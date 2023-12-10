23 Products To Help Your Groceries Last Long Enough For You To Actually Eat Them

These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.

Natalie Brown, an editor here at BuzzFeed, actually tried these containers for herself, and, well, you just gotta read her full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review.

Promising review: "These are great. My vegetables stay fresh so much longer. No more throwing away food and wasting money." —Cindys27

Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $18.99.