    41 Beauty Products That Reviewers *Over* 40 Love (Grab 'Em Before Fall Prime Day Is Over)

    Because people of all generations can get behind products that actually do what they say they will — especially with savings like these.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 43% off with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (AKA egg white) and aloe formula.

    A vegan exfoliating body scrub for 25% off to slough away the rough bumps on the back of your arms and legs (keratosis pilaris is its name but you may have heard it called "strawberry skin" or "chicken skin") with a combination of powerful alpha-hydroxy acids.

    An eight-piece magnetic eyeliner and lashes kit for up to 45% off to make putting lashes on way WAY easier. Simply apply the magnetic, smudge-proof liner like you would any liquid top liner, place the magnetic eyelashes right on top, and *voila*! Easy peasy and no messing with lash glue.

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. A box of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off that removes 14 years' worth of staining with just 30 minutes of daily use.

    on the top, a reviewer&#x27;s white teeth and, on the bottom, a reviewer&#x27;s teeth appearing yellow before using white strips
    amazon.com

    One box comes with enough regular strips for 20 treatments and two sets of one-hour express strips for when you want extra quick results for a special event/just feel like making Chip Skylark jealous. The reviewer's results above were after just four treatments!

    Promising review: "They never disappoint! Easy to use, stay in place and voila — whiter teeth. It's just that simple. I'm 60-years-old and last year had surgery and smiled before they put me under and said 'wow, your teeth are so white, but not fake white, natural looking!'" —Jojo

    Price: $29.99 (originally $45.99 — click on the coupon for an additional $3 off!)

    2. Or! A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off if you're looking for something a little more gentle. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.

    Reviewer&#x27;s teeth before and after using white strips
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have used many whitening products in my 58 years. Not a single one has compared to these Lumineux Strips! I have never been able to tell a difference with any other product. I really wish I had a before and after picture! I used these for 21 days straight and my teeth are at least 3 shades brighter and whiter!" —Susan 

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    3. Or a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 30% off if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

    Price: $17.49 (originally $24.99)

    4. A bottle of fan-fave CND SolarOil for 30% off to help your nails grow and grow (no peeling!), and keep your cuticles nourished and soft, no matter how much hand sanitizer you're using. Just massage in the jojoba oil and vitamin E infused formula daily.

    A split reviewer image showing a hand with brittle, chipped nails and dry cuticles on the left, and the same hand with healthy-looking nails and cuticle on the right
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was skeptical that this would do anything for my fragile nails. Four months later I'm stunned that my nails are not chipping and peeling like they used to, and even the ridges are diminishing. When I look at the quarter-inch or so of growth from the nail bed that has occurred since I started using this product, I see nice smooth healthy nails. I can't wait to see what they look like several months from now when the entire nail has had a chance to grow out. I apply the oil all around the nail including under the tips of the nails before I go to bed most nights and massage it in while I watch the evening news. It is good to know nice nails are not a thing of the past even though I'm over 50 years old." —All His 247

    Price: $6.93 (originally $9.90)

    5. The holy grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream that's 30% off and delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

    It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!

    Promising review: "This is a nice, if somewhat basic, moisturizing night cream. It has a nice thicker balm texture but isn’t at all greasy or oily. I have sensitive, dry 50 year old skin and it hasn’t caused any irritation. It’s a good option to layer over serums with more active ingredients... I’ve even used it as a day cream and it works well that way too!" —Stephanie H.

    Price: $15.38 (originally $21.99)

    6. An affordable Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer for 44% off, which laughs in the face of oily lids and creases, since its paraben-free formula features a sebum-controlling powder that locks in your shadow. You're not going to want to skip out on this step if you're looking for your pigment to really pop.

    amazon.com

    And it's cruelty-free!

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I haven't worn eye shadow for a very long time because all it did was crease in my eyes. I am 63 years old and I can finally wear it again, keeps my mascara in place and everything! You have to try it, and thank ME later :)" —Barbara Volpicelli

    Price: $11.19 (originally $20)

    7. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that's 35% off and will quickly remove all those calluses. Holy guacamole, these results! Mind-blowing. Your feet will be smoother than a baby's bottom.

    amazon.com

    Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes (although reviewers are saying it only takes about 2–3 minutes), and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.

