering "One Size" if you generally wear sizes S–L, and ordering "One Size Plus" if you tend to wear sizes XL–XXL.

    Promising review: "These are the holy grail of leggings. High-waisted, buttery soft, and they’re NOT see-through. I love them and want to wear them all of the time. The only thing that could possibly make these any better would be adding pockets." —SER

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in women's one size, plus size, three styles, and in 24 color/prints).

    6. These produce-saver containers to save you money (and unnecessary trips to the grocery store) by keeping produce fresher for longer with ~mystical~ ventilation technology.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.

    Natalie Brown, an editor here at BuzzFeed, actually tried these containers for herself, and, well, you just gotta read her full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review.

    Promising review: "This is the holy grail of produce storage. Easily the best purchase I made all year. I used to have to rush to consume berries and other fruits and veggies because they would go bad within a week. Now I store the same food in these containers and in two weeks they are just as fresh as the day I purchased them! Very easy to clean and the perfect size. I can not recommend this enough!" —Danielle Umana

    Get three containers from Amazon for $57.

    7. A gluten- and cruelty-free lengthening mascara if you're tired of getting excited about mascaras that never live up to their promises. This one is different — or at least according to the 241,000+ 5-star reviews.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy grail mascara! I've used this mascara for about three years now and it still tops any other mascara I've tried. It will transfer if you apply it to your lower lashes, so I use a different mascara for my bottom lashes, which I don't mind at all. I always get asked if I'm wearing falsies! It's a mascara that stays wet longer, so I always apply one coat, let it get tacky, then apply a second coat for best results." —Joseph Gonzalez

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    8. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors because that middle school eyebrow mishap has made face shaving and brow shaping feel like a daunting (and risky) task. These teeny tiny blades safely remove peach fuzz, exfoliate skin, and include a precision cover for worry-free eyebrow maintenance.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy grail. These are the best peach fuzz shavers out there! Works so easily! Even on my sensitive skin." —Amy S. Thompson

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.84.

    9. A vegan exfoliating body scrub that buffs away bumps by combining the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion into one gentle, at-home treatment. If you struggle with persistent KP, this scrub is for you.

    a split reviewer photo of their arm before and after using the body scrub
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "KP holy grail! I’ve struggled with KP my entire life and never knew there was something that could help correct it. I’ve only used this twice and can tell a huge difference and my arms are smoother than they’ve ever been." —hillary layton

    Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes). 

    10. A jewelry cleaning pen so all your gems (real or not) sparkle so bright — even your Claire's ring from middle school will turn heads.

    L: a reviewer holding a cloudy diamond ring labeled
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So I was skeptical about purchasing this despite all of the good reviews...BUT, wow!!! I am so impressed with how shiny and clean this pen got my wedding set. Years of grime came off with a few minutes of scrubbing the solution into my diamond, and it now looks like new! If you’re on the fence, try this! The value is unbeatable and it is super easy to use. Definitely my new holy grail ring cleaner." —Stephanie W

    Get it from Amazon for $9.38.

    11. A powerful snail repair cream to plump and brighten dull, dry skin while fading discoloration with a powerful little ingredient called snail mucin, which is regularly found in K-beauty products.

    on the left, a reviewer before using the cream, and on the right the reviewer with their wrinkles reduced
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been using this moisturizer every morning and night for two weeks now and it has become a quick holy grail product for me! My skin has become noticeably more firm and bright and very well hydrated. It is a wonderful lightweight moisturizer that absorbs quickly into the skin. The scent is pleasant and not overwhelming. It is a great base before applying my makeup; it helps my foundation look beautiful! It gives a great glow to the skin. It is now a permanent staple in my skincare routine." —Heather 

    Get it from Amazon for $20.

    12. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home. This lightweight roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.

    amazon.com

    ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.

    Promising reviews: "We were hesitant to spend so much on this product but...it is magical. It’s witchcraft. It’s a holy grail! We have several rugs and other items that have dog fur all over them. Some items (like our Cowboys mat) CANNOT be vacuumed. We try all the time to clean it but our dog’s fur clings onto it for dear life. A few swipes of this product and it’s already almost spotless. Believe the hype!!" —Hanna Duong

    Get one from Amazon for $24.99 (available in black and white).

    13. An easy-to-use nasal spray for potential relief from allergy-induced congestion. This saline rinse washes away irritants and helps to reduce tissue swelling so you can stop mouth breathing and rubbing your nose raw with tissues.

    a reviewer photo of the nasal spray bottle
    amazon.com

    Read more about nasal sprays and allergies at Cleveland Clinic

    Promising review: "Holy grail. I've had a sinus congestion for close to three months now. I tried every nasal spray under the sun — Dymista, Atrovent, Flonase, and Astelin. I also tried Sudafed, Benadryl, Claritin, and Zyrtec. This is coming from someone who doesn't even take Tylenol for a headache. My congestion was so bad I'd wake up in the middle of the night, gasping for air. My ears rang nonstop from the fluid buildup. The postnasal drip did a number on my tonsils. We're in the middle of a pandemic right now, so I felt this was it for me. I'm on the second day of this nasal spray and this is the best I've felt in three months. This nasal spray is so effective that I forgot to take a Zyrtec this morning. I spent all morning outside, around plants, and didn't feel a thing. Needless to say, I'm going to be purchasing a lifetime supply of this product." —Helen

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two packaging styles). 

