    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Get Cooking — Fall Prime Day Ends Tonight, And So Do These Delicious Food & Kitchen Deals

    From savings on splurge-worthy appliances you’ll use all the time to handy gadgets to make dinner prep easier — these deals are worth drooling over.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. Up to 52% off a single-serve Keurig coffee machine since it'll make the perfect amount of java for your early mornings. This compact machine makes coffee in under one minute because it knows you don't have any time to waste.

    reviewer image of the red Keurig machine on a kitchen countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gotta love this Keurig!! Very easy to use and clean. Gives out the coffee you want every time. Like the different settings and is small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me." —M add

    Price: $47.50 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    2. Up to 51% off a large Brita water pitcher with a 10-cup capacity because it's pretty tough to meet your hydration goals with water that tastes...let's just say, at best, funky.

    a reviewer photo of the pitcher
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was getting tired of lugging heavy packs of bottled water home, not to mention my growing concern about the plastic waste in the landfills. After a lot of research, I settled on this one and have not been disappointed. I was concerned about the taste as we don't have the best water in my city. However, I have been extremely pleased with the taste and how fast it filters the water. I would recommend this to anyone." —Double R 

    Price: $26.36+ (originally $53.79; available in three colors)

    3. 40% off a veggie chopper and slicer because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had this in my saved items forever because it was a nice to have item that wasn't getting prioritized. Summer temps hit and I decided to get it because I love a good chopped salad. This thing is awesome! I use less dishes (no cutting boards) and it takes me just a few seconds to have a bowl full of chopped veggies. I rinse it off between uses and then stick it in the dishwasher once a week. It is sharp so be careful! I love this chopper!!" —Jessica Adams

    Price: $23.99 (originally $39.99, available in three colors)

    4. 59% off an XXL Philips airfryer (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.

    a reviewer photo of the air fryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

    Price: $142.45 (originally $349.99)

    5. 45% off a Vitamix 5200 blender — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say its worth it, and on sale?? Even better.

    Reviewers blender with fruit and spinach and five-star review text &quot;ah-maz-ing!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

    Price: $299.95 (originally $549.95; deal only available on the black version)

    6. 30% off a set of four silicone food storage bags for eco-conscious folks who wanna reduce their plastic waste. Unlike regular plastic sandwich bags, these are dishwasher-safe so you can use them over and over again.

    the bags filled with food sitting on a table surrounded by plates of food
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are 100% worth the money. When you factor in how much you spend on Ziploc bags or when you have tried cheaper reusable bags these are the winner. Not only are they long-lasting but they don't leak and are better for the environment." —Amazon Customer 

    Price: $38.47 for four (originally $54.99; available in aqua and clear)

    7. 45% off a soil-free AeroGarden Harvest so you can always have fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it alerts you when it's time to water and feed your plants.

    The AeroGarden in white
    amazon.com

    Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

    Price: $96.43 (originally $164.95)

    8. Up to 33% off a HyperChiller to cool down your coffee, tea, and wine in 60 seconds — because having to wait even one second more for an iced coffee is unacceptable.

    infographic showing step by step instructions
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have a cold brew set to make concentrate which is nice but it takes 24+ hours. Sometimes I forget/run out/am lazy and you can literally brew hot coffee into this thing and have ice cold coffee about two minutes later. From hot brewed to so cold in less than two minutes that the coffee doesn't even melt ice in the glass. Highly recommend if you're an iced coffee fan like me!" —Billy S.

    Price: $16.71+ (originally $24.99; available in five colors)

    9. 46% off a four-piece chef's knife set because wouldn't it be nice to actually have different tools for different jobs instead of one subpar knife you use for all your food prep?

    three knives of different sizes and a honing steel
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love these knives for the high-quality edge that is super sharp. Cutting meat, fruits and vegetables is a breeze — like soft butter!" —Roberto Iriarte

    Price: $99 (originally $185) 

    10. Up to 20% off a gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set — at its cheapest price ever! If you love going from stove to oven, these are safe up to 550°!

    the coral pan set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My cream set arrived over the weekend and I’ve had a chance to cook a few meals already. I am quite honestly stunned — I didn’t know cookware could be so delightful to use (and look at!!). The nonstick aspect is second to none which obviously makes cooking easier (and healthier since I use less oil than I otherwise would) but it also translates to the easiest cleaning ever. A splash of soap, water, and a sponge and it is ready to go for the next meal. I add about a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan prior to turning on the heat and the cookware seems to reach ideal cooking temps within a minute or two at low/medium heat settings. My favorite thing so far is the Dutch Oven because I’ve been able to bake bread at 450* in the oven and it turned out beautifully. 10/10 would recommend - already consider this to be a staple in our household!" —Matthew B

    Price: $316+ (originally $455; available in eight colors)

    11. 53% off a leakproof Bentgo five-compartment bento box to really upgrade the packed lunch game and end the suffering of cleaning the bottoms of soggy, spilled-in lunchboxes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Take a look at some of our picks for awesome Amazon lunch boxes, too!