    Promising review: "At 70-years-old I have tried every foot cream out there. This is definitely, absolutely, amazing the best I have ever tried. Was surprised at how little bit I had to use so I’m sure it will last me a long time. Love it very glad I bought it." —Deborah Berardino

    Price: $11.99 (originally $18.49)

    8. Or an exfoliating foot peel booties for 63% off you just wear for an hour, then await dramatic — and if you look at the pics below you'll see I do mean dramatic — peeling results over the next week or two. And after that? You'll be left with *seriously* soft feet.

    reviewer&#x27;s entire bottom of their foot peeling
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this product and will definitely purchase again! I'm 52 years old and I have NEVER had soft feet. I'm the poor soul you see at the pedicure spa with the mountain of dead skin every 2-3 weeks and I can just 'feel' the pedicurist's disgust. No more of that for me. I can finally wear sandals and look like all the other ladies. Definitely worth the money! I will caution that if you have super dry skin like I do that you might experience a slight burn at first but after about 30 seconds it quit and was just fine. I would wait though if you have any open sores until it is healed." —Micah Campbell 

    Price: $11.13+ (originally $29.99+; available in five scents)

    9. Soothing gold collagen under-eye masks for 53% off to make carrying less under-eye baggage a reality. These little miracle workers are fab if you're experiencing some puffiness due to a lack of zzzs — pat 'em on and forget about them for 20 mins for some cooling and hydrating relief (it's just a bonus that they brighten, too!).

    Jasmin Sandal/BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a 52-year-old kindergarten teacher with bags and dark under-eye area. I noticed a difference after the first use of this product. I put in the fridge as directed and then applied them. It is a very relaxing experience and results are immediate. My skin is brighter and clearer and there is a significantly less appearance of the bags. I can't wait to see the difference after using all 15 of the eye masks." —Brigette M Webb

    Price: $13.98 (originally $29.95)

    10. The fan-favorite Laneige lip mask for up to 30% off that'll keep your lips hydrated and ~supple~ while you get a good night's sleep. Just slather on before bed and you'll wake up with a super-soft pout.

    A model holding the jar
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I use this myself and have given it as a gift many times (recipients were all just as thrilled). I am over 50, and my lips chap easily. Now that I have been using this product every night, I start the day with smooth, happy lips. I love the vanilla scent, but friends tell me the other scents are fabulous as well." —Karen Streeter 

    Price: $16.80+ (originally $24; available in eight scents, four of which are on sale)

    11. And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off so you can maintain all the moisture from the sleeping mask you applied the night before. It's packed with murumuru and shea butter, so you'll beat the winter weather that usually totally wrecks your lips.

    Model applying Laneige lip balm
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It's nice when TikTok and YouTube viral reviews are actually true. It seems this is the only thing I reach for anymore when I want to coat my lips...I really don't even use lipstick anymore, maybe a little liner, but not much. I'm a mature woman (57) and want to look more natural and age gracefully. This is so moisturizing and just a hint of color is perfect." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $12.60 (originally $18; available in five scents, four of which are on sale)

    12. A set of matte hair clips for up to 50% off to ensure that even on your messiest hair days you can still look put-together and fabulous.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are great! I have purchased them for presents for lady friends and are always well received. You cannot have too many of these when you have long hair. I am going on 70 and still use them almost every day!" —desertfox

    Price: $6.98 (originally $13.99; available in 18 sets)

    13. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 43% off that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this product after reading all the positive reviews. I wasn't really expecting much and didn't notice a big change immediately, but after using this for about a month I can totally see a difference in my 64-year-old skin. It is now much smoother and some of the discoloration has disappeared. My pores are also much smaller. I will continue to purchase this product!!" —Kimmycakes

    Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

    14. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Plus 2.0 for 41% off — the newer, slimmer version of the ever popular device that has *thousands* of 5-star ratings from Amazon customers. I mean, the jaw-dropping before and after photos really speak for themselves.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This new model has an additional heat setting (low, high, cool, and *now* medium!). Plus, the head is detachable on this version for easier storage and transportation!

    Promising review: "I am 44 years old and I’ve been struggling with not great hair my whole life. This thing…I use NO product except for a thermal protectant, I barely hit it with hot styling tools. It’s unreal. Can’t say enough. I have thinner hair, shoulder length. I can see it working better for thinner hair, but I’m telling you it’s magic. Every time I plug it in…I'm grateful all over again. Dang. This thing is good." —Anonymous

    Price: $41.49 (originally $69.99)

    15. A splurge-worthy tube of Stila mascara for 30% off if you're dreaming of a formula that doesn't flake, fade, or streak again.

    buzzfeed writer&#x27;s face with one set of eyelashes with no product on and the other wearing the mascara looking longer and darker
    Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "BEST mascara ever!!! I’m asked all the time if my eyelashes are real or if they are mine. Keep in mind I am 57 years old! This makes my lashes look lush and long and healthy." —KC (Houston,TX)

    Price: $18.20 (originally $26)

