30 Life Upgrade Products With A Solid Usefulness-To-Price Ratio

1. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit so you can drastically *cut* down on food prep and cleanup time with interchangeable blades that can each be popped into the dishwasher. Never chop an onion by hand ever again? Yes, please!!
Promising review: "OMG, how many days did I cry while cutting onions? Never again after getting this product. I cut onions, peppers, potatoes, and many more within seconds. It’s amazing. I tried using it to cut tomatoes, but I guess it works better to cut solid items, not tomatoes or anything that gets smashed easily. I might never be able to live without it anymore!!! Approved and recommended. 👍🏽" —Oscar Salas
2. A beloved tub of TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste that'll preform small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Try it out on those "forever" stains that just won't budge.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing!! Buy it!! I never leave reviews, but holy cow this stuff works! Used it to clean permanent marker off my cabinets, grease off my stove, inside the microwave, and I just opened it 10 minutes ago. Love love love!" —Amazon Customer
3. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick if your puffy, aching eyes feel like cinderblocks in the morning they're so heavy. Kickstart your routine with sweet, sweet relief thanks to this hydrating formula, which is blended with Iceland glacial water to help relieve puffiness, tighten skin, and tackle dark circles.
Promising review: "As I have gotten older, I definitely have bags under my eyes. I'm Asian, so I also have pads underneath that tend to retain water. NOTHING WORKED...tried it all, creams, massage, caffeine treatments, etc. THIS WORKS. I don't know how, but the bags are gone and the skin is much tauter! Doesn't disrupt my eye makeup, easy to use. LOVE THIS." —Grace
4. A swivel bin pooper scooper and rake so you can stay as far away from your dog's business as humanly possible. This long-handled bin can fit a whole yard's worth of poo and includes a rake that makes cleanup a contactless, near-effortless affair.
Promising review: "I have three dogs: a small, a large, and a giant breed. With work, I only get around to scooping the yard once a week. I previously had a claw grabber–style scoop. When it broke, I got this one. I just used it for the first time and picked up a week's worth of poop from three dogs in about one quarter of the the time it took me to do the yard with the claw-style scoop. The bin is big enough to hold a LOT of poop so I make way fewer trips across the yard to empty it out. The absolute only downside is that the handle unscrews easily. I’m just going to put some glue in the joints and screw it into place and that problem will be solved. I never thought I’d be so stoked about a pooper scooper, but here I am." —Amy Bernadette
5. A pack of refillable K-Cups you fill with your favorite coffee for saving loads of money (and plastic) without giving up the single-cup convenience.
These BPA-free plastic cups are designed to work in any Keurig brewer, old or new!
Promising review: "Really like these reusable K-Cups. I hated wasting so much plastic using regular K-Cups and found this to use as an alternative. I have had these for two years and they have held up great! Easily to fill, clean really nicely, and no complaints! And it's great you can put your own coffee in so you're not stuck to certain brands or flavors. Highly recommend if you are trying to be more environmentally friendly." —Amazon Customer
6. A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds because boring things like work calls and chores are a lot more enjoyable when you're not tethered to your tech by cumbersome cords. Better yet, these come with a handy travel/charging case and connect to your devices in just one easy step.
Promising review: "These are the first pair of wireless buds I have purchased, previously using only the single over-ear type pieces. I expected to have difficulty pairing, but these paired the first time super easy. The volume and sound is significantly better than my old style. Nice little charging and travel case, and a variety of sizes of silicone buds to fit your size/preference. Update — after using these a few weeks I am still very pleased with this earbuds. Good value for the price!" —J. L. Hoover
7. A moisturizing saline gel so you can put an end to the frequent nosebleeds and restore some desperately needed moisture to your dry, irritated nasal biome. If you use a CPAP machine or get dried out on long-haul flights, I'd add this to cart STAT.
Promising review: "My girlfriend had recommended this product to me and I only purchased a very small tube not knowing if I would be satisfied or not. It really IS a good product. It helps put moisturize your nose. In the winter my nose gets dry from the heat and humidity, and I needed something to moisturize it. This product really IS excellent. I purchased a small tube not knowing if I would like it or not and I do. It's not costly, helps you, and is well worth the price." —SB
8. A dryer vent cleaning kit that attaches to your vacuum to suck lint and other debris (aka major fire hazards) from the narrowest of crevices.
The entire set comes with a plastic hose, an adapter, and a vacuum hose for use with most any vacuum. Plus, a flexible lint brush!
Promising review: "I love this dryer lint extension for the vacuum. I wanted to try a cheaper option first before I spent way more money having someone clean the lint trap deep down. So much lint came out of my dryer, it was wild. I'm very good at cleaning it after using the dryer, but inevitably there's always more that we can't see or reach because it's too deep. It's a great way to keep it clear of lint to increase the efficiency of the dryer, which will save money from electricity and extend the life of the dryer, and prevent possible fires." —Cat L.
9. An exfoliating mitt if you love the delightful feeling of disgust that comes with seeing dead skin slough away right before your eyes and knowing that your skin is going to feel SO SMOOTH after.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
10. A Shark Tank-approved Souper Cubes freezer tray designed to fit a serving (1 cup) of soup or sauce per cube so you can freeze and then reheat when you need a quick meal instead of defrosting an entire big container.
Souper Cubes is a family-run small business with a passion for better frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Plus, their products are BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe. This tray has fill lines on the side of the compartments for half and full cups.
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." —Kate
11. A shoe stretch spray for any uncomfy pairs of leather kicks languishing in your closet because they're painful to break in or you missed the return window. With this spray and a pair of chunky socks, you'll be well on your way to recouping the funds you thought had been wasted on unwearables.
This spray doesn't just work on leather! It's also great for suede, nubuck, and canvas!
My colleague Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Here's what she has to say about it:
"So, I have about three pairs of shoes that have just been sitting in my closet because while they are sooo so cute, the leather was too tight for my foot to comfortably get inside 'em. Did I return them? Nope. (We all know the hassle of online returns, right?) Instead I bought this shoe stretch spray on a whim. I didn't expect much but WOW! The shoes that took me a minute of struggling to get into fit *perfectly* now!!
The process was as simple as could be, too. I just sprayed my shoes (inside and out, heel to toe) like there was no tomorrow, I put on some semi-thick socks (just to ensure I had ample room later), and wore the shoes around my house for about 30–40 minutes. As I was walking around, I could literally feel them begin to loosen up.
After about 30 minutes, I took my shoes and thick socks off, and the shoes just ~slide~ on. Easy Peasy. Now I have a new favorite pair of shoes and zero dollars have been wasted. I tried these with a pair of chunky leather loafers, but I can only imagine what they'll do for my pair of Dr. Martens — the boots known to take a while to break into. This stuff is a must!"
12. A rechargeable nail grinder because you and your furniture are tired of getting scratched by your dog's overgrown nails. It's extra quiet, which is perfect for pooches who tend to get spooked by regular clippers.
Promising review: "I have an aging 85-lb. American bulldog with bad joints who, because of COVID and stairs, I can no longer take to the groomer. Her nails are too thick to clip without risk of splitting, and I was horrified at the thought of causing her more pain by clipping. This grinder was quiet, and she got used to it almost immediately. Her nails are too big to fit in the safety cover, so I just used it without that feature, and it was perfect. Highly recommend watching the video first, but it sure saved the day here. My dog and I are very grateful for such a great product." —Kristen G.
13. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly get your feet sandal season ready by removing years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
