Pet Owners With Big Dogs Swear By These 27 Useful Products

1. A nail grinder because you and your furniture are tired of getting scratched by your dog's overgrown nails. It's extra quiet, which is perfect for pooches who tend to get spooked by regular clippers.
Promising review: "Most important thing to know for first-timers is to hold the sides of the nail, not the paw and pads. Holding the nail absorbs the bit of vibration that they feel. They will do lots better! Second is to keep the guard on. Initially, I thought it was just a cap of sorts. Realized my mistake, put the guard back on, and it makes the job easier as far as the nail and the grind goes. This is a really good purchase, and I'm glad I have it!! I have three big dogs, and it's very hard to get them to the vet every time their nails have to be done. This is just a lifesaver." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors).
2. A leakproof dog water bottle because this genius design makes it easier than ever to keep your pup happy and hydrated no matter where you roam.
Springer is a woman-owned small biz previously featured on Shark Tank that creates safe and easy hydration solutions for you and your dog!
Good news! This bottle is totally dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "We love this! I was worried it wouldn’t work for larger dogs since we have a Doberman, but it has done great. It doesn’t leak, and he loves it. Would highly recommend." —Nick and Ansley
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four sizes and in seven colors)
3. Some leakproof poop bags so you're not left gagging every time your pup takes a dump. These are much thicker than your standard bags and contain odors like a champ.
Promising review: "These are perfect! Having a large dog and using those super thin bags is gross, and they rip, which is messy and even more gross. I've bought so many, and they are all the same. This one is a real bag! No worries about picking up after your big dog. I love that they have a lavender scent; I would much rather carry a bag that smells like lavender than poo. A good, strong bag! Look no further; this is the one!" —Inga
Get 120 bags from Amazon for $7.98.
4. A patented pet hair remover if relentless shedding is taking over your home, and you're tired of fussing with vacuums and lint rollers. This uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "I love this pet hair remover!! I have two big dogs that shed like mad!! This roller has been a lifesaver and removes all the hair easily and fast!! I highly recommend this product!!!!" —Jordan Sage
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
5. A creamy paw butter for giving your pup the pedicure they so obviously deserve. Apply this oatmeal-scented blend before and after walks to nourish dry, cracked pads (and snoots) and make all your dog park friends wonder how you got your pet's paws looking so good.
Promising review: "Both of our large dogs (a pitbull and a Husky) had rough paws, and the dogs were constantly licking them for relief. After a couple of applications of this, their paws are soft, and they aren’t licking anymore!" —Ashley Angeleri
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
6. An elevated pet food bowl to prevent your messy eater's messes before they even happen. This feeder collects stray kibble in the top tray and spilled water in the bottom basin so you can avoid constant cleanup.
Promising review: "I have a large pitbull, and we used to keep a small bath mat under his bowels because of the amount of water that poured from his jowls. The mat would be soaked, and we had to change it often. When we received the neater feeder, I still put the mat under it assuming there would still be some water that hit the floor, just hoping it wasn’t as much. But to my surprise, the mat doesn’t even get wet. This is a game changer, especially for big dogs." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
7. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement because your dog's endless scratching could be seasonal allergies. Fortunately, these soft chews not only help with itchy allergic reactions and skin sensitivity, but also deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help support immune function, digestion, and promote healthy skin.
Promising review: "I started my large breed dog slowly for the first two days and increased it to his weight on the third day. It has helped a lot with his itching and allergies whenever I walk him. I hate to see him itching. He loves the taste of it, too. I will continue giving it to him because it has really helped." —Javanna
Get 90 chews from Amazon for $29.97 (available in five styles).
8. An all-in-one vacuum pet grooming kit that combines a mix of de-shedding and grooming attachments with vacuum suction so you can easily manage your pet's coat at home without the usual (hairy) mess.
The kit includes five attachments: a grooming brush, de-shedding brush, electric clipper with four comb attachments (6mm/12mm/18mm/24mm), a nozzle head, and cleaning brush for collecting any fallen pet hair.
Promising reviews: "This thing is great! We have two large dogs and absolutely hate bringing them to get groomed because it costs a fortune every other month. I found this, and it has worked great! The noise however does scare my dogs a bit, but they have gotten used to it. I wish there were a little bit more instructions but other than that, I think it works great! The barrel is small so if you have large/hairy dogs then you have to constantly empty it, which is what we do but it doesn’t bother us too much. The attachments all work great! We love the shedding tool. My dogs have such a thick undercoat, and this thing works great to tackle all the loose hair! My dogs feel so much softer and look lighter after using this on them." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $99.99.
9. A suction licking pad you load up with a lick-able treat (peanut butter, yogurt, wet food, etc.) so your dog remains adequately distracted through bath times, nail trimming, unexpected firework displays, or even that important work call.
Many reviewers suggest freezing this with the peanut butter on it first so that your pup has to really work at getting all that deliciousness out — which'll keep them occupied for a little longer so you can do what you need to do!