    Promising review: "We have had the Bentgo plastic lunch boxes for a long time now and we absolutely ADORE them! Seriously, I will never use another brand of lunch boxes again! Never. Ever. We started by just buying one Bentgo lunchbox for each child to see if it was something that would work for our busy family. We are so glad we did. All we could think was, why in the world did we not do this before? It was totally worth the investment. The plastic Bentgo lunch boxes were just the right size for our kids. The portion sections of the boxes were great and we love how the lunchbox comes in just two simple pieces. No more washing three to four containers and lids from each lunchbox every day per kid. We went from washing a total of more than 10+ containers and an additional 10+ lids a day (three school kids) to only washing three. The best part is that they rinse off so easily. They are even dishwasher safe! They are so easy to wash that our kids wash their own lunch boxes and we check them. Plus no leaks! —Review Queen

    Price: $18.99 (originally $39.99; available in eight colors).

    12. 27% off a set of eight fridge organizer bins for making it easier to actually take stock of what's in there, so you can get to that guac before it goes bad.

    a reviewer photo of a fridge organized using the clear bins
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I finally organized my refrigerator. I love how it came out. The bins are nice and clear so you can see everything, and the sturdiness is incredible. Definitely would recommend. I will be buying more to organize other things in the kitchen and bathroom."—Amazon Customer 

    Price: $22.49 (originally $30.68)

    13. 37% off a SodaStream Terra bundle with everything you need to whip up your own carbonated concoctions from home. If you usually have packs of soda or seltzer on your grocery list, this is an easy way to save money in the long-run and quit throwing out so many cans.

    a reviewer photo of the Terra device and a sodastream canister
    amazon.com

    The full bundle contains: sparkling water maker, 2 quick connect 60L Co2 cylinders, 3 1 liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles, and 22 40 ml bubly drops flavors

    Promising review: "This is a great product. I use it daily - the whole family use it daily actually! I used to buy so many cans of soda water and this has helped to cut down my carbon footprint massively. The gas canisters are refillable too and really seem to just last forever. I can’t believe I waited so long to get one." —Kindle Customer 

    Price: $99.99 (originally $159.95; available in four colors)

    14. 30% off a set of two produce-saver containers to save you money (and unnecessary trips to the grocery store) by keeping produce fresher for longer with ~mystical~ ventilation technology.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.

    Natalie Brown, an editor here at BuzzFeed, actually tried these containers for herself, and, well, you just gotta read her full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review.

    Promising review: "I ordered specifically for my cucumbers. So far, I have had great luck keeping my sliced cucumbers crispy and fresh in the container. The larger one has kept a precut salad mix perfect for a week. Wish I had more of these." —J Case

    Price: $18.99 (originally $26.99; available in two sizes)

    15. Up to 30% off an 11-inch all-in-one pan from our Goodful collection that'll casually take care of nearly all of you cooking needs since it's gloriously nonstick, dishwasher, safe, and did we mention gorgeous?!

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I cannot talk this pan up enough! I’m a minimalist and didn’t want a pan and pot set. I had mixed feelings about the always pan because of the price and not sure how well it’ll hold up. So when I found this I had to try it out. I’ve used this for months now and I love it! I can make meals for a simple gathering or myself without having to use multiple pans and pots. In fact, I donated my pots and pans as soon as I got this. It’s super easy to clean too because of its coating. No scratches when your using the spatula it comes with. I would recommend to add to every wedding registry!" —Abigail B.

    Price: $59.34+ (originally $79.99; available in seven colors)

    16. 40% off a TikTok-famous spherical ice maker so you can enjoy ~aesthetic~ ice (that also melts more slowly). It even comes with an included bin + scoop for storing/serving your extras so you'll always have plenty of ice.

    reviewer&#x27;s ice with five star review text &quot;tiktok made me buy it&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn - these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

    Price: $17.99+ (originally $29.99; available in four colors)

    17. 43% off a set of "floating" kitchen knives because it looks wicked cool and it'll satisfy all your chopping, slicing, and dicing needs, and then some with the included sharpener, peeler, and kitchen scissors.

    Reviewer image of black knives stored upside down in a clear case
    amazon.com

    Each set comes with 20 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.

    Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S. 

    Price$39.99 (originally $69.99) 

    18. 20% off a game-changing Dawn dishwashing spray that might seriously replace your need for a dishwasher. Literally all you have to do is spray, wait for five minutes, wipe, and rinse. It cuts grease and lifts stains so well that doing the dishes could actually become interesting.

    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray to see it in action!

    The spray nozzle on the bottle is reusable and the set also comes with three refill bottles. Once you're finished with one bottle, just remove the nozzle and place it on any of the three refills.

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."

    Price: $14 (originally $17.50.)

    19. 50% off a LifeStraw personal water filter to keep with you for every outdoor adventure. Turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.

    a person using the lifestraw to drink from a pond
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $9.99 (originally $19.95)

    20. 32% off a 20-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance container set made of BPA-free Tritan plastic that's designed to *stay* crystal clear and not absorb any odors. They are truly leak-proof (perfect for meal prep or lunches!) and have built-in venting lids for easy reheating.

    the full 20-piece set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These containers are great for a pantry in a kitchen. I actually ran out of containers to store everything. I would definitely buy these again. They hold a lot of baking and cooking items plus they are airtight. I love that they can stack on top of each other to save room. I bought some peel-off chalk labels to label each container. My pantry is now organized after 20 years." —P. Reid

    Price: $129.99 (originally $189.99)

    21. 25% off a stainless steel semi-automatic espresso machine for a huge savings of almost $200. It's got a built-in grinder, intuitive digital temperature controls, and a milk-frothing steam wand making it an all-in-one solution for brewing cafe-quality drinks from the comfort of your kitchen.

    a reviewer photo of the espresso machine on a countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been really happy with the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. The stylish design and built-in grinder make me feel like a true coffee connoisseur. The quick heat up time and adjustable grind size make it easy to customize my perfect shot. And the programmable shot volume ensures consistent espresso shots every time. Plus, the added bonus of being able to claim the title of 'at-home barista' is a definite plus. Highly recommend this machine to any coffee lover out there!" —Ashleigh Johnson

    Price: $559.95 (originally $749.95; available in silver and black)

    22. Up to 33% off a milk frother you can use for traditional hot frothing *or* to create your own cold foam (Take THAT, Starbucks mermaid!!). Reviewers are obsessed with how thick and creamy the froth gets, even from low fat and almond milks, and just how *fast* it works to fully froth in just one minute.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the milk frother in action.

    Promising review: "I have tried several at-home latte makers. I have found the specialty makers to be too large in my small kitchen, a pain to clean, and intimidating to use. I tried this inexpensive little frother after seeing its great reviews. I’m pleased to report it has outperformed all of them. It takes less than a minute to froth milk that comes out thick and creamy, just like at a coffee shop. I have used it with almond milk and regular and they both come out beautifully. I pour it over a bit of very strong coffee from my French press mixed with some Trader Joe’s sipping chocolate. Just perfect. It’s the first at-home mocha that doesn’t leave me feeling deprived of my fancy coffee fix. As a bonus, it’s very easy to use — plug and play, really —s mall to store, and it cleans up like a breeze. I would recommend cleaning right after use though, ask milk tends to stick to surfaces quickly and become difficult to remove. I highly recommend this product, without reservation. Enjoy!" —Placeholder

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $44.99; available in three colors)

    23. Or up to 40% off a milk frother to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your at-home coffee into one worthy of an actual spot on your 'gram (seriously, a fleeting IG story simply won't do it justice!).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I invested in one of these years ago and I'm so glad I did — I use it to make lattes at home and have saved a lot of dollars without having to run out to Starbucks every morning (just...once a week or so instead hehe).

    Promising review: "OMG, this milk frother makes my homemade latte taste like it was made by a barista. It was perfect. So perfect that I bought a second one for my brother who loves coffee to use. I've already recommended it to some coworkers. It has changed my coffee-drinking life. This comes highly recommended." —Michelle Pirestani

    Price: $11.99 (originally $19.99, available in 45 colors)

    24. Up to 32% off a KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixers that'll take up less counter space but still have plenty of bowl space for your cookie dough, cake batter, bread dough, or mashed potatoes — it holds 3.5 quarts! Now you can whip up batch after batch of cookies *and* have enough space for a cooling rack.