    16. And a cruelty-free lengthening mascara for 20% off for voluminous, curly lashes at a price that's frankly too cheap to not just toss in your cart. It's lightweight, won't transfer, doesn't smudge, and lasts all day — what more could you ask for?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really like this mascara. I have very light-colored eyelashes and without mascara, they’re barely noticeable. I was surprised at how long and full my lashes look with this mascara. I’m 69 years old and I will buy this mascara again." —cocokoala

    Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99)

    17. A beloved Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for 30% off because it looks like a tiny science experiment, but acts like a magical acne potion. Simply dip a cotton swab down into the pink solution, then dab it over any pimples to watch them shrink in just a few hours.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am 42 years old and still have acne like a teenager. I saw this product on a YouTube video and decided to give it a try. I have already noticed a difference in my skin. The breakouts that I have are drying up a lot quicker and because of that I have reduced the amount of scaring that results in picking (tmi) my breakouts. I have been using this product for about three weeks and will be purchasing it again." —D. Collins

    Price: $11.90 (originally $17; available in two packaging options)

    18. And a cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off to hydrate your dry skin and keep it *refreshed*. This can also set your makeup and leave you with a glamorous dewy finish.

    Reviewer holding a bottle of pink facial spray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this product! I bought this just in time for the warmer weather here in Florida, too! The smell is amazing; very light floral, herbal scent which is so invigorating. I'm hooked on this stuff and will buy again. It's perfect to set my makeup too. Other sprays I've used in the past have always made my makeup look caked on but not this one- it adds just enough moisture to give a soft dewy look...not an easy task on my 45-year-old skin, so I'm very pleased!" —michelle costello

    Price$8.40+ (originally $12; also available in multipacks)

    19. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer for 57% off that packs in the moisture thanks to hyaluronic acid in a non-irritating, fragrance-free formula.

    model holding bottle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this product! I am 53 years old with dry, sensitive skin, some fine lines, and this has been fabulous for my face as well as body. SO nice to find an all-in-one product at such a great price! I would definitely recommend this to anyone who is looking for a really nice anti-aging product that works for face and body." —DJ

    Price: $6.98 (originally $16.10)

    20. A vegan exfoliating body scrub for 25% off to slough away the rough bumps on the back of your arms and legs (keratosis pilaris is its name but you may have heard it called "strawberry skin" or "chicken skin") with a combination of powerful alpha-hydroxy acids.

    a split reviewer photo of their arm before and after using the body scrub
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I keep feeling the backs of my legs thinking I'll wake up from this wonderful dream lol. I'm 51 and have had KP on the backs of my legs for my entire adult life. The first time I used this I noticed a difference. It wasn't drastic but it was still a difference. The second time I used it was even better. But The next five or six times there was no difference at all. I continued using it every 3-4 days and all of a sudden, it started making a huge difference! Then I used it a few days later and it was drastically even better! Now I'd say that I'm about 95% smooth. Unbelievable! Also, I use about a dime size amount and I bought it just over two months ago. I still have about 1/3 remaining. I am 100% satisfied with the price and results. My daughter has KP as well and I rarely tell her about the products I try because nothing ever works. It was really exciting to tell her about this product. She just ordered some and I can't wait to hear how it works for her :)" —Prime's #1 Fan

    Price: $9+ (originally $12+; available in three sizes). 

    21. A set of satin pillowcases for 38% off that'll make bedtime feel more luxurious while also keeping your skin soft and your hair untangled — what a treat!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I'm not sure how I've gone over 40 years not realizing that I needed a satin pillowcase to control my hair frizz but here I am now, with less frizz. I was thinking about ordering a satin night cap for frizz control but wanted to try this first — not sure I would be able to sleep well with a cap on all night. These pillowcases worked great — for me and my 13 year old son that also wakes up with very frizzy hair. I just ordered more." —Michele

    Price: $7.99+ for a set of two (originally $12.99; available in 23 colors and three sizes).

    22. A Grande lash enhancing serum for 30% off for delivering you longer and thicker in just 4–6 weeks. So before you go conjuring up spells for full lashes, apply this consistently like a top liner and watch your lashes transform into what you've always dreamed of.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Okay I’m 42 years old, with six teenagers. So stress and busy hectic life is my norm. I don’t know if that’s why my eye lashes were thinning basically thin and shorter than they ever have been. I started using this the first week in June and it’s July 6th. I swear my eye lashes have grown so much and are thicker. I’m truly amazed. I would recommend it to anyone who has thinning eyelashes. I also apply a little to my brows as I noticed a little thinning there. Also I never had any irritation around my eyes or my eyes turn pink or burn. WONDERFUL PRODUCT." —Sarah Al-Saadi

    Price: $47.60 (originally $68; available in three sizes)

    23. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder for 25% off that's packed in a travel-friendly compact to prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm a 43-year-old with very fine oily hair. I can't go a full 24 hours without hair that is so oily it looks soaking wet. This stuff has changed my life. I can go four or five days. Yes, your hair feels a little gross like with all dry shampoos, but it looks great. It gives me body as well!! I am shouting this product from the rooftops! Buy it!" —Meraki1346

    Price: $12 (originally $16)

    24. A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 43% off with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (AKA egg white) and aloe formula.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Just select "one-time purchase" instead of subscribe & save to activate the deal!