    14. A pair of anti-chafe thigh bands because your favorite dress is calling to you from the closet, and you should be able to wear it without dealing with chafing, pain, and irritation!

    amazon.com

    For more intel, check out our full anti-chafe bands deep dive!

    Promising review: "NEW HOLY GRAIL. LITERALLY THE BEST THING IN THE WORLD. If your thighs chafe after wearing a dress during the summer for a few hours, BUY THESE. I got the plain, non-lace kind and I don't know how I ever lived without them. They stay up, they stay on, they don't move around, AND they keep my thighs from chafing to hell and back. I love these. Buy them. Buy them immediately." —Hayden L

    Get a pair from Amazon for $20.69 (available in women's sizes S–3XL and in 19 styles).

    15. A pack of zombie face masks that'll deliver skin-tightening, fine line–reducing benefits at the small price of looking like an extra in The Walking Dead for 15 minutes. It'll just make that post-facial reveal that much more sweet!

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    The kit includes eight Zombie Pack sets (powder and activator), plus one applicator brush!

    Promising review: "This is the holy grail of face masks! I have a plethora of skin issues: enlarged pores, lines, acne scars, blackheads, and adult acne. Lucky me. I’ve used hundreds of face masks and this one beats them all. It shrinks — YES SHRINKS — my pores. Lines that I had around my mouth and forehead prior to using it are gone. GONE! I read reviews that said the same thing but was skeptical. The only downside is it doesn’t have a pleasant smell. It’s nothing overbearing, but it does smell like eggs. So glad I tried this." —Shan 

    Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $18.98.

    16. A bottle of wine drops so you can potentially prevent your before-bed glass of wine from turning into a morning-after headache. A few drops added to your glass works to naturally reduce sulfites and tannins in wine — the frequent culprit of mysterious "but I only had one glass" headaches.

    a glass of wine and the dropper bottle with text reading &quot;trying these drops out. I&#x27;ve been getting headaches one glass in recently. So far they are working and it makes the wine really smooth.&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is my HOLY GRAIL. I bought the two-pack and gave one to a friend and we both have seriously benefitted from these drops. You have to be careful with how many you put in or it can definitely change the taste and not in a good way, but just read the instructions and you’ll be fine! At first, I was sort of weirded out by the little particles that sometimes occur but they don’t do anything to you or taste like anything. I ran out of my bottle and I have ABSOLUTELY noticed a difference in not having them. Just re-ordered a two-pack for myself. Do yourself a favor and just buy them!" —shelby champine

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (also available as beer drops).

    17. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste to tackle practically any and every mess life throws your way with ease — scuff marks, stovetops, tires, pots, tubs, you name it.

    amazon.com

    It's made up of cleaning beads suspended in a gel, so it'll grind away at tough stains without damaging the surface beneath. It's suitable for use on most hard surfaces like ceramic tiles, barbecues, pots, pans, and more!

    Promising review: "I bought this because I have kids who think our walls are coloring books. When they were little they really let their creative side get the best of them! We tried everything you could think of to get the crayon off and finally decided to try this and it worked so easily! Now we use it on everything. The holy grail!!" —Mandee

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in three sizes).

    18. A cropped padded sports bra if you're looking for a wardrobe staple that does it all. It's supportive enough for workouts, comfy enough for lounging, and stylish enough to wear out as a cute crop top.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the holy grail for sports bras that also work as shirts. I’m a 34–36G and buy a large. These are my go-tos daily for working out and lounging. Comfortable compression and supportive. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Althea

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 20 colors).

    19. A bottle of all-natural stain remover for reviving fabrics you thought were a lost cause with plant-based ingredients that are safe to use on everything from clothing and car seats to bed linens and cloth diapers.

    a reviewer photo of a child's shirt covered in dark stains
    a reviewer photo of the shirt now stain-free
    www.amazon.com

    Check out our full Puracy Natural Stain Remover review.

    Promising review: "Baby poop holy grail. The ONLY thing that will take dried breastfed baby poop stains out of white onsies." —Kaitlyn

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99

    20. A comfortable pair of period underwear because they make handling Aunt Flo as easy as putting on your underwear, and have the ~absorbency powers~ of up to three regular tampons.

    Target, Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed

    These period underwear are comfy, I've had no leakages (I wear them on my lighter days), they wick moisture well, and wash up like a dream. I have two pairs and they've become holy grail staples in my period routine. Combined with my Flex Cup, I now have a zero-waste system that actually makes my entire period experience better than when I was using pads and tampons (less expensive, too), which makes me very very happy.

    Between each wear, just toss your Thinx in the wash on cold (skip the bleach and softener) then line dry!

    Get it from Target for $17 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and in black or gray).