    A reviewer&#x27;s red mixer compared to the full size
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a gift for our 93-year-old mother to replace a vintage KitchenAid mixer that had come to the end of its life. We needed this smaller size to fit in a cupboard built specifically for the departed mixer, so it could not be over 13" tall, plus it could not be excessively heavy if mom was to lift and move it around. The mini was perfect and the handle on the mixing bowl also helps as we deal with some limitations caused by arthritis. 3.5 quarts is perfect for the type of baking she loves doing. Totally sufficient for a large batch of cookies, a normal size cake, plenty of dough for rolls to serve at a family gathering (she's obviously not running a bakery), and there really is nothing mini about the mixer! After using the beaters and dough hook that are standard, mom is ecstatic! She's back to baking and loves the upgrades that have occurred over the last 40 plus years." —peaceful1

    Price: $246.99 (originally $379.59; available in nine colors).

    25. 40% off an OXO glass food scale so you'll end up with the most precise cakes and cookies you've ever made — get ready to send in an audition tape for The Great British Baking Show.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "As with all the other OXO products I've bought, this scale is easy to use (right out of the box), and works great. Generally speaking I've had excellent results with OXO products (no, I don't work for them!)...Pans, kitchen implements, etc. are all first-rate. 5 stars." —JC Davis

    Price: $14.99 (originally $24.99) and check all of OXO's deals here

    26. Or 44% off a foldable tri-scale for an even more compact weighing option that'll fit in even the teensiest of drawers. If you're someone who weighs their food portions, loads of reviewers also love this as a travel-friendly option for eating out.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I need to weigh and measure my food. This scale has allowed me to eat out. I take it with me, get an extra plate, and weigh out my portions. You can easily rest a dinner plate on it and still see the display. Fits in a purse and is light. Although I know this can vary, my scale didn't need any calibration. It was accurate right out of the packaging. If you need to weigh your food, and you would like to eat out from time to time, I would say this will be a game changer for you." —Kelly H

    Price: $18.99 (originally $33.96)

    27. 42% off a 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet to help you achieve a delicious sear and crust you won't get on a regular nonstick skillet. It'll just get better the more you use it and is basically indestructible so you can pass it on to your kids...and they can leave it to theirs.

    The cast-iron with a breakfast hash in it
    amazon.com

    Cast-iron skillets may seem intimidating to first-time users, so check out our explainer on how to care for a cast iron before you buy to figure out whether it's the right cookware for you.

    Promising review: "If you want to sear and brown meat, fish, etc., there's nothing better than a cast-iron skillet. This Lodge skillet was pre-seasoned, which takes a lot of work out of using it the first time. I don't believe there's a better production cast-iron skillet in the USA (maybe the world?) than the ones made by Lodge. You will be able to pass this baby along for several generations!" —Thomper

    Price: $19.90 (originally $34.25)

    And! Don't forget to check out our picks for the best cast-iron skillets.

    28. 41% off a set of four 11-ounce ribbed glass cups that will turn any beverage into the star of the show. These can take hot or cold bevvies, and are stackable and dishwasher-safe.

    Reviewer&#x27;s cup is filled with an icy beverage
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m a bit clumsy and have dropped these a few times in the sink and on the counter and each time I’ve panicked and checked for damage and there was nothing! Very thick smooth glass, clear, aesthetic, and sturdy. Are fine in dishwasher too." —Sophia Vermuth 

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $31.99)

    29. 64% off a half sheet pan because it's a kitchen staple and your old ones are looking a little (or a lot) warped.

    the sheet pan with chicken and vegetables on it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "As a chef this is the best quality bake sheet pan I have ever used. Exceeded my expectations. Would recommend this product over any other on the market." —TFB

    Price: $12.90 (originally $35.70)

    30. 25% off a 16-pack of citrusy Liquid I.V. Hydration packets loaded with 3x the electrolytes of a regular sports drink because sometimes you drop the ball on that whole drinking water thing. This helps you maximize the power of every glass for aiding a speedy recovery from a hard workout or killer hangover.

    a reviewer photo of a water bottle and liquid I.V. packet
    amazon.com

    Psst — it's also gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free! 

    Promising review: "No issues with the packaging. I love the lemon lime taste, it dissolves in your water easily; I only used a straw to stir it up. It was not gritty and after drinking a glass I truly felt my headache vanish that I felt coming on after a heavy workout! My husband uses them for hangover days when you just don’t want to feel as if you are nearing death lol! Satisfied and definitely 5 stars. Great to have on hand." —Britt 

    Price: $17.50 (originally $23.45)

    31. 45% off a four-pack of lightweight collapsible silicone mugs with lids so you don't have to drag around clunky cups just to enjoy a bevvie in the great outdoors.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought these a year ago to bring on backpacking and camping/hiking trips and they have worked perfectly for when we want to drink something other than the water in our Nalgenes (Tang, hot chocolate, or coffee). Very lightweight, helpful measurement lines, attached cover to keep it clean when hanging on the outside of your backpack, durable, and easy to clean. Love them!" —M. R. S.

