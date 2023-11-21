31 Products For Anyone Who Loves A Tidy Home But Doesn’t Want To Spend All Their Time Cleaning

1. A microfiber window blind cleaner with three blades so you can clean the tops and bottoms of two blinds at once. It's effective and efficient — two of my favorite "E" words.
This set includes four microfiber dusters and a tiered plastic base.
Promising review: "Where has this blind cleaner been for the past 50 years???? I have struggled to keep my blinds clean for so many years and happily found this item. It WORKS!!! And I love that it comes with extra sleeves, and the sleeves are machine washable. The handle is plastic, but I feel confident it won't break any time soon." —marionvgt
Get the six-piece set from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in blue and green).
2. A patented pet hair remover if you love everything about your home except for how hard it is to manage Fido's endless shedding. This lightweight roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again without constantly lugging out the vacuum.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and can reuse it — cleaning the hair off the brush when it gets clogged, of course!
Promising reviews: "Finally a lint roller that really works. Now I have an obsessed husband picking up German shepherd hair off the couch. Worth the price paid. It will pay for itself. No more sticky tape rollers!" —Blanca LInda Hatter
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
3. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner for not only cleaning but preventing soap scum buildup with minimal effort. Once a week, simply give your shower a spray, let it sit overnight, rinse, and — BOOM — you're done and didn't even break a sweat.
Promising review: "I have been having shower draining issues, so there was a buildup of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that have claimed to be no scrub/wipe but this has been the only one that has worked. I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use it will get there. Highly recommend this product." —KZ
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents and two sizes).
4. A Dawn Powerwash spray bundle that eliminates the time-consuming dish pre-soak so you can clear out your sink sooner. Just spray, wait a few minutes while it works it's magic, and wipe the stains away.
This bundle includes one spray bottle and three refills. It also works great for any other greasy messes you have around the house!
Promising review: “The first place I tried this was in my air fryer basket. It gets caked with the grease that comes from the food. The dishwasher doesn't get it clean. I sprayed this on it and within a few minutes, the soap started turning a brownish color. I sprayed a little more and let it sit for an hour. All of the grease came off with a rinse!! Bonus use: I just used it to get resin off of mine and my daughter's hands!! How did I ever live without this??" —A D
Get it from Amazon for $17.50.
5. A set of microfiber cloths because why bother cleaning if the glass is just going to look foggy anyway? These cleaning cloths will make sure your hard work doesn't go to waste with a 100% lint- and streak-free finish.
Microfiber Wholesale is a family-owned small biz that started in 1946. Since then, the brand has evolved into an e-commerce business tat creates and distributes high-quality cleaning products.
They're great for windows or any glassware, too!
Promising review: "I couldn't get my windows clean using cleaning solution, newsprint, and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass, etc. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today. They are truly, truly amazing." —Xena the Warrior Mama
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $18.98.
6. A Baseboard Buddy with an extendable handle to save your knees, back, and shoulders from the pain of crouched-over cleaning. This utilizes a contoured head that conforms to the shape of baseboards and door moldings with reusable cleaning pads that trap and lock dirt with a simple swipe.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A pack of flower-shaped fizzing toilet bombs so you can give your toilet a cleansing spa treatment without all that unnecessary scrubbing. It's basically a bath bomb but for your porcelain throne.
Blue Poppy Bath is a Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based Etsy shop that sells a wide range of personal care products handmade in small batches using simple, skin-safe ingredients.
Promising review: "I wholeheartedly wasn’t expecting much — I saw this on a list and decided WTH and purchased some. They are forking amazing! The smell isn’t too overpowering, and they work so nicely! You have a customer for life!" —Ashley Hockers
Get a 10-pack from Blue Poppy Bath on Etsy for $11.40 (available in five scents).
8. Or these Clorox toilet tablets you can plop in your toilet tank for four 👏 whole 👏 months 👏 of continuous cleaning action with every flush.
Promising review: "I wasn't impressed at first. This doesn't take the place of cleaning the bowl manually, but it does cut down on how often you need to clean your bowl. I had old stains from the previous tenants inside my bowl, but after about four weeks the stains have disappeared. Love this product!" —Dorine Buse
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $11.99.
9. A set of brush scrubber drill attachments that'll eliminate caked-on soap grime with a fraction of the usually required elbow grease. Charge up your standard electric drill, attach the right brush head for the job, and let the modern luxury of motorized rotation cut through grime quicker than your sad sponge ever could.
Drillbrush is a small business founded by a car wash owner, Anthony LaPolla, who had carpal tunnel and needed a way to clean rims without the strain of hand scrubbing. Tony started selling the design in 2007 and has since expanded the product line to include varying stiffnesses to handle all sorts of cleaning tasks.
The set includes three brush head attachments: a flat 2-inch detail brush, a flat 4-inch brush for large surfaces, and a rounded brush for corners.
Promising review: "I let my tub get extra dirty on purpose because I knew this brush set was coming. In five minutes, my tub was sparkling clean. This item is no joke. The flat brushes are awesome for big surfaces, and the cone brush hits the hard-to-reach corners. I liked them so much I bought a set for my mom." —Jason B.
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in various brush stiffnesses).
10. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because (to my shock and horror) you have to clean the thing that cleans your dishes, and these tablets make doing so as quick and easy as...well...running the dishwasher.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I used it in my dishwasher. Had standing water on the bottom, dropped one tablet in the water. Put it on light wash cycle and at the end of the cycle, the water was gone! It thoroughly cleans and I have not had any other problems. I now use it regularly. I recommend this highly to keep your dishwasher clean and eliminate clogs from buildup. It was recommended to me by my super and after my positive experience I am happy to cosign his recommendation." —cheapchicshopper
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.98.
11. A ready-to-spray bleach-free outdoor cleaner to tackle tough stains on cement, stone, siding, wood, and more with a fast-foaming formula that's safe to use around plants and grasses. Dirty sidewalks, mildewy planters, and dingy patio furniture have met their match.
Promising review: "I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500." —R. Latreille
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
12. A plant-based oven scrub so you can watch the burnt-on splatters from dinners past vanish before your eyes with zero wait time required.
Everneat is a Fairfield, Connecticut-based Etsy shop that specializes in natural and eco-friendly cleaning products.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease. The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!" —Melissa C.
Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 (available in three scents).