23 Products To Help Your Groceries Last Long Enough For You To Actually Eat Them

1. These produce-saver containers to save you money (and unnecessary trips to the grocery store) by keeping produce fresher for longer with ~mystical~ ventilation technology.
These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.
Natalie Brown, an editor here at BuzzFeed, actually tried these containers for herself, and, well, you just gotta read her full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review.
Promising review: "These are great. My vegetables stay fresh so much longer. No more throwing away food and wasting money." —Cindys27
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $18.99.
2. Or a money-saving Bluapple freshness ball for extending the life of fruits and vegetables by just existing in proximity to your produce.
Just refill the Bluapple with a new packet every three months. Refill kits available.
Promising review: "These do seem to work, extending the life of my fruits and vegetables up to a week longer. Change the packet inside on schedule. I shake them occasionally and make sure that no produce is covering the top holes. I bought more for family/friends when I told them about it. No food is more expensive than that which you throw away (thanks, Mom)." —ttmadison
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
3. A stainless-steel pasta measuring tool because how many times have you mistakenly cooked way more noodles than you could possibly eat in one sitting? This makes it easy to portion out just the right amount, so there's no leftover spaghetti slowly spoiling in your fridge.
Promising review: "It works great! Sizing is just right. No more wasted noodles." —RegularFella
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A set of herb saver pods that preserve and protect fresh herbs from becoming a squished, browning mess in the back of your fridge for up to three weeks! The pods store well in the fridge door and simply need to be refreshed with water in the attached reservoir every 3–5 days.
Prepara is a small business creating high-quality food prep tools that are supremely functional to help you enjoy your time in the kitchen.
Promising review: "This really works so great. I keep my mint leaves in here and it really does keep them fresh for about three weeks. Just switch out the water every 3–4 days. Everyone is so intrigued when they see this in my fridge. You should definitely purchase this." —Shaney
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $34.50 (also available individually).
5. A set of reusable soda can covers if it pains you to dump out half-full drinks or let fizzy drinks go flat. These covers create an airtight seal so you can enjoy half a can and still come back for the other half later.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised with this purchase! I originally purchased because I am afraid of bees getting into my soda can while I’m outside. I didn’t know that it would also keep my soda airtight and leakproof — such an awesome bonus! I love that it came in a six-pack. I keep one in my purse for on the go!" —Carley Lesinski
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $12.50.
6. A Shark Tank-approved Souper Cubes freezer tray so you can freeze and reheat soup or sauce without defrosting an entire container and committing to soup for every meal so it doesn't go to waste. The included lids make these trays stackable so freezer organization is a breeze even if you're short on space.
Souper Cubes is a family-run small business with a passion for better frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Plus, their products are BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and it have fill lines on the side of the compartments for half and full cups.
Each cube holds one serving, or one cup, of soup or sauce!
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three colors and in packs of two).
7. A set of silicone food savers to help preserve your produce when the recipe only calls for half an onion. Now you can easily save the other half without wasting plastic wrap only to have it get all weird and hard in your fridge, anyway.
Food Huggers is a woman-owned small biz founded by two friends trying to cut down on both food and plastic waste in the kitchen.
Promising review: "This product is very easy to clean and I was surprised that it actually worked on a cut tomato! I was afraid that it would squish the tomato since the product is rather thick, but it worked beautifully. I will be using the other sizes as they are needed, but one thing I do really like is that storage for these 'keepers' takes so little room in my cabinets!" —DHW698
Get a five-piece set from Amazon for $16.99 (available in five color combos).
8. Plus, a reusable avocado saver because you rarely use the whole thing in one go, and storing these fickle fruits without nearly instant browning is a shockingly tall task. This stretch pod is the solution and is safe to toss in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
Promising review: "This avocado storage container is wonderful! I eat avocado toast every morning for breakfast but only need half at a time. This container helps keep the other half of my avocado perfect for tomorrow's breakfast. It is also extremely easy to clean as I just throw it through the dishwasher. I couldn't live without this product!" —Melissa Biver
Get it from Amazon for $7.79.
9. A mini bag sealer for pretending you never even opened that bag of potato chips (if you ignore the fact that half of them are gone). This double-sided device cuts and reseals sandwich and snack bags so your food stays fresh for longer.
My genius mother got me one of these as a stocking stuffer for Christmas, and it really was the gadget I didn't know I needed. I've since had less disappointing moments of finding chips in the pantry only to have them be stale. Plus, it's kinda delightful watching the bags reseal like magic with just an itty bit of heat.
Promising review: "I loved the idea of this from the moment I saw it and it totally lived up to the hype! I also really like the idea of the hooks on the top of the unit. Put a hook on the inside of a cabinet door (below the sink is where I have mine) and it’s easy to grab and use. Genius!" —CardsGrl
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors).