    Price: $11.99 (originally $21.99, available in five color combinations)

    32. 25% off (Plus, an added $10!) a cookware set with removable handles that's perfect if you're in the market for a first-time set or looking to level up a current set with something better.

    Cooking set in a cream white color
    Amazon

    The 11-piece set comes with an 8-inch frying pan, a 10-inch frying pan, a 10-inch sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 3-quart sauce pan, two fridge storage lids, two silicone lids, and two removable handles.

    Promising review: "Very cute set of pots and pans. They are compact and store well; the removable handles are genius. Good quality. I haven’t really had food stick, and they wash easily. Very happy with this purchase!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: An 11-piece set for $79.99 (originally $139.99; available in various set options — apply the coupon to get this price)

    33. Up to 50% off a knife block set made with built-in ceramic sharpeners because dull knives are soooo last year.

    Amazon

    This set includes a 4½-inch paring knife, a 6-inch utility knife, a 6-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku, an 8-inch chef's knife, kitchen shears, eight steak knives, and a sharpening knife block.

    Promising review: "We got these knives 12 years ago as a knife block set for our wedding, and the steak knives needed to be replaced. These were identical but enhanced! Perfect weight, and great serrated teeth on these knives. I'm very happy with the purchase." —Ashley

    Price: A 15-piece set for $164.99+ (originally $219.99; available in various style and pack options, apply coupon before checking out)

    34. 45% off a user-friendly 1.7-liter electric kettle for heating water to your exacting temperature standards (195 degrees for coffee; 175 degrees for green tea!!) in record time.

    a reviewer photo of the kettle with &quot;203&quot; on the display
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t know why I waited so long to get a proper kettle, but this one is amazing. I can heat water to the appropriate temp for the type of tea that I’m drinking, it has a cool touch exterior so I don’t burn myself, and will shut itself off so I don’t leave it on forever. I love it so much that I bought one for my sister!" —C. Washburn

    Price: $36.37 (originally $65.99)

    35. 44% off a full-size dish rack with built-in drainage that can hold LOADS of dishes and is built to last with its rust-resistant finish.

    a reviewer photo of the dish rack next to a sink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best rack I have ever had. I paid a little more than the ones I usually find, but this is so worth it. Stainless steel, very sturdy and the rack itself is spacious. Really well designed. This will hold up for decades. Usually I have to get rid of the rack as it starts to rust." —Marsha Swanson

    Price: $47.90 (originally $84.99)

    36. 23% off a Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so you can have a yummy frozen treat made to your *precise* favorite fruit combos. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

    Price: $38.40+ (originally $49.99; available in five colors).

    37. Up to 38% off a Hydro Flask bottle to help you make big gains on your hydration goals for much less.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m picky about my water bottles. I’ve tried dozens but always come back to my Hydro Flask. It has a built-in straw that’s easy to detach and clean, along with the mouthpiece/lid. 40oz size is great, I don’t have to refill it every hour, lol. Love the color options. This is my 2nd Hyrdro Flask; one for work and one for home!" —Colleen

    Price: $30.92+ (originally $49.95; available in seven styles and 15 colors)

    38. 60% off a nine-piece nesting prep set if you're short on space, but bursting with recipe ideas. You need the right tools for the job, and this aesthetic little set has a lot of your basics covered.

    Amazon

    The set includes: two mixing bowls, a colander, sieve, and five measuring cups.

    Promising review: "Downsizing to a place with a very small kitchen I needed to find clever ways to save space and this is perfect. The colander is somewhat small but Im single so it will suit my personal needs. The material seems to be very durable and the items stack nicely. The non slip material on the bottom is very helpful too. Would definitely recommend for small kitchens and families or for a great travel set for an RV or something." —Rachel

    Price: $23.73 (originally $59.99)

    39. 31% off a compact Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster you can use like a regular toaster *then* flip on its side to transform it into a toaster oven. May waffles and reheated leftover pizza (which is superior to all other leftovers, btw) be in your near future.

    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the flip toaster in action.

    Promising review: "This toaster has become a must-have in my kitchen. Want a grilled cheese? Throw it in at 350 degrees for eight minutes and come back when the timer is done! Want pizza rolls? 350 for 10 and then they’re done. This thing is so convenient and I love it when a device can do two or more things in one small package. Highly recommend!" —Ryan Chrum

    Price: $89.95 (originally $129.99)

    

