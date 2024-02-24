You Love Cooking But Hate Dishes, So Here Are 27 Products Reviewers Confirm Are Easy To Clean

1. A nonstick microwave pasta cooker for the need-it-now noodle lover. This easy-to-use container cooks and drains so you get perfect al dente pasta every time without dirtying so many dishes!
2. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit so you can drastically *cut* down on food prep and cleanup time with interchangeable blades that can each be popped into the dishwasher. Never chop an onion by hand ever again? Yes, please!!
Promising review: "I bought this to chop onions, primarily because we eat a lot of onions! We have a mandolin, but it's cumbersome and hard for me to use. This chopper turned out to be a lifesaver! It easily chops onions, but I also use it for potatoes, zucchini, carrots, cabbage, cauliflower, and chicken (when it's slightly frozen). It does take a hard push to actually cut the veggies, but it's not impossible (it's fun!). Cleanup is easy as I pop it in the dishwasher or wash it by hand, depending on my time. Just be wary of the blades. Buy it!" —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors and five sizes).
3. A complete set of matching kitchen utensils because those sturdy wooden handles and nonstick silicone toppers are the power couple you've been waiting for to increase your culinary confidence and decrease time spent wiping down dishes.
The full set includes a solid spoon, a slotted spoon, a solid turner, a slotted turner, a pasta spider, a ladle, a basting brush, a spatula, a spoonula, a whisk, a set of tongs, measuring spoons, measuring cups, a silicone spoon rest, and a holder to keep it all together. Plus, the set comes with a bunch of S-hooks, if you’d rather hang your utensils.
Promising review: “My sister is the reason I bought this, and I'm so happy I did. It gives you so many different utensils and they are so easy to clean. I have never been more excited to get into the kitchen. Amazing quality. and I love how they don't scratch my pots and pans." —Sabena arzumanov
Get them from Amazon for $21.99 (available in eight colors).
4. An all-in-one pancake batter dispenser with a blender ball inside that makes it easy to mix, pour, and store batter all in one easy-to-manage receptacle. More pancakes *and* fewer dishes? Dreams really do come true.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome and makes perfect small and large pancakes. I have several small children, so making a lot of small pancakes quickly is ideal, and this things allows me to pour quickly and allows the pancake to be a perfect size. It's easy to use and clean quickly." —Timothy Miranda
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in white and mint).
5. A compact Dash rapid egg cooker if you're interested in making morning egg prep 1,000x easier. Get boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs in just a couple of minutes. And weighing in at just 1 POUND, it's perfect for small apartment kitchens, dorm rooms, or RV travel!
This cooker includes the base, clear lid, measuring cup, poaching tray, omelet bowl, boiling tray, and a handy recipe book!
Promising review: "This cute little egg cooker makes perfect eggs every time! I struggled with making hard-boiled eggs well, and I love this little tool, which does it perfectly every time! It's got a nice loud jingle that sounds when the eggs are done, which I need. It's easy, quick, efficient, and so easy to clean. I'm so glad I have it!" —Joan
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in seven colors).
In need of an egg cooker deep dive? Check out our Dash Egg Cooker review.
6. A spoon/colander combo to dramatically simplify the draining process. Now you can fish food straight from the pot without heading to the sink for a face full of steam while you pour it over a strainer.
It's heat resistant up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit and is 100% dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "This pooper scooper-looking strainer has become one of the most-used gadgets in the kitchen. I didn’t like wire strainers because they were so hard to clean. This is super easy. And really good at picking food when I deep fry in the wok. I also use it for straining leftover soup when I’m done eating, so I don’t clog up the sink drain. And super easy to clean." —oel
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two colors).
7. Or a silicone clip-on strainer for popping on just about any size pot or pan to drain water, grease, or any other mystery food goo without getting one of those impossible-to-clean colanders involved.
BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass is a massive fan:
"I recently picked one of these up, and it is such a game changer. I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it's fit every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!"
Get it from Amazon for $10.49+ (available in five colors).
8. A pair of nonstick silicone baking mats so you can say "buh-bye" to burnt-on bits that make your sheet pans impossible to clean. These have all the same slick, nonstick benefits of single-use parchment paper and foil but without the waste!
