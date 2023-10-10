Popular products from this list
A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 43% off with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (AKA egg white) and aloe formula.
A vegan exfoliating body scrub for 25% off to slough away the rough bumps on the back of your arms and legs (keratosis pilaris is its name but you may have heard it called "strawberry skin" or "chicken skin") with a combination of powerful alpha-hydroxy acids.
An eight-piece magnetic eyeliner and lashes kit for up to 45% off to make putting lashes on way WAY easier. Simply apply the magnetic, smudge-proof liner like you would any liquid top liner, place the magnetic eyelashes right on top, and *voila*! Easy peasy and no messing with lash glue.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.