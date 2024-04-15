26 Travel Products Reviewers Say Helped Them Survive A Long-Haul Flight

1. A pair of compression socks for anyone whose feet, ankles, or legs tend to swell up on long flights. These cozy socks can help prevent that, and double as another thermal layer (planes be cold).
Read more about compression socks and swelling on long flights at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "Used for an 11-hour flight. Very comfortable in comparison to the MANY other brands I've had and zero leg/feet swelling for the first time on that same long-haul flight." —Sean
"After wearing these socks for over 24 hours straight for travel on an overseas flight, I had absolutely no swelling at all in my feet or ankles. I was worried about the potential for blood clots being on an airplane for a long time. So, I am glad I invested in these socks. Very comfortable. I washed them out by hand and hung them to dry. They were ready to wear the next day. I will continue to wear these and recommend them." —islandgirl
2. A cooling memory foam seat cushion to make you and your aching back feel ~supported~ even on painfully long travel excursions.
The velour cover zips off for easy cleaning in the washing machine.
Promising reviews: "Got this to use on long-haul flights because I usually have back pains for a good couple of days after. This helped a ton on my recent flights. Made my economy seat way more comfortable!" —L
"I bought this before a trip to Asia. I typically find airplane seats to lack padding and to become uncomfortable for long flights. This seat was very comfortable and kept my butt from being sore on the flights. I really like it and will probably use it on all flights moving forward." —Carter Cathey
3. A pair of reusable anti-nausea bands that may help soothe churning stomachs caused by long flights, car rides, and cruises without copious amounts of Dramamine.
For more info on how to use acupressure for nausea management, check out this guide from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
There's a kid's band, too!
Promising review: "Wore these flying and while taking a ferry out to the Aran Islands. It was quite choppy, and these helped! Combine these with medications for very rough adventures, and you will be good. I got through with just these alone on a flight and felt good on my long-haul journey." —Zahra Kiesler
4. A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds because the idea of being tethered to the back of the seat in front of you for the entirety of your 12-hour flight is, in a word, unbearable. Break free from the wires without breaking the bank.
Great news! They're waterproof for when you hit the hotel hot tub later.
Promising review: "I wanted a wireless noise-canceling set when traveling on the plane. This worked really well, and I managed to get through an audiobook during my long-haul flight without issues." —Amelia
5. Plus, an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter if you (and a buddy) actually want to use said Bluetooth earbuds to watch those free in-flight movies.
Promising review: "Bought this for several trans-Pacific long hauls — this is a game changer. Transmission is good quality, although the sound lags every once in a while. Paired easily with a major brand name set of Bluetooth noise canceling headphones. Battery lasted the entire trip through a number of movies, TV episodes, and audiobooks. I would highly recommend. Update: My ONLY issue as I continue to use this is the inability to determine the status of the battery. That would make a great addition to the device." —Shelly Lincoln
6. A moisturizing saline gel so you can put an end to the frequent nosebleeds and restore some desperately needed moisture to your dry, irritated nasal biome. If you use a CPAP machine or get dried out on long-haul flights, I'd add this to cart STAT.
Promising review: "This stuff works. Used it for the first time on a 13-hour flight to Asia this past summer. My only disappointment: I didn't find this product years ago. Talking about how wonderful this product works may not be the most socially acceptable topic, but when I happened to mention it when asked how I survived the longest legs of the flights between the southeast US and southwest China, the interest of those listening convinced me writing a review might be a favor to fellow long-haul flyers. I used both the gel and the nasal spray — so I'm not sure if one works better than the other or if the combination is what did it. But, on arrival, my sinuses were not aching, and no bloody nose. Not a pretty review — but a very positive one." —Critical Thinker
7. A Trtl neck pillow for actually supporting your neck while you try to catch some mid-flight Z's. It's way less bulky than traditional travel pillows and will keep you from head bobbing onto your neighbor's shoulder.
Promising review: "I purchased my first Trtl about four years ago for a long-haul flight and have used it every flight since then. I have never been able to sleep on flights with traditional travel pillows; my neck would just keep bobbing and waking me up. I just purchased a second Trtl because my husband keeps stealing mine. They're very easy to pack and take up less space than a traditional travel pillow. Sleep is extremely important to me, especially while traveling, so this comes on every trip with me if there's a long or overnight flight involved." —valerie
8. Plus, a soft kid-size travel pillow with double neck support to make sure the nap you scheduled your entire travel itinerary around actually happens.
Promising review: "This was invaluable for my long flights to and from the East Coast to Hawaii. I also bought the kids' version for my son, and he loved it. It collapses easily into a bag that attaches to your hand luggage. My husband had a traditional neck pillow which was more supportive, but ended up being unwieldy to travel with. I think this pillow struck the right balance between support and flexibility." —A&J
9. Or, a memory foam travel pillow because it can be bent any which way to get you in a suitable sleeping position no matter what kind of train, plane, and automobile situation your travel plans entail.
Promising review: "I used this pillow on a long-haul flight to China, and it was perfect! Loved that I could twist it however I needed for different positions and easily attach it to my luggage for carrying. Would highly recommend for people who have had trouble finding the 'right' pillow for traveling." —Dave
10. A 2-in-1 travel blanket and pillow if you're always shivering through airplane naps because traveling with a bulky blanket seems untenable.
Promising review: "I purchased this for my international business trips. The flights, whether domestic or international, are always freezing for me. This is perfect as a pillow for short flights and much appreciated for warmth on long hauls. It's very soft and easily fits over your luggage handle. It washes very nicely and packs easily into the cover." —SD
11. A pack of reusable water-reveal activity pads for when your tot has exhausted the pre-downloaded supply of Bluey and Super Why! episodes. These pads come with a water "marker" that reveals colorful pictures without any stain risks.
Recommend for ages 3 and up.
Promising review: "One of the items I got to entertain my 2.5-year-old on a nine-hour flight overseas. It's not only compact, mess-free, and a great price...but it kept him busy far longer than I had ever dreamed. Played with it long after we returned home, and so often he wore the thing out." —WifeMomRN
