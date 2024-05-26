30 Little Things To Improve Your Outdoor Space And The Time You Spend There

1. A pack of motion-activated lights with built-in solar panels to tackle those dark trouble spots around your home's exterior. If you're tired of tripping up the front stairs or standing in a pitch-black yard while taking out the dog, these solar-powered lights are your solution.
Promising review: "I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy, and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them, and they did the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the sides, and the lights turn on. It has rained about three times, and they still work great. I'm hoping they last for a long time." —J. Argueta
Get a set of four from Amazon for $32.99.
2. And a pack of solar-powered stake lights for shedding some light on your too dark walkway. Instead of worrying about spraining an ankle in the dead of night, you can enjoy one of two exciting light modes — multicolored or classic white!
Promising review: "These are incredible!! I like using the color feature in winter when it's drab outside, but once my gardens bloom, I stick to white. I have purchased these five times, and it's going to be six. I bought the first set two years ago and just purchased my newest set. I put the old ones right next to the sets I just purchased and had never changed the batteries on the original ones...they were still bright so I never needed to. They are beautiful!!" —mosey
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $46.99.
3. A set of metal hanging flower pots if you have a fence, deck railing, or trellis in need of some zhuzhing.
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. They are the perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, and white).
4. A high-voltage bug zapper so you don't get eaten alive by bugs while trying to enjoy the weather. This little lantern offers top-notch protection from mosquitoes, gnats, flies, and moths for up to a half acre.
Promising review: "Was instantaneous results. Once the light came on, anything flying was immediately drawn to it. I only ran it for less than an hour and needed to clean the catcher bowl. Great product, especially in South Florida where mosquitoes are immune to every spray that's been created." —Glu Mobile
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
5. A bestselling double cotton hammock with a sturdy steel stand for quickly solving the "no tree" issue that has long kept you from fulfilling your hanging cocoon dreams.
Promising review: "This is an amazing hammock! The bright colors, the sturdiness, and the very easy setup. It took me and my sister-in-law about five minutes to set up. I put this hammock in my backyard, had some visitors for a couple of weeks, and they used it very, very regularly to read, sleep, and just lounge. The only thing that may bother some people is that when lying in it, the sides come over and wrap you like a cocoon. But I love it!!" —Juliet, Florida
Get it from Amazon for $63.99+ (available in 17 colors/patterns).
6. A fast-acting lawn repair formula because your dog's peeing, playing, and digging have wreaked havoc on your yard. This easy-to-use combination of grass seeds, mulch, and soil amendment is specifically designed to repair pet-induced damage and get new grass growing ASAP.
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $17.37+ (available in five sizes).
7. A battery-operated patio umbrella light with three brightness modes that'll add some much-needed overhead lighting when the sun goes down and the fam is knee-deep in a backyard board game.
The tool-free installation is as simple as opening the unit and camping it onto the umbrella pole. It requires four AA batteries to run, which are not included.
Promising review: "This light is great!!! It has three settings to adjust the amount of brightness you need. The lowest level is great for just sitting around your patio table and having a couple of drinks with friends. The brightest setting is PERFECT for playing cards! We play cards a few times a month. There are two 70+-year-olds who did not complain that they couldn’t see. So, works great in my book! 😁" —Mandie Jordan
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A flexible adjustable mister to help you keep cool whether you've got a full gardening itinerary planned or just want to lay out in the sun without overheating immediately.
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.
Promising review: "Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat. Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." —Debra L. Kusek
Get it from Amazon for $27.
9. A discreet outdoor Wi-Fi extender with a weatherproof enclosure if you long to work outside, but the internet sucks far too much in the backyard to take video calls. This unit mounts easily on a pole or wall to extend your network's range and get you outside while still enjoying all the technological advances of modern living.
Promising review: "I must say, I was a bit skeptical when I first purchased this, but after setting it up, I was absolutely amazed. I hooked it up just outside the back door at our main house, and I have incredible service in the garage apartment. Can run all computers, TV. It really is a wonderful device and definitely worth the money!" —Texas
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
10. An easy-to-install hummingbird feeder because any perfectly average window can be turned into a full-on bird observatory with 100% free admission that you can enjoy inside or out on the patio.
Sweet Feeders is a family-owned small business that toured with their feeders at state fairs across Texas before moving the business online in 2017.
Promising review: "I have to admit, it took a few weeks for the hummingbirds to find this feeder, but now that they visit it frequently, this beautiful feeder is a source of continual joy. Easy to use, lovely to look at on its own, and a true wonder to watch the hummingbirds feed a few inches away. The perspective this feeder offers is wondrous. I have already purchased one for a friend who lives in a much more wooded region, and she had hummingbirds feeding at it faster than I did. It's artsy, easy, genius and fun!" —Tristram
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two materials).