    Promising review: "I’m 69 years old and have had large pores as long as I can remember. Although they are not gone, they are greatly improved. Best surprise is how soft your skin is after using the mask. I will purchase again." —MJ Dooley

    Price: $14.25 (originally $25)

    25. A Revlon volcanic face roller for 39% off to keep excess oil at bay throughout the day, absorbing shine in seconds without messing up your makeup or requiring you to pack on more powder. If you have oily, acne-prone skin, this clever roller might just be your new holy grail.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    The face roller is reusable! Just twist the ring to pop out the stone, then wash it with a mild soap/cleanser and let it air dry after every use.

    Promising review: "Where had this product been all my life? I am 45 and have super oily skin. Like magic, this thing just rolls around on your face and takes away the oil. Super easy to clean and dry." —KatrinaF

    Price: $8.91 (originally $14.49)

    26. A Makeup Eraser cloth for up to 33% off that you can wash and reuse! And get this, it can help remove your makeup with JUST WATER — definitely sorcery! This'll save you some serious shmoney since you won't have to constantly buy makeup wipes.

    @chastityst.cage on Instagram / Via amazon.com

    Promising review: "WHOA! Are you kidding me? My 44-year-old face — never a day without makeup — face hasn’t been clean since the 4th grade after using this ONCE! Omgosh. Whoa. This product is incredible. I have used oils and wipes and soaps to strip the mascara for 30 plus years. Every morning I look wild with my smudges. This morning I was clean as a baby. I am shocked. I bet all my vitamin c and retinols will work so much better now. Truly will never be without this AGAIN!" —D2

    Check out BuzzFeed's MakeUp Eraser review for more deets!

    Price: $13.50+ (originally $20; available in 13 colors, 11 of which are on sale)

    27. A skin spatula for up to 42% off with four different modes for deep cleaning those pores and help extracting those blackheads, just like the professionals do. If you're a Dr. Pimple Popper lover, you'll love using this to get all your own gunk out your face.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am 49 years old and I don't have acne but as I have gotten older, my pores have gotten larger especially on my chin and nose. Do yourself a favor and get out a magnifying mirror to see this thing in action! So satisfying! It splatters all the oils and gunk out of your pores and makes them look much better! It also makes your skin feel really soft and just generally improves the texture of your skin! I was honestly not expecting such an affordable device to do this kind of magic!" —Ashwin Lakshmiratan

    Price: $15.99 (originally $27.58; available in three colors).

    28. An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% off to upgrade your manual toothbrush and ~wow~ your dentist. It's equipped with AI that connects to your smartphone to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.

    Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love my toothbrush. The app helps me to remember how long I need to brush and it tells me where I haven't brushed enough. I'm in my 50's and the last thing I want to do is fall short on something that is so easy to do. It would be even better if it wasn't so expensive but than again our teeth are worth it." —ThatGirl!

    Price: $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors — click on the coupon for an additional $20 off!) 

    29. A Color Wow bombshell volumizer for 30% off so flat hair can be a thing of the past and voluminous locks can be all your hair knows. This weightless, alcohol-free spray will work more magic on your head than the Scarlet Witch did in Wandavision.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m 58 and have always been known for my hair! I needed something to pump the volume and help fight the frizz and humidity. I watched the video some other gal provided, and I can vouch that it works just like you see in that video. Amazing stuff! I will definitely keep buying!" —Joan M.

    Price: $18.20 (originally $26).

    30. Some acne patches for 20% off if getting to see how much gunk they've sucked out of your popped pimples fills you with excitement. Plus they'll prevent you from picking at zits!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a 40-some year old woman who still gets pimples. I tried a wide swath of pimple patches. These are the best. Like the goldilocks of patches — some were very adherent but took off skin to remove, some fell off very quickly — these are just right. And they work. They reduce the inflammation and keep gunk from getting in. They also keep you from picking at the zit. My teenage daughter also uses them and they work for her. I have very fair skin and she is much darker and they seem to blend nicely with both skin tones." —K. Dahl

    Check out the rest of my Hero Cosmetics Mighty Pimple Patches review for more deets!

