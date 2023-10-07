30 Office Products For Anyone Whose Job Is Just “Computer”

1. A cooling memory foam seat cushion that'll make you feel ~supported~ even on your longest days.
The velour cover zips off for easy cleaning in the washing machine.
Promising review: "I've purchased similar items in the past that visually looked like this but were stiff and rigid. This is amazing. Totally eased my back pain from my quarantine-at-home desk job. Highly recommend." —Bellarosa555
2. A pack of adhesive cable clips if you're tired of crawling under your desk yet again to fetch fallen charging cords.
3. A desktop whiteboard designed to fit comfortably between a keyboard and a monitor, and be a place where you can write out all your absolutely-cannot-forget reminders. This is so much better than hunting down that sticky note from this morning's meeting.
The environment will even thank you for reducing your paper use. The whiteboard also comes with a dry-erase marker, accessory channel (to hold the marker), and a storage drawer.
Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing several complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things." —Captainflapjax
4. A slim laptop stand for raising your laptop closer to eye level, naturally forcing you to sit up straighter and prevent painful hunching.
This stand fits any laptop from 10" to 15.6" and can be easily disassembled into three parts for easy transportation.
Promising review: "This has helped my neck pain and workflow. I'm used to working in an office with monitors and this made a big difference in my work from home experience by putting my screen at a comfortable eye level. The material is good quality, feels sturdy, and was simple to assemble. It comes in three pieces and is intuitive to put together without looking at directions. There are pads on the top to keep your laptop from sliding. I'm using it with a 15-inch laptop and it's a good fit. I did get a wireless keyboard to use with it, which I would recommend. If you were to try to type on your laptop keyboard with this, it would be uncomfortable. I bought it for the ergonomics, but as a bonus, I am liking how it helps me keep my desk organized with the extra space beneath. Great product!" —M
5. A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds because boring things like work calls are a lot more enjoyable when you're not tethered to your tech by cumbersome cords. Better yet, these come with a handy travel/charging case and connect to your devices in just one easy step.
Promising review: "These are the first pair of wireless buds I have purchased, previously using only the single over-ear type pieces. I expected to have difficulty pairing, but these paired the first time super easy. The volume and sound is significantly better than my old style. Nice little charging and travel case, and a variety of sizes of silicone buds to fit your size/preference. Update — after using these a few weeks I am still very pleased with this earbuds. Good value for the price!" —J. L. Hoover
6. A clip-on ring light so your coworkers can actually see your beautiful face on calls, instead of a slightly sinister shadow of pixels.
This USB-powered ring light has three light colors and 10 different brightness levels, with an anti-scratch metal clamp.
Promising review: "Being new to the tech world I was concerned about being able to use this light to best effect, but turns out it is so simple to set up and has made all the difference in how I look and how people can see items I want to show them on Zoom calls. I did find the clamp to be too tight for my older hands to manage but found it works quite well sitting on the desktop." —me
7. A discreet webcam slide cover that fits on almost any device to ensure your privacy and the peace of mind that you're not being spied on — through the camera, anyway.
This pack of six is universally compatible with laptops, tablets, and phones of all kinds!
Promising review: "Have worked from home for years, but in the wild days of 2020 our company decided to do video calls regularly for the first time. With that, I needed a solution that made it easier to continue to block the webcam on my computer most of the time while not being a hassle to remove for these calls. I had been using a folded piece of paper, which was certainly easy and effective — until the wind from open windows would blow it away. So, these little guys perfectly solved the problem — it's tiny and subtle (much better looking than a folded piece of paper ;) and so easy to open/close as needed." —Hope
8. A lemon-scented cleaning gel if you haven't cleaned your keyboard since...well, ever and it's covered in months worth of stuck lunch crumbs and dust you'd rather not live with for another month.
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first. I was afraid my keyboard would be all gummed up with yellow slime! What happened was the opposite. It cleaned it as good as new. Got all those dog hairs between the keys! No smell lingering on keyboard or my hands. No sign I even used it except a clean keyboard. Kind of fun to play with too; you can squeeze it between your fingers!" —ZZZZZZ
9. An adjustable phone stand to keep your workplace right-hand man (your phone) at your desk and by your side — plugged-in, charging, and ready for action!
Promising review: "Just love this mobile holder. I have spent some hours video chatting and this helps me to chat easily without holding and stressing my hand. Very durable and moves up and down. You can put it anywhere, which is especially good for me when I'm cooking and chatting with family and friends. No more stress of keeping the mobile anywhere and have scratches on it." —Sia
10. An under-desk bike for anyone who struggles to squeeze a workout into their busy schedule. Now you can flex your multi-tasking muscles and pedal the day away while you work.
It works with desks as low as 27 inches. If you're tall or you have long legs, you can still use it while working from the couch.
Promising review: "Really perfect for me. I have averaged about 50 miles per day and have lost four pounds in one week. Really well built and totally silent. I'm 5'8" and I do have to sit in a low chair but it works well and I do computer work and talk on the phone while burning about 1,000 calories a day! You can't beat that. I was looking at more expensive solutions but I won't look anymore. Completely satisfied." —Phil
11. A glam petaled desk chair with an included lumbar pillow because the best desk chairs are like your favorite pair of shoes — endlessly stylish without sacrificing a single ounce of comfort.
Promising review: "I love the material. It’s soft and won't scratch the walls. It’s comfy. I love the wheels because it’s easy to push around." —Diane DeRosier
12. Or a breathable ergonomic mesh chair if you don't just want to be supported, but downright cradled by your desk chair with flip-down armrests, plus an adjustable headrest *and* lumbar support to provide truly customizable comfort.
Promising review: "Easy assembly, great quality, and it feels wayyyy better than a budget-friendly chair option (take it from me, I've gone the cheap route before). I'm very happy with this purchase. It looks just like the picture and it feels great to sit in. I spend far too many hours daily at my desk so I needed a comfortable chair that went with the aesthetic of my office space and this chair delivers. If you sit at your desk for a many hours as I do, spend the extra money on a good chair like this one. Your back will thank you!" —Lameca
13. A full HD portable monitor so you can maintain peak productivity even if you're working outside the office by adding a second screen to your laptop set-up that's simple to connect and ultra-thin for easy travel.
Promising review: "I work remotely, so I ordered two of these monitors to use when working outside of my home office. They both fit inside my small backpack perfectly along with my laptop and have great matte displays. The covers are high quality and do work well as stands, though I would consider getting a portable monitor stand if you don’t like looking down at your monitor(s). This product comes with all of the cables you could possibly need to hook up to your computer/laptop." —Matt
14. And an adhesive monitor clip that can hold up to 30 sheets of paper, making data entry and note-taking a breeze while clearing up loads of desk space.
Promising review: "I love this product. I always buy one when I move into a new office. It’s basic, but it works. Clip adheres very well to my computer monitor when both services are clean and dry. Use some rubbing alcohol to clean both services before trying to adhere it. I like this document clip because it helps me be more productive. I also use it to hold papers that need my immediate attention if I am not doing data entry. In summary, I’ve purchased this product many times for a reason. It does the job with no frills and it’s a great value!" —Cassidy