Promising review: "I was recommended this product by a friend and all I can think is, 'Where has this been all my life?!' Nothing so far has stuck to these, and they are so easy to clean. I bought new baking sheets to go with them, and they keep them so clean!! Food still gets beautifully done but without the need to scrape the residue off your baking sheets afterward. I love this product!!!" —Charmed316
Get a pair from Amazon for $16.17.
9. A Dracula garlic crusher because it's obnoxiously cute and can mince several cloves at once with a simple twist of his head. Now you can quickly prep garlicky goodness that'll keep the vampires at bay. Well, all of them except this one!
This little bloodsucker is 100% food-safe, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "Easiest garlic utensil I've ever cleaned. Just rinses off. It is completely wild how easy this is compared to others. I come from an Italian family, and I give it a 20/10!!!!" —Andrea Sees
Get it from Amazon for $22.95.
10. A Shark Tank-approved Souper Cubes freezer tray that'll fit a serving (1 cup) of soup or sauce per cube so you can freeze meal prep and then reheat when you need a quick meal instead of waiting around to defrost an entire big container.
Souper Cubes is a family-run small business with a passion for better frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Plus, their products are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. This tray has fill lines on the side of the compartments for half and full cups.
Promising review: "These silicone trays were perfect for freezing individual servings of my homemade tomato soup. The reinforced edges kept the trays stable when lifting. Easy cleanup too with no staining or residue." —Kyzerina
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three colors).
Check out my colleague's Souper Cubes review to learn more!
11. A Keurig reusable filter if you want that same single-cup convenience while using your own coffee and cutting out a heck of a lotta plastic waste. Peep the multistream cap that reviewers say really draws out every last bit of aroma and flavor.
Note: You'll need to take the "pod holder" out of your machine before you put this in, and reviewers advise that you carefully read the directions to make sure you're popping and locking everything correctly.
Promising review: "This is a game-changer. It offers convenience, allowing me to brew any coffee grounds I love. The MultiStream ensures an even extraction for a delightful taste and aroma. Plus, it's eco-friendly, reducing plastic waste. Cleaning is easy, and it's durable. If you own a Keurig, this reusable filter is a must-have for a personalized and sustainable coffee experience." —Jack
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (also available with the maintenance kit).
12. A two-tier stackable steamer to cook an entire multi-part meal simultaneously so you can go about tackling other to-dos while your veggies and protein cook practically on their own.
The steamer is designed with an automatic shutoff to help prevent any accidents or ruined food. It also comes with a steaming guide for guess-free cooking.
Promising review: "Simple, easy to use, and — most importantly — easy to clean. The steamer does what is intended: steam vegetables to the right consistency. I have had it for about a month, and there are no problems. I’d buy it again." —Eric34219
Get it from Amazon for $32.87.
13. A powerful immersion blender for skipping that part of the soup- and sauce-making process where you make a mess transferring your cooktop creation into the blender. Now you can save time and puree away right in the pot!
This multi-purpose blender comes with a whisk and milk frother attachments.
Promising review: "My mom has to have blended food. I used a blender for years, and it took so much time and cleaning!!! Now I blend hot food in the cooking pot, and it's so easy to use and clean!! An awesome find!" —mkk
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
14. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker so you can turn any frozen fruit into a creamy, sorbet-like treat in minutes. This easy-to-clean machine is particularly perfect for vegans and anyone else with a dietary restriction keeping them from satisfying their ice cream cravings.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "The Yonanas machine makes getting your daily five servings of fruit easy. Most likely, you will exceed that recommendation. Making a frozen dessert is fast. The appliance works quickly as long as you have frozen fruit ready. The possibilities are endless. Cleanup is also easy, with just five removable parts. The machine is safe to use as the grinding cone has tiny serrated teeth enclosed entirely while in use. This is unlike the exposed knife blade of a food processor. Yonanas has earned a place on the kitchen counter. A definite recommend." —J. Willoughby
Get it from Amazon for $33.14.
15. An investment-worthy MicrowavaBowl because the microwave is supposed to be your one-way ticket to a quick and easy meal, but things start to feel a lot less quick when you're stirring every 30 seconds to prevent cold spots. That's why this dishwasher-safe bowl has an elevated center to quickly and evenly distribute heat every time.
Promising review: "These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, therefore saving you valuable time and energy. Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls is perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use. These bowls are sold at a reasonable price for what they have to offer. I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" —Alana
Get two from Amazon for $27.99.