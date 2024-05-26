33 Nifty TikTok Products I Promise Are Actually Super Useful

1. A wood polish that conditions and protects wood with a combination of beeswax and orange oil, while hiding dings and scratches so you can turn back the clock on worn-out furniture.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "After trying a few products over the years to cover water glass stains and general wear and tear on an old desk and dresser, nothing worked. Since the wood is of amazing old quality, I gave up and just covered the spots with a vase and lamp. I saw a review on TikTok and immediately bought it here. I wish I had taken before and after photos because I was amazed at the difference, very pleased! My suggestion — definitely let it sit for a bit, wipe it with a paper towel then a soft cloth. I do find it improves the more you use this conditioner." —Jill C
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
2. A dual-layered fine-bristled toothbrush if you're eager to impress your dentist. This brush's extra-fine bristles are ideal for clearing out tough-to-reach crevices and deep grooves while being extra gentle on sensitive gums and teeth.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Learn more about it on TikTok.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so I thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazingly! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard; those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard, you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
3. A set of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets to free yourself from the fog of stinky sprays and the itchy torture of blood-sucker bites with the power of essential oils like citronella.
Check out a very enthusiastic review on TikTok.
Promising review: "I moved last year from Southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day, and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews, and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and untouched. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hypersensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian
Get a ten-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in more multipacks).
4. A portable vacuum with several attachments because it's spring cleaning season for your car, too. This vacuum conveniently plugs into the car's aux outlet and has a SUPER long cord so you can easily suck up every mess (even ones in the backseat) on the go.
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "I saw this product recommended by a TikTok user, so of course I bought it! This car vacuum works wonderfully. The cord is super long — I drive an '08 Prius, and I still had the cord length left after I swept in the trunk! The vacuum has a bristle suction piece, a long, narrow one, and a hose like a regular sweeper would have. It comes with one filter inside the vacuum and an additional one with a small brush to help clean it. It also came with the bag which everything fits in and a nice car air freshener! I love this product; it works very well." —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in black and white).
5. An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask you can apply at home so it looks like your hair hasn't undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow-dryers.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. Leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair need moisture — yes, yes, yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." —Kandyce D.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
Get it from Amazon for $8.41.
6. A handy bite suction tool for sucking out the venom left behind under the skin by our bug and insect friends. It'll help reduce itchiness and swelling so things can get healed up a lot sooner.
You can also use it to treat bites from bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, and sea lice.
Get a closer look on TikTok.
Promising review: "I never write reviews, but I’m amazed by this product. I saw it on TikTok, and I usually get bit by mosquitoes a lot during the summer, so I thought I would try it. After a few suctions it was like the mosquito bite was never there. Then, I happened to get stung by a wasp. It’s like it wasn’t even there. I’ve never been so impressed." —Ryan
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors).
7. A spacious travel backpack that pushes the spatial limits of what you thought a personal item could carry, making it the perfect companion for all the outfits you couldn't cram in the carry-on.
This bag has been all over TikTok, and reviewers say it meets even Spirit and JetBlue's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats!
Promising review: "Great for traveling. I used this for a five-day trip with Spirit to Saint Thomas, and it works great! I got the extra large version, and I really stuffed this bag full, so it definitely wouldn’t fit as just my personal item if they checked it, but luckily, I got away with it! I love all the different zipper options and I plan on using it again in a few weeks for a weekend trip. I also got lots of compliments on my bag at the airport!! I found this on TikTok and immediately bought it! It’s very good quality too for its price. I’d like to buy another one in a different color too for my boyfriend. I got the cream color." —Trinity Walker
Get it from Amazon for $33.29+ (available in 3 sizes and 19 colors).
8. A coconut-scented nail strengthening cream if you hate deciding between eye-popping manicure prices or sporting short, brittle nails that are constantly chipping. Fortunately, there's a third option! This non-greasy formula is packed with calcium, moisturizing oils, and vitamins to help strengthen nails and condition cuticles.
Watch this TikTok for a gooooodddd B&A!
Promising review: "My natural nails have always been so thin and weak that they would bend at the slightest pressure. I’ve tried so many hardeners, strengtheners, and cuticle oils but nothing worked. I gave up trying to grow my nails altogether. I saw someone from TikTok recommend this product, and within a week and a half, my nails were so much tougher! Directions say to use it several times a day, and I might use it once a day or a few times a week and still get amazing results. My nails are THE STRONGEST they have ever been. I recommend this product to everyone. I think the only downside is the smell (super strong fake cocoa butter smell). I don’t love it, but I will gladly deal with it if it means finally having strong, beautiful nails. BUY THIS NOWWWWW!" —Brittney B
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
9. Slip-on quick-dry water shoes with sock-like flexibility to get that barefoot feel in the water without that barefoot vulnerability. Plus, the low profile makes them easy to pack since we know shoe space is limited, to say the least.
Get a closer look on TikTok!
Promising review: "Love these water socks. They are comfy and cute. I have never owned a pair before, but I wanted to try them on an upcoming vacation in Belize. I have tried them out a couple of times in a swimming pool, and they are great. I love that they are so lightweight that I forget I am wearing anything on my feet at all. They give me the confidence to stand in the pool without worry of stepping on something or scratching my feet." —AJS
Get it from Amazon for $6.26+ (available in women's sizes 4–13.5, men's sizes 3–12, and 44 styles).
10. A very adorable sleep-training clock because your toddler keeps bustin' into your bedroom before the sun rises. This bedside buddy provides kids with a visual cue to help them know whether it's time to get up or try and catch some more Z's. If it's red, stay in bed. If it's blue, you do you, kiddo.
Watch this parent share why this sleep trainer is one of their "best parenting hacks" in this TikTok.
Promising review: "My 2-year-old started getting up at 6:30 instead of 7:30 and was ready for the day. I saw this on TikTok, so I ordered it and explained to him how if Mella is red, we have to sleep, and when Mella turns green, it’s time to play. The first night, he sat up a couple of times in the night, looked at it, and laid back down. We’ve been using it for almost a week and he stays in bed until it’s green without any crying or complaining, so it fixed my problem so fast! You do have to toggle the night-light on to red if you want it on all night. You could choose other colors, too, but red and green worked well since he has a car set with red and green stoplights, so it was an easy connection. Anyway, I highly recommend it! He loves to check on Mella during the day and see if it’s asleep." —Mpt2
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in four colors).
11. A pack of Sweat Block wipes so you don't have to suffer through perpetually swampy pits and drippy foreheads any longer. First, press a wipe onto clean, dry skin and let it air dry for five minutes before hitting the hay. Wake up, wash the treated areas, and you're in for up to a week of dry skin. Sound too good to be true? Well, there's only one way to find out...
Oh! BTW this stuff is reaaaally STRONG so make sure you do a spot test first — especially if you have sensitive skin!
Check out this review on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "I saw this product on TikTok, and I decided to give it a shot since it was only about $20 for 10 wipes (that's 10 weeks, 2.5 months) of no underarm sweat. It worked! I was so happy to finally be able to wear all the shirts I own that are not black! I only apply it every week, and all week long, there is NO sweat under my arms! This is amazing!" —Nes172011
Get 10 wipes from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in packs of 20 and 30).