    Price: $9.57 for 36 stickers (originally $11.97)

    31. A bottle of liquid gold, I mean Lancôme Teint Idole foundation for 30% off that'll make you wonder why you ever messed with other foundations. This long wearing, waterproof magical little potion will give you breathable full coverage and keep you matte all day long.

    a reviewer wearing the foundation and holding the bottle of it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This foundation looks so pretty on the skin. I’m 53 with mostly oily skin. A few dry spots and this foundation somehow balances it all out! On a huge plus side, it doesn’t set into any wrinkles and diminishes the look of pores. I love this stuff!! Highly recommend :)" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $39.90 (originally $57; available in 44 shades).

    32. A *TON* of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 40% off — reviewers love this for the softness of the matte color, how buildable and long-lasting it is, and how it doesn't crack or leave skin feeling dry.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I rarely write a review. I'm a young 60-year-old and got tired of wearing the dark lipstick which makes you look old and silly. I wanted a younger look. The Strawberry Nude is AWESOME!!! It is perfect and it's enough color to make old lips look youthful! I will buy more!!!" —Nick Thorpe

    Price: $5.94 (originally $9.90; available in 24 shades).

    33. A fan favorite scalp massager for up to 44% off that'll exfoliate and massage your scalp in the shower for a DIY spa experience. Reviewers mention that is has helped them with psoriasis, dandruff, and scalp tenderness!

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a guy and I want to keep my hair for my entire life. Now, I'm in the mid-40s and just started noticing more hair pulled off after washing my hair. This scalp massager is just perfect to wash the hair without pulling excess hair off. It feels like having my hair washed at a good hair salon. It's a simple tool but works pretty darn good for me." —E

    Price: $5.58+ (originally $9.99; available in three colors)

    34. A dentist-recommended WaterPik that's 50% off for making your dentist happy with a gentle yet effective flosser that's 50% more effective than traditional dental floss.

    a reviewer photo of the WaterPik sitting on a mirrored tray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "72 years old and always flossed. Now I have a bridge and the dentist's office recommended this particular unit, so I ordered it. Now I wish I had used a water pick years ago." —JD

    Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors).

    35. A Briogeo leave-in conditioning spray for 20% off that'll hydrate your dry hair with its leave-in formula made for ALL hair types! Your split ends are no match for this powerful mask, which could leave your hair shinier and stronger after as little as two uses.

    Reviewer&#x27;s hair after using leave-in spray
    amazon.com

    This spray is designed for all hair types, but reviewers with straight, fine hair say that a little goes a long way.

    Briogeo is a Black woman-owned business that specializes in hair care.

    Promising reviews: "I have tried numerous products for my hair. My hair goes all the way down my back. I’m in my mid 40s dirty blonde. This is a great detangler. My hair does not look dry, thin or brittle. This is also a natural product as well. This has become one of my go to hair products." —J Wilson

    Price: $20 (originally $25)

    36. The Brow Wiz pencil for 30% off that's sure to have you filling in and shaping your brows like an absolute pro.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best product I found for my eyebrows. I am 63 and still have pretty thick eyebrows although they are starting to thin out in spots. I’m not ready for brow powder or anything heavy. This allows me to fill in the problem areas. Stays on. Washes off easily. Love it!" —Melinda Beard

    Price: $17.50 (originally $25; available in 12 shades)

    37. An eight-piece magnetic eyeliner and lashes kit for up to 45% off to make putting lashes on way WAY easier. Simply apply the magnetic, smudge-proof liner like you would any liquid top liner, place the magnetic eyelashes right on top, and *voila*! Easy peasy and no messing with lash glue.

    reviewer with magnetic lashes on one eye and the other eye without
    amazon.com

    You'll get five pairs of magnetic lashes and the liner!

    Promising review: "I am 63 years old and just started to wear lashes. I LOVE these lashes. I LOVE these so much I bought two boxes. I have started to wear them daily. I apply a thin line, wait 30 seconds to one minute, apply the lashes, and they last all day and into the late night. In fact, I was out with friends and had to convince my friend that they were not my real lashes. She could not believe it and asked where I got them. I gave her the link to the page on Amazon. They are easy to apply and easy to remove." —Maureen D.

    Price: $13.85+ (originally $24.98; available in two sets)

    38. A deep waver hot tool for 32% off that'll have you belting out Under the Sea while letting your beautiful waves flow in the wind. No need to go asking the Sea Witch for perfectly wavy hair, let this crimping tool become *part of your world* and get beach waves without the beach!