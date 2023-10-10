Get Cooking — Fall Prime Day Ends Tonight, And So Do These Delicious Food & Kitchen Deals

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
1. Up to 52% off a single-serve Keurig coffee machine since it'll make the perfect amount of java for your early mornings. This compact machine makes coffee in under one minute because it knows you don't have any time to waste.
2. Up to 51% off a large Brita water pitcher with a 10-cup capacity because it's pretty tough to meet your hydration goals with water that tastes...let's just say, at best, funky.
3. 40% off a veggie chopper and slicer because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.
4. 59% off an XXL Philips airfryer (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.
5. 45% off a Vitamix 5200 blender — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say its worth it, and on sale?? Even better.
6. 30% off a set of four silicone food storage bags for eco-conscious folks who wanna reduce their plastic waste. Unlike regular plastic sandwich bags, these are dishwasher-safe so you can use them over and over again.
7. 45% off a soil-free AeroGarden Harvest so you can always have fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it alerts you when it's time to water and feed your plants.
8. Up to 33% off a HyperChiller to cool down your coffee, tea, and wine in 60 seconds — because having to wait even one second more for an iced coffee is unacceptable.
9. 46% off a four-piece chef's knife set because wouldn't it be nice to actually have different tools for different jobs instead of one subpar knife you use for all your food prep?
10. Up to 20% off a gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set — at its cheapest price ever! If you love going from stove to oven, these are safe up to 550°!
11. 53% off a leakproof Bentgo five-compartment bento box to really upgrade the packed lunch game and end the suffering of cleaning the bottoms of soggy, spilled-in lunchboxes.
12. 27% off a set of eight fridge organizer bins for making it easier to actually take stock of what's in there, so you can get to that guac before it goes bad.
13. 37% off a SodaStream Terra bundle with everything you need to whip up your own carbonated concoctions from home. If you usually have packs of soda or seltzer on your grocery list, this is an easy way to save money in the long-run and quit throwing out so many cans.
14. 30% off a set of two produce-saver containers to save you money (and unnecessary trips to the grocery store) by keeping produce fresher for longer with ~mystical~ ventilation technology.
15. Up to 30% off an 11-inch all-in-one pan from our Goodful collection that'll casually take care of nearly all of you cooking needs since it's gloriously nonstick, dishwasher, safe, and did we mention gorgeous?!
16. 40% off a TikTok-famous spherical ice maker so you can enjoy ~aesthetic~ ice (that also melts more slowly). It even comes with an included bin + scoop for storing/serving your extras so you'll always have plenty of ice.
17. 43% off a set of "floating" kitchen knives because it looks wicked cool and it'll satisfy all your chopping, slicing, and dicing needs, and then some with the included sharpener, peeler, and kitchen scissors.
18. 20% off a game-changing Dawn dishwashing spray that might seriously replace your need for a dishwasher. Literally all you have to do is spray, wait for five minutes, wipe, and rinse. It cuts grease and lifts stains so well that doing the dishes could actually become interesting.
19. 50% off a LifeStraw personal water filter to keep with you for every outdoor adventure. Turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.
20. 32% off a 20-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance container set made of BPA-free Tritan plastic that's designed to *stay* crystal clear and not absorb any odors. They are truly leak-proof (perfect for meal prep or lunches!) and have built-in venting lids for easy reheating.
21. 25% off a stainless steel semi-automatic espresso machine for a huge savings of almost $200. It's got a built-in grinder, intuitive digital temperature controls, and a milk-frothing steam wand making it an all-in-one solution for brewing cafe-quality drinks from the comfort of your kitchen.
22. Up to 33% off a milk frother you can use for traditional hot frothing *or* to create your own cold foam (Take THAT, Starbucks mermaid!!). Reviewers are obsessed with how thick and creamy the froth gets, even from low fat and almond milks, and just how *fast* it works to fully froth in just one minute.
23. Or up to 40% off a milk frother to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your at-home coffee into one worthy of an actual spot on your 'gram (seriously, a fleeting IG story simply won't do it justice!).
24. Up to 32% off a KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixers that'll take up less counter space but still have plenty of bowl space for your cookie dough, cake batter, bread dough, or mashed potatoes — it holds 3.5 quarts! Now you can whip up batch after batch of cookies *and* have enough space for a cooling rack.
25. 40% off an OXO glass food scale so you'll end up with the most precise cakes and cookies you've ever made — get ready to send in an audition tape for The Great British Baking Show.
26. Or 44% off a foldable tri-scale for an even more compact weighing option that'll fit in even the teensiest of drawers. If you're someone who weighs their food portions, loads of reviewers also love this as a travel-friendly option for eating out.
27. 42% off a 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet to help you achieve a delicious sear and crust you won't get on a regular nonstick skillet. It'll just get better the more you use it and is basically indestructible so you can pass it on to your kids...and they can leave it to theirs.
28. 41% off a set of four 11-ounce ribbed glass cups that will turn any beverage into the star of the show. These can take hot or cold bevvies, and are stackable and dishwasher-safe.
29. 64% off a half sheet pan because it's a kitchen staple and your old ones are looking a little (or a lot) warped.
30. 25% off a 16-pack of citrusy Liquid I.V. Hydration packets loaded with 3x the electrolytes of a regular sports drink because sometimes you drop the ball on that whole drinking water thing. This helps you maximize the power of every glass for aiding a speedy recovery from a hard workout or killer hangover.
31. 45% off a four-pack of lightweight collapsible silicone mugs with lids so you don't have to drag around clunky cups just to enjoy a bevvie in the great outdoors.
32. 25% off (Plus, an added $10!) a cookware set with removable handles that's perfect if you're in the market for a first-time set or looking to level up a current set with something better.
33. Up to 50% off a knife block set made with built-in ceramic sharpeners because dull knives are soooo last year.
34. 45% off a user-friendly 1.7-liter electric kettle for heating water to your exacting temperature standards (195 degrees for coffee; 175 degrees for green tea!!) in record time.
35. 44% off a full-size dish rack with built-in drainage that can hold LOADS of dishes and is built to last with its rust-resistant finish.
36. 23% off a Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so you can have a yummy frozen treat made to your *precise* favorite fruit combos. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!
37. Up to 38% off a Hydro Flask bottle to help you make big gains on your hydration goals for much less.
38. 60% off a nine-piece nesting prep set if you're short on space, but bursting with recipe ideas. You need the right tools for the job, and this aesthetic little set has a lot of your basics covered.
39. 31% off a compact Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster you can use like a regular toaster *then* flip on its side to transform it into a toaster oven. May waffles and reheated leftover pizza (which is superior to all other leftovers, btw) be in your near future.
