You Love Cooking But Hate Dishes, So Here Are 27 Products Reviewers Confirm Are Easy To Clean

Promising review: "I bought this to chop onions, primarily because we eat a lot of onions! We have a mandolin, but it's cumbersome and hard for me to use. This chopper turned out to be a lifesaver! It easily chops onions, but I also use it for potatoes, zucchini, carrots, cabbage, cauliflower, and chicken (when it's slightly frozen). It does take a hard push to actually cut the veggies, but it's not impossible (it's fun!). Cleanup is easy as I pop it in the dishwasher or wash it by hand, depending on my time. Just be wary of the blades. Buy it!" —Mary



Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors and five sizes).