10. A terra-cotta sugar saver bear that'll turn your hard-as-rock clump of brown sugar into a soft pile of ready-to-use sweetness (and keep it that way).
Just soak it in water for 20 minutes and place it in your sugar to soften and maintain moisture for approximately 3–6 months.
Promising review: "I was nervous to try them in case they were a waste of money. Yesterday, I followed the directions, i.e. soaked them in water for 20 minutes, then plopped one each in containers of hard-as-concrete dark brown sugar and one of light brown sugar. I didn't dry them, just dropped them in on top. So today, I took the containers down and looked, and each container of formerly concrete-hard sugar was easy to measure out, no lumps, it's a miracle!" —NGS
Get two from Amazon for $8.65.
11. A 15-piece set of airtight dry food containers so you can bring a little organized calm to your pantry while keeping food fresher for longer. You've let one too many boxes of cereal go stale — it's time to break the cycle.
This set includes one tall container, four large, six medium, and four small containers.
Promising review: "I ordered this set to continue on the road to an organized pantry. There are enough containers and enough variety of sizes to make me happy. I have stored pastas and noodles, dried beans, rice, sugar, instant mashed potatoes, crackers, etc. When I open a box of something, I put whatever is unused into one of the containers and feel very secure that the contents will be fresh and protected from any possible insect problem." —R M
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three colors).
12. Or some Rubbermaid food storage containers with leakproof lids for easy food prep and airtight leftover storage. They're microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe and won't stain after a week of storing your saucy leftovers!
This BPA-free plastic 24-piece set includes (4) 0.5-cup mini containers, (4) 1.3-cup small containers, (2) 3.2-cup medium containers, and (2) 4.7-cup deep containers, plus 12 corresponding lids. The lids also have built-in vents for splatter-free microwaving.
Promising review: "I bought these on a whim when they were on sale. I am so glad I got them! They are a sturdy, hard plastic and dishwasher-safe. I love the clamp-on lids with the rubber seal. No escaped smells, stained plastic, or leaks. My set has several different sizes so I always have a container that fits my leftover food. They stack well in my cupboards too! I threw out all my warped and stained Glad plasticware and am replacing them with these. I want to buy another set, but I will wait until they go on sale again. Recommended." —Bookworm from WV
Get a 24-piece set from Amazon for $54.99.
13. An EveryPlate meal subscription to cut out grocery shopping and food waste in one go by delivering all the pre-portioned ingredients necessary to prepare well-balanced meals that can be ready to eat in around 30 minutes.
Planning meals and going to the grocery store is the actual bane of my existence. The fact that EveryPlate sends me everything I need at a very affordable price is such a weight lifted off my shoulders! I've been using the service fairly regularly for over three years and its helped me learn new cooking techniques, order less takeout, and reduce food waste, because I don't get saddled with a whole bundle of green onions just for one lousy recipe. And lately, it's been a really easy way to eat more creative meat-free meals, because of their increasing (and delicious) vegetarian options.
Sign up for EveryPlate for $4.99/serving.
14. An automatic vacuum sealer because I've never met a single soul who likes the taste of freezer burn, and this device makes it possible to keep food fresh for up to five times longer than regular plastic bags or containers.
The full starter set includes the vacuum sealer, air suction hose, a wine stopper cork, (5) medium vacuum bags (7.8 inches x 11.8 inches) and (1) extra-long vacuum bag roll (7.8 inches x 79 inches), both of which are waterproof and reusable.
Promising review: "Just received this beautiful little machine. Looks awesome and very elegant. Like a kid, I had to try it out at least once just to see how it worked...and it was easy peasy! Can't wait to use it for 'real' after we go grocery shopping; we use a vacuum sealer to save our meat products when we find them at a good sale price. Love the look and ease of use on this vacuum sealer!" —BilltheB
Get it from Amazon for $48.77+ (available in four colors).
15. A beginner-friendly set of fermentation lids that transform most any wide-mouth jar into a fermentation station by allowing gas to escape without letting in mold and bacteria. Now you can increase the shelf life of veggies by whipping up delectable batches of homemade pickles, sauerkraut, and kimchi with the simple twist of a lid.
The full kit includes three fermentation lids with built-in date setters, three fermentation weights, an oxygen extraction pump, and a recipe book!
Promising review: "I am a first-time fermenter and was very pleased with this kit. I made dill pickles and some mixed veggies (cauliflower, carrots, onions, and green beans). They all turned out yummy. I used half gallon jars and the glass weights, and didn't have any mold problems! I was not prepared for the smells though. Love this product as it makes it so easy to get some tasty probiotics into your gut." —Claudia Turner
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.