Promising review: "Anyone who knows what it is like to try and wrestle a large dog into the bathtub for a shower will find this tool invaluable. My lovely boy hates to take a bath, which is weird because he loves swimming in any water he can find! What can I say dogs love peanut butter...and this mat worked wonders for me to bribe my big boy into the tub to get clean!" —Ejrunner
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
10. A machine-washable car bench seat pet cover if you love taking your dog on outdoor adventures but hate the wet, muddy, and furry price your back seat pays every time. The next person who sees how clean your car is will probably go out and immediately buy one for themselves.
It also comes with a seatbelt dog chain!
Promising review: "Just bought a new car and needed something quick to take my dog to the Vet. This fits perfectly and is durable enough for two large dogs." —Melissa LaCroix
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
11. A TikTok-famous Little Green upholstery cleaner for effortlessly sucking up messes and returning carpets, furniture, and even car interiors that have been sullied by your pet back to their former glory.
Promising review: "I initially borrowed from a friend to clean a couch. I have two large dogs that bring all sorts of dirt in on their paws leaving my couch looking terrible. This machine brought life back to my couch, and I realized the ease of use made it perfect for cleaning stairs, car upholstery, mattresses, and just spot-cleaning carpet. I had to buy my own. If you have furry friends or children who love to spill food/drinks, or if your driveway ruins the floor mats of your car, you need this machine. It’s lightweight even when filled, the cord length allows you to move around the room without switching outlets, and it’s fairly simple to clean. Highly recommend." —Ashleigh
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
12. Plus, a machine cleaner-compatible carpet shampoo solution to get floors and rugs back to their original, pre-pet color without any toxic chemicals.
Sunny & Honey Store is a family-run small biz that makes cleaning solutions with your kids, pets, and the planet in mind. Their products are made in the USA and they donate 10% of all profits to animal shelters and rescue groups.
Promising review: "We live in the woods with two large dogs coming in and out and with six indoor cats. The carpet gets dirty quickly, even with me vacuuming once a day. We have a specific spot that our one dog lays on ALL the time, and it was BROWN! I didn’t get a picture of that spot, but it was nasty brown. I ran the shampooer over it twice, and it’s nice and bright cream color again!!! I was shocked at how well this worked. I love that it’s safe for pets, and made with nontoxic ingredients...Great product!" —Rachel White
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in three scents and two sizes).
13. A liquid tartar remover because your dog won't let you get within a foot of their mouth with a toothbrush in hand. Add this to their water for sneaky oral hygiene benefits, less plaque buildup, and a swoon-inducing smile.
Promising review: "Don't know yet about tartar control, but after a couple of weeks my three large dog's teeth are definitely whiter, and their breath is improved. The dogs seem to like the flavor a lot — they took right to it. Lasts longer than you would think." —Derick
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in three sizes).
14. A cruelty-free pet ear cleanser that'll gently (but effectively) flush out built-up dirt to keep your furry friend's ears happy and healthy without a trip to the groomer. It'll be a nice change of pace when your dog's ears flip inside out, and they don't elicit gasps of horror.
Promising review: "WOW! Our big, floppy-ear dog has had an ongoing issue with funky brown wax in his ears. Head shaking and ear scratching. It’s all ceased. And if and when it reoccurs, I will treat it again. Sorry Doc, can’t do the over hundred dollar-per-visit over and over and over." —Bumble B.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
15. A swivel bin pooper scooper and rake so you can stay as far away from your dog's business as humanly possible. This long-handled bin can fit a whole yard's worth of poo and includes a rake that makes cleanup a contactless, near-effortless affair.
Promising review: "I have three dogs: a small, a large, and a giant breed. With work, I only get around to scooping the yard once a week. I previously had a claw grabber–style scoop. When it broke, I got this one. I just used it for the first time and picked up a week's worth of poop from three dogs in about one quarter of the the time it took me to do the yard with the claw-style scoop. The bin is big enough to hold a LOT of poop so I make way fewer trips across the yard to empty it out. The absolute only downside is that the handle unscrews easily. I’m just going to put some glue in the joints and screw it into place and that problem will be solved. I never thought I’d be so stoked about a pooper scooper, but here I am." —Amy Bernadette
Get it from Amazon for $19.90.
16. A citrus pet odor eliminator if you're going to war against lingering stinks that just won't go away. This pet-safe formula was designed for use in boarding kennels and feedlots, so you can rest assured that the one corner your cat likes to pee in won't be too big of a job.
Includes a ~revealing~ UV flashlight!
Promising review: "I have six large breed dogs so my daily routine includes vacuuming and cleaning carpets due to muddy paws and potty training puppies. Prior to using this, I would always smell pee in my house even though I cleaned my carpets daily. I started spraying this on my carpet before and after washing, and now no urine smell remains in my house. Will definitely order again." —Moose
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
17. A convenient waterless pet shampoo for quickly freshening up your furry friend between regular baths. Simply spray it on, towel it off, and enjoy your dog's silky, shiny, freshly scented coat.
Promising review: "This product has a somewhat strong lavender smell while applying, instructions say spray — let sit for a minute — towel off excess and brush your dog. The smell is lovely and leaves my dogs' fur feeling clean and soft. I have three large dogs and have used it three times on each dog's full body and still have half a bottle left! Will for sure order again. I have never experienced a product that works so well!" —Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three sizes and in three scents).