    21. A wood polish that conditions and protects wood with a combination of beeswax and orange oil while hiding dings and scratches that were totally already like that when you got it.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love to buy secondhand goods. I purchased this coffee table for $40 about 14 years ago. Over the years the wood had faded. I tried lots of products to restore it. I found the holy grail product this week. Took five minutes." —Stylishly Hip

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in three sizes).

    22. A mesh car handbag holder so you don't have to break your arm reaching for your bag that's already spilled its contents across the backseat. There's also a pocket for tucking an umbrella or other essentials that are usually left to roll around on the floor.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Car Caché is a small business founded in 2016 by a busy mom-turned-businesswoman that's created a patented net to keep your purse or bag from tumbling around in the car while driving.

    Promising review: "Um, holy grail! My purse has always taken up my passenger seat. If I have a passenger, it's sitting next to me in the driver's seat. I have a large LV bag that doesn't have a zipper to close it up. Any time I would brake even a tiny bit harder than usual, everything would go sliding off to the floor if I didn't mom-arm it. I got so sick of picking up the contents of my purse (I live in SoCal and drive A LOT). I saw this in a random article on FB, read the glowing reviews, and bought it immediately. YOU GUYS, this is AMAZING! It keeps my purse in place and doesn't slip out on either side. It took all of two minutes to install. LOVE!" —MsJoy

    Get it from Amazon for $17.75+ (available in black and tan).

    23. A scalp revival dry shampoo with charcoal, biotin, and witch hazel that cleanses and refreshes hair, while working to prevent future oiliness. And it's safe for all hair types — color-treated, keratin-treated, chemically treated, and relaxed hair.

    Briogeo

    Briogeo is a Black woman-founded beauty brand launched by Nancy Twine, who spent her childhood whipping up natural beauty products with her grandmother because of dissatisfaction with the natural hair care products she found in stores.

    Promising review: "Holy. grail. dry. shampoo. One of my favorites as someone who dealt with flaky scalp/severe scalp blockage caused by other dry shampoos. One of the only ones to regulate and clean the scalp while using really great dry shampoo. Love love love!” —vbeaudoin

    Get it from Amazon, Briogeo or Sephora for $25.

    24. A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment if you want visibly healthier-looking hair FAST — like, eight seconds fast. This rinse-out formula works on any hair texture or length, delivering the proteins and amino acids necessary for a shiny, flippable mane.

    A reviewer with defined coily hair
    a reviewer's wavy hair
    the same reviewer with their hair looking straight, sleek, and shiny
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG!!! Most amazing hair treatment I’ve ever used in my entire life. Most hair masks weigh my hair down but since this is a water, it makes it SO soft and bouncy. I’m obsessed and will keep buying. Holy grail." —Natasha

    Get it from Amazon for $9.87

    25. A hydrocortisone ear treatment for relieving your poor pup's ears of irritating buildup and inflammation. The gentle, no-sting formula is designed to protect against a variety of fungal and bacterial infections for pets of all ages.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after showing the treatment cleared all the brown crustiness from their dog&#x27;s ears
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a holy grail item! The only thing that cured my dog's ear infection and kept it away! I keep a bottle on hand just in case!" —rebecca lynne

    Get it from Amazon for $23.79+ (available in three sizes). 

    26. A pair of pull-on Levi's jeans because COVID-19 made it clear that you can't go back to regular pants. This stretchy pair looks great, feels great, and will definitely pass the squat test.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "I’m going to call this my holy grail jean. I typically buy designer jeans — over $150 a pair. These fit better, don’t stretch out throughout the day, and don’t have that weird bump where the button is, which is great since I don’t usually tuck shirts in." —Christine Moseley

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 2–28, three inseam lengths, and in 19 colors).

    27. An ergonomic massage therapy cane with six nodes that'll help relieve muscle knots and tension in those tough-to-reach places like your shoulders, lower back, and more.

    a reviewer photo of a hand holding the hooked cane
    amazon.com

    Read more about the various types and applications of massage therapy at Cleveland Clinic

    Promising review: "Holy grail product! I’m so happy I found this. I’ve been searching high and low for products to help with my neck and shoulder issues. I carry a lot of stress here and this area is always tense. I get tension headaches and always have horrible knots. I can use this to put pressure on these knots easily. My hands aren’t strong enough to give myself massages but this is exactly what I need. I’ll be using this every day and hopefully my situation will improve over time with use!" —Joshua Mech

    Get it from Amazon for $18.39+ (available in four colors and in a two-pack).

    28. A roll-on migraine stick packed with cooling essential oils if you're looking for added relief from painful headaches and migraines that's compact enough to put in a purse or pocket!

    Reviewer holding tube shaped roll on stick
    amazon.com

    Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.

    Promising review: "So easy to use and carry with you. In fact, get several and have them with you at home, or wherever is handy. This is the holy grail of migraine relief. Very little is needed. I roll on temples, by ears, above eyebrows, below cheekbones, back of neck, and base of skull. I use this anytime I need. No offensive odor. Better than any medications that are prescribed or OTC. Very good with sinus congestion also." —c.b.

    Read BuzzFeed's Migrastil migraine stick review for more deets!

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95.

    You ~casually~ telling everyone you know about these problem-solvers:

    NBC

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.