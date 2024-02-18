20 Helpful Products For People Who Don’t Have Easy Access To A Laundry Machine

1. A box of Color Catcher sheets because competition in your building's laundry room is steep and there isn't always time to sort your clothes exactly right. Never fear! When thrown in the wash, these sheets are designed to trap any dye that leaks or bleeds before it can contaminate another piece.
Promising review: "These Color Catcher sheets really protect colors from blending. It makes all clothes/laundry brighter and looking like new — not that old, washed color after just one wash without these sheets. I give this product 5+ stars. Highly recommend. A few pennies spent additionally on your laundry makes one look like wearing new clothes all the time." —Nikita
Get 72 sheets from Amazon for $11.53.
2. Some pre-portioned laundry detergent sheets for getting the same stain-fighting clean you've come to expect from your detergent without lugging a bulky plastic jug *and* your laundry five blocks to nearest the laundromat.
Kind Laundry launched in the midst of the pandemic on a mission to reduce global plastic waste with their planet-friendly alternative to bulky, traditional laundry detergents.
Why did we ever invent liquid laundry detergent when sheet detergent is just so much better? It feels ridiculous that it's taken so long to make this switch. These squishy sheets are so easy to use, mess-free, and are MUCH easier to store than big ole jugs. I get closer to 120 loads out of a pack because I have a small washer and can tear the sheets in half. Plus, the packaging is 100% recyclable cardboard and I still get the same clean I've come to expect from regular grocery store brands.
Get a 60-pack from Amazon for $20.95 (available in unscented and ocean breeze).
3. A genius Laundry Turtle to make load transfers easier than you ever thought possible. When your clothes are done, simply put the unfolded mat inside, rotate the drum, and fold it like a taco to seamlessly transport allll the clothes without any awkward wet bear hugs or dropped socks.
It works on just about any front-load washer or dryer.
Promising review: "I do laundry outside my apartment in a shared space within the complex building I live and it was always annoying to transfer the clothes from the washer to the dryer and to pick them later from the dryer to put back in the basket. It's disgusting when they fall on the floor and it happens quite often even being super careful. It has been like this for years, always picking something from the floor. But this product changed this forever. It's so simple and helpful. This should be an item in every household." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes)
4. A set Shark Tank-approved Wad-Free tools if you're tired of laundry day getting derailed by tangled bedsheets. These help maintain a balanced washer drum, reduce dry times, and prevent wet clothes from getting trapped in the sheets so you don't have to fork over even more quarters than you already have.
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic by Cyndi Bray, who had a wadding problem and no available solutions. So they did what anyone would do (JK) — learned CAD (computer-aided design) and invented a genius solution!
For bulkier items, check out the Wad-Free for blanket and duvets.
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and, well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
Get a pair from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A laundry trolly that'll eliminate the unwanted full-body workout that happens whenever you have to head to the laundromat. This cart is made with wheels and is available with a stair climber, so even your fifth-floor walk-up can't get in the way of laundry day.
Promising review: "I could never imagine a better hamper for people who live in an apartment building with stairs or even a home where the laundry is located downstairs. The wheel mechanism is ideal for stairs, and the size of the hamper is decent for two adults. I believe it is a great value for what you are purchasing as it also has multiple purposes and could be helpful for things other than laundry. Great item and super fast shipping. I love this thing!!" —E SanchezLima
Get it from Amazon for $85.99+ (available in two styles and three colors).
6. Or a heavy-duty rolling dual-bag laundry cart so you can still take advantage of a ~wheely~ easy trek with the added benefit of having your clothes already color sorted when you arrive.
Promising review: "This makes taking my laundry down to my apartment's laundry room so much easier! I'd say each laundry bag holds about 1.5–2 loads. Assembly was easy. There are other reviews that say the bags don't fit/line up — they're wrong. To get the bags to hang straight and even, you need to look for the white tag inside. That tag should be at the back of the frame. I would definitely purchase again." —Hanna Lloyd
Get it from Amazon for $32.87 (available in four colors).
7. Orrrr a nylon backpack laundry bag with a spacious front pocket for freeing up your hands, because there's a boba spot on the way to the laundromat and you're gonna want a little treat to keep you company for the next hour or so.
Promising review: "I bought three of these laundry backpacks and we each love them. Unfortunately we have to use a laundromat right now and lugging laundry down the stairs is miserable. The backpacks make it so so so much easier. They’re sturdy and holding up great. They hold a lot of laundry and the straps are comfortable on our backs. The side pocket for detergent and dryer sheets (or whatever) are handy and the little zipper pocket on the inside is a great spot to keep the laundry card, don’t ever have to search for it. Very happy with this purchase!" —Maggie
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 13 colors/styles).
8. Some penguin dryer balls because on top of their stunning good looks they can do everything dryer sheets and fabric softener can (on repeat) while reducing drying times and just being overall much easier to transport.
Friendsheep is a small biz creating handmade wool home goods. Their products are handmade by Nepali artisans and are sourced from factories and cooperatives that enforce fair trade labor policies.
The set comes with a cute little travel bag!
Promising review: "These dryer balls really are adorable and make the chore of laundry more cheerful. Be sure and follow the instructions to dry a load of dark clothes the first time you use the black penguin balls. After that, you will have no problem with using them to dry whites or light colors. Dryer balls really work and are a good investment. I am going to be giving these as gifts!" —Auntie m
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $32.
9. A stain remover spray to eliminate multiple wash cycles and revive fabrics you thought were a lost cause with plant-based ingredients that are safe to use on everything from clothing and car seats to bed linens and cloth diapers.
Check out our full Puracy Natural Stain Remover review.
Promising review: "This takes out everything!!!! It smells OK and works amazing! We have used this on baby blowouts and skinned knees. It all comes out so easily! I have bought this three times already!" —Kristine Danley
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
10. Some Tide sink packets each loaded with the perfect amount of detergent for hand-washing delicate sweaters or even a load of undies to hold you over 'til a proper laundry day outing.
Each pack comes with three packets.
Promising review: "I have taken these packets on travels throughout the world. They are small and fit in my bag. They are good for a wash in a sink or wash bag. Glad to have them. They don’t leak either." —Barbara Jefferson
Get nine packs from Amazon for $7.25.
11. Plus, a collapsible pop-up wash basin if your sink is usually too overcrowded with dishes to accommodate a load of laundry, or you have stains that need pre-soaking and don't want to hold the sink hostage for 24 hours.
Promising review: "This is such a simple item but really comes in handy for delicate laundry, hand washing face masks thanks to Covid, at-home pedicures/foot soaks, spot-treating laundry, etc. It folds up when needed and is sturdy to hold in all the water necessary for the task. It folds flat for easy storage, which is ideal for apartment/dorm/small space living! Easy to wash between uses and dries quickly!" —HNY127
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 2 sizes and 11 colors).